Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, October 4, 2019

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Cloudy;82;76;A morning t-storm;82;76;SW;11;88%;77%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;101;86;Sunny and very warm;102;82;N;6;51%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;89;60;Mostly sunny, nice;86;62;W;13;48%;1%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;77;60;More sun than clouds;79;60;SW;5;54%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and wind;57;44;Clouds and sunshine;57;45;ESE;8;79%;19%;2

Anchorage, United States;Breezy with rain;53;37;Afternoon rain;47;31;NNW;7;72%;94%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;79;51;Sunny and pleasant;79;55;S;6;23%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning sunny, mild;64;34;Mild with sunshine;66;36;E;4;55%;1%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;85;63;Showers, heavy early;68;60;S;11;77%;89%;2

Athens, Greece;Some sun, a t-storm;83;64;Partly sunny, nice;79;62;WNW;8;60%;4%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;59;50;A morning shower;64;54;WNW;12;71%;57%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;97;67;Sunny and very warm;99;68;NW;10;30%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;89;74;Showers around;87;74;S;4;84%;83%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;83;67;A p.m. t-storm;83;68;ESE;4;77%;79%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Spotty showers;91;78;A shower in the p.m.;91;78;S;5;72%;79%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;77;65;A shower;72;64;ESE;10;76%;67%;2

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;59;46;Sunshine, but cool;66;48;SW;5;37%;1%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;62;42;Partly sunny;64;46;W;3;59%;62%;2

Berlin, Germany;Tropical rainstorm;54;46;Clouds and sun;52;36;NE;9;68%;29%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Turning cloudy;66;45;Mostly cloudy;68;47;ESE;5;59%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine and warm;91;65;Partly sunny, nice;86;66;WNW;7;47%;43%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;60;47;Periods of rain;57;43;NW;10;87%;84%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and wind;58;46;Showers around;54;47;ESE;5;78%;74%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and cooler;54;47;Partly sunny, cool;60;47;WSW;4;67%;44%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and clouds;61;44;Spotty showers;57;46;WNW;7;75%;83%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Showers around;60;50;Mostly sunny;67;47;NNE;7;60%;1%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Turning sunny;85;65;Partly sunny;86;67;SE;6;30%;44%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;79;66;An afternoon shower;80;60;NE;7;61%;62%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;96;73;Sunny and hot;97;71;NNE;7;20%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;64;50;Plenty of sunshine;70;53;S;9;64%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;80;67;A shower or t-storm;80;65;SE;4;62%;63%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;93;79;An afternoon shower;91;79;SSW;8;68%;55%;10

Chicago, United States;A morning shower;60;51;A little p.m. rain;64;53;SW;10;67%;82%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;75;SSW;6;78%;81%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;49;39;Spotty showers;48;34;ENE;7;60%;62%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;88;80;Clouds and sun, nice;86;79;W;5;78%;28%;10

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;88;72;Mostly sunny and hot;92;74;SE;6;59%;17%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Becoming cloudy;84;73;Showers and t-storms;84;73;SSE;11;88%;92%;11

Delhi, India;An a.m. thunderstorm;86;73;Hazy sun, less humid;94;73;N;5;52%;4%;6

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;43;Sunny, not as warm;69;40;N;7;20%;2%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;93;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;77;S;6;77%;79%;5

Dili, East Timor;Sunlit and very warm;97;72;Mostly sunny, nice;88;71;SSE;8;58%;26%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and wind;61;49;Periods of rain;61;46;W;11;91%;86%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mainly cloudy;72;55;A shower in the p.m.;75;53;S;5;41%;57%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;78;67;Nice with some sun;79;65;W;13;73%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;NE;6;73%;58%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;81;57;Partly sunny;87;57;E;7;33%;10%;12

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;86;73;Showers and t-storms;86;72;E;7;78%;82%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain, cold;38;29;Rain and snow shower;40;28;NNW;10;76%;58%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;ESE;5;78%;72%;9

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;90;74;Hazy sun;90;78;E;5;65%;44%;8

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with sunshine;87;73;Mostly sunny, nice;86;72;NE;10;59%;44%;8

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;69;NNE;4;74%;71%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;84;61;Mostly sunny;85;65;NNW;6;57%;4%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, warm;82;63;Showers around;69;57;N;9;79%;94%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;More clouds than sun;93;74;Partly sunny;94;73;NE;8;47%;6%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;96;84;Sunshine and nice;94;83;NNW;7;66%;5%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Warmer;81;58;Sun, some clouds;87;58;NNE;6;14%;1%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;66;54;A t-storm in spots;68;55;N;5;48%;64%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Periods of sun;91;77;A strong t-storm;91;75;W;6;68%;55%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;79;63;A t-storm in spots;80;64;S;6;76%;56%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm around;97;79;Mostly sunny, nice;96;80;SW;6;49%;32%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Cooler;53;41;Partly sunny;56;40;NNW;5;64%;34%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;88;78;Showers and t-storms;88;78;NW;6;73%;82%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;83;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;72;W;6;71%;82%;6

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;78;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;SSW;5;78%;77%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Thundershower;92;75;Downpours;91;76;SSE;5;77%;84%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Morning showers;53;37;Spotty showers;53;32;S;10;71%;100%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;75;A t-storm in spots;82;75;SW;6;84%;67%;5

Lima, Peru;Clearing;65;59;Turning sunny;64;59;S;10;81%;4%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;75;60;Partly sunny;73;61;NNW;9;54%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Rain and wind;59;49;A shower in places;61;52;ESE;7;75%;80%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;80;60;Sunny;84;61;SSW;5;41%;0%;5

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;84;73;Variable cloudiness;81;73;SSW;6;74%;44%;13

