Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, July 22, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and clouds;83;75;Partly sunny;81;74;SW;8;89%;68%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;109;90;Sunny and very warm;108;92;NE;10;39%;2%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;101;74;Hot with hazy sun;104;75;WNW;8;30%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;82;73;Hazy sun and humid;83;69;W;11;66%;2%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun and clouds;67;54;Partly sunny;71;60;SW;12;61%;55%;6

Anchorage, United States;A little a.m. rain;64;52;Overcast;70;54;WSW;6;59%;29%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very hot;112;81;Mostly cloudy;99;79;W;9;30%;13%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;75;56;An afternoon shower;79;60;SE;10;44%;71%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;High clouds and hot;92;68;Mostly sunny, warm;91;62;NE;12;39%;3%;4

Athens, Greece;Breezy with sunshine;90;78;Sunny and breezy;91;75;NNW;15;34%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Very windy, showers;56;50;Partly sunny;60;50;W;13;64%;56%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;117;83;Hot with hazy sun;119;87;NE;4;14%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;90;72;S;5;80%;84%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;86;71;A t-storm in spots;83;68;E;5;78%;80%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;An a.m. thunderstorm;94;78;High clouds;94;79;S;6;66%;75%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;84;72;Mostly sunny;85;72;WSW;8;60%;27%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;93;72;Partly sunny, warm;93;72;SSE;5;40%;3%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;90;66;A shower or t-storm;82;63;NE;6;67%;73%;8

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;71;54;Clouds and sun, nice;73;56;SSW;6;44%;30%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Rather cloudy;65;51;Showers and t-storms;64;51;SE;7;71%;84%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;82;52;Sunny and pleasant;81;51;E;10;39%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, nice;82;62;Partly sunny;83;62;N;5;49%;30%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;69;52;Partly sunny;74;57;W;4;50%;42%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;88;65;Periods of sun;86;65;ENE;6;55%;55%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;84;65;Partly sunny, nice;83;64;NNE;5;45%;30%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;62;57;Occasional rain;59;49;W;6;83%;87%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;83;66;Partly sunny;83;64;NE;7;38%;21%;10

Busan, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;71;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;72;SE;8;88%;95%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;98;75;Mostly sunny, warm;100;75;NNW;6;39%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;67;51;Hazy sunshine;71;53;ESE;4;73%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;82;66;A p.m. t-storm;79;68;SSE;4;68%;81%;11

Chennai, India;Mainly cloudy;93;78;Decreasing clouds;92;78;S;10;72%;57%;6

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;84;68;Partly sunny, nice;80;68;NNE;8;61%;17%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;90;80;Afternoon showers;87;80;S;12;78%;94%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;65;52;Mostly cloudy;66;56;SW;8;56%;71%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;87;81;Cloudy;87;80;W;11;78%;44%;5

Dallas, United States;Some sun, a t-storm;89;77;Mostly sunny;94;78;ESE;7;58%;19%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;86;69;Clouds and sun;84;68;SSE;12;58%;2%;7

Delhi, India;A touch of a.m. rain;82;77;Hazy sunshine;94;77;SW;4;71%;45%;12

Denver, United States;Increasing clouds;96;67;Partly sunny;92;66;SW;6;31%;36%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;86;79;Couple of t-storms;92;81;SSW;9;80%;84%;3

Dili, East Timor;Nice with some sun;87;70;Partly sunny, nice;88;68;SSE;5;55%;0%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;67;57;Spotty showers;67;49;WNW;10;85%;67%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warm with sunshine;100;72;Hot with sunshine;100;73;NNE;7;18%;1%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, humid;82;72;Humid with sunshine;85;73;E;4;78%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;94;82;A t-storm in spots;94;82;SE;9;64%;64%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine;70;42;Sunshine;69;43;ESE;7;41%;4%;6

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;87;73;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;ESE;7;79%;83%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;68;50;Spotty showers;63;50;WSW;15;63%;84%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;93;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;77;S;4;72%;79%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;91;80;Sunny;94;80;S;7;65%;30%;13

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;87;75;Partly sunny;87;76;ENE;14;54%;44%;11

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;92;72;A p.m. t-storm;79;72;WSW;6;91%;87%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;92;73;Sunny and very warm;96;78;ENE;10;52%;41%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny;83;72;Plenty of sunshine;86;72;NE;13;60%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;91;74;Brief p.m. showers;91;75;ENE;6;67%;81%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;101;86;Hazy sunshine;96;86;SSW;8;60%;3%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;68;37;Hazy sunshine;67;37;NNE;4;37%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;99;64;Hazy sun and hot;97;68;NNE;6;11%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;95;86;Hazy, breezy and hot;96;87;WSW;16;56%;30%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy p.m. t-storm;81;68;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;69;SW;4;86%;83%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with sunshine;105;80;Hazy and very warm;103;82;SSW;10;27%;10%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;75;51;Periods of sun;73;55;SW;6;40%;25%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;90;81;A t-storm in spots;90;80;E;14;65%;66%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;88;67;Partly sunny;88;67;WSW;7;49%;10%;9

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;92;79;Cloudy with t-storms;89;80;SSW;7;85%;90%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Thunderstorm;89;76;A t-storm in spots;90;76;S;5;77%;57%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny, nice and warm;63;24;Mostly sunny, mild;61;30;NE;8;22%;3%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sunshine;85;76;Becoming cloudy;83;75;SW;7;80%;67%;10

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;65;60;Partly sunny;64;60;SSE;9;78%;10%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine;90;66;Mostly sunny;88;64;N;8;55%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;76;57;An afternoon shower;72;60;WSW;10;55%;66%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds break;79;60;Low clouds, then sun;78;60;S;6;62%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;77;67;Partly sunny, nice;79;66;S;6;69%;1%;8

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;92;69;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;SW;5;28%;1%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;79;Cloudy with showers;86;81;WSW;18;78%;93%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;91;77;A p.m. shower or two;90;76;N;3;69%;68%;8

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;79;A shower or t-storm;95;79;ESE;5;64%;79%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A few showers;54;45;Low clouds;54;40;NE;6;77%;25%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;77;56;A p.m. t-storm;77;57;NNE;5;48%;83%;13

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;87;80;A shower or t-storm;86;79;ESE;10;75%;80%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Some sun, a t-storm;67;48;A passing shower;68;47;W;9;54%;60%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun, nice;83;76;Partly sunny;83;76;SSW;16;68%;44%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;64;57;Periods of rain;60;49;W;5;83%;93%;1

Montreal, Canada;Showers around;80;66;A shower in the a.m.;81;64;WNW;2;67%;58%;9

Moscow, Russia;Variable cloudiness;68;53;A shower;65;51;W;10;62%;60%;6

Mumbai, India;A p.m. t-storm;90;81;Spotty showers;88;80;SSW;3;86%;94%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;74;52;Mostly sunny, nice;77;53;N;8;59%;32%;11

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;90;77;A strong t-storm;89;74;SW;7;68%;60%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;101;72;Hot with sunshine;99;73;W;7;38%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;72;51;Partial sunshine;67;47;N;7;66%;8%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;89;72;Showers and t-storms;84;74;NNE;7;73%;73%;4

Oslo, Norway;A passing shower;63;46;Mostly cloudy, cool;65;46;WSW;5;44%;11%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;80;63;A shower in the a.m.;78;59;NNW;8;73%;58%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A little p.m. rain;84;79;A shower or two;84;79;ESE;16;80%;100%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;76;Showers and t-storms;85;76;NW;7;83%;86%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A heavy shower;86;73;Afternoon showers;87;72;E;5;79%;89%;9

Paris, France;Some sun, pleasant;79;55;Partial sunshine;81;60;NNW;5;38%;28%;7

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;75;59;Partial sunshine;65;47;SE;12;58%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;79;A t-storm around;94;78;SW;5;67%;55%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;86;74;Partly sunny, nice;85;75;SSE;14;77%;44%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;A t-storm in spots;93;75;ESE;6;56%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;77;54;Partly sunny, nice;77;55;NNE;5;42%;33%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;88;71;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;70;ENE;7;80%;94%;3

Quito, Ecuador;An afternoon shower;68;49;Cloudy, p.m. rain;68;49;ESE;8;66%;88%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;80;64;Nice with sunshine;82;66;WSW;8;73%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;72;A morning shower;84;72;SSE;10;63%;54%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;55;47;Clouds and sun;59;48;NE;8;60%;18%;3

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;65;50;Spotty showers;65;49;WSW;10;64%;86%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;83;66;Plenty of sun;82;65;ENE;6;65%;0%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;111;87;Hazy sunshine;108;86;SE;9;16%;2%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;94;64;Sunny;93;66;WSW;6;39%;27%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower or two;66;55;A couple of showers;65;51;WSW;10;65%;69%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;68;58;Turning sunny;67;57;W;11;66%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;76;64;Showers and t-storms;81;63;ENE;8;67%;84%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;88;78;A stray shower;88;79;ESE;14;73%;75%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;75;64;A t-storm in spots;76;64;NW;5;99%;75%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;80;59;A shower in the p.m.;79;61;WSW;7;50%;68%;14

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;54;35;An afternoon shower;53;33;SW;4;51%;66%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;87;72;A t-storm in spots;87;73;N;5;80%;66%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;90;62;Mostly sunny, nice;85;57;NNW;7;56%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;73;59;Partly sunny;70;57;S;7;67%;16%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;82;71;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;67;E;10;84%;94%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;97;81;Rain and drizzle;95;77;WNW;11;67%;95%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;86;80;A shower or t-storm;87;81;SSE;5;76%;75%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Some sun, pleasant;85;59;A shower or t-storm;84;60;SSE;8;53%;62%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;76;Couple of t-storms;89;78;E;12;70%;85%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;67;50;More clouds than sun;66;52;W;11;41%;6%;4

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;65;46;Mostly sunny;64;49;NW;7;76%;8%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partial sunshine;95;81;A t-storm in spots;98;82;S;6;56%;47%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers around;65;53;Spotty showers;63;51;SSW;15;65%;87%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;102;79;Increasing clouds;102;80;NNW;8;18%;1%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;88;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;66;NE;7;71%;65%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;106;80;Warm with hazy sun;101;81;S;7;13%;3%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;89;75;Plenty of sunshine;89;79;SW;7;58%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;96;71;Sunny and hot;99;71;E;5;34%;3%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Couple of t-storms;84;74;Showers and t-storms;77;71;S;6;90%;72%;5

Toronto, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;66;An afternoon shower;78;67;NNW;7;79%;45%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;84;68;Sunny and nice;84;69;E;5;63%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;90;68;Plenty of sunshine;93;71;SSE;8;34%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Becoming cloudy, hot;93;63;A t-storm in spots;84;59;NE;11;41%;50%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;72;58;A morning shower;68;56;ESE;5;74%;83%;6

Vienna, Austria;Sun and clouds;80;60;Partly sunny;80;60;NNW;4;60%;42%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;76;A t-storm around;93;76;NNW;4;66%;77%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, breezy;67;48;Spotty showers;68;45;W;10;50%;64%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;70;51;An afternoon shower;69;51;WSW;7;54%;45%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;52;45;Milder with sunshine;58;45;NW;16;62%;33%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;W;6;81%;70%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;90;65;Partial sunshine;86;66;NE;4;47%;55%;11

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather