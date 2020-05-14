Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, May 14, 2020

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;91;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;78;SSW;7;78%;70%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and delightful;94;80;Mostly sunny, nice;98;83;NNW;7;46%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, summerlike;97;69;Sunshine, summerlike;100;73;NNE;4;17%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Windy this afternoon;67;54;Partly sunny;70;59;W;13;56%;24%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cool with some sun;52;37;Partly sunny;58;43;W;9;60%;29%;4

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;60;45;Nice with some sun;62;44;SSE;6;52%;9%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;78;60;Hazy sun;79;60;NW;6;39%;6%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;A t-storm in spots;85;55;Increasingly windy;66;51;WSW;18;60%;44%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and nice;72;48;Sunny and pleasant;73;46;SE;7;52%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;85;61;Mostly sunny and hot;93;69;SW;5;32%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Mainly cloudy;66;53;Some brightening;64;53;S;6;67%;28%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;104;73;Mostly sunny and hot;105;73;NW;14;16%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;91;75;Spotty showers;91;76;ESE;5;78%;77%;6

Bangalore, India;Partial sunshine;93;72;Hazy sun;93;72;ESE;6;44%;20%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;99;79;Hazy sunshine;95;82;S;9;62%;23%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Rain, a thunderstorm;65;58;A shower or t-storm;68;60;NE;7;69%;66%;9

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;86;59;Mostly cloudy;79;59;SSE;5;53%;70%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Decreasing clouds;78;59;Periods of sun, warm;87;54;NNW;6;46%;10%;7

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, cool;57;34;Partly sunny;59;41;WNW;8;40%;5%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;68;50;A shower or t-storm;66;49;SE;6;79%;83%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;82;64;A t-storm in spots;81;65;S;4;69%;74%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;63;45;Occasional rain;55;42;NW;9;81%;87%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;56;37;Partly sunny;58;40;N;6;52%;3%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;87;58;Rather cloudy, warm;85;62;ENE;8;61%;5%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Pleasant and warmer;67;49;A shower in the p.m.;66;45;NNW;5;67%;85%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, cooler;60;48;Partly sunny;68;55;WNW;8;69%;8%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mainly cloudy;81;68;A thunderstorm;82;67;NE;6;48%;78%;5

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;75;61;Rain;68;62;WNW;8;77%;99%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Hot with clearing;98;67;Mostly cloudy, hot;98;70;NNE;12;29%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;71;53;Rain and drizzle;67;51;SSE;6;75%;57%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;67;Clearing, a t-storm;82;68;SSE;4;52%;66%;10

Chennai, India;Some sun, pleasant;95;81;Inc. clouds;97;80;NE;8;62%;7%;10

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;69;60;Low clouds;68;49;NE;8;73%;30%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;80;SW;8;80%;87%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;52;40;Clouds and sunshine;54;43;WNW;11;60%;70%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;77;68;Hazy sun;77;69;N;14;78%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A shower or t-storm;87;69;SSE;12;68%;82%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;88;75;Spotty showers;85;72;S;10;72%;67%;8

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;102;79;Hazy sunshine;103;80;NW;7;36%;0%;12

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;70;48;A p.m. t-storm;70;47;W;7;58%;81%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;93;79;A couple of t-storms;97;79;S;9;67%;76%;4

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;92;76;An afternoon shower;89;77;SSE;5;69%;57%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;56;38;Partly sunny;57;39;WNW;8;61%;16%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A t-storm or two;62;52;Warmer;74;53;SSE;8;44%;90%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers and t-storms;64;57;Showers and t-storms;67;58;SW;6;74%;82%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;92;80;Partly sunny, warm;94;81;ESE;10;69%;40%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun, some clouds;77;51;Mostly sunny, nice;76;50;NE;5;43%;4%;6

Havana, Cuba;Rain and a t-storm;81;71;Showers and t-storms;83;71;ENE;7;83%;84%;9

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;49;34;A stray shower;48;36;SW;13;65%;79%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;99;83;Mostly sunny;95;82;SSE;6;59%;57%;12

Hong Kong, China;A shower or two;88;76;A t-storm around;89;78;ESE;8;75%;55%;12

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;85;70;Mostly sunny;86;71;ENE;8;54%;33%;13

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;99;76;Hazy sun;95;78;NW;6;46%;21%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy and humid;81;62;Sunny and warmer;90;64;NNW;10;48%;2%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, warm;77;62;Some sun;86;65;SW;8;54%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;77;Some sun, a shower;92;77;E;8;67%;56%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;102;83;Mostly sunny, warm;97;87;E;8;41%;4%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny;69;44;Hazy sunshine;68;44;WSW;7;53%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;69;49;A t-storm in spots;74;50;NNW;5;51%;64%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine, pleasant;93;81;Hazy sun;95;80;W;8;54%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;84;63;A stray t-shower;78;63;WSW;5;75%;68%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;112;85;Hazy and very warm;111;83;NNW;7;9%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Cool with rain;52;37;A shower in the p.m.;61;46;SW;5;50%;84%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;88;79;A shower or t-storm;88;80;E;17;63%;80%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;90;73;A stray thunderstorm;92;73;ENE;4;68%;55%;9

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;98;81;Hazy and very warm;97;82;S;11;62%;10%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;96;78;A t-storm around;94;79;SSE;4;69%;82%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny intervals;59;28;Mild with some sun;60;27;NE;8;17%;2%;4

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sunshine;91;79;A stray thunderstorm;90;79;SW;6;73%;56%;10

Lima, Peru;Sunshine and nice;71;63;Partly sunny;69;63;S;6;75%;6%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Cloudy with t-storms;64;56;Showers and t-storms;70;57;NNW;7;69%;82%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;56;39;Clouds and sun;61;44;NNW;5;48%;8%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;77;59;Mostly sunny;78;59;SSE;7;48%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Humid with clearing;91;76;Sunny and pleasant;88;76;S;6;72%;4%;8

Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;62;48;A shower or t-storm;66;50;NE;5;67%;80%;5

Male, Maldives;A t-storm or two;88;83;Morning showers;90;82;W;19;75%;88%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;E;5;85%;68%;4

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;81;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;79;NNW;10;76%;83%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Clearing;55;41;Mostly sunny;59;46;NNE;5;65%;4%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;81;56;A p.m. t-storm;81;54;WSW;6;29%;80%;15

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;82;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;74;NNE;13;82%;92%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, cool;53;32;Mostly cloudy;57;35;SW;8;51%;7%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;88;81;Partly sunny;88;81;SSW;11;74%;60%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;58;44;Partly sunny;64;56;WNW;12;72%;13%;3

Montreal, Canada;Becoming cloudy;62;46;Cooler, p.m. rain;55;47;NNE;7;68%;81%;2

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;55;42;A shower or two;56;38;WNW;9;39%;59%;5

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;93;84;Hazy sunshine;92;82;NW;11;67%;10%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds;82;59;A t-storm in spots;76;60;S;8;71%;80%;11

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;65;57;A t-storm in spots;82;62;W;17;58%;73%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;92;66;Sunshine, summerlike;97;71;WNW;8;25%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, warm;74;48;Sunny and very warm;79;59;SSE;9;41%;43%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;78;54;Mostly cloudy;79;62;SE;6;39%;72%;11

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;51;32;Partly sunny;53;36;WSW;5;39%;15%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Plenty of clouds;60;43;Cloudy with a shower;57;44;NNW;8;74%;82%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;88;79;A shower or two;87;78;ENE;6;75%;86%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;90;77;A shower or t-storm;91;77;NW;8;77%;82%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;86;75;A t-storm in spots;88;75;E;8;77%;60%;11

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;60;42;Partly sunny;64;43;NE;10;44%;0%;8

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;82;49;Mostly sunny, nice;73;54;S;7;59%;3%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, warm;98;80;Partly sunny, warm;97;80;WSW;6;55%;66%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;91;74;Increasingly windy;91;75;SE;15;70%;36%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;A p.m. t-storm;90;72;E;6;56%;62%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;59;41;Some sun, a shower;58;38;NNW;7;59%;55%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;81;57;A little p.m. rain;66;58;NE;8;67%;80%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;73;56;Warm with rain;71;57;SSW;10;61%;85%;9

Rabat, Morocco;A little a.m. rain;67;53;A little a.m. rain;65;53;S;10;76%;93%;3

Recife, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;87;76;Brief a.m. showers;85;74;SE;9;77%;88%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain, mainly early;47;40;Partly sunny;48;35;ENE;9;47%;4%;4

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;52;34;A stray shower;55;41;SW;11;61%;76%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;79;70;Occasional rain;73;67;ENE;6;76%;89%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;97;74;Partial sunshine;99;74;ENE;7;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, warm;84;62;Partly sunny;78;59;NNE;6;43%;1%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;48;37;Spotty showers;51;35;W;9;51%;77%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;65;54;Partly sunny;65;54;W;12;64%;3%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;64;A shower or t-storm;81;65;W;6;75%;82%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;87;76;A morning shower;87;74;ESE;13;66%;44%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;74;66;A shower or t-storm;75;66;W;4;92%;81%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;84;57;Partly sunny;80;60;E;5;30%;10%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;72;44;Hazy sunshine;76;47;S;3;36%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A passing shower;86;71;A morning shower;86;72;E;7;70%;69%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;66;49;A shower or t-storm;69;50;N;5;74%;64%;6

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;62;49;Mostly cloudy;66;50;NNE;6;61%;33%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;77;55;Cooler with rain;64;59;E;9;84%;95%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;75;70;Rain and drizzle;82;72;SW;13;71%;80%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;91;82;Clearing, a shower;93;82;SSE;6;72%;66%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;88;60;Partly sunny;90;59;SW;9;37%;25%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;86;77;Mostly sunny;87;78;E;12;63%;56%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower or two;50;35;A shower or two;55;35;NNW;6;53%;82%;4

Sydney, Australia;Showers;62;53;A passing shower;64;54;ESE;13;66%;82%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy;87;75;Mostly sunny and hot;94;76;N;5;57%;44%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. shower or two;49;34;A shower or two;51;38;WSW;11;58%;84%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A strong t-storm;66;54;Partly sunny, warmer;76;58;NNW;6;49%;29%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Winds subsiding;79;55;Partly sunny, warm;79;55;NNW;7;56%;10%;10

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;80;59;Partly sunny;80;63;SW;8;23%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partial sunshine;89;67;Partly sunny;86;69;NNE;7;55%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Unseasonably hot;93;69;Partly sunny, warm;91;64;ESE;5;37%;1%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;78;61;Inc. clouds;78;65;SSW;14;51%;57%;5

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;47;44;Rain and a t-storm;63;46;NNW;9;84%;76%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Unseasonably hot;102;81;Warm with hazy sun;93;78;SE;6;29%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Unseasonably hot;98;63;Cooler;78;66;NNW;7;52%;2%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warm;73;43;Increasingly windy;49;28;NW;18;61%;67%;5

Vancouver, Canada;A little rain;61;48;Partly sunny;64;49;ENE;5;59%;34%;7

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;63;46;Cooler with rain;53;44;WNW;7;85%;88%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;98;77;Unseasonably hot;101;78;NW;5;39%;26%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun, cool;51;32;Mostly cloudy;58;40;WSW;9;50%;61%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A passing shower;57;38;Partly sunny;60;40;W;4;46%;5%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;63;54;Clouds and sun;60;52;S;10;78%;72%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Inc. clouds;103;78;Unseasonably hot;103;79;SW;6;41%;18%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, pleasant;77;49;Sun, some clouds;77;53;NE;3;43%;4%;10

