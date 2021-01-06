Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, January 6, 2021

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;88;78;Partly sunny, humid;86;79;SSW;8;84%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;75;61;Breezy in the p.m.;77;57;ENE;10;46%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;60;43;Decreasing clouds;62;43;NE;5;45%;4%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy;54;50;Clouds and sun;65;55;SSE;7;64%;77%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;38;34;Rain/snow showers;39;36;NW;7;93%;84%;0

Anchorage, United States;A little icy mix;25;23;A little snow;26;23;N;10;76%;71%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing, very cold;29;20;Sunny, but cold;38;27;ESE;7;42%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Frigid with some sun;-5;-25;Frigid;-9;-25;NE;9;70%;3%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A couple of t-storms;89;73;A downpour, humid;81;72;ENE;4;84%;93%;3

Athens, Greece;Decreasing clouds;61;53;Cloudy, comfortable;63;56;SSE;4;70%;14%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Nice with sunshine;75;65;Cloudy;73;64;WNW;9;69%;99%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;67;41;Hazy sunshine;66;37;NNW;6;39%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;A t-storm around;88;75;SE;5;73%;74%;7

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;68;A little p.m. rain;78;67;ESE;8;72%;67%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;95;75;Hazy sun;92;74;E;7;53%;25%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;48;38;A little p.m. rain;48;38;N;15;67%;80%;1

Beijing, China;Brisk and very cold;12;-2;Sunny, but cold;21;1;NW;11;11%;2%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Occasional rain;51;37;Cloudy;43;34;E;4;74%;30%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;35;29;A little snow;34;29;WSW;7;91%;87%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm around;67;46;Some sun, a t-storm;67;46;SE;6;65%;71%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;86;67;A p.m. t-storm;83;67;SSW;5;63%;63%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy;36;30;Partly sunny;38;26;NW;6;84%;38%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Morning snow showers;37;29;Showers of rain/snow;34;32;WNW;6;87%;82%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mild with some sun;49;38;Clouds breaking;47;33;WSW;9;78%;40%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A touch of rain;41;33;Partly sunny;37;26;W;6;79%;30%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds, then sun;84;66;Sunshine and nice;83;70;ENE;10;52%;6%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;84;66;A t-storm around;86;65;E;5;43%;81%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine, but cold;37;12;Quite cold;26;9;WNW;15;51%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with some sun;76;60;Decreasing clouds;75;58;ENE;8;58%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;77;63;Sunny and nice;79;62;SSE;10;62%;1%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Inc. clouds;85;70;Spotty showers;83;70;E;3;73%;88%;3

Chennai, India;Humid, p.m. rain;81;76;A little rain, humid;86;75;NE;5;87%;85%;4

Chicago, United States;Freezing fog;38;30;Cloudy;39;29;NE;11;66%;3%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;88;74;Partly sunny;87;74;NW;5;78%;77%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Snow and rain;34;32;Rain/snow showers;33;31;NNE;8;91%;86%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;83;70;Hazy sunshine;80;69;NNE;11;69%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Rain and drizzle;60;44;Partly sunny, breezy;53;37;N;14;66%;3%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy;91;77;A stray t-shower;90;77;NE;14;69%;55%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;66;53;Hazy sunshine;65;48;WNW;4;89%;0%;3

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;46;28;Increasing clouds;49;28;SSE;5;34%;17%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and very warm;86;65;Warm with hazy sun;86;64;NNW;5;54%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;A heavy thunderstorm;89;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;75;S;4;77%;76%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Rain/snow showers;39;28;Spotty showers;38;31;NW;9;92%;82%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Becoming cloudy;35;15;Clouds and sun, cold;30;9;NW;5;49%;56%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain, becoming heavy;56;54;Rain, heavy at times;58;53;NW;16;84%;96%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;67;59;Rather cloudy;61;47;NE;10;61%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray thunderstorm;83;61;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;61;E;6;72%;57%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;76;58;Spotty showers;76;59;S;6;70%;82%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;28;27;Cloudy;29;24;ENE;13;90%;44%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;90;75;Mostly sunny;93;73;ENE;4;55%;44%;7

Hong Kong, China;Increasing clouds;68;55;Partial sunshine;65;46;NNE;8;54%;36%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;82;72;Breezy in the a.m.;81;68;NE;11;60%;30%;5

Hyderabad, India;Rather cloudy;78;66;A shower in spots;75;65;SE;6;73%;55%;2

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;62;43;Plenty of sunshine;62;43;NE;3;71%;8%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;57;49;Partly sunny, mild;58;52;SW;9;65%;36%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;88;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;76;WNW;6;78%;82%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;84;73;Humid, a p.m. shower;84;72;NNW;7;65%;67%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy;79;59;A couple of t-storms;76;58;NNE;7;79%;84%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;47;18;Partly sunny;41;18;NW;5;47%;71%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;77;47;Hazy sunshine;77;47;NW;4;30%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Warmer;73;43;Plenty of sunshine;72;41;SSW;5;47%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;95;70;Hazy sun;92;69;N;14;27%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;34;32;Cloudy, p.m. rain;38;30;W;6;89%;87%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;85;75;Mostly sunny;87;75;NNE;7;53%;57%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable cloudiness;91;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;75;NE;6;70%;56%;3

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;86;68;Hazy sunshine;86;71;SSW;4;46%;7%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;83;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;74;ENE;4;81%;66%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;Cooler with rain;53;40;Showery;54;40;SE;8;73%;85%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, humid;91;75;Mainly cloudy;89;76;SSW;6;77%;44%;4

Lima, Peru;Rather cloudy;78;69;Periods of sun, nice;79;69;SSE;7;69%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Becoming cloudy;50;40;Cloudy;53;37;NNE;9;58%;0%;1

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;41;31;Partly sunny, chilly;36;30;WSW;5;84%;29%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;69;51;Mostly sunny;71;51;NNE;4;42%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;86;77;Clouds and sun, nice;87;75;SSW;6;67%;40%;8

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, chilly;45;30;Snow tapering off;34;28;NE;7;76%;75%;1

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;87;79;A t-storm around;86;79;SSE;6;73%;64%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;88;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;74;NNW;4;77%;66%;8

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;91;75;Mostly sunny;88;76;E;6;67%;29%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;69;54;Clouds and sun, nice;78;59;SE;11;58%;3%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;74;45;Partly sunny;72;46;NNW;5;44%;38%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;72;60;Partly sunny, nice;76;67;SSE;9;57%;26%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of snow;30;29;A bit of p.m. snow;31;29;ENE;8;93%;89%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;91;74;Sunshine and breezy;91;74;ENE;16;57%;0%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower in the a.m.;79;61;A shower in the a.m.;78;65;ENE;13;65%;56%;10

Montreal, Canada;More clouds than sun;29;19;Sunshine;28;13;NW;2;83%;3%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and colder;23;19;A bit of snow;21;20;E;5;84%;76%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;86;74;Hazy sunshine;86;76;NNW;7;56%;35%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;80;58;Mostly sunny;81;57;NNE;11;46%;16%;11

New York, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;41;32;Sunshine;45;29;NNW;13;42%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy;68;51;Sunny and pleasant;69;50;ESE;6;61%;3%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunshine, but cold;-1;-14;Cold;-5;-11;NNE;8;71%;1%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Breezy this morning;48;31;A shower in the a.m.;37;23;W;16;48%;59%;1

Oslo, Norway;Frigid;14;14;Cloudy and cold;20;14;N;5;77%;43%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;30;22;Low clouds;27;12;NNW;9;82%;2%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Heavy a.m. showers;85;77;An afternoon shower;86;78;E;10;79%;83%;12

Panama City, Panama;A passing shower;87;72;A shower and t-storm;86;73;NNW;6;71%;76%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;82;76;A downpour;85;75;E;6;79%;74%;4

Paris, France;Cloudy and cold;37;27;Clouds and sun, cold;33;25;WNW;5;77%;44%;1

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;97;73;Very hot;98;77;E;11;18%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Rather cloudy;91;76;Mostly sunny;92;74;NE;7;50%;39%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little p.m. rain;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;NE;11;72%;56%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;87;66;Mostly sunny;87;68;SE;5;58%;40%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A little snow;32;29;Remaining cloudy;32;24;SW;8;66%;44%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;A snow shower;22;-5;Sunshine, very cold;8;-10;NW;10;34%;2%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;62;51;Afternoon showers;66;50;NNW;8;67%;87%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Cloudy;59;57;Occasional rain;65;57;SSW;10;95%;94%;1

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;84;78;Nice with some sun;84;77;ENE;8;65%;42%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;34;22;Partly sunny;33;32;SE;5;45%;72%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;34;28;A little snow;32;29;E;7;88%;69%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;78;W;6;73%;82%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;72;52;A shower in the p.m.;60;51;ENE;6;51%;83%;2

Rome, Italy;A little rain;50;34;Spotty showers;49;40;NNE;5;79%;85%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;29;19;An afternoon flurry;26;18;E;7;79%;58%;0

San Francisco, United States;A shower in the p.m.;55;46;Partly sunny;56;50;SW;6;78%;78%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Spotty showers;78;62;A shower and t-storm;76;61;ENE;8;71%;64%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;83;73;A shower in spots;83;74;ESE;8;67%;74%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Spotty showers;82;65;Humid with a shower;79;64;N;5;76%;77%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;71;42;Sunlit and pleasant;71;41;E;5;32%;2%;6

Santiago, Chile;Hazy sun;89;54;Hazy sun;91;55;SSW;6;29%;15%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny and pleasant;87;71;Plenty of sunshine;87;71;N;9;74%;66%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;52;32;Cloudy;52;29;NE;5;62%;0%;1

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;49;42;Mostly cloudy;50;42;ESE;5;69%;81%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A flurry;28;5;Sunny, but frigid;13;-2;NW;8;31%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Overcast and chilly;43;25;Cloudy and very cold;28;21;NW;15;26%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;86;76;Showers around;84;76;N;9;77%;82%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Increasing clouds;51;40;Spotty showers;48;40;ESE;6;84%;100%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;81;73;A shower or two;82;73;E;9;68%;56%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;32;31;A little snow;35;27;NE;7;79%;65%;0

Sydney, Australia;A t-storm, cooler;71;61;A shower in the a.m.;72;57;S;13;69%;82%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;61;53;A little rain;54;41;NE;10;84%;87%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;31;22;A little snow;28;21;ESE;6;88%;63%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Quite cold;27;20;Hazy sun, quite cold;27;19;NE;5;78%;10%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;39;27;Mostly sunny;42;27;NNE;4;61%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Hazy sunshine;46;30;Hazy sun;49;30;SW;5;19%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Turning cloudy, warm;76;54;Mostly sunny;73;52;ENE;4;65%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;Periods of rain;57;52;Rain;58;54;NE;4;72%;100%;0

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;45;33;Windy in the p.m.;48;27;NNW;12;51%;3%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy with flurries;36;28;Low clouds;31;20;N;9;74%;4%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Abundant sunshine;68;54;Hazy and warm;74;63;SW;5;45%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;61;45;Warm with hazy sun;70;50;WSW;6;53%;15%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Frigid with a flurry;-20;-26;Bitterly cold;-12;-19;WNW;5;64%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;46;37;Low clouds;47;40;ENE;6;69%;82%;0

Vienna, Austria;Colder with a flurry;35;29;Partly sunny;35;24;WNW;9;71%;42%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;86;64;Plenty of sunshine;80;61;E;5;53%;10%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;31;29;Cloudy;30;26;E;7;88%;66%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;37;33;A little snow;35;31;WSW;8;95%;79%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;72;63;Windy, a p.m. shower;70;63;NNW;24;78%;72%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sun;95;73;Hazy sun;92;75;SW;3;54%;15%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Chilly with clearing;27;16;Partly sunny;31;16;NNE;2;43%;0%;2

