Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, January 22, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;91;79;Decreasing clouds;89;79;SSW;7;75%;18%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;79;62;Partly sunny;81;63;NNW;11;57%;55%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;52;35;Showers around;55;35;NNW;12;70%;87%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Nice with sunshine;66;48;Plenty of sun;61;47;S;5;67%;2%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Milder;47;41;Low clouds and fog;45;33;SSE;6;89%;5%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;18;2;Partly sunny;9;-1;NNE;4;67%;9%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, but chilly;43;28;A bit of ice;46;33;WNW;5;64%;60%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow;13;12;Very windy;28;26;SW;27;45%;91%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray thunderstorm;85;70;Sun and clouds;83;67;S;12;77%;27%;8

Athens, Greece;Sunny and milder;56;39;Mostly sunny;58;39;NNE;8;62%;1%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;73;61;Nice with some sun;75;65;SW;11;60%;27%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Cooler with rain;53;44;Sunny;58;38;SSE;7;68%;15%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;91;74;A shower in the p.m.;91;74;ESE;7;65%;63%;9

Bangalore, India;Sunshine, pleasant;84;62;Clouds and sun;84;59;ESE;8;50%;1%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Clearing and hot;95;77;Mostly cloudy, humid;93;77;SSW;6;64%;26%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Rain and drizzle;61;51;Partly sunny;58;45;N;8;80%;30%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;43;23;Mostly sunny, mild;46;23;ENE;9;37%;1%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;42;26;Partly sunny;40;25;ESE;4;71%;1%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clearing;45;35;Partly sunny;41;31;SSW;6;86%;8%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Brief p.m. showers;64;49;A shower in the p.m.;66;49;WNW;6;74%;70%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;78;69;A shower or t-storm;75;68;NNW;16;79%;83%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Patchy freezing fog;37;28;Partly sunny;41;25;SE;5;78%;0%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Freezing fog, chilly;38;33;Low clouds and fog;41;27;E;4;93%;2%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;43;25;More clouds than sun;44;21;SSE;4;40%;0%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;31;26;Partly sunny;40;22;SSE;3;70%;0%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;85;70;Plenty of sun;86;70;NNE;8;66%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;85;69;Cloudy;87;69;NW;5;41%;51%;7

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;47;44;Rain and drizzle;54;41;NW;7;87%;55%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun;63;47;Sun and clouds;63;54;WSW;8;53%;7%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;77;64;Plenty of sun;80;64;SE;17;53%;3%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, a shower;82;64;Sunny and nice;81;61;NNW;4;54%;10%;8

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;86;73;Hazy sunshine;88;70;NNE;9;67%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;34;30;Snow and rain;35;33;SE;10;85%;82%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;A t-storm around;91;77;NE;5;65%;55%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;44;31;Periods of sun;44;40;WSW;8;93%;14%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;78;69;Mostly cloudy;78;69;NNE;11;65%;26%;5

Dallas, United States;A little rain;47;45;A shower in the a.m.;56;38;NW;10;71%;56%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Overcast;86;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;79;NNE;12;77%;65%;6

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;61;48;Hazy sunshine;62;47;WNW;12;69%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;53;26;Periods of sun;46;26;SW;8;40%;13%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;73;51;Hazy sun;76;54;NW;5;66%;3%;5

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;85;76;A morning shower;85;75;WNW;5;79%;72%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;50;43;Low clouds breaking;49;40;WSW;5;92%;24%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and colder;30;23;Clouding up, milder;45;36;NE;8;37%;47%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain;57;53;Periods of rain;58;53;SE;7;82%;88%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds breaking;75;69;A shower in the a.m.;79;70;SE;10;76%;80%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun, nice;79;55;Clouds and sun, nice;82;60;NE;6;57%;18%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;65;59;Spotty showers;75;59;SE;5;67%;63%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, breezy;35;25;Partly sunny;36;33;WSW;11;83%;60%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun, some clouds;93;75;Mostly sunny, nice;94;75;SE;7;51%;3%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;76;65;Sun and some clouds;77;67;E;7;81%;10%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;81;65;Sunshine, pleasant;81;67;NNE;3;56%;32%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;84;61;Hazy sun;86;60;SSE;5;49%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;60;35;Hazy sunshine;63;36;N;6;55%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;45;38;Chilly with some sun;43;32;NNE;12;74%;17%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;88;76;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;NNW;7;76%;87%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;74;60;Plenty of sunshine;75;60;NNW;12;33%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;82;61;A t-storm in spots;81;60;N;8;58%;66%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Chilly with sunshine;36;14;Mostly sunny;38;21;S;5;28%;25%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and windy;77;57;Winds subsiding;78;56;NE;15;31%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;36;Hazy sunshine;63;36;WSW;4;57%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;79;49;Sunny and pleasant;77;50;N;14;20%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain/snow showers;37;32;Morning flurries;38;32;WNW;13;49%;66%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower;84;68;Mostly sunny, nice;82;70;NNW;7;57%;6%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;93;77;A t-storm in spots;91;75;SW;6;69%;73%;9

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;77;57;Hazy sunshine;78;54;NNW;5;68%;10%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;94;75;An afternoon shower;96;75;NW;4;67%;75%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;57;41;Partly sunny;59;41;E;9;60%;73%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny intervals;90;75;Humid with some sun;91;74;SW;6;75%;1%;9

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;76;71;High clouds;77;71;SSE;4;71%;44%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower;55;45;A touch of rain;55;47;SW;5;86%;86%;2

London, United Kingdom;Fog, then cloudy;45;40;Mostly cloudy;46;40;NE;4;92%;27%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Fog to sun;66;50;Mostly sunny, nice;73;53;NE;4;59%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy, humid;91;79;A morning shower;87;78;SSW;6;76%;57%;10

Madrid, Spain;A little p.m. rain;52;35;Partly sunny;52;39;SSE;4;68%;44%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;87;83;Some sun, a t-storm;88;81;ENE;23;76%;100%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;89;77;Partly sunny;91;78;E;5;72%;44%;7

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;88;71;Mostly sunny, nice;89;73;ENE;8;61%;16%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Very windy;88;60;A little a.m. rain;70;53;WNW;16;58%;64%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;71;47;A shower in the p.m.;68;47;NE;4;47%;80%;5

Miami, United States;A shower or two;66;62;Partly sunny, warmer;76;65;E;10;57%;44%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Bit of rain, snow;37;30;Variable cloudiness;35;31;W;11;57%;59%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;88;78;Mostly sunny, breezy;88;79;ENE;15;71%;18%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;81;67;Plenty of sunshine;85;66;NNE;8;58%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;33;23;Increasing clouds;33;25;N;2;72%;4%;1

Moscow, Russia;Afternoon flurries;35;23;Colder;27;21;NNW;15;48%;28%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;90;75;Hazy sun;91;75;N;8;47%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;79;59;A passing shower;79;62;N;8;57%;66%;8

New York, United States;Plenty of sunshine;40;31;Partly sunny;46;33;WSW;5;33%;5%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;56;38;Partly sunny;62;42;NNE;8;62%;65%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. snow;12;12;A bit of p.m. snow;24;22;SSW;17;91%;94%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;52;44;Periods of rain;53;47;ENE;5;99%;87%;1

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;39;26;Partly sunny;40;32;SSW;4;83%;24%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;32;21;Cloudy;34;23;NNW;8;76%;4%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain and a t-storm;82;78;Showers and t-storms;83;78;SW;7;83%;88%;3

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;87;73;Spotty showers;86;73;NNW;8;73%;84%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sunshine, pleasant;88;70;Mainly cloudy;89;71;ENE;7;61%;2%;9

Paris, France;Sunny;41;30;Periods of sun;46;28;E;7;85%;4%;2

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;77;61;Abundant sunshine;78;63;S;14;56%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Becoming cloudy, hot;97;73;Mostly sunny;93;73;SSE;5;54%;1%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy with some sun;91;76;Showers around;93;76;E;11;68%;70%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;84;68;Spotty showers;81;67;WNW;7;68%;70%;2

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog;36;32;Partly sunny;39;22;SE;4;58%;1%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning sunny;44;21;Hazy sunshine;41;17;NW;4;82%;1%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy showers;68;53;Downpours;70;56;E;10;67%;95%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;58;46;A shower in the p.m.;62;48;S;12;72%;66%;3

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm or two;89;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;80;ENE;7;73%;68%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers this morning;46;29;Windy;32;30;WSW;35;52%;81%;0

Riga, Latvia;Periods of sun;41;33;Partly sunny;40;37;WSW;9;75%;69%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;82;72;A p.m. t-storm;79;71;SSE;6;84%;87%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Abundant sunshine;72;48;Sunshine and cooler;62;39;NNE;11;29%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;59;36;Mostly sunny;60;37;NNE;4;77%;2%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;34;26;Inc. clouds;32;27;SW;11;40%;71%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;57;47;Mostly cloudy;57;48;WNW;6;84%;27%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A little rain;76;64;Spotty showers;79;63;ENE;6;70%;72%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;84;74;Spotty showers;84;73;W;3;75%;88%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;75;60;Sunshine and humid;74;61;WNW;5;84%;38%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;73;46;An afternoon shower;68;48;SSW;6;59%;60%;7

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;90;61;Mostly sunny;89;61;SW;7;41%;5%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A passing shower;83;68;Spotty showers;82;68;NNE;4;73%;87%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;57;44;A little rain;53;44;ESE;8;79%;85%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy with showers;49;47;A bit of rain;54;50;S;10;83%;94%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, mild;45;29;Mostly sunny, mild;51;28;W;4;49%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;52;46;Cloudy, p.m. rain;50;45;NE;8;96%;97%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Partial sunshine;90;77;A shower or two;90;78;NNE;11;69%;70%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, milder;42;27;Mostly sunny;39;20;W;11;68%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;73;Mostly sunny, humid;83;73;N;7;68%;36%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;41;28;Partly sunny;42;40;W;9;76%;41%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, humid;85;73;Very hot;99;74;NNW;16;42%;28%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;High clouds and warm;79;63;Partly sunny, warm;81;66;ENE;6;64%;26%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Winds subsiding;37;31;Partly sunny;38;35;WSW;12;54%;44%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and chilly;37;26;Sunny and milder;49;34;NE;5;59%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasingly windy;46;30;Clouds and sun;45;31;NW;14;58%;31%;2

Tehran, Iran;Inc. clouds;41;34;Clouds and sun;43;30;NNW;7;51%;41%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly cloudy;58;48;Showers around;60;53;W;10;62%;89%;2

Tirana, Albania;Clouds rolling in;57;32;Mostly sunny;59;35;E;3;50%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sunshine;48;39;Rain and drizzle;49;41;N;7;79%;80%;1

Toronto, Canada;High clouds;35;28;Cloudy;37;31;NE;6;71%;4%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;65;49;Partly sunny;69;52;SE;4;56%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;64;55;Nice with some sun;67;52;SE;12;70%;5%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Decreasing clouds;10;-16;Sunny;10;-17;ESE;5;73%;31%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;44;43;Occasional rain;51;46;ESE;7;72%;94%;0

Vienna, Austria;Patchy freezing fog;37;30;Partly sunny;40;25;SE;5;71%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;93;67;Partly sunny and hot;95;69;N;4;55%;2%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rather cloudy;39;31;Partly sunny;37;32;WSW;11;62%;64%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;43;28;Periods of sun;38;31;WSW;8;83%;12%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;70;63;Winds subsiding;70;61;N;20;77%;11%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;96;62;Partly sunny;93;58;WSW;5;46%;0%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;35;14;Turning cloudy;31;22;N;2;57%;87%;3

_____

