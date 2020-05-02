Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, May 2, 2020

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;90;78;A t-storm around;89;78;WSW;11;80%;66%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;A t-storm in spots;103;86;Hazy sunshine;97;81;NNE;9;35%;3%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;73;55;Sunny intervals;76;55;W;10;48%;20%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;77;59;Hazy sun and warm;76;61;E;8;65%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;56;45;Partly sunny;61;44;NNE;7;66%;22%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;53;35;Mostly sunny;56;40;S;6;44%;44%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy;82;60;Turning cloudy;83;62;NW;8;53%;57%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;75;46;High clouds and warm;74;39;N;8;39%;58%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;81;61;Partly sunny;85;68;E;6;44%;3%;5

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;75;58;A shower or t-storm;75;58;NNE;6;52%;80%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy this afternoon;68;63;Periods of rain;69;60;N;18;84%;94%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, warm;99;65;Hazy sunshine;95;66;ENE;5;19%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A heavy thunderstorm;89;74;Cloudy, downpours;88;75;SSE;4;83%;100%;3

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;92;71;Hazy sunshine;96;73;SE;5;40%;14%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny, warm;96;81;Warm with hazy sun;97;82;SSW;8;60%;42%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Nice with some sun;72;59;Partly sunny;71;59;ENE;7;77%;0%;9

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;93;63;A t-storm or two;82;55;E;9;55%;81%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;59;51;A passing shower;61;46;NW;9;56%;57%;6

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;60;44;Spotty showers;61;46;W;10;57%;66%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;67;50;Showers and t-storms;65;48;SE;7;76%;83%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;83;57;Sunny and nice;83;58;ESE;4;45%;0%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable cloudiness;64;47;A passing shower;64;44;NW;12;42%;55%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;54;41;Periods of sun;61;48;SSW;5;58%;34%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;80;54;Showers and t-storms;67;53;NNE;7;78%;97%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;70;49;A passing shower;68;45;NW;12;38%;55%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Fog, then some sun;66;55;Becoming cloudy;69;56;N;9;73%;11%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A shower;80;67;A morning t-storm;82;67;E;5;53%;63%;3

Busan, South Korea;Inc. clouds;69;58;Rain in the morning;65;59;NE;7;83%;94%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;89;61;Mostly sunny;90;65;NE;7;24%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;65;59;A morning shower;65;52;SE;10;70%;40%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;84;68;Partly sunny;86;69;SE;4;57%;44%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;97;83;Hazy sun;99;83;SSE;9;55%;2%;13

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;74;54;Partly sunny;68;41;NNE;9;45%;4%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;92;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;S;7;75%;72%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;52;42;Spotty showers;56;40;WNW;11;64%;60%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;80;70;Hazy sunshine;79;69;N;11;71%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Periods of sun, warm;89;70;Clouds and sun;91;71;S;16;62%;19%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;89;74;A t-storm in spots;88;75;S;10;74%;73%;8

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;99;81;A t-storm in spots;101;77;NW;8;49%;75%;11

Denver, United States;Cooler;70;48;Partly sunny, warmer;78;49;N;7;42%;55%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;A t-storm in spots;92;76;SSW;6;66%;55%;3

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;93;74;High clouds;89;74;SSE;4;63%;19%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Turning out cloudy;57;40;Partly sunny;56;39;NE;9;70%;10%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;71;55;A t-storm in spots;74;52;NNE;8;53%;44%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, warm;79;65;Mostly sunny, warm;77;67;E;10;66%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;89;78;Low clouds breaking;90;79;SE;5;73%;41%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;81;52;Sunny and nice;79;51;ENE;5;41%;1%;7

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;85;72;Periods of sun, nice;86;71;E;10;57%;6%;12

Helsinki, Finland;A little rain;58;42;Spotty showers;55;40;SW;10;74%;77%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A passing shower;93;79;Partly sunny;96;80;SE;6;55%;55%;11

