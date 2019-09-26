Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, September 26, 2019

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;84;77;A t-storm or two;83;76;WSW;10;88%;78%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, very warm;103;88;Sunny, very warm;103;88;N;9;47%;10%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, pleasant;89;64;Sunny, pleasant;90;62;W;9;49%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny, nice;79;64;Sunny, pleasant;80;63;E;5;70%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;67;56;A passing shower;64;55;SW;16;83%;82%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;50;33;Mostly cloudy;51;40;NNE;5;73%;13%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;98;68;Sunny, not as hot;90;65;W;6;24%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;53;36;Rain and drizzle;50;31;NW;6;80%;88%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;88;60;Sunny, hot;91;64;SE;5;35%;0%;9

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, pleasant;82;66;Mostly sunny;82;67;NNW;6;63%;32%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, windy;58;53;A few showers;61;53;WSW;15;68%;67%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, hot;110;74;Sunny, very warm;107;72;NNW;7;21%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Couple of t-storms;92;74;Showers and t-storms;87;73;SSE;4;78%;83%;7

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;82;68;A t-storm in spots;84;69;SW;6;66%;65%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;94;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;E;6;70%;66%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;76;66;Mostly sunny, humid;77;66;WSW;8;78%;44%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;86;59;Partly sunny, warm;84;59;SSW;5;51%;1%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;66;53;Partly sunny, warmer;74;54;SE;4;64%;7%;4

Berlin, Germany;Turning cloudy;70;58;Showers;63;54;SW;6;88%;98%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Occasional a.m. rain;66;46;Partly sunny;66;47;ENE;8;67%;44%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;86;64;A t-storm in spots;85;66;S;4;55%;53%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, nice;70;54;Partly sunny;74;57;S;7;66%;67%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A little a.m. rain;66;55;Spotty showers;65;55;SW;11;78%;84%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;73;56;Spotty showers;72;51;ESE;7;54%;62%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;71;52;Partly sunny;73;56;S;4;65%;39%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Not as warm;79;52;Not as warm;68;54;NE;12;65%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;83;68;A t-storm in spots;82;69;NE;8;51%;69%;7

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;78;67;Cloudy, downpours;78;70;NNE;7;83%;93%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny, hot;97;73;Sunshine, less humid;95;72;NNE;7;43%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine, hot;98;59;Sunshine, very warm;80;58;SSE;10;50%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;67;A shower or t-storm;82;66;SSE;4;68%;64%;12

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;90;80;Partly sunny;90;78;SSE;9;76%;44%;11

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;72;61;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;63;SW;15;67%;85%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;88;75;Increasing clouds;85;74;WSW;5;75%;81%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;61;55;A little rain;62;51;SW;8;86%;72%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;87;81;Partly sunny;87;80;W;7;82%;14%;11

Dallas, United States;Sunshine, very warm;96;75;Sunshine, very warm;94;76;S;10;59%;13%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;89;72;A shower in the a.m.;86;70;SSE;16;65%;60%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;88;77;Decreasing clouds;90;75;E;8;66%;44%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;89;54;Spotty p.m. showers;73;47;N;7;47%;70%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clearing, a shower;90;75;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;75;WNW;6;81%;77%;8

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;96;70;A shower in the p.m.;88;71;SSE;6;61%;56%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the p.m.;61;49;A few showers;60;50;SW;16;78%;86%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny, hot;94;65;Sunshine, hot;94;65;NE;6;19%;1%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;77;68;Sunshine, pleasant;79;67;WSW;5;78%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;90;73;Sunny, very warm;91;72;SSE;5;48%;23%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny, cool;66;41;Sunny, warmer;75;42;ESE;5;32%;1%;12

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;87;72;Some sun, a shower;88;73;ESE;8;69%;53%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Decreasing clouds;54;41;Mostly sunny;54;45;E;4;81%;24%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;93;74;A t-storm around;91;76;SSW;5;70%;64%;11

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;86;74;Hazy sun;88;75;E;5;63%;6%;9

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;86;75;Partly sunny;87;77;ENE;5;65%;69%;9

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;83;71;Clouds and sun;84;71;S;6;72%;55%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, humid;91;73;A strong t-storm;88;71;SSE;6;76%;66%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Lots of sun, nice;73;62;Partly sunny;74;60;SE;7;68%;27%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;95;76;A morning shower;93;76;N;8;61%;56%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sun, some clouds;103;84;Sunshine, very warm;99;85;N;8;47%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny, beautiful;70;42;Sunny, pleasant;79;48;WSW;6;19%;0%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny, hot;93;58;Sunny, hot;92;55;NW;6;25%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Turning cloudy, hot;101;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;98;81;W;5;61%;58%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;73;65;Showers and t-storms;76;64;ESE;5;86%;81%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;104;81;Partly sunny;102;81;S;11;34%;10%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and drizzle;57;49;Sun and some clouds;58;44;NNW;7;79%;6%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;89;80;A t-storm in spots;88;79;E;8;69%;73%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;88;72;A t-storm around;86;72;NW;6;69%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;Couple of t-storms;87;77;A p.m. t-storm;84;76;SSW;5;88%;71%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;89;74;Showers and t-storms;91;74;ESE;5;79%;87%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;61;34;Mostly sunny, warm;63;32;E;8;47%;10%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;87;76;A thunderstorm;83;76;WSW;7;83%;80%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;65;59;Low clouds breaking;65;59;SSE;8;79%;24%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;77;61;Mostly sunny, nice;79;59;NNW;9;68%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Variable clouds;64;55;Spotty showers;63;56;SW;16;78%;87%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Not as warm;80;66;Clouds to sun;75;64;SW;6;64%;41%;4

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;82;73;Partly sunny, nice;81;72;SW;7;71%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sunny;82;55;Mostly sunny;83;56;WSW;4;52%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;79;Spotty showers;86;80;NE;5;77%;84%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;92;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;N;4;72%;78%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;88;77;A t-storm in spots;91;77;E;5;71%;64%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;69;52;A touch of p.m. rain;68;45;SSW;16;61%;60%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;53;Some sun, pleasant;77;54;N;5;43%;28%;11

Miami, United States;Sun and clouds;87;78;Spotty showers;88;79;ENE;9;61%;62%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;59;35;Partly sunny;59;39;SSW;5;71%;4%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;84;77;Partly sunny, nice;84;76;SW;11;73%;30%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Not as warm;67;50;Periods of sun;64;50;NE;10;63%;0%;5

Montreal, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;65;49;Mostly sunny;67;56;SSE;2;64%;60%;4

Moscow, Russia;Inc. clouds;53;34;Cloudy;51;41;NW;7;70%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;A shower in the p.m.;90;80;Showers and t-storms;87;79;SSW;11;83%;85%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Showers and t-storms;72;57;An afternoon shower;74;57;NE;9;62%;59%;5

New York, United States;Partly sunny;82;59;Mostly sunny;75;62;S;7;48%;4%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Some sun, humid;87;67;Mostly sunny;88;67;W;6;58%;3%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny;50;32;Increasing clouds;51;40;E;7;54%;86%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;87;71;Rain and drizzle;87;71;ENE;6;54%;66%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;52;46;Periods of rain;53;49;NW;7;95%;84%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Showers and t-storms;63;43;Spotty p.m. showers;69;56;SSE;8;62%;85%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Decreasing clouds;85;79;Mostly sunny, nice;85;79;ESE;16;77%;27%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;77;Showers and t-storms;86;77;SSE;10;78%;82%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;More sun than clouds;93;74;A p.m. thunderstorm;92;76;E;6;72%;61%;12

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;70;57;Spotty showers;67;55;WSW;10;64%;69%;3

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;72;50;Sunny, nice;73;52;S;10;64%;3%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. thunderstorm;92;76;Clouds and sun;91;76;N;6;64%;49%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some sun, humid;88;76;A t-storm around;88;76;SSE;17;77%;65%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;A t-storm in spots;91;75;SE;5;61%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny intervals;67;58;Spotty p.m. showers;69;55;SW;7;60%;84%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun, warm;87;60;Clearing;81;56;NW;4;59%;10%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy;73;52;Occasional p.m. rain;72;53;S;9;48%;83%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny, nice;82;60;Sunshine, pleasant;79;59;WNW;7;67%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;83;74;Partly sunny, nice;83;73;ENE;8;68%;9%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny, mild;61;49;Partial sunshine;56;43;NNE;8;72%;19%;2

Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;58;39;Mostly sunny;61;44;SE;3;66%;9%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;71;67;Partly sunny;76;67;WSW;8;74%;74%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, pleasant;100;79;Sunshine, very warm;103;79;SE;7;23%;1%;8

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;81;58;Mostly sunny;82;60;W;5;67%;10%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;51;44;Cloudy;53;37;E;5;76%;33%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine, cooler;75;61;Low clouds breaking;67;55;W;11;71%;26%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;76;62;Showers and t-storms;76;63;W;5;83%;89%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;89;77;A shower in spots;89;79;ESE;4;71%;77%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;75;64;Rain and a t-storm;73;65;SSE;6;99%;93%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;80;54;Partly sunny, nice;78;59;NNE;7;36%;45%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, nice;77;49;Mostly sunny, nice;72;47;SW;5;53%;5%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;87;76;A shower in spots;88;75;N;8;74%;59%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;75;54;Mostly sunny, nice;76;55;NNW;8;65%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;A shower in the a.m.;66;52;Spotty showers;58;48;NW;6;72%;85%;2

Seoul, South Korea;High clouds;83;62;Mostly cloudy;79;62;SW;4;61%;30%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;82;68;Partly sunny, warm;82;70;NW;7;52%;8%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;91;80;A t-storm in spots;89;80;ESE;4;76%;60%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy p.m. t-storm;74;50;Sun and some clouds;70;47;SW;9;62%;4%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;88;78;A shower in spots;88;76;ENE;7;70%;64%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;58;42;Sun and clouds;59;52;SE;8;76%;44%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;69;56;Warmer;76;58;NW;7;46%;3%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;82;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;77;E;10;81%;79%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Clearing;54;40;Mostly sunny;56;40;SE;4;80%;23%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;89;65;Plenty of sun, hot;94;64;NE;7;26%;5%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, nice;78;57;Clouds and sun, nice;79;58;ENE;5;57%;85%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very hot;97;72;Sunshine, very hot;96;72;WNW;7;11%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;88;72;Sunny, delightful;87;74;NNE;8;54%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;A heavy p.m. t-storm;79;63;Mostly sunny, nice;83;61;ESE;4;59%;26%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;77;65;Increasing clouds;83;69;S;7;54%;6%;5

Toronto, Canada;A shower or two;68;52;Becoming cloudy;70;63;SSE;9;66%;58%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny, pleasant;85;70;Sunshine, beautiful;82;70;NE;5;66%;8%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Partial sunshine;86;67;Sunny, pleasant;84;67;WNW;8;58%;3%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warm;79;46;Mostly cloudy, warm;71;32;NNW;9;35%;11%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;63;46;Rainy times, cooler;56;45;N;4;59%;86%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;70;57;Periods of sun;75;59;W;5;52%;67%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, nice;91;70;Abundant sunshine;91;70;N;5;52%;18%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;61;34;Partly sunny;62;43;SE;4;68%;66%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. shower or two;61;50;Periods of sun;65;54;SSE;4;82%;74%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;60;50;Partly sunny;60;52;NNW;5;67%;27%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;91;75;Showers, mainly late;88;74;NE;5;79%;84%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;85;55;Sun and some clouds;84;54;NE;3;31%;6%;5

