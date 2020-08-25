Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, August 25, 2020

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;84;74;Partly sunny;84;74;SW;8;81%;33%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;104;89;Mostly sunny;101;91;N;8;54%;1%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;99;72;Warm with hazy sun;99;70;W;11;36%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;86;66;Hazy sun;87;67;ENE;7;54%;0%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain at times;67;59;Very windy;66;55;NW;31;77%;68%;1

Anchorage, United States;Showers around;60;51;Showers around;61;49;ESE;5;81%;89%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun, nice;83;64;Hazy sun;84;64;SE;6;27%;1%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;68;48;Sunshine and nice;76;53;W;10;46%;19%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Winds subsiding;92;71;Winds subsiding;93;72;NE;16;34%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;93;74;Rain and drizzle;91;73;NNE;8;47%;53%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;58;50;Partly sunny;57;49;WSW;14;63%;44%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;108;79;Hazy sun and breezy;109;77;WNW;14;14%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;72;SSE;4;74%;66%;12

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy, nice;85;70;A t-storm around;83;69;W;7;68%;55%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;98;78;Hot with hazy sun;98;78;SSW;7;55%;15%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;74;Sunny and humid;86;73;ESE;9;74%;2%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;91;72;Humid with some sun;84;70;NNW;6;74%;18%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler;71;56;Partly sunny, warmer;84;60;SE;4;57%;2%;6

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;75;63;Very windy, rain;69;60;W;23;59%;88%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;68;47;Cloudy;66;50;ESE;6;66%;66%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;84;51;Sunny and pleasant;83;50;ESE;8;31%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine, pleasant;78;59;Partly sunny, warm;84;61;WNW;10;51%;1%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Clearing;71;60;Spotty showers;67;57;WSW;20;64%;70%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;88;64;Partly sunny, nice;83;60;WNW;6;53%;4%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;79;57;Sun and some clouds;87;65;WNW;8;45%;6%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Showers around;68;64;Thunderstorms;71;54;SW;7;78%;70%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, not as hot;85;68;Clouds and sun;86;70;ENE;6;32%;29%;12

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;93;81;Some wind and rain;89;80;SSE;25;71%;86%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;100;75;Sunny and very warm;99;74;N;7;30%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Turning cloudy;64;52;Sunny;64;44;SE;13;58%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;67;A thunderstorm;82;66;SSE;4;65%;62%;12

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;93;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;80;SSW;6;71%;72%;7

Chicago, United States;Partial sunshine;87;74;Mostly sunny and hot;93;76;SW;9;58%;16%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;79;A morning shower;88;78;SSW;8;72%;77%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Turning cloudy;66;59;Thundershowers;66;56;NW;10;77%;78%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;88;79;A t-storm around;86;79;W;6;79%;83%;8

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;97;76;A stray thunderstorm;93;75;ESE;16;66%;56%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;89;70;A morning shower;85;70;SE;9;73%;63%;11

Delhi, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;88;80;A stray thunderstorm;92;79;WSW;4;71%;73%;7

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;98;67;Mostly cloudy;95;65;SSW;5;28%;63%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Heavy thunderstorms;93;79;A t-storm in spots;87;79;SE;13;81%;85%;4

Dili, East Timor;Sunny and very warm;97;72;Mostly cloudy;90;74;SSE;6;53%;8%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Very windy;63;53;A passing shower;65;51;WSW;13;77%;81%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, not as hot;92;69;A morning shower;79;65;ENE;6;41%;64%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Humid with clearing;80;70;Partly sunny;81;70;NE;5;78%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;96;80;Mostly cloudy, warm;95;80;SSE;6;65%;27%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;78;53;Sunshine, pleasant;82;60;NE;5;28%;4%;9

Havana, Cuba;Thunderstorms;89;75;A thunderstorm;90;75;ESE;8;71%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Showers and t-storms;65;47;Spotty showers;65;47;WNW;8;63%;62%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;95;79;A t-storm around;92;79;SW;8;71%;51%;12

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;92;82;A t-storm or two;92;80;SW;9;74%;87%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;90;77;Mostly sunny;90;76;ENE;14;50%;33%;11

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;88;73;Mostly cloudy;84;73;W;8;71%;43%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Humid with some sun;91;77;A morning t-storm;87;73;ENE;9;77%;86%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and nice;81;67;Partly sunny;83;66;NE;8;61%;4%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Windy this afternoon;93;73;Hazy sunshine;93;75;ENE;7;58%;14%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;103;86;Hazy sun and warm;100;84;N;10;47%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;Mostly sunny, nice;79;49;NNE;7;20%;25%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;98;67;A p.m. t-storm;85;64;NNW;4;59%;89%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Thunderstorms;87;81;Thunderstorms;89;82;W;11;78%;87%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;84;70;Showers and t-storms;84;69;SW;6;82%;87%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy;96;81;A t-storm around;101;81;SSW;10;40%;71%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Heavy p.m. t-storms;77;56;Clouds and sun, nice;75;59;SSW;8;65%;19%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A thunderstorm;89;79;A thunderstorm;90;80;ENE;14;69%;78%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;87;72;Low clouds;86;72;WSW;7;67%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;Couple of t-storms;94;81;Rain and a t-storm;89;82;SSE;7;78%;75%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;96;76;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;SSE;5;75%;86%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;62;32;Mostly sunny, mild;61;31;E;7;41%;12%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;83;74;Clouds and sun;85;74;SW;6;74%;42%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;64;60;Sun and clouds;64;59;SSE;8;79%;11%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;90;67;Partly sunny;90;69;N;8;58%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Windy;69;57;Periods of sun;70;55;WSW;17;60%;44%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;90;69;Mostly sunny, warm;91;68;S;6;50%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;79;71;Partly sunny;80;71;SSW;7;71%;33%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;97;67;Sunshine, very hot;98;67;WSW;5;22%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;88;82;Some sun;91;84;NW;7;59%;29%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;89;76;A t-storm around;89;74;NW;5;75%;55%;11

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;90;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;W;9;70%;57%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;54;43;Partly sunny;60;47;N;5;60%;8%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A thunderstorm;71;56;A thunderstorm;75;57;W;4;57%;71%;10

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;91;82;Showers and t-storms;91;81;E;10;67%;83%;8

Minsk, Belarus;A thunderstorm;73;52;Partly sunny;69;56;S;7;66%;73%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;82;76;Some brightening;83;76;S;9;74%;65%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers and t-storms;66;59;Cloudy with t-storms;66;54;NNW;8;81%;87%;1

Montreal, Canada;A t-storm around;74;50;Mostly sunny, cooler;66;52;WNW;8;49%;45%;6

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;76;61;Morning rain;71;54;WNW;9;70%;73%;3

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sunshine;86;80;A t-storm in spots;87;80;SW;9;82%;75%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;76;52;Clouds and sun, nice;76;56;ESE;7;57%;55%;8

New York, United States;A severe t-storm;92;66;Not as warm;80;66;NW;9;41%;11%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;97;71;Mostly sunny and hot;96;70;W;8;47%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A few showers;67;50;Thickening clouds;66;52;S;9;73%;81%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;92;79;A t-storm around;96;76;NW;6;50%;55%;9

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;64;48;Cloudy;64;49;NNW;4;62%;8%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Not as warm;73;48;Mostly sunny;66;49;WSW;11;54%;84%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;84;78;Partly sunny, breezy;83;78;ESE;20;81%;57%;9

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;85;76;A couple of t-storms;85;77;SSW;13;80%;82%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;90;74;An afternoon shower;90;75;ENE;5;75%;60%;11

Paris, France;Clearing;81;60;Clouds and sun, nice;75;53;NW;10;47%;4%;5

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;70;48;Plenty of sun;69;49;SSE;8;65%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Decreasing clouds;96;78;A p.m. t-storm;97;80;SW;7;60%;69%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;84;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;SSE;13;80%;77%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A heavy thunderstorm;89;74;A thunderstorm;91;75;ESE;6;64%;71%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Turning cloudy;74;61;Partly sunny;76;58;WSW;20;40%;12%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;83;74;Some wind and rain;91;76;ENE;29;82%;94%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;71;47;A little p.m. rain;71;47;SW;9;49%;67%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;85;68;Partly sunny;93;69;NW;7;58%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Increasing clouds;85;71;A morning shower;83;72;SSE;11;64%;60%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;57;43;Partly sunny;53;45;NW;6;70%;17%;3

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;67;49;Spotty showers;67;53;ESE;8;72%;84%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with some sun;71;62;A morning shower;71;63;N;6;72%;46%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;108;84;Hazy sun and warm;110;82;ENE;8;10%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;91;66;Mostly sunny;91;68;W;7;45%;0%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A p.m. shower or two;68;56;A morning shower;65;50;SW;9;70%;55%;4

San Francisco, United States;Hazy sun;71;58;Mostly sunny;69;58;WSW;11;69%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;77;62;Cloudy with t-storms;74;65;SSE;4;81%;100%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;89;79;A shower in places;90;80;E;11;72%;74%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Cloudy, a t-storm;74;64;A couple of t-storms;73;63;ESE;4;100%;78%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Cloudy;83;59;An afternoon shower;81;61;E;6;41%;50%;7

Santiago, Chile;A little p.m. rain;58;39;A morning shower;58;35;SW;4;58%;54%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A heavy thunderstorm;87;73;A thunderstorm;88;73;N;5;77%;56%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunlit and nice;84;62;Plenty of sun;88;64;NNW;7;55%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Lots of sun, nice;76;54;Clouds and sun, nice;75;53;NE;6;60%;3%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;94;78;Some wind and rain;93;80;ESE;26;70%;89%;6

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny and hot;95;81;Rain and drizzle;93;81;W;13;69%;91%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;79;SSE;6;78%;76%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Heavy p.m. t-storms;79;56;Partly sunny;80;56;SW;6;65%;2%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;87;79;A shower in places;88;79;ENE;11;75%;74%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;68;49;A touch of rain;67;48;NE;5;55%;66%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, cool;59;43;Sunshine;64;44;NW;8;54%;1%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;97;83;Very hot;99;80;S;9;49%;55%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers and t-storms;64;49;Spotty showers;67;52;S;7;60%;72%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as warm;86;66;Downpours;71;61;E;8;91%;79%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sun and some clouds;77;55;Nice with sunshine;79;59;ENE;6;51%;5%;7

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;87;65;Hazy sunshine;85;68;SSE;7;29%;2%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;90;76;Mostly sunny, nice;89;76;NNW;8;55%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;92;70;Mostly sunny, warm;95;68;ESE;5;47%;1%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;91;75;A t-storm around;92;79;SSE;8;64%;68%;8

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm around;80;59;Not as warm;71;66;SW;7;70%;62%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;85;74;Partly sunny, nice;86;72;ENE;6;61%;3%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;91;69;Plenty of sunshine;91;70;W;7;38%;0%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-shower in spots;70;46;Cloudy;72;51;ESE;10;58%;60%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Turning sunny, nice;72;55;Clouds and sun, nice;72;54;ESE;4;61%;2%;3

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, nice;78;57;Partly sunny;85;63;WNW;8;52%;0%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy;90;78;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;WNW;6;68%;71%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;72;50;Periods of sun;66;54;SSW;7;71%;83%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A thunderstorm;72;54;A p.m. t-shower;77;58;SW;13;59%;78%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower or two;57;45;Mostly sunny, breezy;53;48;NW;14;60%;17%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers around;88;77;A thunderstorm;88;77;SW;6;78%;72%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;82;54;Sunny and pleasant;82;57;NE;4;34%;0%;8

