Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, October 25, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Becoming cloudy;85;77;A morning t-storm;84;77;SW;10;84%;73%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;96;80;Mostly sunny and hot;98;78;NE;8;47%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Nice with some sun;74;58;Lots of sun, nice;78;58;NNE;5;49%;24%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;69;57;A little a.m. rain;70;58;NW;6;58%;66%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;59;55;Mostly cloudy;64;46;W;21;74%;74%;1

Anchorage, United States;A shower;45;33;Cloudy;44;38;N;5;74%;44%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mainly cloudy;72;50;High clouds;74;50;ESE;7;23%;9%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;50;38;Partly sunny, mild;51;40;SW;9;69%;31%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, warm;92;68;Unseasonably hot;98;77;NE;10;41%;6%;11

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;80;60;Sunny and pleasant;78;60;N;10;56%;0%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Areas of low clouds;60;54;Partly sunny;64;53;WSW;14;64%;3%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Sun and some clouds;83;62;Mostly sunny;85;63;NNE;6;63%;57%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;85;73;Showers, some heavy;87;74;S;4;80%;89%;5

Bangalore, India;Mainly cloudy;79;66;A t-storm in spots;82;67;SSE;8;72%;81%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Some sun, a shower;96;79;Mostly sunny and hot;96;80;E;6;62%;44%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;69;54;Mostly sunny;69;56;N;5;69%;6%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny, but cool;57;34;Sunny;61;37;WNW;6;46%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and warm;74;45;Sunny and warm;74;44;SE;3;68%;0%;3

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, mild;64;52;Partly sunny, mild;65;56;SW;12;68%;4%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Sun and clouds;64;47;Mostly cloudy;65;46;SE;6;70%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;86;66;A stray thunderstorm;86;66;ENE;6;70%;74%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;68;48;Fog to sun;67;45;SSE;7;76%;0%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;61;56;Mostly cloudy, mild;65;48;SW;13;66%;70%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Low clouds and fog;62;47;Fog to sun;69;45;SSW;4;74%;0%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny and very warm;74;45;Fog, then sun;70;44;SSE;3;78%;0%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;80;63;Increasing clouds;82;62;NE;13;55%;61%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;82;67;A morning t-storm;82;67;NE;5;51%;66%;4

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;74;55;Partly sunny;68;44;WNW;5;46%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Brief showers;81;70;A morning shower;80;67;NNW;8;65%;55%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain tapering off;63;55;Mostly sunny;66;53;NW;11;66%;4%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, a t-storm;79;66;A t-storm in spots;81;66;SSE;4;68%;52%;8

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;88;78;A t-storm around;90;78;SSW;6;73%;77%;7

Chicago, United States;Turning sunny, cool;52;40;Afternoon rain;52;48;SSE;13;80%;94%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;87;76;A few showers;84;75;NE;4;79%;84%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Variable cloudiness;56;51;Rather cloudy;59;45;SW;15;76%;74%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;85;79;Mostly sunny, humid;86;80;NNW;5;86%;5%;8

Dallas, United States;Rain and drizzle;54;48;Cool with sunshine;67;48;SSE;9;65%;6%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;90;73;A morning shower;87;74;S;8;76%;72%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;84;65;Mostly sunny;88;65;N;3;54%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;63;39;Sunny and delightful;71;24;NE;5;29%;29%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;72;A t-storm or two;81;74;NNW;5;90%;85%;3

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;98;71;Sunshine, pleasant;89;72;S;5;57%;3%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Cooler with rain;45;37;Periods of sun;47;33;WSW;9;78%;1%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;71;44;Turning cloudy;73;50;NNE;5;29%;4%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;70;61;Sunny and pleasant;70;62;NE;7;67%;2%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;81;74;Spotty showers;86;74;NE;5;74%;83%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and warm;92;67;Sunny and hot;94;67;ENE;8;20%;0%;13

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;72;A shower or t-storm;87;74;S;6;68%;73%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, breezy;52;43;Periods of rain;50;37;WNW;14;84%;88%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;ESE;5;68%;63%;9

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;86;75;Partly sunny, nice;83;73;ENE;10;65%;37%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;88;77;Partly sunny;89;76;ENE;10;61%;30%;6

Hyderabad, India;A shower or t-storm;86;70;A t-storm or two;84;69;E;5;77%;80%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;86;58;Sunny and pleasant;85;58;N;6;44%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partial sunshine;68;58;Clouds and sun;68;56;NE;8;67%;44%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Periods of sun;93;75;A shower in places;94;76;NNW;7;57%;60%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;93;80;Mostly sunny;93;78;N;9;54%;4%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;86;62;Partly sunny;87;62;N;8;38%;32%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;73;44;Some sun;72;45;NE;4;30%;24%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;98;74;Sunny and hot;99;75;NE;10;23%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Becoming cloudy;70;56;Partly sunny, nice;75;52;S;5;70%;3%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Nice with sunshine;100;76;Sun and some clouds;98;72;NNW;16;13%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Mild with clearing;54;42;Partly sunny;60;46;SW;5;85%;3%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A thunderstorm;88;80;A shower or t-storm;86;78;NE;9;73%;66%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;89;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;72;W;5;79%;80%;5

Kolkata, India;Rain and a t-storm;83;71;A shower in the a.m.;79;71;NNW;5;87%;73%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;NNW;4;80%;86%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;62;37;Some sun, a shower;63;37;E;8;47%;66%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A stray thunderstorm;84;76;W;6;83%;69%;10

Lima, Peru;More clouds than sun;66;60;Sun and some clouds;66;59;SSE;8;73%;7%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;More sun than clouds;72;52;Sunny and pleasant;72;58;WSW;5;79%;4%;3

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;61;58;Afternoon rain;61;41;NW;18;84%;76%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and hot;94;64;Sunny and very warm;88;60;SE;5;30%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;89;77;Decreasing clouds;84;76;SW;7;71%;66%;8

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;68;45;Sunny and pleasant;70;45;NE;2;63%;1%;3

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;84;82;A morning shower;88;80;S;7;68%;89%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Mainly cloudy;90;77;A t-storm around;88;76;NE;5;73%;64%;10

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;91;77;Clouds and sun;93;77;ESE;7;56%;33%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;70;52;A t-storm, cooler;61;48;W;19;55%;66%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower or t-storm;71;55;A p.m. t-storm;71;57;S;5;60%;80%;7

Miami, United States;A passing shower;87;79;Couple of t-storms;87;79;SE;11;77%;73%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Decreasing clouds;59;46;Partly sunny, mild;59;50;SW;8;81%;11%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and beautiful;86;78;Sunshine, pleasant;86;77;SSE;9;74%;63%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;74;62;Turning cloudy;80;61;NNE;12;56%;42%;10

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;51;37;Partly sunny;51;39;ESE;0;66%;4%;3

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, mild;53;44;Low clouds and mild;54;49;WSW;9;71%;34%;1

Mumbai, India;Cloudy, showers;88;78;A t-storm in spots;91;80;ENE;13;61%;73%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Mainly cloudy;75;61;A t-storm in spots;74;59;ENE;9;74%;70%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;65;53;Partly sunny;63;55;ESE;8;56%;36%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;79;63;Sunshine, pleasant;81;62;W;6;64%;6%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Bit of rain, snow;35;26;A bit of snow;33;28;WNW;9;91%;88%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Heavy morning rain;69;60;Decreasing clouds;72;59;NE;4;73%;60%;4

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;54;36;Cooler;41;32;NNE;4;89%;70%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Turning cloudy;51;34;Partly sunny;52;39;ESE;4;67%;60%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;87;79;A morning shower;86;79;ENE;9;74%;92%;13

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;85;75;A shower or t-storm;86;74;NNW;6;80%;83%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;76;Mostly sunny, nice;90;75;ENE;7;68%;32%;10

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;63;53;Rather cloudy, mild;67;51;SW;9;70%;70%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;73;55;Nice with some sun;79;60;SSE;10;51%;1%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;More sun than clouds;93;76;Partly sunny, warm;94;77;NE;5;64%;50%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;88;74;A t-storm in spots;88;75;NNW;9;80%;55%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;90;72;A t-storm in spots;91;72;SE;5;60%;44%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and clouds, mild;64;45;Fog to sun;65;50;SSW;4;74%;0%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower;70;39;Partly sunny, cooler;56;31;NNW;7;47%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;71;55;A little p.m. rain;72;54;SSW;10;55%;69%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;81;59;Mostly sunny;81;57;SSW;7;46%;2%;4

Recife, Brazil;Periods of sun;84;75;Rain and drizzle;85;76;E;11;72%;83%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;36;29;Sunny, but chilly;36;27;NE;8;66%;3%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, mild;58;47;Mostly cloudy;57;53;SW;14;81%;85%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Thickening clouds;83;72;A thunderstorm;80;72;E;7;79%;58%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Decreasing clouds;93;70;Sunny and hot;96;69;SSE;5;14%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;A shower or t-storm;76;55;Mostly sunny;76;53;N;5;65%;18%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy, mild;54;47;Rain and drizzle;50;42;WSW;12;64%;95%;1

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;88;54;Sunny and cooler;74;56;S;7;47%;3%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;76;64;A shower or t-storm;74;61;NE;6;83%;84%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;87;77;A shower or two;89;75;E;10;68%;80%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;74;65;A p.m. t-storm;75;66;N;4;99%;84%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;83;48;Mostly sunny, nice;76;48;SE;6;21%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, nice;80;49;Periods of sun;76;50;SW;6;32%;12%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;86;74;A t-storm in spots;88;73;N;5;75%;45%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;48;Sunny and pleasant;74;50;ENE;7;60%;7%;3

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;59;44;Partly sunny;53;38;NNE;7;67%;27%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;72;43;Cooler with some sun;58;39;NW;6;52%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Mainly cloudy;73;61;Mostly cloudy;66;57;NNE;9;54%;27%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;95;79;A t-storm in spots;87;77;N;4;79%;80%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny;74;39;Plenty of sunshine;75;38;S;3;49%;0%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;87;77;A shower or two;87;77;ENE;8;71%;78%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;57;43;Periods of rain;55;40;WSW;11;76%;88%;0

Sydney, Australia;Thickening clouds;96;73;Mostly sunny, breezy;88;58;SW;21;27%;2%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partial sunshine;79;71;Nice with some sun;81;70;E;10;57%;44%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy, mild;55;47;Periods of rain;54;43;WNW;14;76%;89%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, nice;71;45;Mostly sunny, nice;72;47;E;5;33%;1%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, nice;71;47;Some sun;66;47;NNE;4;61%;36%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;64;55;A t-storm in spots;64;53;SSE;5;61%;69%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun, nice;79;70;Decreasing clouds;82;68;S;6;46%;31%;2

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;82;55;Sunny and very warm;85;54;ESE;3;35%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Downpours, breezy;64;61;Warmer;74;62;SSE;7;61%;60%;4

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;51;36;High clouds;52;47;E;9;74%;84%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Showers around;74;62;Partly sunny, nice;74;66;ESE;2;61%;30%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;74;57;Mostly sunny, nice;73;59;SE;5;60%;44%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;41;16;Sunshine;42;17;ESE;11;27%;2%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;56;40;Plenty of sunshine;55;37;NNE;4;51%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, mild;70;47;Fog, then sun;68;46;W;4;76%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Some sun, not as hot;93;73;A t-storm around;94;73;N;5;56%;64%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and clouds, mild;58;46;Clouds and sun, mild;59;51;SW;11;79%;12%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, mild;59;47;Warm with some sun;66;50;SSW;8;76%;1%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;57;48;Partly sunny, breezy;64;56;N;19;66%;1%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, warm;94;77;A thunderstorm;94;77;NW;4;73%;60%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;67;40;Mostly sunny;65;39;NE;3;53%;17%;4

_____

