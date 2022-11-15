Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, November 15, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Variable clouds;31;24;An afternoon shower;31;24;SSW;13;70%;52%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;33;22;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;N;11;54%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;An afternoon shower;19;12;A shower or two;17;8;NE;10;74%;85%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;22;15;Showers around;19;16;W;23;70%;99%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;An afternoon shower;13;9;Showers around;11;8;SE;20;89%;96%;1

Anchorage, United States;Colder with sunshine;-2;-10;Sunshine;-4;-9;NE;11;58%;5%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;14;4;Clouds and sun;13;4;E;11;73%;10%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of snow, windy;-2;-9;A little p.m. snow;-7;-12;WSW;30;80%;85%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;32;18;Sunny and hot;32;18;ESE;11;46%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;Decreasing clouds;19;14;Partly sunny;21;16;SW;11;67%;9%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;22;17;Rain and drizzle;22;17;NNE;15;75%;86%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;26;12;Showers around;22;10;NE;15;62%;93%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower and t-storm;29;23;A thunderstorm;30;23;S;9;81%;86%;4

Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;27;18;Mostly cloudy;29;17;NNE;13;61%;3%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Humid with a t-storm;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;SSW;10;69%;58%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Clouding up;22;14;Mostly cloudy;19;13;WNW;13;57%;11%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;16;0;Sunny and mild;14;1;NNW;8;50%;10%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Low clouds and fog;16;8;A couple of showers;16;9;S;7;79%;99%;1

Berlin, Germany;Increasing clouds;14;8;Cooler with rain;9;2;ESE;17;81%;99%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;19;7;A little a.m. rain;19;7;SE;10;74%;66%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;25;17;Mostly cloudy;27;17;ENE;8;70%;57%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then some sun;8;4;A little a.m. rain;9;8;WNW;11;89%;93%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Showers around;12;9;A couple of showers;10;8;S;18;82%;98%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Fog early in the day;11;5;Sunny intervals;14;9;WSW;15;72%;71%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;10;6;Periods of rain;10;7;NNW;7;93%;99%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and warmer;29;18;Very warm;31;21;NE;11;52%;8%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, not as warm;25;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;NE;10;54%;89%;4

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;16;5;Mostly sunny;17;6;NW;11;61%;4%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, pleasant;23;14;Mostly sunny, nice;23;16;N;10;46%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;20;15;Sun and clouds;21;13;S;18;58%;2%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Overcast, a t-storm;29;22;A t-storm in spots;29;21;SSE;6;64%;57%;4

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;30;23;High clouds;30;22;N;12;65%;1%;4

Chicago, United States;Snow and rain;4;0;A little snow;4;-2;WNW;19;76%;94%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. thunderstorm;29;24;Mostly cloudy;30;23;NNE;15;74%;30%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Low clouds;9;4;Cloudy and breezy;6;-2;ESE;34;73%;2%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Humid;29;25;Sunshine and humid;30;24;WNW;13;76%;2%;6

Dallas, United States;Cold;10;3;Clouds and sun, cool;13;2;N;10;47%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;32;24;Mostly sunny;32;24;E;15;60%;12%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;27;13;Hazy sunshine;26;11;WNW;9;54%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, cold;3;-7;Mostly sunny, cold;6;-5;SSW;10;34%;7%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;30;18;Hazy sunshine;30;18;N;10;60%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;35;22;SE;9;62%;64%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A morning sprinkle;10;6;Partly sunny;10;7;N;11;79%;86%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;14;0;Cooler;7;-2;NNE;13;61%;75%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Plenty of clouds;21;16;Showers;19;16;W;26;85%;99%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;29;23;A shower and t-storm;29;23;SE;10;77%;95%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;13;Partly sunny;29;14;E;7;53%;29%;12

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and pleasant;29;18;Partly sunny;29;18;NE;16;70%;26%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Rain, mainly early;4;-4;An a.m. snow shower;-1;-6;N;9;73%;45%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A downpour;32;24;SE;7;77%;69%;5

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, humid;27;22;Humid;26;22;ENE;15;76%;36%;2

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;29;21;An afternoon shower;29;22;NE;19;56%;65%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;30;16;Hazy sun;31;15;NNE;12;36%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and warmer;28;9;Sunny and delightful;28;8;NNE;9;45%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;13;11;Some sun;13;11;SW;15;81%;29%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;31;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;27;WSW;10;70%;100%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;32;24;Mostly sunny;32;23;N;9;64%;5%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clearing;23;12;Mostly cloudy;26;13;N;12;51%;29%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;14;-3;Plenty of sunshine;16;-4;NNW;7;31%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy this morning;32;18;Plenty of sunshine;31;20;WNW;9;41%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;22;10;Hazy sun;27;9;S;7;40%;5%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;36;19;Hazy sunshine;36;17;NNW;18;27%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Low clouds;4;3;Bit of rain, snow;4;2;NE;9;90%;99%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;31;26;Very warm;31;26;NNE;13;64%;69%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;32;24;A t-storm around;31;23;SW;11;60%;64%;3

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;30;16;Hazy sun;29;19;N;11;57%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;An afternoon shower;31;24;Showers around;31;24;S;9;74%;97%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, cooler;12;4;Partly sunny;12;4;E;14;34%;25%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;31;23;Sunshine and nice;31;23;SW;12;76%;75%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sunshine;21;16;Clouds and sun;22;16;SSE;16;69%;28%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of rain;18;16;A couple of showers;17;15;WSW;15;78%;97%;1

London, United Kingdom;Periods of rain;13;8;Afternoon rain;12;11;SSW;16;79%;94%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;21;10;Plenty of sunshine;23;9;NNE;13;23%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;26;24;Decreasing clouds;29;24;WSW;11;61%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;A little p.m. rain;16;5;Cloudy;11;9;WSW;14;85%;89%;1

Male, Maldives;A shower or two;30;26;A p.m. shower or two;30;26;W;14;71%;96%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;23;SW;8;76%;99%;5

Manila, Philippines;Very warm;31;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;E;10;70%;41%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A couple of showers;12;5;A morning shower;16;6;S;24;56%;94%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;26;9;Nice with some sun;25;9;NE;7;45%;8%;4

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;30;23;Mostly sunny;29;22;SSE;10;67%;8%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;6;0;An a.m. snow shower;0;-9;NE;18;77%;45%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partial sunshine;35;25;A shower or two;36;25;ESE;18;56%;67%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Warmer;26;16;Sunny and nice;27;16;ENE;14;59%;25%;11

Montreal, Canada;Thickening clouds;1;-2;A little snow;1;-3;W;9;91%;91%;0

Moscow, Russia;An afternoon flurry;-1;-4;A little a.m. snow;-2;-7;NE;18;80%;85%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;34;24;Hazy sun;34;23;NNE;11;53%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;24;17;A stray thunderstorm;24;17;NE;17;73%;64%;5

New York, United States;Thickening clouds;8;4;Breezy, morning rain;9;2;W;24;71%;83%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;22;13;A shower or two;21;12;W;11;58%;82%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of ice;3;-5;A bit of a.m. snow;-4;-10;SW;27;85%;85%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;18;6;Mostly sunny;17;7;ESE;13;58%;3%;3

Oslo, Norway;A couple of showers;4;-6;Low clouds;1;-3;NE;12;75%;12%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Becoming cloudy;1;-4;A little snow;0;-5;W;12;89%;91%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Inc. clouds;29;26;A morning t-storm;29;26;NW;18;74%;86%;12

Panama City, Panama;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;A thunderstorm;31;23;WNW;9;77%;92%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;24;A thunderstorm;34;24;ENE;11;67%;83%;6

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;12;6;A couple of showers;13;8;S;19;82%;99%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunny and breezy;29;15;Breezy in the p.m.;29;14;WSW;22;37%;42%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. shower or two;33;25;Clouds breaking;33;25;S;8;67%;89%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;36;27;ESE;15;56%;87%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;34;21;A shower in the p.m.;34;20;SE;10;57%;58%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds and fog;7;2;A little a.m. rain;7;4;SSW;5;86%;95%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;A p.m. shower or two;10;2;Mostly sunny;13;2;ESE;7;65%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;19;9;Cloudy, p.m. showers;18;9;NE;8;71%;90%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;25;14;Cloudy;23;13;SW;13;58%;7%;1

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;30;26;A morning shower;30;26;E;14;62%;84%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning out cloudy;9;7;Very windy;8;7;E;31;78%;93%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;8;-3;An a.m. snow shower;2;-5;ENE;11;77%;45%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A downpour;28;22;A shower or two;26;19;WSW;16;74%;68%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;30;17;Sunny and pleasant;29;17;S;18;23%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Overcast;16;14;A shower and t-storm;18;11;NE;12;88%;96%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow and rain;1;-4;A flurry or two;0;-4;ESE;8;90%;47%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;17;7;Plenty of sunshine;17;7;N;10;50%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;19;ENE;14;79%;60%;2

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;29;23;Breezy in the a.m.;30;23;ESE;20;69%;57%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with clearing;29;20;A stray t-shower;29;20;N;10;80%;49%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;27;5;Mostly sunny, nice;27;5;NNE;11;25%;1%;7

Santiago, Chile;Clearing, very hot;37;14;Sunny and hot;35;14;SW;12;34%;5%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;30;22;Mostly sunny;31;22;NNE;11;73%;30%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Heavy morning rain;17;14;A couple of showers;16;14;SW;13;87%;100%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;11;1;Mostly sunny;11;2;NE;9;67%;3%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A couple of showers;12;4;Mostly cloudy;13;4;WNW;7;66%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;16;10;Rain and drizzle;18;12;ESE;13;54%;91%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;N;9;81%;77%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Fog, then some sun;14;5;Periods of sun;13;7;W;6;71%;85%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;31;21;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;E;20;68%;62%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;7;-3;Low clouds;3;-2;E;11;78%;8%;0

Sydney, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;24;11;A shower or two;17;10;SW;20;60%;93%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. shower or two;28;22;A shower in the a.m.;29;21;SE;20;71%;73%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain ending, breezy;6;-1;An a.m. snow shower;3;-2;NNE;13;72%;62%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;11;1;Rain and drizzle;3;-1;ESE;10;86%;93%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;15;5;Rain and drizzle;10;7;SSW;7;76%;70%;1

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;17;7;Increasing clouds;18;8;NNE;13;24%;58%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;22;10;A shower or two;20;9;SW;16;68%;91%;4

Tirana, Albania;A couple of showers;22;13;A shower in places;20;15;ESE;9;59%;97%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Showers this morning;14;9;Winds subsiding;17;8;NNE;22;53%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain and snow shower;3;0;A little a.m. snow;3;-1;W;14;78%;97%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;25;13;Sunny, breezy, nice;27;14;SW;20;42%;2%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;25;14;Increasing clouds;24;16;WNW;13;51%;44%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;-1;-11;Rather cloudy;7;-10;SSW;11;30%;2%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;10;4;Mostly sunny;10;5;NE;5;55%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Some sun, fog early;12;5;A little a.m. rain;10;6;WNW;9;88%;88%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;35;23;Mostly sunny, warm;29;23;ENE;8;62%;36%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of showers;5;-2;An a.m. snow shower;0;-9;ENE;13;74%;41%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Low clouds and fog;11;3;Cloudy and cooler;5;-4;ENE;20;85%;27%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;24;16;Breezy;21;16;N;28;67%;78%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;SW;7;79%;73%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sun;12;2;Increasing clouds;12;5;N;4;42%;30%;3

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather