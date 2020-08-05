Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, August 5, 2020

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;82;72;Partly sunny;81;72;SSW;11;74%;30%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;105;91;Hazy sunshine;105;92;NNW;9;50%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, warm;99;76;Sunny and very warm;100;75;W;16;39%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;81;67;Plenty of sunshine;82;67;ENE;13;53%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, nice;79;60;Mostly sunny, warm;82;64;NE;6;57%;8%;6

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;69;56;Cloudy;65;52;E;12;60%;68%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;91;69;Hazy sunshine;90;71;WNW;9;20%;16%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;84;58;Plenty of sunshine;85;57;E;13;34%;0%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny, breezy, hot;92;65;Sunny and hot;92;64;ENE;10;31%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;91;72;Sunny and delightful;89;72;WSW;6;51%;58%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;60;52;A few showers;62;53;NNE;8;77%;93%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;110;84;Hazy and seasonable;112;86;NW;13;21%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;93;73;A t-storm in spots;94;74;S;4;64%;47%;8

Bangalore, India;Increasingly windy;77;70;A shower or t-storm;80;70;WSW;15;77%;67%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A thunderstorm;92;79;A heavy p.m. t-storm;89;80;SW;7;80%;82%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;82;71;Sunny and beautiful;85;72;W;10;68%;0%;9

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;90;73;A t-storm or two;90;73;N;6;63%;68%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;75;65;Clouds and sun, nice;86;68;NE;6;44%;7%;8

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;81;59;Mostly sunny;84;63;ESE;6;38%;4%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;64;50;A shower or t-storm;65;49;SE;8;70%;80%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Winds subsiding;76;51;Sunny;77;53;ESE;13;51%;0%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Occasional rain;72;60;A p.m. t-storm;85;64;NNE;7;60%;55%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Brilliant sunshine;83;61;Warm with some sun;89;66;SSE;5;40%;3%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, nice;89;63;Partly sunny, warm;91;67;ESE;10;33%;5%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Thunderstorms;78;66;Periods of sun, nice;86;70;NE;7;49%;2%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, warm;78;62;Cooler;64;52;E;8;49%;89%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, pleasant;84;69;Some sun, pleasant;85;69;NE;7;32%;7%;7

Busan, South Korea;A brief shower;84;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;77;SW;10;86%;82%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;97;74;Sunny and very warm;100;75;N;6;35%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine;57;42;Partial sunshine;60;43;SE;5;66%;25%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;80;66;A shower or t-storm;81;65;S;4;68%;80%;11

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;93;81;Mostly cloudy;94;81;SW;13;64%;44%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;76;64;Partly sunny, nice;77;64;SSE;6;58%;16%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;86;79;Downpours;86;78;SSE;10;80%;100%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;71;59;Partly sunny, nice;75;60;SSE;8;64%;11%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny intervals;87;80;A p.m. shower or two;86;79;SW;8;79%;84%;13

Dallas, United States;A morning t-storm;94;78;Warm with some sun;99;80;SSE;8;49%;11%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing;88;70;Partly sunny, nice;86;69;SSE;9;63%;25%;9

Delhi, India;A thunderstorm;92;83;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;82;ESE;15;69%;72%;12

Denver, United States;A strong t-storm;90;62;A t-storm around;93;64;S;6;30%;64%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;94;80;A thunderstorm;92;82;S;9;78%;81%;8

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;95;69;Nice with some sun;86;70;SE;4;66%;79%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;67;55;Clouds and sun;70;57;S;10;78%;24%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;99;68;Sunny and very warm;99;70;ENE;7;16%;0%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;81;75;Humid with sunshine;82;74;ENE;14;77%;1%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;79;A t-storm in spots;88;80;SSE;7;80%;78%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;75;52;Partly sunny;75;50;NE;5;40%;1%;7

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;A t-storm in spots;89;75;E;5;77%;58%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Becoming cloudy;68;55;A shower in the a.m.;67;56;WSW;12;82%;66%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A heavy p.m. t-storm;91;75;A t-storm or two;84;77;WSW;8;84%;87%;3

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy with showers;86;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;E;6;79%;68%;6

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;88;76;A stray shower;88;77;ENE;13;61%;70%;6

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;71;A t-storm in spots;82;73;SW;10;83%;56%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;101;79;Sunshine and hot;102;81;NE;10;48%;42%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;82;72;Mostly sunny;85;74;NE;12;61%;2%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;90;77;A stray thunderstorm;92;76;ENE;8;64%;64%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;101;86;Hazy sunshine;98;88;SSW;10;56%;21%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;70;41;Mostly sunny;68;41;SSE;9;43%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;102;64;Hazy sun and hot;97;68;N;5;21%;2%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;97;86;Very hot;105;84;NNW;6;49%;90%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;86;70;Showers and t-storms;85;70;SSE;5;83%;93%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;86;74;Rather cloudy;87;75;S;13;60%;44%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Abundant sunshine;89;59;Partial sunshine;87;63;NE;6;44%;8%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;91;80;A p.m. t-storm;92;80;ENE;12;61%;68%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;86;69;Decreasing clouds;85;68;W;7;58%;42%;4

Kolkata, India;Rain and a t-storm;88;81;A thunderstorm;90;83;SSW;7;79%;66%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Variable clouds;92;77;Partly sunny;91;76;E;5;71%;44%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and pleasant;65;25;Sunny, nice and warm;63;27;ESE;8;26%;3%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;83;74;Cloudy;81;74;SW;8;74%;44%;3

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;63;58;Partly sunny;62;58;S;6;77%;0%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;90;65;Mostly sunny;90;65;NNW;6;50%;1%;9

London, United Kingdom;Breezy with some sun;77;63;Sun and some clouds;81;62;SSW;7;63%;26%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds, then sun;77;63;Turning sunny;77;59;SSE;6;59%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;80;69;Partly sunny, nice;78;67;SSW;7;74%;28%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;98;72;Very hot;101;73;SE;5;33%;1%;9

Male, Maldives;A t-storm or two;88;82;Morning showers;87;82;SSW;14;77%;97%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;91;77;An afternoon shower;91;75;NW;5;65%;51%;9

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;90;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;80;E;6;68%;79%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Spotty showers;48;41;A shower or two;54;39;SE;7;70%;55%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;76;57;A t-storm in spots;76;56;N;6;49%;77%;14

Miami, United States;A morning t-storm;88;80;A thunderstorm;90;79;ESE;6;69%;71%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Variable cloudiness;77;58;A shower or t-storm;79;56;NNE;7;53%;56%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Inc. clouds;81;76;Inc. clouds;82;75;SSW;13;74%;9%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, warm;76;55;Cooler;59;49;E;10;62%;84%;2

Montreal, Canada;Some sun, a shower;74;58;Partly sunny;76;60;WSW;6;59%;7%;8

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and warm;79;61;Clearing, a shower;79;59;NNW;6;59%;45%;4

Mumbai, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;81;SW;17;92%;94%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;75;56;Mostly sunny;78;54;NNE;7;56%;32%;12

New York, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;86;70;Mostly sunny;82;69;SE;6;57%;68%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;102;72;Sunny and hot;102;71;W;7;38%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;81;59;Clouds and sun, warm;82;59;SE;7;52%;19%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;92;75;Clouds and sun;92;76;SW;9;59%;14%;7

Oslo, Norway;Rain;62;58;Periods of sun;70;56;SSE;8;81%;44%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A shower or two;75;53;Mostly sunny;78;54;SSW;9;55%;5%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;84;77;A shower in places;84;76;E;8;80%;74%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;77;A shower or t-storm;86;77;NNW;5;84%;82%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;90;75;A few showers;90;74;E;5;71%;87%;12

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;87;61;Sunny and hot;93;65;E;5;36%;1%;7

Perth, Australia;Sun and some clouds;68;45;Mostly sunny;65;46;E;8;64%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A heavy thunderstorm;93;76;A t-storm or two;83;77;SSW;6;87%;78%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;84;74;Mostly cloudy, humid;86;76;NNE;9;78%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;95;75;A p.m. t-storm;94;75;ESE;6;43%;66%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Warmer with some sun;73;53;Clouds and sun, nice;79;61;E;4;53%;16%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Tropical rainstorm;83;73;Tropical rainstorm;87;70;SSW;7;80%;72%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Partial sunshine;72;47;Clouds and sun, nice;71;47;SE;9;41%;42%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;81;68;Mostly sunny, nice;83;70;WSW;8;77%;3%;11

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;83;72;A shower or two;83;72;SSE;13;59%;61%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;55;49;Rain and drizzle;56;49;ESE;17;72%;67%;2

Riga, Latvia;Rather cloudy;72;51;Mostly sunny;76;56;W;6;64%;29%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;76;62;Mostly sunny;76;61;NE;6;68%;1%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;108;84;Hazy sun;109;84;NW;13;8%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;A shower or t-storm;86;62;Partly sunny, nice;88;65;NNW;6;46%;27%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clearing;70;57;Clouds and sun;70;59;W;7;66%;44%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;65;58;Clouds, then sun;69;57;WSW;11;66%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;64;Showers and t-storms;74;65;E;5;80%;84%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;89;78;A passing shower;89;78;SE;10;69%;66%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;78;65;Showers and t-storms;75;64;E;5;96%;78%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Showers and t-storms;77;57;A shower or t-storm;75;58;NW;8;67%;68%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partial sunshine;61;42;Mostly sunny;62;40;SSW;3;57%;2%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;89;72;A shower or t-storm;88;73;NE;6;71%;76%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny;84;59;Mostly sunny, warm;92;61;NNW;5;50%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Sunshine and nice;78;61;Rain and drizzle;65;54;ESE;6;69%;63%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Rain;84;77;Tropical rainstorm;81;72;SW;9;85%;93%;7

Shanghai, China;Heavy morning rain;90;81;Cloudy and very warm;95;84;SSW;9;70%;44%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;90;82;Mostly cloudy;90;82;SE;6;73%;34%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;84;61;Partly sunny;81;60;SE;11;56%;14%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;75;Sunshine, a shower;87;78;E;10;68%;82%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Not as warm;66;60;Partly sunny;73;59;SSW;7;72%;37%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and cooler;63;43;Increasing clouds;60;47;S;9;50%;25%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;93;80;Decreasing clouds;97;81;SE;6;57%;20%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;69;55;Periods of sun;70;58;WSW;8;76%;44%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;100;75;Sunny and hot;102;74;NE;7;25%;1%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;More sun than clouds;85;63;Mostly sunny;86;64;E;7;46%;16%;9

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;95;73;Hazy sunshine;92;72;E;7;23%;10%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;88;75;Mostly sunny;89;75;SW;9;58%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;A heavy p.m. t-storm;84;68;Thunderstorms;83;68;NE;3;68%;84%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;89;78;Clouds and sun;91;78;S;12;66%;8%;9

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;72;57;Mostly sunny;74;62;NNE;5;65%;4%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny, not as warm;87;76;Sunshine and nice;85;73;NE;7;58%;4%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and breezy;87;70;Sunshine, pleasant;89;71;NW;11;35%;2%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-storm in spots;82;57;Mostly cloudy;78;54;E;10;51%;55%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and delightful;78;60;Rain and drizzle;69;56;S;5;61%;81%;5

Vienna, Austria;Occasional rain;66;59;A p.m. t-storm;81;63;N;5;65%;56%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;S;5;79%;87%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;More clouds than sun;73;51;Mostly sunny, nice;78;55;NE;4;47%;12%;5

Warsaw, Poland;More clouds than sun;76;57;A shower or t-storm;80;62;NE;7;60%;66%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;59;50;Inc. clouds;59;52;N;13;78%;81%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;84;78;A couple of t-storms;84;77;SW;7;84%;79%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;89;61;Mostly sunny;85;62;NNE;5;34%;3%;10

