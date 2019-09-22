Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, September 22, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;80;76;Some sun, a t-storm;83;76;WSW;10;85%;73%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, hot;107;86;Sunny, very warm;104;85;NNW;9;44%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, pleasant;85;57;Sunny, nice;88;58;W;10;25%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy, humid;79;66;Partly sunny, nice;78;65;WSW;7;65%;4%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, warm;77;56;Not as warm;67;54;S;10;83%;63%;3

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;54;40;Cloudy;55;44;SSW;8;67%;28%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;83;60;Sunshine, delightful;82;59;E;10;39%;11%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning out cloudy;86;42;Partly sunny, cooler;61;50;SSW;17;50%;10%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, delightful;83;56;Plenty of sun;86;67;E;8;47%;6%;9

Athens, Greece;Sunny, pleasant;78;59;Partly sunny;79;65;S;7;57%;30%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;61;51;Mostly cloudy;61;55;NW;11;67%;76%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;104;74;Sunny, very warm;103;74;NNW;11;14%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;90;75;A t-storm or two;88;75;ESE;5;81%;86%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;80;70;A t-storm in spots;82;70;WNW;7;71%;77%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Thunderstorms;87;78;Heavy thunderstorms;85;77;E;7;83%;100%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Humid and warmer;79;65;Partly sunny;75;65;WSW;8;62%;8%;5

Beijing, China;Sunshine, pleasant;81;61;Sunny, very warm;86;63;NW;5;48%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny, warmer;79;53;Showers and t-storms;68;55;ESE;5;71%;83%;3

Berlin, Germany;Sunny, warm;77;48;Clouds and sun, warm;74;53;SSW;7;55%;12%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;66;48;Cloudy;66;48;ESE;6;74%;65%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;93;67;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;62;E;15;36%;3%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Abundant sunshine;72;53;Partly sunny;66;54;NNE;8;68%;44%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A p.m. t-storm;78;57;Not as warm;68;56;S;8;72%;62%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny, pleasant;74;44;Partly sunny;75;56;ESE;4;45%;27%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine, pleasant;73;55;Partly sunny, cooler;61;52;NE;6;71%;44%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny, cooler;63;49;Plenty of sunshine;67;49;NE;10;51%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;90;69;Partly sunny;88;70;E;7;34%;33%;13

Busan, South Korea;Tropical storm;74;63;Clouds and sun;71;59;NE;6;69%;21%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;91;71;Mostly sunny;93;72;N;8;40%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Partial sunshine;62;52;Plenty of sunshine;65;55;SSE;14;56%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy, a t-storm;78;67;A t-storm in spots;79;68;S;4;68%;55%;5

Chennai, India;A couple of t-storms;90;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;78;SSW;5;76%;82%;5

Chicago, United States;Rain and a t-storm;79;60;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;60;W;14;62%;8%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, showers;85;79;Showers and t-storms;84;78;SW;10;82%;95%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunshine;63;50;Partly sunny;60;50;ESE;10;69%;7%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;88;81;Decreasing clouds;88;80;SW;7;86%;44%;9

Dallas, United States;Some sun, very warm;93;77;A shower or t-storm;93;77;SSE;7;64%;62%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun, nice;88;71;Partly sunny;87;70;SE;12;67%;29%;12

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;84;78;A t-storm in spots;91;78;SE;6;68%;53%;5

Denver, United States;Sunny, pleasant;77;48;Clouds and sun;83;53;SSW;5;24%;6%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. thunderstorm;88;79;A t-storm in spots;92;75;ENE;6;76%;73%;6

Dili, East Timor;Increasing clouds;97;71;A brief p.m. shower;88;72;SSE;8;65%;59%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;64;47;Tropical rainstorm;61;53;S;15;89%;91%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;99;59;Sunny, not as hot;90;59;NE;6;21%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;76;66;Some sun, pleasant;79;67;NW;7;69%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;90;72;Some sun, beautiful;88;69;N;9;48%;7%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sun, nice;86;58;Mostly sunny;89;57;ESE;9;24%;5%;12

