Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, January 23, 2020

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;91;79;A stray thunderstorm;90;78;SSW;6;76%;55%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;More sun than clouds;81;64;Sun and some clouds;71;61;NW;8;59%;14%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy with some sun;55;37;Mostly sunny, breezy;48;27;NW;14;43%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Abundant sunshine;63;45;Plenty of sun;63;50;SSE;5;75%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds and fog;45;34;Low clouds and fog;43;34;SSW;7;90%;48%;0

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;12;0;Mostly cloudy;9;-5;N;7;68%;0%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;50;34;Mostly sunny;55;34;NNW;5;52%;83%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Very windy;19;19;A little a.m. snow;30;23;SW;19;54%;94%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rather cloudy;83;70;Sunny;90;68;SSE;8;59%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;Very windy;58;37;Partly sunny;53;37;SW;4;64%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partial sunshine;75;66;Sun and some clouds;78;63;SW;10;67%;25%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun;56;40;Partly sunny, breezy;59;41;SSW;15;64%;78%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;92;74;Mostly sunny, nice;91;74;E;7;64%;17%;9

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;86;59;Mostly sunny;87;56;E;6;37%;0%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning cloudy, warm;95;77;Sun and clouds;92;78;S;7;67%;3%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;57;44;Variable clouds;58;44;WNW;8;75%;19%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;46;21;Partly sunny;37;21;SSE;5;42%;2%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Patchy freezing fog;39;25;Mostly sunny;42;25;S;4;60%;0%;2

Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds;42;31;Mostly sunny;40;34;WSW;5;84%;29%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;68;49;A morning t-storm;69;51;W;6;71%;80%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;77;68;Showers and t-storms;76;68;NNW;17;81%;77%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Patchy fog, then sun;43;24;Mostly sunny;34;25;ENE;7;81%;2%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds and fog;40;29;Partly sunny;38;29;SSE;2;89%;3%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;45;22;Plenty of sunshine;45;27;WSW;7;66%;0%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;38;22;Mostly sunny;35;22;SE;4;77%;1%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine;86;70;Partial sunshine;92;74;ESE;9;53%;33%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;83;68;Mostly cloudy;84;71;SSW;4;46%;55%;6

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;55;40;Mostly cloudy;56;47;ENE;8;64%;11%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sun and clouds;63;54;Partial sunshine;65;43;N;12;41%;1%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;80;63;Sunny and delightful;79;64;SW;8;67%;8%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Sunny and humid;82;61;Clouds and sun;82;62;NNE;4;45%;2%;8

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;88;69;Mostly cloudy;88;66;NNE;7;63%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Bit of rain, snow;35;33;Snow and rain;36;33;WNW;8;95%;94%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;NE;7;66%;46%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;44;40;Cloudy with a shower;45;37;W;9;83%;67%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;76;70;Partly sunny, nice;80;70;NNE;10;61%;2%;6

Dallas, United States;Dense fog;56;39;Plenty of sunshine;60;40;SE;6;46%;0%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Plenty of clouds;82;77;Showers;87;78;NNE;13;77%;84%;10

Delhi, India;Fog, then sun;66;46;Hazy sunshine;65;46;WNW;12;58%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;47;26;Mostly sunny;52;30;NNW;6;41%;12%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;73;55;Hazy sun;76;50;NNW;6;53%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A morning shower;89;75;A shower or t-storm;85;75;SSE;5;79%;73%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Low clouds breaking;48;42;Cloudy, p.m. mist;47;41;SW;6;91%;56%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouding up, milder;45;36;A little p.m. rain;44;31;SE;6;62%;94%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain and a t-storm;59;53;Rain and a t-storm;59;53;SSE;6;84%;88%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;79;70;Periods of rain;75;64;E;11;87%;90%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Decreasing clouds;82;60;Clouds and sun, nice;82;60;NE;6;55%;39%;13

Havana, Cuba;Spotty showers;75;60;A passing shower;78;64;NE;5;54%;66%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Bit of rain, snow;37;33;Cloudy;37;28;W;10;87%;67%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;73;High clouds;95;73;SE;7;48%;2%;4

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;79;67;Partly sunny;75;65;E;9;81%;44%;5

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;82;66;Partly sunny;83;69;NE;3;58%;30%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;84;59;Hazy sun;87;59;E;4;48%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;63;35;Hazy sunshine;61;42;WSW;5;51%;28%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;42;33;Abundant sunshine;46;36;S;5;63%;0%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning t-storm;90;78;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;NNE;6;80%;99%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;76;60;Sunny and pleasant;77;60;N;11;33%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;81;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;59;SSW;9;80%;84%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine;43;19;Mostly cloudy;41;25;S;5;45%;30%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;78;55;Hazy sunshine;80;58;NW;8;28%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;63;36;Hazy sunshine;61;37;SSE;4;68%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;79;49;Sunny and beautiful;79;51;NNE;13;21%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A bit of p.m. snow;36;31;Partial sunshine;38;33;W;11;68%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny, nice;82;70;A shower in places;84;70;NNW;7;57%;42%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;94;76;A t-storm around;91;75;SSW;5;67%;68%;10

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;80;54;Hazy sunshine;76;47;N;6;43%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;93;76;Partly sunny, warm;95;74;SSW;4;62%;30%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;60;43;A morning shower;61;43;E;8;62%;83%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;91;74;Partly sunny;91;70;SW;6;71%;0%;9

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;78;71;Rather cloudy;78;71;SSE;7;74%;57%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A bit of rain;56;45;A shower;57;46;ENE;5;86%;82%;1

London, United Kingdom;Fog, then cloudy;47;39;Cloudy with mist;46;37;S;4;89%;66%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;53;Mostly sunny;74;52;NE;4;55%;3%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;79;A t-storm in spots;87;78;S;7;74%;55%;7

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;54;39;Spotty showers;48;41;E;3;71%;87%;1

Male, Maldives;Humid with some sun;87;81;A t-storm or two;87;82;NE;17;78%;77%;5

Manaus, Brazil;High clouds;91;77;A morning shower;90;76;S;4;72%;81%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partial sunshine;88;73;Cloudy, p.m. showers;88;76;NE;5;69%;100%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and drizzle;73;53;Increasing clouds;74;58;WNW;9;51%;4%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;68;50;Spotty showers;64;46;SW;5;55%;70%;5

Miami, United States;Dense fog will lift;77;68;A shower in spots;77;64;SSW;7;70%;61%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Variable cloudiness;33;31;Rain and snow shower;38;35;W;14;88%;80%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;88;79;Partly sunny;88;80;ENE;14;71%;36%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;84;67;Abundant sunshine;86;71;ENE;8;52%;12%;11

Montreal, Canada;Turning cloudy;34;25;Rather cloudy;33;25;NE;3;77%;8%;1

Moscow, Russia;Colder;26;22;A little p.m. snow;35;32;WNW;12;75%;90%;0

Mumbai, India;Brilliant sunshine;93;75;Hazy sunshine;91;75;N;6;49%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;76;60;A t-storm in spots;77;63;NNE;8;68%;64%;4

New York, United States;Partly sunny;46;34;Inc. clouds;48;38;ENE;5;50%;27%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;62;43;Mostly sunny, cooler;52;33;NNW;15;47%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;24;22;A bit of a.m. snow;29;24;SSW;18;92%;88%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;53;45;Mostly cloudy;58;39;N;7;63%;26%;1

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;40;33;Cloudy;40;31;SSW;5;72%;8%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;34;22;Cloudy;32;23;E;10;79%;10%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;78;A shower in the p.m.;84;78;WNW;9;77%;82%;12

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;75;A shower or t-storm;88;74;NNW;12;67%;80%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny, nice;89;70;Mostly cloudy;89;73;E;7;64%;5%;9

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;44;26;Partly sunny;44;32;ESE;3;80%;24%;2

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;81;63;Plenty of sun;85;66;S;12;43%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny and very warm;97;72;Partly sunny;94;73;S;5;49%;0%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Periods of sun;91;77;Inc. clouds;92;77;E;9;68%;60%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;82;68;A shower in places;84;69;W;5;59%;44%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Patchy freezing fog;38;22;Partly sunny;36;22;S;5;75%;3%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;48;14;Hazy sun and colder;34;11;NW;5;45%;3%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A heavy shower;71;55;Afternoon showers;70;55;SW;10;65%;76%;8

Rabat, Morocco;A shower in the p.m.;62;48;Partial sunshine;63;50;S;12;74%;67%;3

Recife, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;79;Some sun;88;77;E;8;62%;35%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Very windy, colder;32;29;Cloudy;33;31;ENE;9;69%;88%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;40;37;Cloudy with a shower;44;34;W;12;86%;80%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;78;70;A t-storm in spots;76;71;WNW;6;81%;75%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, cooler;59;41;Plenty of sunshine;63;47;SSE;6;31%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;60;37;Clouds and sun;60;49;SE;7;74%;71%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy;32;28;Rain and drizzle;38;31;W;12;88%;65%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;58;49;Mostly cloudy;59;51;W;6;89%;37%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;81;63;A shower;81;64;ENE;8;71%;81%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers;85;73;Some sun, a shower;83;73;S;4;77%;83%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, humid;74;61;Mostly sunny, humid;74;61;NW;6;88%;31%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;70;46;Brief p.m. showers;65;48;WNW;6;65%;71%;3

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;87;61;Mostly sunny;90;63;SW;6;40%;2%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;83;68;A stray shower;82;69;NNE;4;72%;73%;2

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;53;45;A shower;57;41;E;6;77%;69%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain, some heavy;55;50;Periods of rain;53;47;S;10;77%;73%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Mild with sunshine;50;27;Partly sunny, mild;47;29;N;4;73%;7%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;52;46;Rain and drizzle;52;46;NE;10;79%;96%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;91;78;Clouds and sun;90;77;NNE;14;63%;23%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine and colder;38;19;Plenty of sunshine;41;25;SSW;4;60%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, humid;82;74;Spotty showers;82;73;ESE;1;71%;76%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and clouds;42;39;Cloudy;44;32;W;10;75%;2%;1

Sydney, Australia;Very hot;100;77;Showers and t-storms;81;74;SE;12;72%;77%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun, warm;80;64;Mostly sunny;81;67;ENE;10;68%;11%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning cloudy;36;35;Rain and snow shower;40;33;W;9;90%;58%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;50;35;Mostly cloudy;45;38;SE;7;68%;70%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;45;28;Partly sunny, colder;38;25;NW;20;49%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Clearing and chilly;41;30;Mostly sunny;45;32;NNE;5;37%;5%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Showers around;60;51;Morning showers;57;48;NNW;14;61%;88%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine;56;34;Sunshine and nice;62;40;E;4;39%;56%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;47;43;Cloudy and milder;54;40;NNW;6;74%;27%;1

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;36;32;Cloudy;38;36;E;15;80%;57%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;70;52;More sun than clouds;71;54;SSE;3;48%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;66;51;Mostly sunny, nice;69;46;WNW;7;67%;1%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sun;9;-18;Sunny;13;-14;ESE;4;84%;13%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Occasional rain;51;47;Rain;50;44;SE;6;71%;91%;0

Vienna, Austria;Patchy fog, then sun;41;25;Mostly sunny;38;24;E;5;77%;2%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Turning sunny, warm;93;69;Partly sunny and hot;92;69;E;4;53%;5%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;36;32;Rain and snow shower;40;36;W;15;84%;80%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Becoming cloudy;37;31;Plenty of sunshine;37;34;W;9;77%;36%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;70;61;Partly sunny;71;62;N;15;79%;0%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Decreasing clouds;96;59;Partly sunny;91;58;W;4;50%;0%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning out cloudy;37;23;Decreasing clouds;33;9;ENE;2;42%;10%;1