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;85;73;Some sun, pleasant;86;75;SSW;7;72%;33%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;83;73;Mostly sunny, nice;83;72;NE;12;61%;44%;9

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;101;79;Hazy sun and warm;106;79;SSE;6;26%;1%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning cloudy, hot;98;68;A t-storm around;86;65;NNE;6;53%;44%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning out cloudy;69;55;A downpour;65;54;W;5;76%;87%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower or two;85;77;Afternoon showers;91;79;E;7;74%;93%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;97;74;Hazy sun, less humid;93;75;NNE;8;42%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clearing;73;47;Hazy sun;73;48;E;6;46%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;76;53;Partly sunny;76;52;NNW;5;37%;28%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;93;82;Hazy sunshine;95;83;W;11;58%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;75;56;A t-storm in spots;78;57;ESE;4;63%;69%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;105;72;Hazy sunshine;107;78;N;6;7%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Periods of rain;70;55;Showers and t-storms;67;53;NNW;5;78%;82%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;88;77;A shower or t-storm;88;77;ENE;8;70%;77%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;A t-storm around;93;75;E;5;69%;80%;10

Kolkata, India;Afternoon showers;89;73;A t-storm in spots;88;76;S;7;66%;46%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;93;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;79;NW;4;71%;59%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly cloudy;58;39;Decreasing clouds;56;39;WNW;6;50%;54%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;92;79;A t-storm in spots;89;77;SW;7;73%;77%;6

Lima, Peru;Sunny and pleasant;72;66;Partly sunny, nice;71;65;S;8;72%;17%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Rather cloudy;73;57;Periods of sun;85;63;SSW;9;62%;3%;8

London, United Kingdom;Turning out cloudy;61;45;Partly sunny;59;45;E;5;60%;27%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds, then sun;79;58;Sunny and nice;76;56;SSE;6;54%;4%;10

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;89;77;Mostly sunny, nice;89;77;SW;6;74%;36%;9

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;79;54;Partly sunny, warm;84;60;SE;4;52%;1%;9

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;88;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;83;W;9;73%;72%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;85;75;A morning t-storm;86;76;ESE;4;82%;80%;3

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sunshine;92;78;A t-storm in spots;95;79;E;8;54%;53%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Windy with a shower;59;48;Low clouds;58;48;SW;9;64%;30%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;80;53;Partly sunny;83;51;NNE;6;29%;29%;14

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;83;71;Partial sunshine;83;68;E;9;52%;5%;12

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of rain;65;48;Showers and t-storms;66;48;WNW;5;69%;70%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;89;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;81;SW;11;73%;58%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;66;51;Partly sunny;67;54;N;7;66%;26%;4

Montreal, Canada;Clouding up;64;49;A shower in spots;65;43;NNW;11;57%;65%;5

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;59;47;An afternoon shower;72;52;SSE;9;70%;75%;5

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;83;Hazy sunshine;93;82;NW;9;61%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A heavy p.m. t-storm;74;59;Partly sunny;77;60;NNE;6;71%;70%;12

New York, United States;Warmer;73;56;Clouds and sun;74;55;W;8;55%;27%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;75;53;Partly sunny;75;56;E;8;53%;25%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;59;40;Increasing clouds;67;49;SSE;11;51%;26%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;79;56;An afternoon shower;74;63;NE;7;58%;99%;4

Oslo, Norway;Milder;57;39;Rather cloudy;57;36;NNE;5;49%;79%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Increasing clouds;65;48;A stray shower;65;42;NNW;14;53%;65%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;87;80;Mostly sunny;88;80;ESE;7;73%;30%;8

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;91;77;Showers and t-storms;90;77;NW;7;74%;82%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;87;76;Cloudy, p.m. showers;87;76;ENE;8;79%;87%;6

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;63;47;A shower or two;64;53;WNW;6;73%;64%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny;82;61;Increasing clouds;81;63;N;11;32%;65%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;97;79;Sunshine and warm;98;81;SSW;6;51%;34%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clearing;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;SE;12;82%;60%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;91;72;A p.m. t-storm;91;73;ESE;6;58%;81%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy, windy;56;44;Spotty showers;62;43;WNW;8;44%;62%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;85;56;Low clouds;79;58;WNW;5;56%;38%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. rain;67;50;Heavy p.m. showers;65;51;N;4;82%;88%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine, pleasant;78;58;Mostly cloudy, hot;95;64;SSW;7;44%;1%;9

Recife, Brazil;Turning cloudy;88;76;A morning shower;87;77;SE;6;75%;71%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;42;30;Becoming cloudy;44;38;S;6;47%;27%;3

Riga, Latvia;Periods of rain;55;42;Showers and t-storms;59;43;NNW;5;74%;82%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;81;68;Decreasing clouds;76;65;SW;9;62%;11%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm in spots;96;73;Hazy sun;95;70;ENE;10;8%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;Mostly sunny;77;53;NNE;7;56%;25%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;61;47;A p.m. shower or two;57;40;WNW;7;73%;72%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;64;52;Partial sunshine;62;48;WNW;12;61%;4%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;81;65;Spotty showers;82;65;ENE;10;70%;69%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;88;74;Sunshine, a shower;88;75;ESE;10;64%;58%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;67;Clouds and sun;79;68;NNW;6;67%;39%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;74;55;Showers around;77;57;NE;6;55%;82%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;75;50;Inc. clouds;73;51;SW;4;49%;7%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;87;71;Thundershower;88;72;ESE;6;72%;74%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer;76;54;Partly sunny, warmer;86;61;SE;9;57%;8%;8

Seattle, United States;Rain this morning;58;45;A little rain;58;41;NNE;8;61%;66%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Rather cloudy, warm;78;61;Low clouds;76;60;SW;5;59%;34%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warmer;84;72;Sunny and hot;93;73;NE;10;52%;3%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;91;79;A t-storm around;89;80;NE;3;74%;64%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;68;50;Showers and t-storms;56;45;WNW;7;72%;72%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;87;77;A quick shower;87;77;E;10;67%;65%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower or two;56;39;Showers;58;40;SSE;5;67%;78%;3

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, windy;67;52;Mostly sunny;67;50;WSW;14;52%;8%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;85;73;Some sun, hot, humid;91;75;WNW;7;65%;29%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain this afternoon;61;43;Rain and a t-storm;52;41;WSW;9;79%;74%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as warm;79;58;A t-storm around;79;60;NE;6;57%;41%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Afternoon showers;71;53;A t-storm around;74;54;E;5;57%;55%;7

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;80;58;A t-storm in spots;76;57;WNW;8;33%;40%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;75;56;Clouds limiting sun;77;57;N;7;49%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;66;54;Showers and t-storms;75;50;ENE;5;58%;70%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and very warm;85;62;Increasingly windy;77;63;S;18;61%;64%;6

Toronto, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;57;48;Partly sunny;62;40;N;12;61%;41%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;78;62;Sunny and pleasant;76;64;WSW;5;53%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;85;62;Sunny and breezy;82;60;W;14;51%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler;60;28;Hazy sunshine;69;39;NW;10;24%;1%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Occasional rain;56;43;A touch of rain;56;41;ESE;6;62%;67%;3

Vienna, Austria;Increasingly windy;66;45;A shower;65;43;W;11;41%;57%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;100;78;Unseasonably hot;98;79;NW;5;44%;59%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of rain;58;42;Showers and t-storms;64;42;WNW;6;66%;84%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Becoming cloudy;61;44;Spotty showers;58;40;WNW;9;61%;66%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;64;61;A downpour;66;57;NNW;21;82%;88%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray thunderstorm;97;78;Partly sunny, warm;97;77;SW;6;58%;37%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Showers and t-storms;70;48;A morning shower;69;50;ENE;4;51%;74%;10

