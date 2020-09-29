Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, September 29, 2020

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;83;75;A shower or two;82;75;SW;11;87%;82%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;103;83;Sunny and hot;106;84;E;8;28%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, very hot;99;73;Hazy sun and warm;94;67;WSW;11;38%;2%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;79;62;Partly sunny, humid;78;65;ENE;7;71%;7%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;65;53;Partly sunny;64;56;SSE;11;84%;78%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;54;44;Rain;56;50;E;11;82%;94%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;73;47;Hazy sun;72;47;SE;6;21%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Areas of low clouds;60;30;Sunny;56;26;ENE;6;54%;0%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Unseasonably hot;98;79;Hazy sun, summerlike;106;83;NNE;16;27%;0%;10

Athens, Greece;Sunny and less humid;82;63;Nice with sunshine;79;61;SSW;6;44%;6%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Very windy;59;50;Partly sunny;59;45;SSW;12;61%;30%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;104;70;Hazy and very warm;102;70;NW;6;19%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A few showers;89;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;ESE;5;80%;62%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;80;68;A thunderstorm;77;67;W;8;83%;63%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers this morning;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;WSW;8;73%;68%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;72;57;Mostly sunny, nice;73;62;SW;9;73%;9%;4

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;64;48;Rather cloudy, cool;70;54;S;5;54%;58%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A thunderstorm;65;51;Partly sunny;63;53;W;8;63%;44%;2

Berlin, Germany;Decreasing clouds;67;45;Partly sunny;71;47;E;2;62%;14%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;68;47;A thunderstorm;66;47;ESE;7;65%;76%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;94;68;Sun, some clouds;93;68;ESE;13;30%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy this morning;57;51;Partly sunny;64;50;NW;12;75%;70%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;65;53;Mostly cloudy;65;56;S;7;81%;78%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;68;53;A little rain;68;55;WSW;9;49%;66%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;61;52;Partly sunny;64;55;NW;10;69%;74%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;73;55;Sunny and pleasant;77;59;ESE;7;66%;5%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;A thick cloud cover;83;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;68;NE;6;44%;74%;5

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;77;60;Mostly sunny, nice;78;59;NNE;8;58%;4%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very hot;102;75;Very hot;101;74;N;9;34%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;More sun than clouds;63;50;A little p.m. rain;59;49;SSE;13;61%;85%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Spotty showers;82;67;Showers and t-storms;84;67;SE;4;58%;69%;12

Chennai, India;A heavy p.m. shower;93;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;WSW;8;72%;57%;4

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;62;51;A shower;65;48;WNW;13;59%;63%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;82;79;Showery;85;80;SW;9;78%;83%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, nice;63;53;Some sun, pleasant;64;53;ESE;7;65%;24%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;87;79;Hazy sunshine;88;80;NW;7;79%;19%;10

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;80;58;Plenty of sun;90;61;SSW;7;31%;5%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;89;71;A passing shower;88;71;SE;10;61%;57%;10

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;95;74;Hazy sun;97;75;NW;8;40%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;49;Mostly sunny;77;44;NE;6;23%;1%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;92;79;A stray thunderstorm;91;78;SW;5;80%;75%;3

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;98;74;An afternoon shower;90;74;SE;6;62%;61%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;60;49;A little rain;58;37;W;13;88%;85%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;70;53;Decreasing clouds;64;47;NNE;6;48%;29%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;76;68;Partial sunshine;77;68;W;5;73%;5%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;78;ENE;6;71%;78%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;86;60;Partly sunny, nice;86;60;ENE;9;37%;9%;12

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;73;A thunderstorm;88;73;E;5;73%;72%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Rather cloudy;57;53;Sun and some clouds;59;48;ENE;6;90%;35%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;87;77;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;WNW;8;80%;84%;9

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;E;7;77%;87%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;89;74;Nice with sunshine;88;75;NNE;5;53%;16%;9

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;86;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;71;NW;6;79%;84%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny;94;68;Hazy sunshine;94;66;N;9;40%;1%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Variable cloudiness;76;60;Mostly sunny;71;57;ESE;7;60%;6%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;74;A morning shower;93;75;NE;9;61%;57%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;101;85;Hazy sunshine;95;84;SE;8;63%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;78;50;Showers and t-storms;70;54;N;11;69%;77%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;75;52;Hazy sun;73;49;NNW;5;37%;6%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;91;81;Hazy sun;92;78;WSW;10;60%;5%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;84;65;A stray t-shower;82;65;ESE;5;79%;58%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;107;79;Hazy and very warm;105;79;SSW;9;27%;2%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;A bit of rain;71;54;Cooler with rain;57;54;E;10;80%;86%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;90;80;Brief a.m. showers;90;79;ESE;12;68%;85%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;90;73;Cloudy;88;73;NNW;6;60%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;95;81;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;80;SSW;6;76%;74%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;SSW;5;77%;71%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;54;34;An afternoon shower;57;35;E;9;57%;66%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;83;74;Cloudy with showers;80;75;WSW;5;86%;86%;4

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;65;59;Partly sunny;65;60;SSE;9;77%;39%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;83;61;Sunny and pleasant;76;62;NNW;9;62%;6%;5

London, United Kingdom;Clouds breaking;64;50;Afternoon rain;62;48;SSW;12;78%;89%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;98;71;Sunshine, very hot;100;71;ENE;5;31%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;82;72;Mostly cloudy;81;72;SW;6;71%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun, nice;78;51;Plenty of sunshine;80;50;NW;4;41%;1%;5

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;88;79;A t-storm around;86;81;WNW;8;71%;71%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;92;76;A t-storm around;93;77;WSW;6;62%;74%;7

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;A t-storm or two;92;78;NNW;7;68%;71%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and breezy;68;54;Cooler;65;47;WSW;15;64%;44%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A thunderstorm;61;47;Partly sunny;70;47;NNE;5;58%;38%;9

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;88;77;A t-storm in spots;88;77;NE;6;74%;76%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;63;48;Mostly cloudy;60;49;ENE;9;71%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;More clouds than sun;84;77;Mostly sunny, nice;84;77;S;10;70%;28%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Warmer with sunshine;71;52;Sunny and pleasant;75;56;WNW;6;64%;2%;7

Montreal, Canada;Rain;69;53;Periods of rain;60;50;SW;5;84%;86%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;61;46;Mostly cloudy, mild;65;50;SE;9;49%;1%;2

Mumbai, India;A shower in the a.m.;90;76;Partly sunny;88;78;NW;5;76%;30%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds;85;59;A t-storm in spots;82;56;ENE;7;55%;51%;8

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;74;66;A little a.m. rain;70;58;SW;9;66%;59%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;102;75;Sunny and very warm;92;63;W;13;31%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler, morning rain;42;28;Clouds rolling in;44;37;WSW;6;70%;55%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;81;63;Becoming cloudy;79;66;NNE;6;56%;73%;4

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy with showers;54;49;Partly sunny;56;50;E;5;91%;70%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain, cooler;65;50;Spotty showers;61;45;SSW;11;87%;94%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partial sunshine;86;80;A p.m. shower or two;85;80;E;11;77%;81%;12

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;87;72;A thunderstorm;83;73;NNW;5;86%;72%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny;93;75;A t-storm around;92;76;ENE;6;69%;47%;12

Paris, France;Spotty showers;65;56;Mostly cloudy;66;54;SSW;7;69%;78%;2

Perth, Australia;A couple of showers;68;55;Partly sunny, nice;70;56;W;9;67%;2%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thunderstorm;88;77;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;WSW;5;76%;85%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;88;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;76;SSE;19;75%;67%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;92;76;Showers and t-storms;91;76;E;7;62%;76%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;56;43;Partly sunny;63;43;NW;4;69%;15%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy with a shower;75;56;Mostly cloudy;72;55;ENE;5;67%;68%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;69;49;A little p.m. rain;68;49;W;8;60%;82%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;80;63;Clearing;78;61;SW;8;75%;3%;4

Recife, Brazil;Some sunshine;84;75;Spotty showers;85;74;ESE;11;70%;87%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;46;36;Sunny intervals;42;37;SSE;12;76%;55%;2

Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;63;45;Partly sunny, nice;65;47;ENE;4;70%;33%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;79;73;Sunny;86;74;ESE;7;69%;3%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;99;75;Hazy sunshine;101;73;NNE;6;11%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Sunshine and warmer;72;55;Periods of sun;73;56;N;5;69%;29%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;58;50;Partly sunny, mild;63;42;E;5;79%;33%;2

San Francisco, United States;Cooler with hazy sun;80;59;Sunshine and nice;77;58;SW;7;62%;0%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;79;63;A couple of t-storms;79;62;E;5;82%;75%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers and t-storms;88;79;Showers and t-storms;87;80;ESE;12;80%;78%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;76;63;A thunderstorm;76;63;NW;5;100%;82%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sunshine;85;52;Plenty of sun;79;53;ENE;8;18%;0%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;41;Partly sunny, cool;64;40;SW;5;57%;41%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;86;76;Showers and t-storms;86;75;N;7;82%;85%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;82;53;Nice with sunshine;74;56;NNW;9;65%;26%;5

Seattle, United States;Sunny and nice;75;54;Hazy and smoky;79;56;NNE;4;63%;3%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;79;59;Showers around;77;58;S;4;70%;70%;5

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;79;66;Partly sunny;81;68;NE;9;62%;7%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy with showers;86;79;Spotty showers;89;77;S;5;77%;83%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;66;46;Mostly sunny;62;46;WSW;12;63%;16%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers and t-storms;87;78;Showery;89;79;E;17;77%;91%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;60;48;Nice with some sun;62;47;ESE;5;79%;37%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partial sunshine;67;56;An afternoon shower;70;61;NNW;12;57%;84%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun, nice;82;73;Rain and drizzle;82;70;E;6;65%;55%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;57;52;Partly sunny;61;47;E;5;87%;34%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;68;50;Decreasing clouds;62;49;ENE;5;62%;27%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;70;50;Low clouds;66;56;ESE;7;57%;72%;1

Tehran, Iran;Clearing and cooler;73;57;Hazy sunshine;73;57;S;6;26%;6%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;93;78;Abundant sunshine;90;76;NE;8;60%;1%;6

Tirana, Albania;Couple of t-storms;72;57;Partly sunny;74;54;E;4;58%;19%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;74;61;Mostly sunny, nice;77;62;E;7;56%;21%;5

Toronto, Canada;Cooler;65;54;Winds subsiding;61;51;SW;15;71%;82%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and humid;85;73;Sunny and pleasant;85;74;ESE;7;62%;1%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and nice;83;67;Mostly sunny;89;67;WNW;7;50%;5%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;59;34;A little wintry mix;42;26;N;7;85%;86%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;76;58;Partly sunny;77;59;E;3;51%;0%;3

Vienna, Austria;A shower;58;51;Partly sunny;65;48;WNW;10;61%;66%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;76;ESE;5;79%;80%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;64;46;Mainly cloudy;64;45;ENE;7;70%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A little p.m. rain;61;50;A little rain;63;51;NNE;10;82%;83%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;54;41;Sunny;54;45;NE;5;50%;6%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;86;77;A t-storm or two;86;76;SW;5;81%;95%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;More sun than clouds;77;50;Partly sunny;72;51;NE;4;40%;28%;4

