Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, November 24, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;90;77;Some sun, pleasant;88;78;SSW;6;77%;36%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;80;67;Partly sunny, nice;80;65;NE;7;57%;10%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;63;44;Increasing clouds;63;50;E;9;37%;11%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, breezy;62;52;Partly sunny;63;54;WSW;12;66%;22%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun and clouds;48;43;A bit of rain;49;45;SSE;8;92%;83%;1

Anchorage, United States;A thick cloud cover;31;17;Colder with sunshine;22;10;NNE;7;65%;12%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, cold;39;17;Sunny, but cold;43;17;E;6;54%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cold;16;11;A little a.m. snow;17;8;SW;7;67%;75%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;97;80;Winds subsiding;99;78;NE;16;44%;44%;12

Athens, Greece;A passing shower;66;59;Rain and a t-storm;67;53;W;5;73%;88%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;73;59;Mostly sunny;71;57;SW;13;71%;3%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sun and some clouds;73;46;Partly sunny, nice;74;48;N;4;33%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;88;74;A t-storm in spots;89;75;ESE;6;71%;56%;6

Bangalore, India;Nice with sunshine;83;62;Lots of sun, nice;83;60;E;9;49%;6%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny and very warm;96;75;Mostly sunny, warm;95;75;NE;7;45%;4%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;62;46;Mostly sunny;61;47;NNW;7;67%;8%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, chilly;41;23;Sunny, but chilly;37;23;SSE;9;20%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Winds subsiding;54;43;Partial sunshine;56;43;ESE;11;71%;39%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;48;38;Partly sunny;46;41;SSE;5;89%;61%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;67;47;Clouds and sun;68;50;SE;6;70%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;68;A p.m. t-storm;82;68;ENE;6;69%;81%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;48;36;Partly sunny;48;37;ESE;8;84%;31%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;51;42;A touch of rain;51;47;SSW;7;81%;82%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or two;45;42;Mostly cloudy;52;42;ENE;8;86%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;51;35;Partly sunny;51;34;NE;4;86%;23%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Inc. clouds;79;62;Rain and a t-storm;72;64;S;12;77%;91%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;79;66;Still cloudy;81;67;NNE;4;52%;44%;3

Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;65;43;Cloudy and cooler;55;45;NE;11;65%;23%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;78;59;Mostly sunny, warm;86;66;S;9;27%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;71;56;Partly sunny;73;58;S;9;60%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;80;68;A t-storm in spots;81;68;SSE;3;69%;55%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;86;76;A morning shower;87;76;NNE;10;77%;48%;6

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;47;36;Clouds and sun;48;37;WSW;9;79%;16%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;NE;5;79%;78%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;43;41;Mostly cloudy;44;41;SE;9;88%;62%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;84;74;Sunny and pleasant;84;74;NNE;9;60%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;69;50;Mostly sunny, mild;75;60;S;9;59%;6%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;86;75;A t-storm around;90;76;NE;8;75%;55%;6

Delhi, India;Sun and clouds;79;61;A t-storm around;78;62;NNE;4;57%;48%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;58;30;A snow shower;45;21;N;8;60%;91%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sun and some clouds;85;65;Hazy sunshine;84;65;N;5;70%;3%;4

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;96;73;An afternoon shower;90;72;SE;5;68%;68%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;48;45;Spotty showers;53;45;S;8;95%;85%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A snow squall;37;29;Turning sunny;44;25;NNE;4;51%;4%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;62;55;Partly sunny;66;60;WSW;10;79%;15%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny intervals;86;69;Partly sunny;80;64;NNE;8;67%;29%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Inc. clouds;77;62;A p.m. t-storm;78;62;ENE;5;76%;73%;14

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;83;64;A passing shower;82;66;E;5;71%;66%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;31;28;Rather cloudy;33;30;SSW;5;80%;30%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;91;75;Afternoon showers;90;75;NW;4;70%;73%;6

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;83;69;Hazy sun;82;64;ENE;9;63%;20%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;86;73;Partly sunny, mild;86;73;ENE;8;64%;53%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;84;62;Hazy sunshine;83;64;ESE;6;57%;2%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, nice;71;49;Clouds and hazy sun;70;48;NE;5;64%;16%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and nice;60;52;Increasing clouds;64;54;SE;8;74%;67%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;93;76;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;N;7;69%;81%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with some sun;85;74;Nice with some sun;89;72;N;9;49%;1%;3

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;86;57;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;57;NNE;8;41%;50%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clearing;54;27;Partly sunny;49;28;WSW;4;35%;2%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;86;65;Hazy sun;86;66;NNE;10;34%;2%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly cloudy;72;52;Mostly cloudy;71;51;S;4;73%;21%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;93;68;Sunny and pleasant;94;67;NNE;10;18%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny intervals;29;18;Partly sunny, chilly;31;26;SE;6;71%;31%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;87;75;Spotty showers;86;75;N;7;67%;78%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;SSW;5;72%;83%;8

Kolkata, India;Sunny;83;65;Hazy sun;86;66;ESE;4;65%;2%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;89;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;75;NNW;3;76%;75%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;59;38;An afternoon shower;61;41;NNW;8;57%;89%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;91;76;A t-storm around;88;78;SW;6;78%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;71;65;Cloudy;71;65;SSE;8;77%;43%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and clouds;63;59;A shower in spots;66;60;SW;5;82%;55%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;53;48;A little rain;52;47;SSW;8;93%;84%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and delightful;75;51;Mostly sunny;70;49;ENE;5;55%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;85;76;More clouds than sun;85;74;SW;6;71%;44%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sun and some clouds;52;46;A stray shower;60;48;WSW;8;70%;47%;2

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;88;82;A t-storm or two;88;80;E;7;76%;87%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;Partly sunny;90;78;NNE;4;72%;37%;10

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the a.m.;88;78;A thunderstorm;90;79;ENE;7;69%;68%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;78;53;Turning out cloudy;79;56;NW;12;37%;100%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;75;51;Partly sunny, nice;77;53;E;4;45%;25%;6

Miami, United States;A shower in the p.m.;84;64;Partly sunny;79;63;NNE;7;56%;7%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, cold;24;21;Partly sunny, chilly;28;23;SE;8;49%;6%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;83;77;A morning t-storm;80;75;W;7;84%;66%;4

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;75;58;A p.m. t-storm;78;63;NE;11;56%;87%;5

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;35;28;Mostly cloudy;42;34;SSW;4;76%;67%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;28;18;High clouds;26;15;SSW;6;62%;0%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunny and less humid;93;75;Hazy sun;93;76;NNE;5;48%;1%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;75;60;A t-storm in spots;72;62;NNE;6;75%;77%;7

New York, United States;Rain tapering off;49;38;Mostly sunny;52;40;SW;7;59%;5%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;71;50;Cloudy;69;53;E;6;55%;34%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little a.m. snow;10;-4;Partly sunny, cold;6;-3;ESE;5;87%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Inc. clouds;65;57;A morning shower;64;49;N;8;63%;58%;2

Oslo, Norway;Sunny intervals;38;35;Mostly cloudy;38;35;E;4;75%;70%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;39;28;Mostly cloudy;41;31;SW;10;79%;72%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly cloudy;86;78;A t-storm in spots;85;78;WNW;6;80%;77%;8

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;87;75;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;NW;7;79%;80%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;89;75;A t-storm in spots;88;76;E;7;80%;66%;4

Paris, France;Partly sunny;54;43;Occasional rain;52;49;SSW;8;71%;84%;0

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;86;61;Plenty of sunshine;81;62;SSE;11;42%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;91;77;Partly sunny;92;77;NNE;9;54%;46%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;88;70;Partly sunny;90;69;ESE;11;64%;6%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;87;68;Mostly sunny;87;69;SE;5;56%;27%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clearing;47;39;Periods of sun;46;41;SSW;3;74%;20%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and drizzle;55;19;Colder;36;17;N;6;38%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Rain and drizzle;69;53;A little p.m. rain;73;53;W;8;61%;74%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partial sunshine;67;46;Mostly sunny;68;48;E;6;69%;2%;3

Recife, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;89;77;Partly sunny;89;77;ENE;8;62%;34%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;37;32;Plenty of sun;37;29;ENE;6;70%;0%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;31;24;Clouds and sunshine;30;26;SSE;6;66%;4%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;72;64;Partly sunny, nice;75;65;E;7;62%;28%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;71;58;Nice with some sun;73;59;SSE;8;59%;9%;4

Rome, Italy;A little rain;60;52;Partly sunny;66;46;NE;5;77%;18%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;25;17;Inc. clouds;25;20;SSW;6;51%;10%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;61;47;Mostly sunny;61;45;NNW;10;48%;9%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;81;65;A p.m. t-storm;79;65;ENE;8;69%;65%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;85;73;A stray shower;87;77;SE;7;71%;78%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;76;64;A p.m. t-storm;76;64;NNW;5;92%;69%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;74;52;Increasing clouds;72;50;E;4;53%;39%;7

Santiago, Chile;Nice with some sun;76;53;Rain and drizzle;68;44;SW;8;56%;63%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;85;68;Mostly sunny;85;70;N;4;68%;8%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sun and clouds;58;56;A stray shower;64;55;SSE;4;78%;56%;2

Seattle, United States;A touch of rain;52;41;A couple of showers;47;38;ESE;5;77%;87%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;62;26;Cloudy and cooler;46;30;NNE;5;49%;1%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;71;48;Rain and drizzle;50;46;N;13;53%;66%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;89;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;NNE;5;76%;59%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;52;41;Mostly cloudy;49;43;E;11;88%;74%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;88;77;A shower or two;88;77;E;12;78%;80%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;40;35;Mostly cloudy;40;38;S;4;79%;73%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mainly cloudy;73;67;Partly sunny, warmer;85;71;N;11;55%;27%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;77;70;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;65;ENE;11;75%;74%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, chilly;28;21;Mostly cloudy;29;24;S;6;64%;23%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and cold;36;17;Mostly sunny, cold;31;13;NE;4;86%;2%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Chilly with some sun;38;25;Clouds and sun;42;27;NNE;4;69%;34%;2

Tehran, Iran;Brief p.m. showers;46;36;Becoming cloudy;47;36;SSW;5;37%;27%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;74;55;Partly sunny;78;64;SE;4;43%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly cloudy;69;56;Mainly cloudy;65;50;NE;3;61%;44%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;68;60;Partly sunny, nice;71;46;ENE;7;55%;68%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;42;35;Rather cloudy;44;38;SW;10;82%;44%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Windy, not as warm;67;53;A shower in the p.m.;66;55;WSW;16;57%;57%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasingly windy;63;54;Spotty showers;64;55;WNW;19;65%;65%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;9;-12;Decreasing clouds;15;-18;NNW;5;34%;1%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;48;36;Partly sunny;44;33;ESE;3;64%;44%;2

Vienna, Austria;Decreasing clouds;49;39;Periods of sun;48;41;SSE;6;85%;29%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny;89;64;Sunny and very warm;89;64;E;5;47%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;30;22;Partly sunny;30;26;SSE;7;50%;26%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;37;30;Partly sunny;39;30;ESE;8;85%;26%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with some sun;65;55;Mostly sunny;67;56;NNE;12;63%;2%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;92;70;Plenty of sun;92;69;NNW;5;57%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;43;24;Clouds and sun;44;25;NE;2;64%;35%;1

_____

