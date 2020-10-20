Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, October 20, 2020

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;A t-storm around;85;77;SW;9;80%;55%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;93;76;Sunny and less humid;96;76;NNE;8;34%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;87;62;Plenty of sun;87;63;NNW;2;37%;1%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and warmer;82;66;Partly sunny, warm;83;68;SSE;8;30%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Occasional rain;57;55;Rain in the morning;66;55;SW;21;83%;75%;2

Anchorage, United States;Decreasing clouds;39;26;Plenty of sunshine;39;25;NNE;6;63%;0%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;86;53;Not as warm;77;52;NNW;6;31%;27%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and pleasant;63;30;Clouds and sun, mild;58;33;WSW;11;36%;40%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;99;76;Very hot;98;77;ENE;7;37%;12%;9

Athens, Greece;Nice with some sun;73;62;Partly sunny;70;61;NNW;11;67%;42%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Overcast;66;58;Cloudy with a shower;67;55;NW;7;74%;67%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;94;65;Hazy sun and hot;97;65;NW;11;27%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;93;73;A t-storm around;93;73;SSW;5;65%;55%;7

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;68;WNW;7;79%;68%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;An afternoon shower;85;76;A little p.m. rain;86;75;NNW;6;68%;68%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Becoming cloudy;70;63;Mostly cloudy;73;62;N;7;78%;44%;2

Beijing, China;Partial sunshine;64;46;Plenty of sunshine;57;37;N;14;22%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Brilliant sunshine;61;42;Decreasing clouds;65;40;SE;6;65%;0%;3

Berlin, Germany;Some brightening;56;52;Showers around;61;55;SW;7;74%;63%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;69;48;Mostly cloudy;67;49;ESE;6;65%;84%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;79;65;A t-storm or two;81;66;SE;6;78%;72%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning cloudy;60;45;Variable cloudiness;61;45;E;11;76%;11%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Occasional rain;61;55;A little a.m. rain;67;58;SSW;17;71%;68%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Turning sunny;62;37;Mostly cloudy;66;41;W;5;69%;0%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;58;40;Partly sunny;63;43;SSE;6;72%;7%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler;62;53;Showers around;66;58;ENE;15;71%;93%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Considerable clouds;86;69;A p.m. t-storm;83;69;NNE;6;46%;65%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and nice;71;53;Mostly cloudy;71;57;NNW;4;56%;91%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and warm;93;71;Mostly sunny, nice;90;71;NE;10;43%;3%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Turning sunny;66;50;Plenty of sun;69;55;SSE;9;59%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A passing shower;84;68;A t-storm in spots;85;68;SSE;4;56%;55%;8

Chennai, India;A heavy thunderstorm;84;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;79;SW;6;74%;73%;4

Chicago, United States;Rather cloudy;54;48;Decreasing clouds;58;52;E;6;66%;61%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A morning shower;89;79;A stray thunderstorm;85;79;SW;8;80%;88%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Inc. clouds;53;49;A few showers;56;53;SW;8;85%;76%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, warm;98;82;Hazy sunshine;90;80;N;8;70%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;A t-storm, warmer;84;69;Partly sunny, humid;85;69;SSE;8;71%;6%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun, pleasant;88;71;Some sun, a shower;89;72;SSE;8;62%;46%;12

Delhi, India;Plenty of sun;91;65;Hazy sunshine;92;68;ESE;5;34%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;74;41;Partly sunny, warm;74;51;SSW;5;26%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;94;78;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;SSE;5;81%;88%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;99;72;Mostly sunny;91;73;ESE;6;55%;5%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Rain tapering off;57;47;Spotty showers;57;43;WSW;8;86%;61%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;78;47;Sunny and pleasant;73;45;N;4;35%;4%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Cloudy;70;65;Showers around;71;63;S;7;79%;88%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;75;67;Hazy sun;79;65;NW;9;51%;42%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;86;62;Partly sunny;84;60;ESE;10;31%;13%;13

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;82;73;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;ESE;7;70%;83%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Turning cloudy;37;31;Occasional rain;46;45;S;14;90%;93%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;NNE;5;88%;76%;4

Hong Kong, China;Nice with sunshine;84;69;Partly sunny, nice;85;68;N;12;59%;10%;6

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;84;75;Partly sunny;87;73;NE;6;61%;33%;6

Hyderabad, India;Heavy thunderstorms;82;71;A t-storm or two;83;70;E;5;84%;82%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;91;61;Hazy sunshine;88;59;N;6;38%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy with some sun;63;61;Sunshine and nice;69;61;NE;13;71%;29%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;75;Heavy p.m. t-storms;92;75;ENE;6;73%;98%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;100;81;Hot with hazy sun;99;80;N;8;22%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and warm;90;61;Not as warm;81;56;NE;11;39%;15%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;86;41;Sunny, not as warm;76;37;NNE;4;17%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;96;66;Hazy sunshine;94;68;NW;5;32%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;79;58;Hazy sunshine;81;58;WSW;5;63%;7%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;103;76;Hazy sunshine;103;76;N;11;16%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Thickening clouds;52;38;Cloudy;52;43;WSW;9;72%;24%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower and t-storm;87;79;A t-storm in spots;86;79;ENE;12;75%;75%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;89;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;73;WSW;6;72%;71%;4

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;80;A touch of rain;88;77;ENE;7;80%;78%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A downpour;94;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;76;NNW;5;77%;73%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;57;36;Brief p.m. showers;55;37;E;10;67%;93%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A couple of t-storms;88;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;76;SW;5;78%;53%;10

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;66;60;Partly sunny;66;60;SSE;9;77%;32%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Very windy;65;60;Occasional rain;67;57;SW;9;79%;84%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;65;57;Breezy with rain;61;52;SW;14;87%;72%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Some sun;81;62;Some sun;79;62;SSE;5;70%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;85;76;Partly sunny, nice;83;74;SW;7;72%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Rain tapering off;70;57;Occasional rain;66;55;SSW;10;62%;82%;2

Male, Maldives;Variable cloudiness;88;80;A few showers;88;80;W;12;72%;95%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;89;77;A t-storm around;91;77;ESE;5;68%;64%;6

Manila, Philippines;Wind and rain;83;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;79;S;9;78%;79%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;71;50;Episodes of sunshine;65;49;SSE;9;65%;29%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;75;50;Partly sunny;75;50;NNE;5;38%;18%;7

Miami, United States;A couple of t-storms;83;78;A shower and t-storm;84;79;E;14;79%;100%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sunshine;46;37;Showers around;46;42;SW;9;83%;79%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and some clouds;85;78;Partly sunny, nice;86;79;SSW;10;72%;37%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A little a.m. rain;57;54;Partly sunny;64;56;E;15;57%;76%;8

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;53;42;Rain and a t-storm;62;45;W;6;83%;89%;1

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;40;30;Rain and drizzle;39;37;SW;8;77%;77%;0

Mumbai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;80;A p.m. t-storm;92;81;E;6;81%;76%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;78;60;A p.m. t-shower;79;58;NNE;8;62%;69%;13

New York, United States;Misty this morning;70;61;A shower in the a.m.;71;62;SSW;8;87%;60%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;86;63;Partly sunny;82;60;W;9;55%;15%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;46;38;Mostly sunny, mild;52;42;S;12;63%;0%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;74;52;Increasing clouds;75;63;ESE;5;54%;26%;4

Oslo, Norway;Rain and snow;42;41;Cloudy with showers;49;44;NE;5;88%;96%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;51;38;Rain and a t-storm;62;39;W;12;92%;78%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;85;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;79;ESE;10;80%;79%;10

Panama City, Panama;Thunderstorms;82;77;Couple of t-storms;84;77;S;10;82%;78%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy;95;77;Showers around;94;76;ESE;8;66%;72%;11

Paris, France;A little rain;60;57;Occasional rain;69;58;S;14;53%;80%;2

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;75;59;A shower in places;72;55;SE;13;60%;43%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;A t-storm in spots;88;76;N;8;84%;80%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;88;76;A t-storm around;91;76;SE;13;74%;64%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;A t-storm around;89;74;ESE;5;59%;71%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Overcast;56;42;More clouds than sun;61;46;SSW;4;73%;9%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;68;47;A shower in the p.m.;67;46;S;7;68%;87%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;68;51;Cloudy with a shower;69;52;S;8;58%;66%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Warmer;88;65;Cooler, p.m. showers;73;61;S;8;79%;100%;1

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;86;76;A little a.m. rain;87;78;SE;10;65%;86%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;40;36;Rain and drizzle;43;39;SE;10;77%;82%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;47;41;A little a.m. rain;50;48;S;8;90%;92%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;71;Sunshine and nice;81;70;E;8;72%;29%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;90;63;Hazy sun;91;63;N;8;13%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Abundant sunshine;70;46;Partly sunny;71;47;E;6;67%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy;41;29;Cloudy;39;35;SSE;6;71%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, nice;73;56;Sunny and pleasant;73;54;S;7;57%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Heavy thunderstorms;76;64;Thunderstorms;76;64;E;5;81%;88%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine and nice;86;75;An afternoon shower;86;76;S;3;71%;75%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;75;65;Couple of t-storms;75;65;ENE;4;100%;79%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;81;45;Mostly sunny;77;47;NNE;7;22%;1%;9

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;81;50;Plenty of sunshine;78;50;SW;6;45%;6%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;Partly sunny;86;75;SSW;6;76%;66%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Becoming very windy;62;56;Periods of rain;66;52;SSE;8;81%;89%;3

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;56;46;A shower or two;52;39;ENE;6;71%;71%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;71;47;Cloudy;67;51;SSW;4;64%;29%;1

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sunshine;73;63;Rain and drizzle;68;61;NW;8;75%;63%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;88;79;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;N;3;76%;81%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny;60;35;Mostly sunny;62;38;SSE;7;65%;0%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;86;76;A morning shower;87;77;SE;3;70%;55%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;A touch of rain;45;43;Spotty showers;52;50;S;5;94%;92%;0

Sydney, Australia;Nice with some sun;72;60;Nice with some sun;74;65;NNE;15;57%;31%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Becoming very windy;79;73;A morning shower;84;75;NE;12;78%;83%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Rather cloudy;41;33;A little rain;46;44;S;10;97%;89%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;77;50;Sunny and pleasant;76;50;E;6;28%;8%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy, not as warm;72;52;Mostly sunny, nice;68;52;NE;7;61%;57%;3

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;82;56;Sunny, not as warm;76;55;WSW;5;15%;1%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;89;72;Sunny and pleasant;85;70;NE;8;58%;1%;5

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and nice;71;48;Partly sunny;74;46;ENE;4;53%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;69;55;Clouds and sun;68;58;NE;9;60%;26%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;52;47;A little a.m. rain;61;46;NW;12;89%;69%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;75;61;Sunny and pleasant;77;62;ESE;8;58%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;80;62;Breezy with sunshine;80;63;SSE;14;45%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little snow;28;7;Mostly sunny, chilly;33;10;WSW;7;42%;8%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;54;40;Turning sunny;52;37;E;4;55%;29%;2

Vienna, Austria;More sun than clouds;58;43;More clouds than sun;59;42;WSW;5;80%;6%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Rain and drizzle;81;71;Mostly cloudy;81;68;NE;4;76%;44%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Inc. clouds;47;40;Spotty showers;49;45;S;7;79%;85%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Becoming cloudy;55;45;Cloudy;55;49;SSW;9;77%;32%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;59;53;Turning sunny;62;53;N;14;67%;3%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Downpours;83;75;Spotty showers;84;74;ESE;6;80%;86%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Becoming cloudy;73;49;Mostly sunny, nice;69;43;NE;4;47%;12%;4