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;87;74;Showers and t-storms;87;75;ENE;9;74%;70%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;32;Partly sunny, chilly;48;36;WNW;9;68%;30%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;77;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;77;NNE;5;76%;71%;11

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;87;73;Sunny intervals;87;76;ENE;8;53%;20%;7

Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun;88;75;Brief showers;87;75;ENE;9;67%;72%;3

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;87;72;Some sun, a t-storm;86;71;W;6;77%;69%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;94;72;Mostly sunny;92;73;ENE;8;57%;35%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;67;53;Mostly sunny;74;58;ENE;5;62%;4%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;95;75;A stray a.m. shower;94;75;E;11;54%;47%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;99;83;Mostly sunny, nice;94;83;N;8;65%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny;84;56;Sunshine, delightful;82;49;NNE;10;24%;14%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun, hot;94;56;Plenty of sun, hot;94;55;N;4;19%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Very hot;103;80;Mostly sunny, hot;100;81;SSW;6;56%;11%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;79;63;Cloudy, a t-storm;78;62;SSE;4;85%;78%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;102;82;Mostly sunny;102;83;ESE;9;35%;7%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Clearing;66;42;Plenty of sunshine;57;33;ENE;7;58%;9%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;W;6;68%;84%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;88;74;A shower or t-storm;90;73;W;6;63%;66%;3

Kolkata, India;Showers and t-storms;92;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;80;ESE;9;78%;76%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Some sun, less humid;94;76;A p.m. t-storm;95;76;NE;5;67%;85%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly cloudy;61;32;A brief shower;62;31;NE;8;46%;56%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;A shower or t-storm;86;77;SW;7;78%;73%;3

Lima, Peru;Mainly cloudy;64;59;Cloudy;65;59;SSE;9;80%;36%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;73;57;Partly sunny;75;62;WNW;6;69%;2%;5

London, United Kingdom;Showers and t-storms;74;55;Cloudy;68;57;S;12;67%;81%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, hot;91;66;Mostly sunny;85;64;S;5;49%;4%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;84;70;Variable cloudiness;79;71;SW;7;75%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;Decreasing clouds;74;51;Some sunshine;74;53;SW;4;51%;6%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, p.m. showers;85;79;Afternoon showers;87;80;WSW;6;73%;97%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;87;76;A t-storm in spots;91;77;WNW;4;66%;64%;13

Manila, Philippines;High clouds;87;76;A t-storm around;89;78;WNW;5;71%;54%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Turning cloudy;59;48;A brief a.m. shower;59;43;WSW;10;58%;59%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun, nice;77;53;Partly sunny;76;54;N;5;48%;30%;11

Miami, United States;Thunderstorm;86;79;Partly sunny;87;76;NE;13;59%;4%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;60;30;Partly sunny, cool;51;28;ENE;5;71%;3%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;84;76;Turning sunny;84;77;SSW;11;69%;9%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;59;42;Partly sunny;65;47;NNE;8;57%;0%;7

Montreal, Canada;Variable cloudiness;81;68;A p.m. shower or two;76;55;WSW;6;74%;69%;1

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;45;37;Mostly cloudy;44;32;NW;12;59%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;More clouds than sun;90;76;Thundershower;88;76;ENE;6;81%;88%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;82;53;Clouds and sun;82;57;E;7;48%;30%;14

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;85;70;Some sun, breezy;87;64;WSW;15;65%;66%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, nice;86;67;Plenty of sun, nice;89;66;W;9;43%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;70;59;Spotty p.m. showers;67;46;SSW;15;62%;82%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and wind;82;76;A morning shower;86;67;N;17;64%;68%;4

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;65;47;Cooler;53;44;ENE;4;79%;30%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, very warm;80;65;Cloudy, rainy times;73;53;SSW;14;83%;75%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;82;76;A shower or two;83;78;ESE;21;74%;83%;3

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;77;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;ESE;7;78%;75%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Turning cloudy;94;76;Partly sunny;93;76;ENE;7;69%;30%;12

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;71;55;Periods of sun, nice;71;57;SW;7;49%;67%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;68;51;Some sun, pleasant;77;58;E;8;43%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;87;76;A thunderstorm;89;77;S;5;78%;73%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain and a t-storm;83;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;74;SE;15;87%;58%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;Showers and t-storms;88;75;SE;4;67%;70%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine;69;44;Partly sunny;66;51;WSW;2;67%;39%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;81;57;Sunshine, pleasant;73;49;SSE;5;61%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;72;52;A shower in spots;73;53;S;9;40%;55%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;79;58;Partly sunny, nice;78;58;NE;9;62%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;84;74;A morning shower;83;74;SSE;12;73%;79%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;59;51;Low clouds breaking;57;52;N;10;77%;69%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower;55;35;Clouds and sun;52;36;N;1;65%;11%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Brief showers;73;66;Mostly cloudy;72;62;E;9;54%;29%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;106;74;Sunny, very warm;108;78;SE;6;10%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;74;68;A t-storm in spots;81;59;ESE;7;70%;43%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, chilly;47;35;Turning cloudy;46;35;NNW;10;58%;30%;2

San Francisco, United States;Not as warm;73;58;Mostly sunny, nice;75;59;SW;6;60%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;76;63;Showers and t-storms;78;63;ENE;5;80%;75%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;90;79;A shower in places;89;79;ESE;10;69%;74%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;73;64;A p.m. t-storm;74;65;W;4;99%;66%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny, nice;82;55;Sunny, pleasant;80;55;NE;9;20%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny, pleasant;79;48;Sunny, nice;76;50;SW;5;40%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;88;74;A passing shower;88;75;N;5;72%;66%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;71;52;Partly sunny;75;57;NNW;5;63%;27%;5

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;66;54;Mostly cloudy;62;58;S;7;71%;55%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Rain;72;60;Partly sunny;74;56;NW;5;60%;1%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;73;66;Some sun, pleasant;79;64;NNW;13;65%;2%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Periods of sun, warm;92;81;A p.m. t-storm;92;80;ENE;8;72%;82%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny, nice;74;46;Clouds and sun, nice;74;54;SE;4;53%;44%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;88;78;Showers and t-storms;88;77;SSE;13;79%;97%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, cooler;52;38;Partly sunny;54;43;SSW;6;58%;27%;2

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;71;54;Mostly sunny;70;49;SW;12;39%;3%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy, nice;84;69;A shower in the a.m.;83;71;ENE;7;62%;82%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Clearing;51;39;Clouds and sun;49;41;NNW;9;54%;29%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;98;60;Cooler;77;60;NNE;7;52%;69%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, breezy;66;44;Sunny, nice;72;48;NNE;6;41%;5%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny, hot;97;68;Sunny, not as hot;88;70;SSW;7;24%;2%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny, pleasant;87;74;Sunny, pleasant;87;72;N;8;49%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;83;61;Partly sunny;80;68;ESE;3;59%;71%;2

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;80;70;Spotty a.m. showers;87;73;SSW;19;75%;69%;5

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, humid;78;65;A few showers;73;55;WSW;18;73%;69%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partial sunshine;91;77;Mostly sunny;93;78;SSE;4;46%;1%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;88;75;Some sun, nice;89;71;WNW;8;60%;15%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warm;77;38;Sunny, very warm;75;40;ESE;6;36%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;63;52;Rain and drizzle;57;53;E;5;72%;94%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;69;51;Partly sunny;69;56;W;6;68%;44%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Some sun, a shower;91;68;Clouds and sun;90;68;E;5;52%;13%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower;61;30;Periods of sun;52;29;ESE;4;68%;1%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny, warmer;69;46;Partly sunny;64;42;E;8;74%;10%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;57;51;Turning cloudy;61;50;NNW;28;78%;74%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;86;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;ESE;6;78%;60%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny, cooler;73;45;Sunny, nice;74;49;NE;3;30%;1%;5

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather