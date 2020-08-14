Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, August 14, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun, nice;83;74;A passing shower;81;74;SW;12;88%;73%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;103;90;Hazy sun;103;90;NNW;7;60%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;98;73;Hazy and very warm;99;72;WNW;10;21%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;84;75;Hazy and humid;86;73;NE;8;65%;4%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thunderstorms;81;65;Showers and t-storms;77;63;NNE;5;82%;76%;5

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;67;54;Sunshine;75;56;N;14;48%;15%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;101;78;Hazy sunshine;97;76;NW;9;25%;21%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;69;51;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;53;E;5;43%;5%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;A morning t-storm;76;59;Clouding up;74;55;S;10;63%;26%;4

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;93;75;Plenty of sun;92;74;NE;6;34%;1%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;56;42;Mostly sunny;57;39;S;4;65%;2%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Winds subsiding;112;81;Hazy sunshine;110;80;WNW;11;16%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;93;74;Clouds and sun;92;74;SSE;5;63%;44%;12

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;81;69;Mostly cloudy;80;69;W;13;69%;40%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;NW;6;76%;62%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;83;72;Humid with sunshine;85;73;SSW;7;70%;10%;8

Beijing, China;Warm with some sun;93;79;A t-storm around;84;72;SSW;6;82%;45%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;92;66;Thunderstorms;83;66;ESE;5;80%;86%;3

Berlin, Germany;Variable cloudiness;84;67;Partly sunny, warm;85;65;ESE;6;48%;30%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;66;50;A shower or t-storm;67;48;ESE;8;67%;82%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;85;60;Sunny and beautiful;86;61;NE;7;41%;2%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;82;64;Thunderstorms;83;63;WNW;8;77%;75%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or t-storm;75;63;Showers and t-storms;78;64;WSW;4;70%;62%;3

Bucharest, Romania;More sun than clouds;91;67;Some sun, pleasant;84;66;SE;10;43%;70%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Not as warm;81;64;Showers and t-storms;84;64;NE;4;63%;70%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;65;45;Plenty of sunshine;61;37;WSW;9;48%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Not as hot;87;68;High clouds;86;67;ENE;7;31%;6%;5

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sunshine;90;78;Mostly cloudy;90;76;SW;8;69%;11%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunlit and very warm;99;75;Sunshine and hot;101;75;NNW;7;35%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;62;53;A little rain;56;45;SW;12;62%;80%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;82;66;A thunderstorm;82;66;SE;4;69%;78%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;90;81;Partly sunny;94;81;SSW;7;62%;37%;11

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;83;70;A t-storm in spots;84;67;N;7;64%;64%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;87;79;Clouds and sun, nice;87;79;S;8;75%;64%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;76;59;Mostly sunny, nice;78;60;SSE;6;65%;2%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;83;78;Clouds and sun, nice;87;81;NNW;7;78%;44%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunshine and hot;105;82;Partly sunny and hot;104;82;SE;7;43%;0%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;88;66;Becoming cloudy;87;68;SSE;11;57%;4%;5

Delhi, India;Mostly cloudy;88;77;A t-storm in spots;91;80;ESE;8;79%;66%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;96;61;Mostly sunny;94;61;WSW;6;26%;3%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;99;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;81;SE;15;72%;72%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, nice;86;69;Mostly sunny, nice;88;72;S;5;51%;3%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Clearing;65;58;A shower or t-storm;66;57;NE;10;86%;80%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;Hazy and very warm;98;71;NE;6;16%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with sunshine;85;69;Sunny;83;69;W;16;67%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Spotty a.m. showers;86;77;A t-storm in spots;91;75;SSE;7;73%;78%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;77;45;Plenty of sun;80;48;NNE;5;22%;0%;8

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;A shower or t-storm;91;75;E;7;66%;80%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;68;55;Warmer;74;57;W;7;75%;14%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;90;77;A t-storm or two;91;78;SSW;5;76%;82%;8

