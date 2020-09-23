Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, September 23, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Becoming cloudy;82;75;Clouds and sun;83;75;WSW;9;84%;44%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;105;83;Sunny and very warm;105;83;NNE;7;41%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;92;68;Plenty of sunshine;92;67;W;11;48%;2%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy;84;68;Hazy sunshine;83;71;WSW;8;46%;12%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;70;52;Showers around;62;47;S;22;71%;87%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;56;44;Cloudy with a shower;54;43;NNE;10;79%;78%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;85;54;Hazy sun;83;55;ESE;8;16%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy;50;39;Rain and drizzle;48;38;NW;16;68%;65%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;90;67;Sunshine and hot;95;72;ENE;10;38%;0%;9

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;83;68;Partly sunny, humid;84;67;WSW;7;64%;12%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;64;58;A little rain;64;55;W;11;83%;86%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;107;74;Warm with hazy sun;104;73;NW;10;26%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;A t-storm in spots;85;72;SE;4;83%;60%;5

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sunshine;82;68;Couple of t-storms;84;69;W;8;76%;77%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;76;SSW;7;76%;76%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;79;66;Partly sunny;78;63;W;9;67%;26%;2

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;68;61;Sun and some clouds;73;57;ENE;5;70%;37%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm around;85;59;Mostly sunny;81;60;SE;3;59%;16%;4

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warm;81;59;Not as warm;71;56;S;9;60%;84%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Mainly cloudy;68;47;Mostly cloudy;66;48;SE;8;63%;63%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Mainly cloudy;82;63;A t-storm in spots;83;60;ESE;11;68%;42%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;79;58;Clouds and sun;77;59;SE;5;67%;32%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;72;50;Showers around;63;46;SSW;12;72%;95%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny;81;56;Mostly sunny, warm;83;59;SSE;4;55%;24%;4

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm around;80;58;Mostly cloudy;78;59;S;5;60%;44%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, nice;71;53;Periods of sun;70;60;E;10;69%;6%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rather cloudy;84;69;Clouds and sun;86;70;NNE;6;32%;40%;13

Busan, South Korea;Winds subsiding;73;66;Mostly cloudy;77;64;N;12;69%;40%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;94;71;Hazy sunshine;94;73;N;10;37%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Abundant sunshine;68;52;Partly sunny;67;53;NW;7;78%;25%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;85;68;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;68;SSE;5;68%;52%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;95;79;Partly sunny;94;79;SSW;6;60%;52%;9

Chicago, United States;Warm with hazy sun;79;60;Hazy sun and warm;78;60;SSW;9;64%;17%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;86;78;A t-storm or two;86;78;S;7;82%;83%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunshine;68;58;Spotty showers;64;54;SSW;10;62%;72%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing;87;78;Becoming cloudy;87;79;N;7;74%;56%;11

Dallas, United States;Low clouds;76;64;Partial sunshine;82;64;SE;5;68%;1%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;88;71;Partial sunshine;88;70;SE;13;65%;44%;11

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;93;79;Hazy sunshine;95;78;SSW;4;64%;1%;8

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;86;56;Sunny and very warm;90;58;SSW;6;18%;4%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;88;80;Rain and a t-storm;83;79;SSE;7;86%;87%;2

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;100;74;Partly sunny;91;74;S;7;58%;28%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;54;41;Rain, windy, cool;50;42;NNW;21;82%;86%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;81;52;Hazy sun;81;52;NE;6;27%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny intervals;80;70;Mostly sunny;83;70;WNW;8;65%;7%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;77;E;6;69%;84%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;82;49;Sunny and pleasant;85;52;ENE;5;26%;3%;12

Havana, Cuba;A heavy thunderstorm;88;75;Showers and t-storms;87;75;S;6;77%;84%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;63;53;Spotty showers;65;55;S;8;85%;85%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;90;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;NNW;6;80%;69%;11

Hong Kong, China;A little a.m. rain;90;77;A morning shower;88;76;ENE;5;77%;83%;8

Honolulu, United States;Some sun, a shower;87;77;Partly sunny, breezy;87;76;ENE;15;56%;32%;9

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;83;72;Cloudy;84;73;WSW;8;70%;60%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;97;69;Hot with hazy sun;98;69;NNE;8;42%;0%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, nice;74;63;Mostly sunny, warm;83;63;E;5;57%;23%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partial sunshine;92;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;NW;7;71%;68%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very hot;107;87;Hazy and very hot;106;85;NNW;10;31%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;53;Mostly sunny;82;58;NNW;7;29%;1%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;93;48;Hazy sun;87;50;NNW;4;10%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Clearing and warm;97;79;Hazy sun;95;81;SW;8;59%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;75;67;Rain and a t-storm;74;67;ESE;5;90%;90%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;104;81;Hazy sunshine;103;80;SSE;11;30%;4%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny, nice and warm;77;44;High clouds and warm;78;49;SE;6;44%;1%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Heavy thunderstorms;90;80;Showers and t-storms;90;80;E;12;67%;64%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;88;73;Cloudy;87;73;W;7;63%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;87;81;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;80;SSW;7;84%;73%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;A thunderstorm;88;74;NNW;5;83%;77%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine;62;28;Sunny and pleasant;63;28;NE;10;31%;0%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;85;75;Mostly cloudy;85;76;SW;7;78%;57%;7

Lima, Peru;Hazy sun;65;59;Partly sunny;65;59;SSE;9;75%;9%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;76;66;Spotty showers;77;59;N;6;66%;61%;5

London, United Kingdom;A few showers;66;47;Spotty showers;58;46;WSW;21;67%;84%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;85;62;Warm with hazy sun;86;62;S;6;51%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;81;73;Partly sunny, nice;80;73;SW;6;74%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;76;60;Spotty showers;72;53;WNW;11;72%;65%;3

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;79;Showers around;87;81;WNW;8;74%;87%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;91;78;A t-storm around;92;78;SSW;5;67%;77%;13

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;87;78;A p.m. t-storm;89;79;SW;6;78%;88%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Showers;61;44;Mostly cloudy;57;47;N;10;56%;74%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;73;57;A couple of t-storms;71;56;N;4;61%;80%;11

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;86;80;A shower in spots;88;80;SE;12;65%;72%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Clouding up, warm;72;44;Some sun, pleasant;72;48;SSE;8;60%;8%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clearing;84;77;Partly sunny;83;76;SSW;12;69%;34%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;67;48;Clouds and sun;66;54;ENE;8;71%;0%;7

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;70;54;Showers around;69;51;NE;3;70%;68%;4

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and warm;71;52;High clouds and warm;71;50;SSE;6;66%;3%;2

Mumbai, India;Rain;84;77;Showers and t-storms;88;78;SSW;8;86%;85%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;82;58;A t-shower in spots;77;59;E;8;60%;80%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;79;62;Partly sunny, warm;79;64;SW;6;51%;9%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;93;67;Sunny and very warm;93;69;W;6;45%;3%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Spotty showers;51;44;Rain and drizzle;49;39;S;15;85%;88%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;84;72;Partly sunny;85;70;N;7;53%;72%;6

Oslo, Norway;Spotty showers;59;55;Rain tapering off;57;45;SSW;18;89%;83%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;71;50;Nice with some sun;70;52;ENE;7;73%;44%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;84;79;An afternoon shower;85;79;ESE;12;77%;77%;11

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm or two;87;75;A couple of t-storms;87;75;NE;7;83%;87%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;More sun than clouds;93;76;A downpour;91;76;ENE;7;72%;65%;12

Paris, France;A thunderstorm;73;50;Spotty showers;63;47;WSW;13;63%;86%;2

Perth, Australia;Warmer with sunshine;79;59;Clouds and sun, warm;84;59;ENE;15;34%;43%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thunderstorm;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;SW;6;77%;69%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Decreasing clouds;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;SSE;14;78%;57%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A heavy thunderstorm;91;75;Showers and t-storms;93;76;ESE;4;57%;67%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;75;57;Clouds and sun, nice;74;56;S;7;56%;81%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sun and clouds, nice;80;54;Cloudy, not as warm;73;55;NE;6;63%;30%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with a shower;69;50;A shower in the p.m.;68;47;SE;8;55%;80%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;88;62;Sunshine and nice;84;62;NE;9;63%;6%;6

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;85;74;An afternoon shower;85;74;SE;11;61%;78%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;42;36;Partly sunny, chilly;42;29;NNE;12;61%;9%;2

Riga, Latvia;Sunny and warm;74;55;Spotty showers;73;56;S;8;71%;84%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Spotty showers;72;67;Partly sunny, nice;77;68;E;8;75%;30%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;104;78;Hazy sun and warm;106;77;NE;7;9%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Cloudy, a t-storm;75;63;A thunderstorm;81;67;SSE;7;75%;84%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning sunny, mild;68;54;Mostly sunny, warm;71;53;S;7;81%;9%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;73;62;Partly sunny;73;58;W;11;68%;5%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;77;62;A couple of t-storms;74;63;S;5;83%;89%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers and t-storms;89;79;A t-storm in spots;88;79;E;7;77%;57%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of t-storms;75;65;A couple of t-storms;74;64;SSW;4;100%;81%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;84;53;Partial sunshine;81;55;ENE;7;17%;0%;10

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;79;47;Partly sunny;77;46;SW;5;47%;6%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Heavy thunderstorms;88;76;Showers and t-storms;90;76;NNE;7;74%;75%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;72;60;Spotty showers;73;55;NNW;6;70%;63%;5

Seattle, United States;Downpours, cooler;64;57;Occasional rain;64;56;SSW;11;77%;93%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Inc. clouds;75;57;Mostly cloudy;77;59;NE;6;58%;37%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;72;68;Partly sunny, nice;79;68;NNW;13;63%;28%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun, warm;92;77;A stray thunderstorm;89;78;NE;5;75%;67%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;75;54;Some sun, a t-storm;78;54;SW;4;62%;56%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;88;77;Some sun, a shower;88;77;E;6;74%;71%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;67;50;Spotty showers;66;46;SW;8;81%;70%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;76;55;Sunny and delightful;73;53;WNW;12;37%;7%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;86;76;A heavy thunderstorm;83;74;NNE;6;74%;83%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny and mild;69;55;Spotty showers;70;58;S;8;81%;84%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, nice;74;50;Sunny and pleasant;77;50;N;7;23%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;71;59;Sun and clouds;78;60;ENE;5;62%;42%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;89;69;Hazy sunshine;89;69;SSE;6;19%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Lots of sun, nice;87;76;Partly sunny, nice;86;75;WSW;8;54%;26%;7

Tirana, Albania;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;68;A thunderstorm;82;66;SE;4;64%;56%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy, rain, cooler;71;66;Wind and rain;69;66;N;19;94%;91%;1

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;72;58;Some sun, pleasant;72;61;E;5;78%;35%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny and hot;97;80;Hazy sunshine;95;81;SSE;6;46%;2%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;85;70;Warm with hazy sun;90;71;SSE;6;46%;9%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy;63;33;Hazy sunshine;65;41;ESE;8;57%;9%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;63;55;Occasional rain;62;54;S;7;69%;92%;1

Vienna, Austria;A p.m. t-storm;76;59;Partly sunny;78;62;SSE;4;57%;31%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;83;74;A stray thunderstorm;87;74;ENE;4;77%;74%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun, pleasant;74;51;Mostly sunny, warm;74;54;SSE;8;66%;67%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and very warm;80;56;Some sun, a t-storm;76;56;SSE;7;73%;63%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;60;55;Sunshine and breezy;63;55;N;20;78%;4%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;90;76;Rain and a t-storm;85;76;W;5;87%;85%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;81;57;Lots of sun, nice;80;58;NE;4;43%;18%;5

_____

