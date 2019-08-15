Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, August 15, 2019

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;83;73;Partly sunny, nice;82;73;WSW;9;83%;44%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;113;91;Sunny and hot;111;90;NE;8;33%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, nice;95;68;Sunny and breezy;93;72;W;16;38%;7%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sun;83;71;Sunny and nice;85;72;E;11;56%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;68;55;An afternoon shower;70;60;SSW;12;70%;77%;2

Anchorage, United States;Overcast;76;58;Partly sunny, warm;74;53;N;5;63%;34%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and beautiful;94;66;Sunny and pleasant;91;65;SE;7;16%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Spotty showers;70;52;Cloudy, p.m. showers;73;54;SSW;6;70%;90%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warmer with sunshine;81;63;Lots of sun, warm;89;69;NE;12;47%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny;91;75;Sunny and pleasant;89;74;SSW;7;49%;30%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty a.m. showers;57;49;Becoming cloudy;58;49;W;9;67%;33%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;115;83;Sunny and breezy;111;80;NW;15;20%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;91;73;High clouds;92;74;S;6;55%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;80;70;A p.m. t-storm;81;69;W;10;74%;80%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;79;WSW;8;67%;67%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;82;73;Sun and some clouds;82;73;WSW;12;71%;27%;5

Beijing, China;A p.m. t-storm;90;72;Sunshine, less humid;88;72;NNW;9;47%;2%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;77;55;Clouds and sunshine;78;57;WNW;5;46%;22%;7

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;71;57;A shower or t-storm;71;58;SSW;8;70%;59%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds;61;48;A little p.m. rain;61;50;SE;7;72%;79%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;77;53;Mostly sunny, nice;78;54;E;12;52%;0%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning cloudy;79;59;A shower or t-storm;76;55;NW;11;62%;56%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;68;55;Periods of sunshine;71;62;SSW;8;67%;70%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Nice with some sun;82;58;A t-storm in spots;78;59;NNE;5;53%;54%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;75;55;Partly sunny;75;57;WNW;6;57%;30%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;High clouds;60;47;Partly sunny;66;58;E;5;73%;69%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sunny, not as warm;83;64;Mostly sunny;82;65;NE;6;29%;7%;11

Busan, South Korea;A few showers;87;78;An afternoon shower;90;75;SW;11;67%;42%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, very hot;107;77;Sunny and hot;103;77;NNE;7;29%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;70;52;Mostly sunny;65;53;SSE;11;79%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;77;65;A shower or t-storm;79;68;SSE;4;67%;80%;11

Chennai, India;A little p.m. rain;97;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;77;WSW;7;66%;94%;13

Chicago, United States;Periods of sun, nice;76;66;A shower or t-storm;79;68;WSW;8;72%;68%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;81;A shower or two;86;79;SW;10;76%;93%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;65;57;A shower or t-storm;69;55;WSW;7;76%;66%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;86;80;Clouds and sun, nice;87;79;SSW;9;76%;36%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;99;79;Mostly sunny;101;81;SSE;8;50%;6%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;88;68;Partly sunny;86;69;SSE;13;70%;55%;10

Delhi, India;Mostly cloudy;91;80;A t-storm in spots;88;79;ESE;13;83%;74%;8

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;94;61;Partly sunny;89;59;SE;7;32%;11%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;88;80;A t-storm or two;88;80;SW;5;86%;94%;5

Dili, East Timor;Abundant sunshine;95;67;Not as warm;85;68;S;5;59%;20%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Partial sunshine;67;57;Occasional rain;70;53;SW;14;79%;84%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;89;60;Sunny and beautiful;88;62;NNE;7;16%;2%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;79;68;Sunshine and nice;80;69;NNE;5;69%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny and hot;96;82;A t-storm around;91;81;ESE;4;77%;71%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;75;49;Sunny and nice;77;45;E;8;36%;0%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;75;A t-storm in spots;91;75;ENE;6;64%;69%;12

Helsinki, Finland;A shower;67;51;Clouds and sun;66;57;SSE;10;72%;32%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;78;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;SSW;11;83%;78%;4

Hong Kong, China;A thunderstorm;91;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;81;SW;8;82%;85%;7

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;91;76;Spotty showers;90;76;ENE;15;56%;77%;12

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;88;73;Some sun returning;86;72;W;10;67%;44%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, humid;95;78;A t-storm in spots;91;72;NNE;6;73%;78%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;80;73;Some sun, a shower;82;69;NE;11;67%;60%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;NE;8;63%;63%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;102;87;Sunny and very warm;100;88;N;12;51%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;Sunny and pleasant;78;50;WSW;5;35%;0%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;100;64;Mostly sunny;93;61;N;6;39%;58%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Low clouds;89;79;Cloudy;88;82;WSW;10;72%;42%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;84;69;Afternoon t-storms;82;68;SSE;6;84%;100%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;More sun than clouds;91;75;Nice with some sun;90;78;SSE;10;60%;44%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;66;57;A t-storm in spots;63;57;NNW;9;78%;56%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;92;81;A t-storm in spots;92;80;ENE;19;61%;65%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Some sun, pleasant;88;70;Low clouds;87;70;WSW;8;59%;31%;3

Kolkata, India;An a.m. thunderstorm;88;80;A p.m. t-storm;92;79;S;6;78%;88%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;An afternoon shower;90;76;SSE;6;71%;69%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;62;28;Partly sunny, mild;63;28;NE;7;27%;1%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and clouds;85;75;A t-storm in spots;84;76;SW;8;77%;56%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;61;57;Decreasing clouds;62;58;SSE;10;78%;0%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine and nice;91;66;Sunny and pleasant;84;65;NNW;10;57%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;70;55;Afternoon rain;65;59;SSW;14;79%;88%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;88;62;Partly sunny;86;63;S;6;52%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;82;69;Decreasing clouds;77;70;SW;7;75%;6%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;97;69;Sunny and very hot;98;69;NW;6;32%;0%;9

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;87;83;A t-storm or two;89;81;W;5;71%;86%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;A t-storm or two;85;74;SSW;3;82%;83%;2

Manila, Philippines;Plenty of clouds;88;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;80;WSW;13;76%;75%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Inc. clouds;59;50;Periods of rain;59;43;S;13;74%;67%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;78;55;A p.m. t-storm;77;59;NNE;5;49%;80%;14

Miami, United States;Thundershower;90;79;A t-storm in spots;90;78;NE;7;71%;78%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;67;50;Periods of sunshine;70;51;NE;6;61%;12%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;More sun than clouds;82;75;Mostly sunny, nice;83;75;SSW;11;70%;64%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds breaking;58;48;Clouds and sunshine;66;54;N;5;76%;32%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;77;58;A shower or two;78;65;E;3;69%;69%;3

Moscow, Russia;Inc. clouds;74;58;Showers and t-storms;64;57;NE;7;75%;87%;1

Mumbai, India;Cloudy with showers;86;81;A couple of showers;87;80;SW;12;84%;88%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;73;51;Becoming cloudy;74;53;E;7;54%;36%;8

New York, United States;Sun and clouds;82;68;A shower or two;78;70;E;6;81%;66%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and less humid;95;69;Sunshine;94;73;W;11;48%;4%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;80;55;Showers around;74;54;NE;7;68%;76%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Wind and rain;89;79;Clearing and warmer;90;79;SSW;15;67%;60%;10

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;62;54;Spotty showers;66;55;SSE;4;75%;86%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;78;55;A shower or two;79;61;ESE;6;61%;65%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;83;79;Showers around;83;78;NE;12;79%;91%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;76;Showers and t-storms;86;77;NE;9;82%;83%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly cloudy;88;74;A p.m. shower or two;89;74;E;5;74%;65%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny;74;55;Periods of sun;79;64;SW;7;56%;64%;6

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;64;48;Afternoon rain;64;48;SW;17;70%;95%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;79;SSW;10;67%;57%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid with some sun;86;74;A t-storm around;86;74;SSE;13;79%;65%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;76;A t-storm in spots;96;74;SE;7;49%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Increasing clouds;73;57;Some sun, a t-storm;72;55;NW;7;63%;57%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower or two;87;73;A t-storm around;85;70;S;7;74%;79%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny, warmer;71;51;Mostly cloudy;72;51;SSE;8;43%;38%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Lots of sun, nice;81;65;Mostly sunny;82;66;SW;8;70%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;81;71;Morning showers;81;72;SE;11;82%;94%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower;56;44;Mostly cloudy;58;48;N;12;59%;12%;3

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;69;51;Variable clouds;73;55;SE;5;59%;18%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun;71;58;Sunshine and nice;75;58;NE;5;54%;0%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;106;86;Sunny and hot;112;80;NNE;11;7%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Sunshine;90;63;Mostly sunny;89;64;WSW;6;46%;3%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A p.m. shower or two;68;54;Mostly sunny;69;50;W;8;64%;26%;4

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;77;59;Partly sunny;74;59;SW;9;59%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;76;63;Showers and t-storms;70;61;ESE;1;89%;83%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;89;81;A shower in spots;88;79;ENE;10;72%;64%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;77;65;Showers and t-storms;75;65;SSW;4;93%;85%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;80;57;Sun, some clouds;80;60;ENE;8;36%;20%;14

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;67;44;Partly sunny;62;40;SW;5;54%;38%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;89;76;A t-storm in spots;91;75;NNE;6;72%;65%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;84;58;Sunny and nice;83;61;NNW;8;55%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;79;60;Nice with some sun;74;60;SW;6;67%;41%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;83;74;A t-storm in spots;86;75;WSW;6;76%;65%;8

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;91;79;Partly sunny, warm;93;81;S;7;59%;1%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Turning cloudy;91;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;82;SE;10;65%;51%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler;76;56;A t-storm in spots;79;54;WNW;10;42%;45%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;89;80;A stray shower;87;79;E;8;74%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;71;54;Spotty showers;71;59;S;8;68%;67%;4

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;69;44;Sunny and nice;75;52;WNW;8;41%;2%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Variable cloudiness;91;81;A t-storm or two;96;81;NNW;6;66%;83%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;64;51;Partly sunny;69;54;SSE;7;68%;24%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, nice;84;62;Sunshine and nice;85;61;N;8;33%;2%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine;87;67;Mostly sunny and hot;91;71;ESE;9;52%;36%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;98;75;Sunny and pleasant;95;74;SSE;6;15%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;92;78;Plenty of sunshine;91;77;NW;9;41%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;87;68;Partly sunny;92;66;E;6;45%;26%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Spotty showers;88;82;High clouds, windy;90;81;SSW;25;70%;10%;4

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm in spots;72;62;Partly sunny;74;63;ESE;7;79%;61%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and nice;85;72;Mostly sunny, nice;85;71;ENE;5;59%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;91;71;Sunny and pleasant;92;71;NW;11;44%;2%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler;61;40;Partly sunny;66;41;NE;6;53%;5%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;74;57;Mostly cloudy;71;58;ESE;4;64%;44%;5

Vienna, Austria;Increasing clouds;79;61;Some sun, a t-storm;76;56;W;9;60%;57%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A morning t-storm;94;77;A t-storm or two;89;77;SE;5;75%;88%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and some clouds;69;48;Partly sunny, nice;73;51;ESE;3;56%;17%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;75;53;A p.m. t-storm;76;55;SSW;8;53%;74%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;A couple of showers;54;49;Breezy with sunshine;58;52;NNW;18;65%;27%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. t-storm;89;79;A t-storm or two;90;79;WSW;7;73%;77%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very hot;100;69;Sunny and very hot;100;70;NE;4;27%;9%;9

