Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, January 9, 2021

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;89;79;Partly sunny, humid;88;79;WSW;10;82%;44%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;75;56;Sunny and pleasant;74;57;NNE;8;41%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, mild;60;40;Plenty of sunshine;60;39;NE;4;43%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Hazy sun;68;48;Showers around;55;44;W;5;72%;70%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Variable cloudiness;44;32;Periods of sun;42;40;WSW;9;90%;44%;1

Anchorage, United States;Snow;29;25;A little icy mix;31;25;NNE;9;75%;77%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hazy sun and chilly;42;37;Plenty of sunshine;57;41;SSE;4;17%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Very cold;1;-2;Not as cold;16;9;SSW;15;58%;28%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid, a.m. t-storms;86;75;A morning t-storm;93;78;NE;9;69%;59%;11

Athens, Greece;Mostly cloudy, mild;71;62;Clouds and sun, warm;71;61;SSE;6;69%;6%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;A thunderstorm;75;64;Partly sunny;74;61;SW;9;68%;26%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;69;39;Hazy sun;68;39;NW;4;44%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;88;74;Downpours;86;73;SE;5;82%;89%;4

Bangalore, India;A morning shower;76;64;A t-storm around;79;66;E;7;71%;55%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Not as hot;87;67;Hazy sun;86;67;E;6;47%;6%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Very windy, rain;49;42;A little rain;49;38;NNW;14;71%;87%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sun;36;18;Mostly cloudy;36;16;NNW;7;24%;6%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Considerable clouds;36;29;Chilly with snow;33;28;NNE;7;89%;90%;0

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;33;27;Partly sunny;34;29;SW;5;75%;27%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;64;44;Partly sunny;67;46;ESE;6;66%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;85;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;67;NW;6;71%;75%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;37;25;Partly sunny;34;23;NNW;5;74%;9%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Decreasing clouds;36;29;Freezing fog;35;32;SW;5;92%;39%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy;37;27;Afternoon snow;32;28;ENE;8;87%;90%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;33;24;Mainly cloudy;33;23;N;4;75%;16%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing;80;69;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;N;9;60%;63%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;78;67;A thick cloud cover;82;65;SW;5;45%;44%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, cold;32;17;Not as cold;41;22;NW;6;55%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;73;55;Partly sunny;75;58;NE;9;56%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Some sun, pleasant;71;63;Breezy in the p.m.;73;60;SE;20;52%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or two;83;70;A shower or two;83;69;ESE;4;62%;79%;6

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;86;77;Humid with a shower;86;77;NNE;8;83%;73%;3

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;37;27;Mostly cloudy;34;24;W;6;68%;10%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;85;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;74;NNE;5;82%;84%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A few flurries;33;26;Rain/snow showers;33;31;WSW;10;89%;82%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Increasingly windy;76;65;Sunny and windy;74;65;NNE;23;68%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;50;36;Snow and rain;39;33;N;6;76%;91%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;86;78;Winds subsiding;84;77;NNE;17;81%;55%;4

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;66;51;Hazy sun;66;45;WNW;7;73%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Colder, p.m. snow;32;20;Not as cold;38;25;SW;5;59%;4%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine;81;66;Hazy sunshine;85;68;WNW;5;54%;14%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;A t-storm in spots;90;76;SW;5;72%;55%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Cold;36;33;Partly sunny;42;39;WSW;11;93%;44%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;42;20;Sunny, not as cool;52;24;NNE;7;8%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;54;44;Cool with rain;50;44;N;8;73%;85%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy, cool;55;51;Plenty of clouds;58;52;N;6;34%;33%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy and humid;80;61;A p.m. t-storm;78;61;ENE;5;78%;76%;5

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;71;55;Partly sunny;72;58;E;10;59%;27%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Cold with a flurry;22;14;Mainly cloudy;27;25;SSE;11;85%;76%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;90;70;Partly sunny;91;71;NW;5;49%;22%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;60;48;Decreasing clouds;61;51;NNE;7;34%;5%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;82;70;Partly sunny;82;70;ENE;10;61%;32%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;83;62;Hazy sun;83;62;ESE;5;56%;2%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;64;43;Plenty of sunshine;65;41;NNW;7;59%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain;56;51;Periods of rain;55;53;ENE;7;78%;88%;0

Jakarta, Indonesia;Downpours;80;77;Cloudy with showers;86;77;WSW;9;77%;88%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;84;72;Mostly sunny;84;70;NNE;6;54%;55%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;80;59;Becoming cloudy;81;59;NE;4;71%;66%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;49;19;Hazy sunshine;51;21;SSW;6;11%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;74;48;Hazy sun;77;47;NE;10;25%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;73;41;Brilliant sunshine;73;40;SW;5;46%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;91;67;Hazy sun;90;67;N;12;23%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A flurry around;36;26;Rather cloudy;31;25;NW;8;75%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly cloudy;87;76;Showers around;89;77;NNE;6;62%;87%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;88;75;A t-storm around;89;74;WSW;5;63%;55%;9

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;84;70;Hazy sun;87;73;SW;5;52%;14%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;86;75;Showers around;84;75;SSE;3;80%;94%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Heavy p.m. showers;55;38;Afternoon showers;58;38;SE;8;68%;99%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;89;74;Hazy sun and humid;89;75;SW;6;77%;28%;7

Lima, Peru;Some sun, pleasant;78;68;Partly sunny;79;67;SSE;9;71%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouding up, chilly;47;38;Sunny, but chilly;50;38;NNE;9;66%;7%;2

London, United Kingdom;Clearing;37;29;Freezing fog;38;33;WSW;4;85%;40%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;71;50;Partly sunny;71;50;NE;5;29%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Some sun, pleasant;86;74;Clouds and sun;85;74;WSW;6;62%;14%;10

Madrid, Spain;Cold with snow;34;28;A snow shower;40;24;NE;6;72%;66%;2

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;87;80;A shower;86;79;WSW;8;74%;90%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Afternoon showers;84;74;A t-storm or two;84;73;ESE;5;84%;89%;4

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;86;73;Inc. clouds;81;73;SE;6;67%;44%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy this morning;87;65;Partly sunny, warm;90;71;W;8;48%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;69;48;Partly sunny;69;45;SW;6;45%;33%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;67;48;Partly sunny;68;60;ENE;7;53%;9%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;28;20;Mostly cloudy, cold;21;14;WNW;5;90%;39%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and breezy;91;74;Mostly sunny, breezy;90;75;ENE;17;56%;6%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;74;64;Warmer;87;68;N;9;62%;19%;11

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;27;17;Sun and clouds;24;19;WSW;1;79%;4%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy with flurries;20;18;A morning flurry;18;9;NW;8;85%;58%;0

Mumbai, India;Humid;88;77;Humid with hazy sun;89;77;N;4;69%;44%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;A shower and t-storm;76;60;A shower and t-storm;73;59;NNW;7;74%;82%;9

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;39;28;Plenty of sun;42;32;N;8;46%;2%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun, nice;67;51;Nice with sunshine;68;50;W;4;59%;7%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cold with a flurry;-8;-10;A little snow;9;-2;W;13;82%;88%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Winds subsiding;38;26;Mostly cloudy;41;30;W;10;48%;5%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, cold;22;21;Clouds and sun, cold;21;14;N;4;83%;15%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Becoming cloudy;27;17;Low clouds;24;18;SW;6;82%;15%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;An afternoon shower;86;78;A shower or two;85;79;ENE;9;82%;80%;12

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;83;75;A shower and t-storm;83;74;NW;7;85%;78%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;81;76;An afternoon shower;87;74;ENE;8;77%;85%;5

Paris, France;Cold;36;25;Mostly sunny, chilly;37;26;N;6;78%;7%;2

Perth, Australia;Not as hot;93;66;Not as warm;81;61;SSE;15;56%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, breezy;89;68;Clouds and sun;91;69;NNE;10;46%;2%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little a.m. rain;83;75;A t-storm or two;89;75;WSW;10;78%;88%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Becoming cloudy;89;70;Partly sunny;90;69;ESE;6;52%;22%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;A few flurries;30;25;Morning flurries;30;18;S;3;80%;56%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Frigid;16;-3;Clouds and sun, cold;22;1;WNW;4;45%;15%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;64;49;A downpour;66;49;WSW;8;69%;82%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Rain;55;45;Breezy with showers;53;45;WSW;16;90%;97%;3

Recife, Brazil;Turning cloudy;85;78;A shower in the a.m.;85;78;ENE;8;64%;60%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow showers, colder;27;22;Mostly sunny, cold;25;22;NE;6;50%;0%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cold;26;19;Mostly cloudy, cold;26;22;SSE;3;79%;78%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;76;E;7;77%;78%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;63;48;Hazy sunshine;63;48;ENE;4;61%;14%;4

Rome, Italy;Chilly with rain;47;42;Rain;51;39;NNE;7;85%;89%;0

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Colder with hazy sun;18;9;Very cold;16;1;SE;4;51%;30%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;56;45;Periods of sun;57;47;NNW;6;76%;26%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;75;65;A shower and t-storm;73;66;E;9;75%;76%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Decreasing clouds;84;73;Some sun;84;75;E;10;71%;44%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A thunderstorm;82;64;Plenty of sunshine;84;64;N;6;62%;14%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;68;40;Mostly sunny;69;40;E;5;37%;4%;6

Santiago, Chile;Some sun, pleasant;85;50;Sunny and pleasant;86;47;SW;6;29%;13%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some brightening;86;72;Humid with some sun;88;74;N;9;75%;24%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Chilly with some sun;46;33;Cool with some sun;51;30;N;6;60%;12%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of sun;46;40;A little a.m. rain;51;44;SSE;6;79%;66%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, frigid;18;8;A bit of p.m. snow;28;13;WNW;2;39%;80%;3

Shanghai, China;Sunshine, but chilly;37;30;Sun and clouds;41;32;NNW;6;36%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Downpours;82;75;Downpours;80;75;NNW;9;84%;93%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Morning flurries;38;34;A wintry mix;38;36;ESE;8;87%;94%;0

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Becoming cloudy;82;75;Partial sunshine;83;74;ENE;12;72%;2%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Variable cloudiness;32;26;A little snow;33;22;WNW;8;90%;59%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;75;63;Sunny and beautiful;79;63;NNE;9;64%;1%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;50;48;Cloudy;59;52;ENE;10;60%;60%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;25;17;Mostly cloudy, cold;26;21;SSE;7;83%;62%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny, but chilly;38;23;Plenty of sun;43;27;ENE;5;49%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and mild;56;32;Partly sunny;52;35;NNW;7;55%;5%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;48;34;Plenty of sunshine;53;35;SW;5;18%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;75;52;Sunny and nice;73;53;NNE;4;59%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;Occasional rain;60;54;Rain and a t-storm;65;57;SE;5;73%;99%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, chilly;43;28;Sunny, but chilly;44;29;NNE;8;36%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;36;23;Low clouds;32;27;SW;5;78%;33%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sun and warm;85;70;Some sun, very warm;88;61;SW;12;28%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun, warm;79;56;Not as warm;66;51;NW;5;72%;79%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;3;-17;Partly sunny;4;-19;W;4;70%;26%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;46;39;Rain and drizzle;45;43;ESE;5;75%;91%;0

Vienna, Austria;A flurry;37;22;Partly sunny, chilly;30;18;NW;5;65%;9%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine and nice;77;57;Sunny and pleasant;73;57;ESE;5;45%;14%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;27;20;Mostly cloudy, cold;21;19;SSW;4;86%;39%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Snow showers;33;30;Mostly cloudy;32;27;SW;6;90%;23%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;64;61;Increasingly windy;71;60;N;19;71%;4%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;92;72;Hazy sunshine;89;72;SW;3;62%;17%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, chilly;28;20;Mostly sunny;32;23;NNE;2;54%;1%;2

