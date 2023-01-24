Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, January 24, 2023

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, humid;31;25;Mostly sunny, humid;32;26;SW;13;83%;18%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and nice;25;16;A morning shower;25;17;ESE;14;57%;88%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and mild;16;1;Abundant sunshine;15;1;E;9;67%;3%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy and chilly;9;5;A little p.m. rain;9;6;N;23;80%;98%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;3;-2;Fog early in the day;4;3;NW;11;82%;77%;1

Anchorage, United States;An afternoon shower;5;0;Afternoon rain;6;1;SE;7;69%;84%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, but cold;2;-6;Sunny, but chilly;4;-7;ESE;9;57%;2%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;-9;-17;Colder;-12;-21;SW;19;75%;16%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;37;25;Very hot;39;26;NNE;11;43%;4%;10

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;17;10;A couple of showers;13;9;NNE;16;67%;99%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;23;18;Partly sunny, breezy;24;17;ENE;23;59%;26%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;19;4;Plenty of sunshine;17;4;NW;11;42%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;30;23;A shower in the p.m.;32;22;SE;11;75%;72%;5

Bangalore, India;Clearing;27;16;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;ESE;13;49%;3%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;35;20;Nice with some sun;30;19;E;11;48%;2%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Rain and drizzle;8;4;Sunny and warmer;13;2;NNW;15;51%;9%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but cold;-5;-13;Clouds and sun;-2;-12;NNE;7;21%;40%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A little rain;4;0;Variable clouds;4;0;ESE;10;76%;19%;1

Berlin, Germany;Fog early in the day;3;-2;Fog early in the day;3;0;SSW;7;79%;5%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;20;9;Decreasing clouds;20;8;SE;11;63%;43%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;19;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;WNW;9;76%;92%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds and fog;6;-1;Cloudy;4;-1;NW;9;83%;43%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and chilly;3;-2;Fog;1;-1;SW;4;81%;93%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;3;-1;Variable cloudiness;2;-3;E;11;63%;15%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Fog early in the day;9;-2;Fog;5;-1;E;6;80%;8%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny and hot;34;22;Very warm;31;24;E;21;59%;27%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;19;NE;9;64%;86%;6

Busan, South Korea;Breezy and colder;-2;-10;Sunny, but cold;1;-6;NW;12;19%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;23;11;Mostly sunny;22;10;ENE;14;57%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;21;15;Sunny and pleasant;23;16;SSE;29;52%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in the a.m.;30;17;Humid;29;18;E;6;64%;28%;3

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;30;23;Hazy sunshine;30;22;ENE;13;66%;2%;7

Chicago, United States;Low clouds;3;0;Breezy with snow;2;-2;NW;28;91%;96%;0

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;30;24;A t-storm around;29;24;NNE;12;77%;55%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;3;-1;Remaining cloudy;3;2;WSW;16;89%;75%;1

Dakar, Senegal;More sun than clouds;26;18;High clouds;27;19;N;14;62%;3%;3

Dallas, United States;Downpours, colder;7;1;Low clouds may break;9;0;NW;19;70%;4%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;32;25;Turning cloudy, hot;33;25;NNE;17;65%;15%;11

Delhi, India;Not as warm;20;13;A t-storm around;21;12;WNW;8;87%;42%;2

Denver, United States;Colder;0;-8;Snow showers, cold;-1;-9;WSW;11;64%;69%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;29;17;Hazy sun and warm;30;17;NNE;9;42%;4%;5

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;SE;9;80%;93%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Turning cloudy;11;8;A couple of showers;10;2;NW;20;84%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and chilly;1;-4;Clearing and chilly;2;-5;NNE;10;63%;27%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A couple of showers;12;9;A couple of showers;14;7;N;26;68%;90%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Breezy this morning;20;9;Plenty of sunshine;20;13;SE;11;44%;2%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A shower and t-storm;24;16;A t-storm in spots;24;15;E;10;74%;55%;10

Havana, Cuba;Breezy in the p.m.;29;19;Plenty of sun;29;20;S;14;71%;5%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Low clouds;1;1;A shower or two;4;2;SW;18;96%;96%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. shower or two;35;22;Mostly cloudy;31;22;NW;10;57%;33%;4

Hong Kong, China;Winds subsiding;20;7;Partly sunny;17;12;ENE;16;51%;8%;5

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;27;19;A shower in the p.m.;26;19;NNE;14;72%;74%;2

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;30;17;Hazy sun;30;16;SE;15;51%;1%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Variable cloudiness;18;6;A passing shower;16;2;NE;8;65%;80%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds;10;5;Low clouds;7;5;NE;20;75%;18%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;WSW;19;82%;89%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;29;22;Sunshine and nice;28;21;N;12;59%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Very warm;31;17;A stray t-shower;29;14;ESE;14;44%;62%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and cold;-2;-13;Sunny, but cold;-1;-13;SSW;8;55%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;23;8;Sunny and nice;23;8;NE;13;21%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Breezy in the p.m.;21;7;Becoming cloudy;22;9;W;8;44%;7%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Hot with hazy sun;34;19;Sunny and hot;35;18;N;18;23%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;-1;-4;Cloudy;0;-3;SE;8;75%;3%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny, warm;32;24;Windy and very warm;31;24;ENE;26;60%;27%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;32;23;Some brightening;32;22;W;10;71%;43%;4

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;30;18;Hazy sun, very warm;30;19;SSW;8;63%;2%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain and a t-storm;28;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;ESE;7;74%;93%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;17;5;Rainy times;14;3;NE;12;62%;92%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, humid;33;26;Humid with some sun;32;26;SW;10;79%;44%;8

Lima, Peru;Becoming cloudy;24;20;Becoming cloudy;25;20;SSE;12;75%;35%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;12;3;Plenty of sunshine;12;4;NNW;16;64%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds and fog;6;-1;A little p.m. rain;7;3;N;9;76%;77%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;18;7;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;NNE;9;34%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Inc. clouds;30;24;Nice with some sun;31;25;SW;12;70%;41%;12

Madrid, Spain;Chilly with clearing;7;-3;Sunny;10;-1;N;8;58%;5%;3

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;29;26;Rain and a t-storm;31;26;N;15;76%;94%;2

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;Afternoon showers;30;24;SSW;7;80%;100%;3

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;33;24;Partly sunny;30;24;NE;16;60%;7%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Showers around;27;16;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;S;15;54%;15%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunlit and nice;26;8;Sunny and pleasant;26;5;WNW;10;29%;5%;6

Miami, United States;Breezy, not as warm;26;22;A shower in the a.m.;28;21;S;23;70%;66%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;0;-8;Cloudy;-1;-5;SW;11;80%;2%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Lots of sun, windy;32;24;Turning sunny, windy;32;23;ENE;29;62%;3%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning out cloudy;31;19;Breezy in the p.m.;29;20;E;19;61%;26%;11

Montreal, Canada;A little a.m. snow;2;-11;A bit of p.m. snow;-7;-9;ENE;15;63%;98%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;-1;-5;Low clouds;1;-3;SW;12;74%;12%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;26;18;Hazy sun;28;20;N;16;42%;3%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;26;16;Breezy in the p.m.;28;16;NE;20;45%;2%;8

New York, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;7;1;Afternoon rain;6;5;SE;14;74%;100%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;19;6;Sunny and pleasant;19;5;W;8;66%;2%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-5;-16;A bit of a.m. snow;-12;-13;SSW;13;44%;95%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers of rain/snow;23;-3;Much colder;3;-1;WNW;15;62%;43%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;1;1;Mostly cloudy;4;0;N;8;90%;21%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little a.m. snow;1;-13;A bit of p.m. snow;-8;-9;ENE;18;78%;99%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;30;26;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;ENE;17;81%;90%;11

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;23;NW;9;79%;68%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;29;21;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;NE;11;66%;4%;9

Paris, France;Cloudy and chilly;4;0;Low clouds and fog;3;-1;NW;11;81%;77%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;32;18;Very warm;29;19;ESE;24;43%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. shower or two;34;22;Very warm;30;21;NNW;22;56%;8%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;34;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;NNE;14;76%;72%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunny;33;18;Sunny;32;18;ESE;10;53%;2%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy;2;0;Low clouds and fog;3;0;SSE;5;78%;15%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Breezy and colder;-13;-22;Mostly sunny, frigid;-8;-11;ENE;7;54%;88%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy;18;8;A little p.m. rain;18;9;NE;8;70%;84%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;15;2;Plenty of sunshine;15;3;E;11;61%;2%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;32;23;Mostly sunny;32;23;ENE;13;60%;44%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;7;1;Turning cloudy;4;0;SE;15;73%;85%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;0;-1;Morning snow showers;1;0;SSW;17;100%;89%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;A shower in places;30;23;ESE;14;71%;90%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;17;11;A shower in the a.m.;15;11;E;12;86%;78%;1

Rome, Italy;Mostly cloudy;12;1;Mainly cloudy;13;3;NNE;10;72%;22%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with flurries;1;0;Snow showers;3;2;SW;16;76%;79%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;15;6;Plenty of sunshine;16;8;ENE;13;60%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;An afternoon shower;28;18;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;ENE;15;69%;69%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;30;22;Breezy with a shower;30;22;ESE;23;66%;55%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and nice;26;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;NNE;9;61%;55%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunlit and nice;26;5;Sunny and pleasant;24;5;SW;12;33%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;31;15;Breezy in the p.m.;29;12;SW;13;47%;5%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunshine and nice;30;20;Partly sunny;29;20;N;12;70%;27%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;12;-1;Plenty of sun;12;0;NNE;8;65%;0%;3

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;8;6;Mainly cloudy;9;3;NNE;10;81%;10%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Bitterly cold;-12;-19;Sunny, but cold;-5;-11;SSE;7;35%;25%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny, colder;0;-4;Partly sunny, cold;1;-3;ESE;11;55%;44%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;27;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;NNW;10;82%;99%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Periods of rain;3;-1;Variable cloudiness;3;-3;E;9;85%;34%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sun and some clouds;28;23;A morning shower;28;23;ENE;23;71%;84%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;4;3;Continued cloudy;7;2;WSW;17;89%;66%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sun and clouds;28;21;Humid;29;22;NNE;19;65%;26%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Brief a.m. showers;12;8;Breezy;14;11;ESE;25;71%;4%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;2;1;A shower or two;5;3;SW;25;92%;96%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and cold;1;-9;Sunny and cold;1;-8;ENE;10;72%;12%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, mild;7;-4;Abundant sunshine;7;-5;SSE;9;65%;1%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;6;-2;Sunny, but chilly;5;-1;SSE;12;48%;6%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny, nice and warm;24;13;Sunshine;20;9;NNE;8;56%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;15;2;Mainly cloudy;15;6;ENE;6;65%;38%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Windy;6;-4;Winds subsiding;3;-3;NNW;28;28%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;3;-1;Wet snow in the p.m.;1;-4;ENE;34;85%;99%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;17;11;Mostly sunny;16;9;NNW;10;67%;31%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;15;3;Clouds and sun;14;4;E;9;57%;68%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;-20;-29;Cold with clearing;-16;-31;NNE;13;61%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;7;4;Mostly cloudy;7;3;E;6;85%;8%;0

Vienna, Austria;Fog early in the day;4;1;Cloudy;3;0;NW;8;80%;42%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Winds subsiding;30;12;Sunny and nice;25;14;ESE;8;46%;0%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy, cold;-3;-7;Cloudy;-2;-3;SSW;10;91%;74%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Fog early in the day;3;-1;Cloudy;2;-1;S;9;69%;30%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Warm with sunshine;28;12;Not as warm;22;17;N;17;69%;29%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and hot;34;20;Partly sunny and hot;33;20;SW;11;47%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;6;-8;Plenty of sunshine;4;-9;NE;4;53%;0%;3

