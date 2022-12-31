Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, December 31, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;32;24;Mostly sunny;32;24;SSW;10;67%;2%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing;24;19;Nice with sunshine;24;18;NW;14;52%;5%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;11;1;Partly sunny;13;-1;ENE;11;70%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Nice with sunshine;20;8;Partly sunny, nice;20;6;S;8;58%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;15;11;A passing shower;13;8;SW;28;74%;97%;0

Anchorage, United States;Rather cloudy;-3;-6;Snow, then ice late;1;-3;NNE;14;74%;99%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing;9;-2;Sunny;9;-1;NW;10;57%;3%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of snow;-3;-17;Cloudy and colder;-14;-18;SSE;10;90%;57%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, very hot;39;26;Very hot;39;23;SSE;17;43%;99%;13

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;18;7;Sunny and delightful;18;6;N;9;70%;1%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;A stray p.m. shower;23;18;Cloudy and breezy;23;16;E;21;53%;27%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Abundant sunshine;17;5;Plenty of sunshine;18;5;NNW;12;70%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;32;21;High clouds;31;21;ESE;12;64%;33%;4

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny, nice;28;15;Hazy sunshine;28;16;ESE;13;56%;2%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Sun and clouds;31;19;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;NNE;10;50%;12%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;19;9;Periods of sun;17;8;WNW;7;80%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Mild with sunshine;6;-7;Mild with some sun;5;-7;NNE;10;27%;44%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clearing and mild;15;4;Mild with sunshine;16;4;S;5;71%;1%;2

Berlin, Germany;Winds subsiding;17;13;Mainly cloudy;16;11;SSW;19;56%;74%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;21;9;Afternoon rain;20;9;SSW;8;73%;93%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;Clouds and sun;27;19;ENE;11;62%;57%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rather cloudy, mild;8;3;Periods of sun, mild;9;4;E;9;86%;4%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy, windy;16;12;Rain and drizzle;13;8;SW;22;68%;100%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and mild;12;3;Mostly sunny, mild;12;3;WSW;13;82%;3%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, mild;9;4;Clouds and sun, mild;12;6;ESE;8;87%;14%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler;29;21;A downpour;27;16;SW;17;70%;64%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;29;19;A t-storm around;28;18;NE;9;40%;47%;5

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;8;-2;Sunshine;9;-1;WNW;11;63%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, pleasant;22;13;Partly sunny;22;12;NNE;13;49%;3%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;29;17;Sunny and very warm;27;18;SSE;26;60%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A little p.m. rain;28;19;A little rain;28;17;NE;7;62%;81%;5

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;31;23;Partly sunny;31;23;NE;9;69%;1%;6

Chicago, United States;Cloudy;4;2;Mostly cloudy;8;2;S;11;88%;13%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;31;22;Nice with some sun;31;22;NE;16;67%;2%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;10;8;Rain and drizzle;10;7;SW;20;73%;97%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Hazy sun;28;20;Partly sunny, warm;30;21;NNE;13;51%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Turning sunny, mild;22;13;Clouds and sun, warm;25;18;S;18;56%;56%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;32;24;A shower in the a.m.;33;23;ENE;15;61%;66%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;18;7;Hazy sun;18;6;NW;8;76%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;11;-5;Colder;3;-4;NNW;10;89%;91%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;24;14;Hazy sunshine;24;14;NNE;10;66%;1%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;SW;16;73%;97%;4

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;8;5;A couple of showers;7;-1;W;17;91%;88%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A shower or two;5;-1;Plenty of sunshine;8;-1;ENE;10;35%;1%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;19;14;Partly sunny, nice;19;15;WNW;15;69%;13%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;20;12;Nice with some sun;23;14;SSE;9;49%;4%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;15;A t-storm around;24;16;NE;9;70%;73%;7

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;29;19;Partly sunny;28;20;E;14;71%;4%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;5;1;Rain and snow shower;2;-5;WNW;11;78%;45%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sunny intervals;30;22;Cloudy;32;22;N;9;59%;44%;3

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;21;12;Rain and drizzle;16;13;NE;11;71%;63%;2

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;28;20;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;E;13;68%;29%;4

Hyderabad, India;Warm with hazy sun;31;19;Hazy sunshine;31;18;E;9;43%;2%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;23;3;Cooler with sunshine;17;2;NE;8;54%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;13;6;Hazy sun;14;5;ENE;9;77%;0%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Cloudy, p.m. rain;29;23;A couple of showers;29;23;WSW;15;77%;92%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm around;27;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;23;N;8;69%;76%;3

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;22;13;A shower or two;20;13;NNE;11;74%;78%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;9;-5;Plenty of sun;6;-5;SSW;7;18%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;26;12;Sunny and pleasant;27;11;NW;11;45%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower in the p.m.;16;5;Hazy sunshine;17;3;SW;6;59%;27%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and delightful;31;16;Hazy sun;31;16;NNW;18;31%;2%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;6;6;Periods of sun, mild;12;6;WSW;17;78%;20%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in the p.m.;31;23;Warm with a shower;31;23;NNE;12;59%;51%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;32;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;23;W;10;79%;88%;4

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;26;14;Hazy sunshine;27;13;ENE;8;60%;2%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;An afternoon shower;33;23;High clouds;32;24;SSE;8;67%;35%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A couple of showers;14;5;A couple of showers;14;5;NE;10;67%;98%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny, low humidity;32;21;Sunny, low humidity;31;22;SW;10;46%;0%;8

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;24;20;High clouds;25;19;SSE;15;66%;25%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun, nice;19;16;Periods of rain;17;9;W;19;80%;100%;1

London, United Kingdom;A couple of showers;14;10;A shower in the a.m.;12;5;SW;21;71%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Rain and drizzle;16;9;Partly sunny;18;7;N;12;51%;21%;2

Luanda, Angola;An afternoon shower;30;24;Showers around;30;24;SW;13;72%;73%;5

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;14;2;Clouds and sun;15;7;SSW;4;61%;59%;2

Male, Maldives;Very warm;31;26;Sunshine, very warm;31;26;NE;20;66%;2%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;23;NE;6;77%;99%;2

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;30;25;A t-storm around;31;24;E;10;66%;55%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warm;31;18;Very hot;36;21;WNW;16;41%;2%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;An afternoon shower;21;8;Showers around;20;9;SW;8;52%;64%;5

Miami, United States;Humid;28;21;Partly sunny;27;21;ENE;9;78%;7%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;4;3;Breezy in the a.m.;10;6;WSW;22;89%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;32;25;Increasingly windy;31;25;ENE;25;68%;77%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy and cooler;26;17;A shower in the p.m.;29;19;SW;13;57%;99%;4

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;6;3;A stray a.m. shower;4;-1;WSW;13;70%;50%;0

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;3;0;A bit of a.m. snow;4;-2;W;20;98%;72%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;30;21;Clearing;30;21;NNE;12;48%;0%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy;24;14;Sunshine and breezy;26;14;NE;23;46%;26%;11

New York, United States;A shower in the p.m.;13;9;Breezy with clearing;14;6;WSW;24;51%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;19;6;Sunny;19;6;N;12;59%;1%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-11;-12;A little p.m. snow;-2;-15;SW;17;38%;99%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, cooler;11;3;Mostly sunny;11;3;W;13;56%;4%;3

Oslo, Norway;Very windy;7;-6;Colder;-4;-7;N;10;62%;39%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;4;0;A morning flurry;2;-3;SW;13;88%;50%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;29;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;26;NW;15;76%;93%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower in spots;31;22;Showers, mainly late;30;22;NNW;10;78%;95%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower and t-storm;29;23;Afternoon showers;28;23;ENE;9;83%;98%;3

Paris, France;A warm breeze;16;12;A little p.m. rain;13;10;SW;14;72%;99%;0

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;26;17;Very warm;27;17;SSE;22;45%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, nice;30;21;Breezy in the a.m.;28;24;N;20;58%;41%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Winds subsiding, hot;35;25;Mostly cloudy;32;25;NNW;16;59%;23%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;20;A stray shower;32;19;S;9;51%;47%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Winds subsiding;17;10;Partly sunny, mild;16;5;SSE;11;56%;4%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sun;1;-13;Hazy sun;-1;-17;NW;8;63%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Rain at times;17;9;Downpours;17;9;NNW;9;79%;100%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;23;9;Variable clouds;21;9;SSW;10;69%;6%;2

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;31;23;Showers around;30;23;E;14;71%;99%;2

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little snow;-2;-7;P.M. snow showers;-3;-4;SE;11;51%;98%;0

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;6;5;A few showers;9;4;NNE;10;88%;92%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;28;22;A morning shower;29;22;NNW;12;77%;82%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warmer;14;10;Mostly cloudy;18;9;E;9;68%;32%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, mild;18;8;Mostly sunny, nice;18;8;NE;6;83%;7%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;3;2;A little a.m. rain;4;-3;W;10;79%;58%;0

San Francisco, United States;Rain, heavy at times;14;7;Partly sunny;15;6;WSW;13;69%;8%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm around;28;18;A stray t-shower;27;17;E;16;65%;50%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;30;23;An afternoon shower;29;23;E;18;69%;83%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid;25;18;A t-shower in spots;25;17;SSW;8;80%;46%;3

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;22;5;Some sun, pleasant;21;8;ESE;12;54%;44%;4

Santiago, Chile;Showers around;22;13;Sunny and very warm;29;14;SW;12;42%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;30;21;Sunshine and nice;30;21;N;12;69%;34%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Windy this morning;17;13;Periods of rain;15;8;NW;16;91%;100%;1

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;9;5;Decreasing clouds;8;2;E;7;81%;13%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A bit of a.m. snow;3;-6;Hazy sunshine;3;-9;WNW;8;50%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;10;4;Partly sunny;9;5;NNE;13;59%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. shower;31;25;An afternoon shower;31;24;N;19;68%;55%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, mild;12;1;Sunny and mild;13;1;SE;4;74%;3%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;29;23;A shower;28;23;E;19;72%;94%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Inc. clouds;7;-2;Mostly cloudy;1;-3;SE;7;80%;86%;1

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;25;19;A shower in the a.m.;25;18;NNE;24;67%;58%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy, cloudy;16;16;A shower or two;19;17;E;18;85%;95%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A couple of showers;6;2;Rain and snow shower;4;-2;WNW;11;85%;45%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and chilly;4;-2;Brilliant sunshine;8;-2;ENE;9;58%;7%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and mild;12;0;Mostly sunny, cooler;9;-1;NW;13;34%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;9;0;Plenty of sunshine;9;1;ENE;9;26%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;20;13;High clouds;19;13;E;17;56%;4%;1

Tirana, Albania;Decreasing clouds;19;5;Sunny and pleasant;19;5;ESE;4;69%;2%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;10;1;Plenty of sun;12;1;WNW;12;67%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy with showers;7;3;A morning shower;4;3;SW;11;85%;50%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;20;11;Partly sunny;19;11;NE;9;82%;2%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny, nice and warm;22;9;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;SSE;7;44%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sunshine;-19;-30;Cold with some sun;-18;-33;E;11;81%;23%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;9;4;Decreasing clouds;8;2;ENE;5;69%;29%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mild with some sun;10;1;Partly sunny;8;2;SE;6;94%;3%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine and warmer;27;13;Mostly sunny;26;12;E;7;46%;0%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or two;4;4;Winds subsiding;12;7;W;29;65%;88%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;12;11;Partly sunny;17;6;SW;16;56%;29%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy and warmer;28;12;Increasingly windy;19;13;ESE;28;58%;29%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Nice with sunshine;31;19;Mostly sunny, nice;31;19;WSW;7;60%;2%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;1;-7;Turning sunny;2;-7;NE;4;25%;0%;2

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather