Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, August 16, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;82;74;Partly sunny;81;74;WSW;10;84%;44%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;112;92;Plenty of sunshine;105;91;NNW;7;52%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;92;72;Sunny and breezy;95;70;W;19;47%;4%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;84;70;Sunny and pleasant;88;72;E;6;56%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mainly cloudy;71;60;Occasional rain;71;58;SSW;18;78%;87%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, warm;74;55;Sunny, breezy, nice;73;52;N;17;44%;15%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;96;66;Sunny and pleasant;94;68;SE;10;18%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower in the p.m.;73;55;A morning shower;77;55;N;10;56%;64%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Lots of sun, warmer;90;69;Mostly sunny and hot;92;70;NE;13;37%;5%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;89;74;A t-storm in spots;88;72;NNE;9;58%;42%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;58;49;A little p.m. rain;62;49;WNW;9;67%;81%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;110;79;Plenty of sun;107;79;NW;12;17%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Inc. clouds;91;72;Increasing clouds;95;72;SE;5;59%;44%;12

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;82;70;A p.m. t-storm;79;69;W;8;72%;82%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;80;WSW;8;77%;66%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Clearing;80;71;Mostly sunny, humid;83;70;S;10;74%;2%;8

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;88;72;Sunny, warm and nice;88;68;W;9;37%;0%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Becoming cloudy;80;57;Partly sunny;83;59;N;5;57%;27%;7

Berlin, Germany;Variable cloudiness;73;58;Periods of sun;76;63;S;8;49%;44%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;62;50;A shower;63;48;SE;6;72%;66%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;80;53;Nice with sunshine;81;53;ENE;9;48%;1%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;73;56;Periods of sun;81;63;SSE;6;53%;21%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sunshine;72;61;A bit of rain;70;59;W;10;80%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;78;59;Some sun, pleasant;78;55;WNW;5;42%;9%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;77;57;Partial sunshine;80;60;S;5;56%;12%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;67;59;Rain and a t-storm;65;44;SSE;7;69%;66%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sunshine, not as hot;85;65;Partly sunny;84;66;ENE;7;32%;15%;10

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;90;74;Plenty of sunshine;90;73;WSW;9;64%;4%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;102;77;Plenty of sun;101;77;N;8;34%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;67;54;Sunny and delightful;70;52;ESE;9;66%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;78;66;Some sun, a t-storm;78;67;SSE;4;67%;80%;8

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;99;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;79;SSW;8;83%;84%;5

Chicago, United States;A shower or t-storm;79;68;A t-storm in spots;82;72;SSW;7;73%;79%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;89;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;79;SSE;8;81%;90%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or t-storm;68;54;Spotty showers;67;57;SW;12;73%;88%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;87;79;Turning out cloudy;86;79;SW;7;77%;42%;10

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;101;80;Partly sunny, warm;100;80;SSE;9;54%;9%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;86;69;Some sun, a shower;86;69;SSE;13;70%;50%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;88;79;Rain and a t-storm;85;78;S;13;91%;88%;2

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;89;59;Clouds and sun, nice;90;58;WSW;7;29%;7%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;93;78;A heavy thunderstorm;88;78;SW;7;78%;86%;3

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;95;67;An afternoon shower;85;70;SSW;5;66%;82%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Rain, heavy at times;71;53;A shower in spots;65;52;SW;17;66%;56%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and beautiful;89;62;Sunny and pleasant;88;61;NE;7;17%;1%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;81;67;Partly sunny, nice;82;66;NNE;5;72%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;A t-storm in spots;92;81;SSE;4;75%;60%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;77;46;Sunny and pleasant;79;46;E;6;25%;0%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;92;74;A t-storm in spots;92;76;E;5;63%;64%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Becoming cloudy;68;57;An afternoon shower;69;58;SSE;11;71%;53%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;91;77;A thunderstorm;90;77;WSW;10;80%;65%;8

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;82;A t-storm or two;89;81;SW;8;81%;90%;4

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;91;79;Mostly sunny, breezy;91;77;ENE;15;52%;33%;12

Hyderabad, India;Clouds limiting sun;90;72;Cloudy;84;73;WNW;8;68%;44%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;92;73;A strong t-storm;88;75;NW;7;78%;48%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid with some sun;78;69;Sunny intervals;79;67;NE;10;64%;30%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sunny intervals;90;75;A t-storm around;90;74;NNE;7;61%;47%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;103;89;Sunny and very warm;102;89;N;12;45%;1%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;78;50;Sunny and pleasant;80;45;N;4;20%;1%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;A p.m. t-storm;96;62;Plenty of sunshine;91;62;NNE;5;18%;2%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Becoming cloudy;88;81;Partly sunny, nice;88;79;SW;10;71%;33%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Afternoon t-storms;82;69;Showers and t-storms;82;69;SSE;5;84%;87%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine and nice;92;78;Nice with some sun;92;78;SSW;10;56%;58%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm in spots;63;55;Mostly cloudy;68;56;NW;9;58%;44%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;80;A t-storm in spots;91;77;ENE;10;66%;75%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;89;69;Partly sunny, nice;89;69;WSW;8;53%;25%;11

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;92;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;78;SW;7;90%;94%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;90;76;A t-storm around;91;76;E;7;72%;52%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;63;31;Partly sunny, warm;65;32;NNW;7;25%;2%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;85;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;SW;8;76%;57%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;62;58;Partly sunny;62;57;S;6;82%;2%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;85;65;Partly sunny;84;65;NNW;10;60%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Afternoon rain;66;59;Cloudy with a shower;70;56;SW;14;69%;60%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;86;62;Partly sunny;81;61;S;6;60%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;81;70;Turning sunny;78;69;SSW;7;74%;4%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;97;70;Very hot;99;67;WSW;7;22%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;89;82;Brief a.m. showers;88;81;NNW;5;70%;85%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;85;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;75;NNW;4;76%;66%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;88;80;A t-storm in spots;89;80;W;11;73%;64%;7

Melbourne, Australia;A little a.m. rain;59;43;Partly sunny;60;50;N;5;67%;8%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;78;56;A p.m. t-storm;78;57;NNE;5;48%;80%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;90;79;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;SE;6;72%;68%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sunshine;69;51;Periods of sun, nice;71;50;NNE;6;59%;3%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;82;75;Sunshine and nice;82;75;SSW;11;70%;57%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;65;55;Rain and a t-storm;58;46;S;7;83%;71%;3

Montreal, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;77;65;Cloudy with showers;78;67;SE;3;79%;85%;6

Moscow, Russia;Showers, some heavy;61;56;Spotty showers;66;58;NE;10;66%;73%;2

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;86;81;Spotty showers;87;80;SSW;11;80%;87%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;72;50;Clouds and sun, nice;76;56;ENE;6;55%;34%;9

New York, United States;Humid with some sun;79;72;Partly sunny;83;74;SSE;7;80%;55%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;93;73;Sunshine;96;70;W;10;50%;1%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;74;55;Occasional rain;71;54;NNE;4;84%;69%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Humid with clearing;92;79;Mostly sunny, warm;90;75;WSW;8;64%;20%;10

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;64;55;Showers;62;52;S;9;89%;100%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Turning cloudy;80;63;Spotty showers;76;63;S;5;82%;70%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;83;78;Showers around;84;78;ENE;6;79%;93%;8

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;84;74;Showers and t-storms;85;74;NE;6;79%;84%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. shower or two;88;73;A downpour;89;73;E;6;77%;66%;12

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;78;63;Rain, not as warm;71;63;WNW;10;81%;88%;1

Perth, Australia;Rain and drizzle;63;49;Clouds and sun;57;42;SE;9;59%;8%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;SW;10;65%;57%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy, humid;86;74;A t-storm around;89;74;SSE;12;76%;55%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;97;72;A t-storm in spots;91;74;E;5;51%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;72;55;Partly sunny;77;62;SW;6;47%;36%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;88;70;Showers around;83;65;SSW;9;74%;79%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Pleasant and warmer;73;52;An afternoon shower;73;50;SSE;7;45%;61%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;82;66;Mostly sunny;82;66;SW;8;71%;1%;10

Recife, Brazil;Showers this morning;80;73;Spotty showers;81;73;SSE;11;75%;88%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;60;48;Areas of low clouds;58;46;NNE;16;56%;24%;1

Riga, Latvia;Variable clouds;73;56;An afternoon shower;76;58;SSE;8;57%;47%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;75;58;Sunny and nice;79;61;NNE;5;58%;0%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Abundant sunshine;105;81;Plenty of sunshine;108;76;N;13;9%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;89;66;Partly sunny;87;63;WNW;7;55%;2%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;67;50;Sunny and delightful;75;53;SSE;6;57%;9%;4

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;75;60;Partly sunny;70;62;SW;11;63%;3%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;71;61;Showers and t-storms;77;62;NE;2;76%;84%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;87;78;A stray shower;86;77;SE;7;73%;78%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;74;63;Showers and t-storms;72;64;SE;4;100%;84%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;81;59;Nice with some sun;82;57;NE;10;33%;16%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;60;40;Mostly sunny;62;42;SW;4;54%;27%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;91;75;A t-storm in spots;89;74;N;7;73%;67%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and nice;82;60;Partly sunny, nice;84;64;NNW;8;57%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Nice with some sun;73;61;Mostly sunny;72;60;SW;6;68%;22%;5

Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A morning t-storm;84;70;WSW;7;73%;76%;9

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;93;81;Partly sunny, warm;95;81;NE;6;62%;4%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun, warm;92;82;Partly sunny, warm;91;81;SE;10;67%;39%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;77;54;Partly sunny;77;53;SSW;7;47%;5%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;76;A shower in places;86;77;E;9;73%;77%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;73;57;A shower in the p.m.;70;59;S;8;65%;80%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;75;52;Sunny;66;48;WNW;11;52%;1%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;80;A t-storm around;96;79;SW;8;59%;64%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;71;56;An afternoon shower;74;58;S;9;61%;50%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and nice;86;59;Sunny and pleasant;86;62;N;6;32%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;90;69;Hot with some sun;94;67;NNW;6;46%;44%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;97;72;Sunny and delightful;96;74;SSE;5;10%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;94;76;Sunshine and nice;89;79;W;9;55%;26%;10

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;88;65;Mostly sunny;94;64;ESE;5;35%;0%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy, windy, humid;88;80;Partly sunny;94;79;SSE;13;66%;32%;9

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;73;65;Showers and t-storms;77;65;W;8;83%;66%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;85;69;Sunny and pleasant;85;71;ESE;4;60%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;91;70;Plenty of sun;92;73;SSE;7;45%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;66;41;Decreasing clouds;65;45;N;5;55%;14%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;71;59;Showers around;69;58;ESE;4;70%;79%;2

Vienna, Austria;Some sun, a t-storm;73;56;Partly sunny;83;65;WNW;5;51%;16%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;84;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;76;SE;5;84%;75%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;74;50;An afternoon shower;73;53;SE;4;56%;43%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;79;55;An afternoon shower;79;59;S;5;55%;44%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with sunshine;57;51;Afternoon rain;55;43;SSE;21;86%;88%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;90;78;A t-storm in spots;89;76;S;5;69%;65%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;102;71;Very hot;99;69;NE;5;32%;15%;9

_____

