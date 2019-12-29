Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, December 29, 2019
City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;89;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;77;S;7;79%;56%;7
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and beautiful;78;65;Nice with sunshine;78;64;WNW;6;69%;0%;4
Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;49;42;A p.m. shower or two;54;40;NNE;10;87%;77%;2
Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;60;44;Mostly sunny;56;44;ENE;7;66%;4%;3
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;41;35;Mostly sunny;46;37;WSW;12;68%;12%;1
Anchorage, United States;Snow at times;22;19;A bit of snow;33;28;N;2;79%;88%;0
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;59;38;Mostly sunny;55;36;E;5;52%;15%;2
Astana, Kazakhstan;A little p.m. snow;20;10;A little a.m. snow;14;-4;WSW;7;68%;63%;0
Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine and hot;99;74;Partly sunny and hot;99;78;N;5;49%;11%;8
Athens, Greece;Rain and drizzle;45;41;Showers;46;42;N;15;82%;97%;1
Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy with clearing;70;60;Low clouds breaking;72;61;SW;15;72%;25%;5
Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine and nice;67;45;Sunny and nice;72;44;S;7;49%;4%;3
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;Afternoon showers;89;75;ESE;7;66%;79%;7
Bangalore, India;Increasing clouds;80;63;Partly sunny;81;64;ESE;7;59%;30%;6
Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny, low humidity;92;74;Sunny;93;72;ESE;6;46%;5%;6
Barcelona, Spain;Low clouds and fog;56;44;Patchy fog, then sun;56;42;NW;7;73%;7%;2
Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, mild;43;18;Sunny and colder;25;10;NNW;18;15%;0%;2
Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;33;21;Partly sunny, chilly;33;20;SW;5;68%;2%;2
Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;36;33;Partial sunshine;44;36;WSW;8;47%;40%;1
Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;71;50;Rain, a thunderstorm;67;53;ENE;5;74%;91%;5
Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;86;67;A t-storm in spots;84;67;W;6;63%;66%;13
Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy this morning;36;23;Partly sunny;35;27;E;4;75%;9%;1
Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;43;32;Mostly sunny;44;31;SW;8;61%;1%;1
Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;38;27;Partly sunny;39;24;WSW;7;50%;42%;2
Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;35;20;Mostly sunny;35;25;WSW;4;63%;10%;2
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very humid;88;75;Heavy thunderstorms;85;72;ESE;8;87%;93%;5
Bujumbura, Burundi;Rather cloudy;78;68;Mostly cloudy;83;68;SE;6;46%;63%;6
Busan, South Korea;Rain, some ice early;47;42;Not as cool;59;21;WNW;5;66%;0%;2
Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;67;54;Sunny and breezy;63;46;SW;13;37%;0%;3
Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;78;64;Not as warm;71;62;SSE;23;67%;1%;4
Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;81;64;Some sun;82;64;E;3;60%;27%;7
Chennai, India;Increasing clouds;86;73;A passing shower;84;74;ENE;8;78%;66%;4
Chicago, United States;A little a.m. rain;59;36;A few flurries;39;27;SW;20;81%;82%;1
Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;90;72;Partly sunny, nice;88;74;WNW;7;71%;15%;6
Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds, a shower;39;38;Mostly cloudy;46;40;W;11;82%;45%;1
Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;87;71;Mostly sunny;84;70;NNE;8;47%;0%;6
Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;56;36;Mostly sunny;56;34;WNW;9;40%;4%;3
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy and breezy;84;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;80;NNE;14;79%;56%;7
Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;55;39;Cool with hazy sun;58;40;SE;3;85%;0%;3
Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, cold;34;14;Brilliant sunshine;36;13;S;5;40%;1%;2
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;76;51;Hazy sunshine;77;54;NE;5;66%;0%;4
Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;75;Rain and a t-storm;86;76;WNW;4;78%;80%;6
Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;55;43;An afternoon shower;54;40;N;7;84%;43%;1
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;55;37;Cloudy;53;37;SSE;4;38%;73%;1
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing and breezy;62;56;Patchy fog, then sun;61;56;E;20;71%;0%;2
Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;76;62;Partly sunny;78;65;S;4;68%;44%;4
Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;84;61;Clouds and sun;87;63;NNE;4;36%;23%;10
Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;85;66;Humid with some sun;83;69;NNE;5;77%;44%;4
Helsinki, Finland;Windy and milder;40;37;A little a.m. rain;42;33;W;14;94%;68%;0
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;90;74;Mostly sunny;93;75;SE;6;62%;23%;7
Hong Kong, China;Rain;67;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;64;ENE;6;84%;81%;3
Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, nice;83;71;Mostly sunny;84;71;ENE;12;61%;30%;4
Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;81;59;A shower in spots;79;62;SSE;5;72%;60%;2
Islamabad, Pakistan;Clearing;60;37;Decreasing clouds;60;38;ENE;3;69%;6%;3
Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;43;42;Showers around;47;44;NNE;17;87%;93%;1
Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;88;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;76;NW;7;74%;72%;7
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;79;66;Mostly sunny, nice;81;71;N;8;57%;10%;4
Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray t-shower;77;63;A t-storm in spots;77;62;S;8;58%;64%;7
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine and mild;51;25;Sunny;51;23;SW;4;31%;7%;3
Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;77;49;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;ENE;6;37%;1%;4
Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;36;Plenty of sunshine;65;38;SSE;4;53%;0%;4
Khartoum, Sudan;Some sun;86;56;Sunny and nice;86;60;NNW;10;18%;0%;5
Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;34;26;Mainly cloudy;31;28;WSW;8;73%;68%;0
Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;87;73;An afternoon shower;88;74;N;8;60%;60%;5
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;87;73;A t-storm around;90;74;SSW;6;68%;72%;9
Kolkata, India;Sunny;74;50;Hazy sun;72;50;N;6;70%;0%;3
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Downpours;91;76;A downpour;94;75;SSE;4;72%;69%;6
La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or t-storm;58;41;Rain, a thunderstorm;58;41;ESE;9;67%;75%;7
Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny and very warm;92;73;Mostly sunny;91;73;SSW;5;71%;1%;8
Lima, Peru;High clouds;75;69;Sunshine and nice;75;69;SSE;8;75%;15%;11
Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;61;43;Sunny;59;43;NE;5;86%;0%;2
London, United Kingdom;Clearing;49;41;Mostly sunny;51;41;W;9;82%;12%;1
Los Angeles, United States;Cool with some sun;61;49;A shower;58;47;NE;6;72%;58%;2
Luanda, Angola;Becoming cloudy;89;76;A t-storm around;87;77;SSW;6;74%;64%;8
Madrid, Spain;Sunshine;56;31;Plenty of sunshine;54;32;SSW;3;69%;0%;2
Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;86;82;Clouds and sun, nice;88;81;ENE;12;67%;18%;8
Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;76;NE;4;83%;71%;4
Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;89;74;Mostly sunny;90;76;ENE;5;66%;10%;6
Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and very hot;98;72;Increasingly windy;104;61;SSW;21;23%;61%;11
Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;72;46;Partly sunny;75;47;SSW;5;46%;4%;5
Miami, United States;A shower or two;81;74;A shower in spots;81;71;ESE;9;74%;61%;2
Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and cold;24;19;A snow shower;34;32;W;13;83%;62%;0
Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;88;78;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;78;ENE;14;69%;3%;9
Montevideo, Uruguay;Humid with some sun;85;71;A t-storm in spots;85;73;ENE;10;69%;64%;5
Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;31;23;Snow and sleet;29;22;ENE;11;78%;97%;1
Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;28;22;A little p.m. snow;31;29;WSW;13;63%;99%;0
Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;88;69;Hazy sun;83;68;NNE;7;59%;0%;5
Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;77;59;Clouds and sunshine;79;58;NE;11;61%;38%;9
New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;45;40;Breezy with rain;44;40;NE;19;97%;88%;1
Nicosia, Cyprus;Some sun;60;48;A shower or two;58;43;WSW;7;77%;73%;2
Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy, not as cold;3;2;A bit of p.m. snow;16;8;NNE;5;93%;93%;0
Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;53;44;Rain at times;55;49;NE;6;95%;70%;1
Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;43;37;Mostly cloudy;41;31;SW;7;88%;30%;0
Ottawa, Canada;Turning out cloudy;32;24;Icy mix in the a.m.;31;27;E;19;88%;94%;0
Pago Pago, American Samoa;A heavy thunderstorm;83;77;Windy;83;79;NW;21;87%;92%;4
Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;89;78;Brief p.m. showers;87;77;NW;7;77%;85%;4
Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly cloudy;86;74;Cloudy with a shower;85;73;E;8;77%;59%;4
Paris, France;Clouds and sun;43;28;Mostly sunny;45;29;SSW;4;83%;0%;2
Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;79;58;Mostly sunny;74;59;S;13;44%;0%;12
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;92;71;Partly sunny;93;73;E;6;55%;20%;6
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower in the a.m.;92;75;A shower;92;74;NNE;12;71%;74%;8
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;88;70;Mostly sunny;88;71;SE;5;57%;15%;5
Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;34;24;Partly sunny;40;34;SSW;4;56%;5%;1
Pyongyang, North Korea;Showers of rain/snow;45;32;Colder;35;6;NW;8;70%;25%;2
Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. showers;70;52;Downpours;67;52;NE;9;78%;98%;7
Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and beautiful;70;44;Sunny and pleasant;69;43;E;5;68%;0%;3
Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;78;Becoming cloudy;87;78;ENE;9;61%;55%;7
Reykjavik, Iceland;Mainly cloudy;39;30;A shower in the p.m.;38;36;SSW;8;69%;93%;0
Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;37;35;A shower in places;45;40;WSW;15;81%;88%;0
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;84;72;A shower in the a.m.;84;72;E;8;68%;62%;13
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;74;53;Partly sunny;76;54;SSE;9;24%;0%;4
Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;50;30;Plenty of sun;50;28;NNE;8;64%;0%;2
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;28;26;A little rain;41;36;W;12;83%;69%;0
San Francisco, United States;Rain at times;55;46;Turning sunny;57;45;N;5;76%;11%;2
San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;82;65;Partly sunny;81;64;ENE;9;65%;32%;6
San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;84;75;A shower or two;83;76;ESE;10;80%;86%;5
San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, humid;77;64;Partial sunshine;78;64;N;5;77%;33%;6
Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;77;41;Sunny and pleasant;75;43;NE;5;34%;2%;6
Santiago, Chile;Turning out cloudy;94;58;Plenty of sunshine;94;59;SW;7;29%;0%;12
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Periods of sun;85;70;A shower or two;84;71;N;5;79%;76%;5
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and mild;66;37;Sunny and nice;62;38;NNE;3;69%;0%;2
Seattle, United States;Rather cloudy;49;39;Cloudy;48;42;SSE;6;83%;62%;0
Seoul, South Korea;Afternoon rain;43;36;Periods of sun;44;13;WNW;5;78%;6%;1
Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;59;48;Mostly cloudy, mild;55;39;N;9;61%;3%;3
Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;90;79;A t-storm in spots;89;78;NNE;10;71%;55%;5
Sofia, Bulgaria;Snow showers;31;25;Partly sunny;30;15;W;8;76%;46%;1
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;72;A shower or two;83;73;E;7;78%;83%;5
Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy with a shower;43;40;Mostly cloudy;48;35;W;13;81%;30%;0
Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;85;71;Clouds and sunshine;87;72;NNE;15;47%;0%;11
Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;66;64;Humid with rain;73;61;NE;8;85%;93%;1
Tallinn, Estonia;Turning cloudy;38;36;A little a.m. rain;44;36;W;15;92%;71%;0
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A few showers;52;39;An afternoon shower;47;34;W;5;91%;69%;1
Tbilisi, Georgia;Areas of low clouds;46;34;Mainly cloudy;48;34;NNE;4;73%;44%;1
Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;54;37;Sunny;54;38;E;6;29%;58%;3
Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;66;52;Mostly sunny;66;50;SW;11;52%;7%;3
Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;50;27;Mostly sunny;51;26;ENE;4;46%;0%;2
Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;49;41;A little rain;51;44;SW;8;74%;67%;1
Toronto, Canada;Breezy with rain;38;35;Rain in the morning;45;35;SSW;15;90%;88%;1
Tripoli, Libya;Windy this morning;56;49;Afternoon showers;53;46;NE;8;77%;100%;3
Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;55;47;Partly sunny;54;45;N;13;57%;60%;2
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-8;-36;Sunny, but frigid;-8;-23;ESE;7;59%;0%;2
Vancouver, Canada;A touch of rain;50;41;Cloudy;46;41;E;4;81%;84%;0
Vienna, Austria;Clearing;36;22;Partly sunny;37;25;SE;3;62%;11%;1
Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, nice;85;63;Mostly sunny, warm;88;63;ENE;3;56%;14%;5
Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;28;22;A shower in places;37;34;WSW;15;59%;65%;0
Warsaw, Poland;Sun and clouds;32;26;Some sunshine;39;33;WSW;10;64%;32%;1
Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this afternoon;67;59;Cloudy;67;57;SE;11;76%;36%;6
Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;86;67;Mostly sunny, nice;89;67;NNW;6;60%;9%;5
Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;44;31;Partly sunny;43;28;NE;2;49%;42%;2