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;82;54;Mostly sunny;82;54;WSW;4;55%;0%;4

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;86;79;Spotty showers;85;79;SSW;5;72%;90%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds, a t-storm;88;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;75;ESE;5;76%;58%;5

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;E;5;72%;56%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;65;47;Mostly cloudy;72;65;NNE;4;57%;9%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;73;56;A p.m. t-storm;75;55;NNE;5;53%;80%;10

Miami, United States;Sunshine, a shower;87;79;A t-storm in spots;87;79;ENE;10;70%;55%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;52;35;A passing shower;48;35;NNE;5;83%;66%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;85;76;Partly sunny;85;77;SSE;9;72%;81%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;A little rain;59;54;Sun and clouds, cool;59;44;NNE;9;76%;1%;5

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;52;35;Mostly sunny;53;43;SE;0;63%;0%;4

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. rain;57;39;Inc. clouds;50;35;ENE;3;67%;23%;2

Mumbai, India;Partial sunshine;90;78;A t-storm around;89;79;NNW;5;77%;65%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;77;56;A t-storm in spots;75;60;ESE;8;65%;68%;14

New York, United States;Windy this afternoon;67;46;Mostly sunny;60;53;SE;8;45%;9%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, pleasant;87;62;Sunny and nice;88;65;SW;7;45%;5%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;56;41;Cloudy and mild;59;43;SW;9;70%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;83;65;Partly sunny;81;63;N;6;58%;23%;5

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;42;27;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;26;NNW;3;69%;11%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun, cool;52;32;Mostly sunny;54;38;ESE;5;60%;3%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A passing shower;85;77;Partly sunny;84;78;E;16;71%;57%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;74;Showers and t-storms;85;73;NW;4;84%;83%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;ENE;6;70%;57%;11

Paris, France;Tropical rainstorm;61;55;Spotty showers;64;55;W;5;70%;88%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy with rain;69;58;Partly sunny;67;51;S;13;63%;5%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;Afternoon showers;88;76;SSE;4;77%;92%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;84;73;A t-storm in spots;85;72;SSE;17;83%;73%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;89;74;A t-storm in spots;89;74;SSE;5;64%;64%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Tropical rainstorm;55;47;A bit of rain;54;37;N;11;77%;83%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;85;49;Cooler;66;47;NE;8;62%;3%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;70;51;Afternoon rain;69;53;ESE;9;57%;91%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;75;59;Partly sunny;77;59;NW;7;71%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;74;A morning shower;84;73;SSE;11;66%;78%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower in the p.m.;51;48;Morning rain, cloudy;52;46;ESE;16;82%;100%;0

Riga, Latvia;Clouds breaking;48;32;A passing shower;45;30;ENE;3;72%;66%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;81;68;Sunny and very warm;86;71;NE;5;57%;2%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;104;82;Sunny and hot;104;81;ENE;7;14%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;73;53;Spotty showers;76;54;E;5;64%;62%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy, cold;40;32;Partly sunny;43;28;N;6;66%;44%;2

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;70;51;Sunny and nice;73;54;WSW;6;47%;0%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;62;Showers and t-storms;78;62;W;5;80%;85%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;88;78;A t-storm in spots;87;78;SSE;7;74%;64%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;74;64;A p.m. t-storm;75;65;SW;4;100%;81%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;81;53;Sunny and pleasant;79;55;ENE;10;29%;2%;11

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;67;41;Partly sunny, nice;70;46;SSW;5;32%;2%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;88;73;A t-storm in spots;88;74;NNE;4;74%;64%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;75;55;Sun and some clouds;72;53;NNW;8;61%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;59;52;Partly sunny;62;46;NE;5;67%;29%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;84;63;Not as warm;73;54;ENE;6;60%;26%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;84;70;Rain and drizzle;77;66;NNE;13;60%;66%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;88;79;A t-storm in spots;89;80;ESE;6;72%;74%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler with rain;52;42;Periods of sun;62;44;WNW;8;60%;63%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A few showers;88;77;A shower or two;89;77;ESE;9;74%;75%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;43;33;Spotty showers;44;29;N;9;75%;82%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partial sunshine;80;60;Cooler, morning rain;66;59;NNE;10;71%;68%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;88;73;Mostly sunny;90;76;E;12;64%;61%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Showery;41;36;A shower;42;35;NNE;7;65%;67%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;79;55;Partly sunny, nice;74;55;ENE;7;45%;60%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Nice with sunshine;77;59;Periods of sun;78;59;NE;6;60%;47%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;85;62;Not as warm;81;61;S;6;24%;1%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and beautiful;88;66;Sunny and pleasant;84;67;ENE;7;51%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Periods of sun;76;58;Partly sunny;75;55;E;5;56%;44%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;70;Mostly sunny;87;70;ENE;8;49%;56%;5

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;54;43;Partly sunny, breezy;57;52;SE;14;68%;55%;4

Tripoli, Libya;A passing shower;77;65;Mostly sunny, nice;81;67;SSE;6;54%;1%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;81;60;Sunny and nice;83;63;WSW;6;50%;1%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;45;15;Partly sunny;49;19;SW;7;41%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A shower or two;57;47;Partly sunny;57;45;ENE;3;72%;30%;3

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;60;49;Periods of rain;58;44;NW;12;66%;84%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;87;75;A t-storm around;87;73;ESE;5;73%;64%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun returning;52;36;A passing shower;46;26;NNE;6;85%;66%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;53;40;Mostly cloudy;51;34;NNE;7;85%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;57;52;A downpour;58;44;SSE;24;83%;61%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;A shower in the p.m.;89;77;WSW;4;77%;72%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;82;53;Mostly sunny;81;54;ENE;3;41%;3%;5