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;90;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;79;SSE;6;70%;65%;12

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;88;77;Spotty showers;90;75;NE;13;56%;71%;12

Hyderabad, India;A shower or two;76;71;A t-storm in spots;76;72;WSW;10;87%;72%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clearing, a t-storm;91;76;A t-storm in spots;95;77;ENE;8;66%;64%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine, less humid;80;70;Plenty of sunshine;83;70;ENE;11;48%;2%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;90;76;A t-storm around;92;76;E;10;66%;55%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;103;86;Hazy and very warm;101;86;NNE;8;43%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;68;44;Sunny and pleasant;73;44;W;10;37%;0%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;108;63;Hazy and not as hot;100;64;NNE;5;13%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Rather cloudy;93;83;Overcast;93;82;SW;7;70%;44%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;84;69;Heavy thunderstorms;82;69;WSW;5;83%;96%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;97;81;Hazy sun;97;79;SSW;10;46%;44%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;70;47;Partly sunny;72;50;E;5;47%;5%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;Spotty showers;91;78;NNE;8;64%;87%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Inc. clouds;88;71;Low clouds;86;69;W;7;62%;31%;3

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;93;82;A thunderstorm;91;82;SSW;7;76%;73%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;Afternoon showers;93;77;NW;5;74%;87%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Increasingly windy;60;26;Partly sunny;61;30;NE;13;25%;18%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;82;73;A shower in the a.m.;84;74;WSW;8;78%;66%;4

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;63;59;Clearing;63;58;SSE;10;78%;0%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;79;63;Lots of sun, nice;78;63;NW;8;56%;2%;9

London, United Kingdom;Thunderstorms;72;65;Showers and t-storms;74;63;SSE;7;86%;72%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;96;72;Mostly sunny;96;71;SSE;6;48%;8%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;74;69;Partly sunny, nice;78;67;SSW;7;75%;6%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sunny;91;61;Sunny and pleasant;87;56;WSW;8;37%;0%;9

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;88;82;Variable clouds;89;81;WSW;7;68%;55%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Increasing clouds;95;78;Sun and clouds;94;77;N;4;58%;11%;8

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. thunderstorm;87;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;77;E;7;72%;71%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Spotty showers;61;49;Partly sunny;60;52;SW;7;71%;81%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower or t-storm;74;54;A p.m. t-storm;73;56;N;5;57%;82%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;91;81;A shower or t-storm;91;79;SSE;7;64%;65%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;69;51;Partly sunny, nice;73;54;W;6;54%;20%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;82;75;Cloudy;82;75;SSW;13;67%;34%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;63;48;Sunny and cooler;56;41;WSW;11;60%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;80;61;Mostly sunny;82;65;ENE;4;57%;2%;7

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;62;49;Cloudy;66;50;NW;7;58%;40%;1

Mumbai, India;Showers and t-storms;84;77;Heavy showers;84;78;WSW;14;90%;89%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;76;54;Mostly cloudy;78;54;E;6;64%;44%;9

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;84;70;Some sun;82;69;NE;9;59%;44%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;102;75;Sunny and hot;100;73;W;9;24%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;A couple of showers;69;53;Rain and drizzle;67;54;WNW;7;81%;63%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;95;79;Sunny and hot;98;79;SW;8;51%;20%;10

Oslo, Norway;Decreasing clouds;76;59;Sun and some clouds;77;56;SSE;6;74%;27%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Abundant sunshine;81;56;Plenty of sunshine;82;59;ENE;9;60%;1%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;84;74;An afternoon shower;83;76;ESE;9;81%;84%;7

Panama City, Panama;Rain and a t-storm;85;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;76;S;10;83%;91%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny, nice;92;76;Downpours;90;76;E;6;78%;79%;6

Paris, France;A shower or t-storm;78;62;Partly sunny;83;64;NNE;4;57%;11%;6

Perth, Australia;Spotty showers;61;51;Afternoon rain;70;54;WNW;16;62%;95%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A heavy thunderstorm;88;77;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;W;5;69%;71%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;88;75;A t-storm in spots;86;74;SSE;15;76%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A passing shower;94;76;A passing shower;92;76;SSW;6;53%;80%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;82;65;Thunderstorms;77;62;ENE;5;80%;73%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;A morning t-storm;88;76;A morning t-storm;85;75;SE;5;78%;90%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;68;50;A shower in spots;69;48;SSW;8;57%;57%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;79;63;Turning sunny;78;61;NNW;8;70%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;84;71;Mostly sunny;85;72;SSE;8;65%;73%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sun and clouds;55;50;A little a.m. rain;56;52;SE;9;88%;66%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;72;54;Partly sunny;78;56;NE;3;59%;13%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, humid;85;68;Abundant sunshine;86;69;NW;5;54%;3%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;106;83;Hazy sun;110;81;NE;9;10%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;92;70;Sunny and very warm;94;65;WNW;7;49%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;70;58;Cloudy;71;59;W;6;74%;37%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;83;63;Sunshine and nice;78;62;WSW;9;62%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain and a t-storm;76;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;64;ENE;5;87%;92%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;88;79;A shower;88;79;E;10;72%;83%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Rain and a t-storm;80;66;Showers and t-storms;78;65;ESE;6;90%;88%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Showers around;82;61;Hazy sun;81;61;SW;6;38%;23%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;56;36;Mostly sunny;59;36;SSW;4;50%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower;89;73;A shower;89;73;N;7;75%;81%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;77;58;Mostly sunny, nice;76;58;NNW;7;55%;4%;9

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;78;57;Mostly sunny, nice;82;60;NNE;7;56%;8%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Couple of t-storms;86;77;A morning t-storm;82;77;SSE;4;87%;71%;2

Shanghai, China;Very hot;100;84;Sunshine, very hot;99;84;NNE;11;55%;2%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Showers this morning;85;78;A t-storm around;89;80;SSE;4;72%;55%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;84;62;Thunderstorms;78;58;WSW;9;77%;86%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;78;Showers and t-storms;87;80;ESE;4;70%;82%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;81;59;Mostly sunny, warm;82;60;SW;7;49%;3%;4

Sydney, Australia;Rain this afternoon;65;56;A shower in the a.m.;67;55;WNW;12;62%;66%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy;91;80;A t-storm around;95;79;SE;6;56%;48%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Clearing;68;55;A shower in the p.m.;74;59;WSW;8;76%;56%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;96;69;Sunny and very warm;97;71;E;6;20%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;86;60;Breezy with sunshine;83;60;NNW;16;38%;43%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and seasonable;101;80;Hazy and very warm;101;74;NE;7;18%;14%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Lots of sun, nice;90;79;Mostly sunny, nice;90;77;SSW;8;59%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;96;74;Mostly sunny, warm;96;74;ENE;4;44%;33%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;89;79;Mostly sunny;96;83;SE;8;66%;33%;9

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;80;65;Mostly sunny;76;64;ENE;11;78%;10%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;92;76;Hazy sunshine;95;80;SE;5;41%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Very hot;104;78;Hazy sun and hot;103;78;WSW;5;30%;1%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, nice;72;48;Hazy sunshine;75;53;ENE;6;53%;29%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;73;57;Plenty of sunshine;82;64;N;4;56%;0%;6

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;81;66;Thunderstorms;81;65;WNW;8;78%;75%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;83;75;A morning t-storm;79;75;SW;6;89%;83%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;74;54;Partly sunny, nice;79;56;SW;4;45%;16%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;83;61;Mostly sunny;83;58;E;8;42%;2%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;52;39;Sunshine;52;41;SE;4;62%;26%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;84;77;A t-storm or two;83;76;SE;6;89%;84%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;87;62;Partly sunny;82;60;NNE;5;39%;6%;9

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather