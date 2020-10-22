Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, October 22, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;85;77;A shower in the a.m.;85;77;SW;10;83%;67%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;92;76;Plenty of sunshine;92;72;NNE;7;52%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;86;60;Sunny and very warm;89;62;ENE;1;31%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, warm;85;62;Not as warm;73;59;WSW;8;63%;44%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;61;50;Spotty showers;60;50;SW;10;89%;69%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;40;28;Cloudy;39;32;N;7;46%;30%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as warm;67;46;Sunshine;71;45;E;6;36%;18%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, cooler;44;24;Partly sunny;37;17;WNW;12;52%;59%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;99;76;Very hot;97;74;NE;9;34%;44%;6

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;75;58;Sunny and delightful;78;58;SSW;4;61%;1%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sunshine;68;57;A shower or two;68;59;NNE;8;79%;66%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;98;66;Hazy sun and hot;97;63;NW;12;20%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;91;75;A t-storm around;93;74;S;6;67%;73%;6

Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;79;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;68;WNW;7;78%;84%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;89;74;Inc. clouds;89;70;ESE;5;60%;15%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Becoming cloudy;72;61;Mostly cloudy;73;53;W;11;71%;4%;3

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;61;37;Plenty of sunshine;61;37;SW;6;28%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine;69;41;Partly sunny;69;47;ESE;2;70%;2%;3

Berlin, Germany;Mild with some sun;68;55;Spotty showers;63;52;SSW;6;75%;71%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;68;47;A t-storm around;67;49;SE;7;65%;55%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;80;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;65;ENE;9;83%;68%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and clouds;59;45;Low clouds may break;57;49;NE;3;84%;74%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Occasional rain;60;53;Spotty showers;62;50;WSW;5;78%;69%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Nice with some sun;67;41;Sunny and warm;71;43;WSW;6;73%;0%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;64;44;Periods of sun;63;49;SE;4;81%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Periods of rain;65;62;Pleasant and warmer;73;62;ESE;8;82%;27%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Not as warm;80;69;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;70;NNE;6;44%;66%;11

Busan, South Korea;Overcast;67;45;Plenty of sunshine;62;43;NW;8;43%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;89;70;Mostly sunny;88;70;NNE;7;45%;4%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Nice with sunshine;75;58;Hazy sunshine;72;58;S;8;67%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;85;68;A couple of t-storms;83;70;SSE;4;65%;70%;8

Chennai, India;An afternoon shower;95;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;WSW;5;71%;76%;6

Chicago, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;56;Rain and a t-storm;57;35;NNW;13;78%;70%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;89;79;A shower in the a.m.;87;79;WSW;7;77%;82%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;59;49;A shower in the a.m.;56;49;SW;7;69%;80%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, breezy;91;80;Humid with hazy sun;90;80;NW;9;73%;2%;8

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;86;65;A t-shower in spots;66;46;N;11;72%;43%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;More sun than clouds;91;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;73;SE;9;66%;61%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;90;66;Hazy sunshine;90;65;N;3;45%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;55;22;Partly sunny, chilly;42;31;SSE;6;58%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;75;ENE;9;100%;94%;2

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;97;74;A shower in the p.m.;91;75;SSE;5;65%;67%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, cool;51;42;Spotty showers;51;43;S;12;77%;88%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;68;45;Mainly cloudy;58;39;NNE;5;40%;33%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Spotty showers;67;59;Rather cloudy;69;57;W;6;78%;25%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;84;63;Hazy sunshine;82;62;NNE;8;40%;1%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;81;55;Sunny and pleasant;84;55;ESE;7;29%;3%;13

Havana, Cuba;A shower and t-storm;87;73;A shower and t-storm;86;73;SE;6;79%;83%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Periods of rain;53;48;A touch of rain;51;32;WNW;13;91%;56%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;91;76;A t-storm around;88;76;SSE;4;81%;74%;4

Hong Kong, China;Some brightening;85;70;Plenty of clouds;80;69;ENE;10;49%;41%;2

Honolulu, United States;A stray t-shower;84;73;A stray shower;84;73;ENE;7;65%;53%;7

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;89;68;Hazy sunshine;86;68;NE;5;65%;16%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;88;59;Hazy sun;87;58;N;6;39%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;69;59;Sunny and warm;74;56;ENE;5;81%;1%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Windy this afternoon;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;S;6;72%;68%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;100;84;Hazy sun and hot;102;82;NE;8;22%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny;84;61;Hazy sun;88;61;ENE;6;26%;28%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;83;37;Sunny, not as warm;72;37;NNW;5;21%;1%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;98;69;Sunny and very warm;96;66;WNW;8;24%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;79;58;A t-storm around;80;58;SW;5;63%;43%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;104;77;Hazy sunshine;103;77;NW;6;16%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning cloudy;64;48;Periods of sun, mild;63;50;WSW;7;75%;30%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower and t-storm;86;78;A shower and t-storm;84;78;E;10;82%;86%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;88;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;74;WNW;6;72%;82%;4

Kolkata, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;76;NNW;7;86%;95%;1

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;A t-storm or two;90;78;NW;4;76%;86%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;56;37;An afternoon shower;60;37;WNW;10;50%;71%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and some clouds;87;75;A morning shower;87;76;SW;6;76%;57%;7

Lima, Peru;Mainly cloudy;66;60;Some sun;65;60;SSE;9;79%;25%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds breaking;68;55;Periods of sun;68;51;NNW;6;67%;11%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;61;52;Spotty showers;58;45;WSW;10;82%;65%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;75;62;Clouds to sun;67;58;SSW;5;88%;8%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;84;75;Variable cloudiness;84;76;SW;8;71%;67%;7

Madrid, Spain;Rainy times;62;51;A morning shower;61;48;WSW;9;65%;63%;3

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;85;81;A t-storm around;87;81;W;10;73%;75%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;90;76;A stray thunderstorm;89;77;W;3;75%;57%;6

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;79;NNE;6;76%;76%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;72;54;Cloudy with a shower;72;57;SW;6;69%;87%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;76;48;Partly sunny;75;49;NNE;7;32%;0%;8

Miami, United States;A thunderstorm;86;79;A passing shower;85;76;ENE;11;68%;63%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Not as cool;58;49;A shower;57;47;W;9;81%;61%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;87;80;Partly sunny;87;80;SSW;11;72%;44%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Occasional rain;62;60;Some sun returning;69;60;E;7;85%;26%;6

Montreal, Canada;Overcast;56;48;Decreasing clouds;70;50;S;7;75%;77%;3

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;46;44;A little p.m. rain;54;47;WSW;11;73%;67%;2

Mumbai, India;A t-storm around;91;80;An afternoon shower;90;80;ESE;5;79%;79%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;79;59;A t-storm around;81;59;ENE;7;51%;55%;11

New York, United States;Areas of morning fog;74;61;Mostly cloudy;68;60;SSE;7;85%;34%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;85;62;Mostly sunny;86;63;W;7;50%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;50;33;Showers of rain/snow;40;28;SW;14;71%;84%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A few showers;71;64;A.M. rain, clearing;68;53;NNW;8;76%;78%;2

Oslo, Norway;Overcast, showers;46;38;Cloudy and chilly;42;38;SE;4;85%;60%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;53;46;Decreasing clouds;65;47;SSW;13;75%;76%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;85;79;A stray thunderstorm;83;78;ESE;10;81%;75%;13

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;86;76;Rain and a t-storm;85;75;NW;4;83%;88%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief p.m. showers;91;77;Partly sunny;92;76;ENE;7;69%;38%;10

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, mild;70;55;Spotty showers;65;52;WSW;5;65%;69%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;75;56;Sunny and pleasant;76;57;ESE;11;44%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;89;75;High clouds;87;74;NNW;4;63%;23%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Periods of sun;88;76;A t-storm around;89;76;NNE;11;75%;55%;13

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower and t-storm;90;72;Couple of t-storms;91;70;ESE;5;62%;66%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Pleasant and warmer;63;51;Cloudy;62;53;SW;5;77%;74%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Brilliant sunshine;64;37;Sunny and cooler;53;34;NW;10;40%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Rather cloudy;69;51;Afternoon showers;68;50;ESE;8;55%;87%;12

Rabat, Morocco;A couple of showers;69;56;Mostly sunny, nice;71;53;ESE;6;75%;2%;4

Recife, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;77;A shower in the a.m.;87;77;ESE;10;72%;82%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy;45;42;Rain and drizzle;47;39;E;17;72%;88%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;57;51;A little rain;57;44;WSW;11;83%;67%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;78;67;Sunshine and nice;80;68;E;10;63%;9%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;90;64;Hazy sun;92;59;N;8;12%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;72;52;Nice with some sun;71;60;SSE;5;73%;36%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. rain;47;45;Brief p.m. showers;54;34;WNW;9;81%;73%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;74;55;Mostly sunny;67;55;WSW;8;57%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;78;64;Rain and a t-storm;76;64;WSW;7;80%;88%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers around;88;77;A t-storm in spots;88;77;SE;10;72%;73%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A thunderstorm;75;65;Rain and a t-storm;75;65;WNW;5;98%;88%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;81;46;Mostly sunny;77;45;NNE;7;19%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;81;50;Mostly sunny;82;50;SW;5;45%;3%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;86;76;Couple of t-storms;88;74;NE;8;75%;70%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;67;51;Clouds and sun;66;45;N;5;73%;34%;3

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;53;41;Cool with rain;51;38;NNW;8;71%;74%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;68;39;Sunny and cooler;56;37;NW;7;44%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Partial sunshine;70;55;Partly sunny;68;54;NNW;13;50%;0%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;Mainly cloudy;89;79;N;4;72%;44%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;67;39;Sunny and pleasant;68;41;SW;5;57%;0%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;87;77;A stray shower;87;78;E;14;76%;73%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;54;44;Showers around;48;36;SSW;5;86%;65%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;77;64;Partly sunny;79;70;N;15;60%;26%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;74;66;Spotty showers;72;67;E;9;77%;78%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain, not as cool;55;50;A little rain;53;37;WNW;12;79%;62%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and cooler;61;46;Partly sunny, cool;56;40;NE;6;53%;27%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sunshine;66;46;Sunny;69;48;ENE;4;54%;15%;3

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;76;54;Sunny;71;53;S;6;27%;4%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;88;71;Mostly sunny;87;70;W;6;56%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and beautiful;71;50;Mostly sunny, nice;75;50;E;3;54%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Rather cloudy;67;62;Morning rain, cloudy;71;58;NNW;6;83%;90%;1

Toronto, Canada;Rain tapering off;53;52;A p.m. t-storm;66;46;WNW;13;80%;87%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;81;63;Sunny and nice;83;65;ESE;7;44%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;84;65;Mostly cloudy;86;65;W;7;48%;8%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, not as cold;43;16;Mostly sunny;50;19;ESE;8;44%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partial sunshine;50;39;Rain tapering off;46;32;NNE;6;75%;83%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;60;44;Mostly cloudy;58;48;SSW;5;85%;74%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;86;66;Nice with some sun;85;61;ESE;4;60%;14%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Not as cool;59;50;Spotty showers;57;44;W;10;79%;66%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, mild;67;51;Mostly cloudy;60;52;SW;8;83%;74%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;61;54;Partly sunny, breezy;64;57;N;18;66%;5%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;91;75;A morning shower;88;76;S;8;77%;64%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;70;44;Plenty of sunshine;70;44;NE;3;36%;0%;4

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather