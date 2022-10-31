Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, October 31, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;SSW;12;75%;93%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;33;24;Sunny;34;23;NE;10;55%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;Mostly sunny, nice;26;11;NW;9;43%;2%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine, pleasant;26;17;Mostly cloudy;24;17;ENE;10;57%;3%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;17;13;Mostly cloudy, windy;16;9;SSW;42;72%;71%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;-2;-12;Turning cloudy, cold;-6;-8;N;9;60%;96%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warmer;24;12;Clouds and sun;26;11;NW;12;45%;36%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A thick cloud cover;4;-1;Clearing;7;0;SE;20;70%;27%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Windy;17;9;Mostly sunny, breezy;20;8;SE;21;49%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;25;16;Sunny and breezy;23;14;N;20;50%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A morning shower;21;14;Partly sunny;23;13;W;10;65%;26%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy and hot;33;16;Mostly sunny, nice;31;16;NNW;13;40%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, downpours;29;23;Afternoon showers;30;24;S;8;79%;97%;4

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;27;19;A stray thunderstorm;25;20;NE;12;72%;64%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning cloudy;33;24;Partly sunny;33;22;E;12;49%;2%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;22;16;Mostly sunny, nice;21;14;W;13;72%;27%;3

Beijing, China;Sunshine and mild;18;2;Mostly sunny;15;4;SSW;10;33%;36%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, warm;22;12;Hazy and very warm;26;12;W;7;63%;2%;2

Berlin, Germany;Warm with some sun;18;13;Cloudy;18;9;SW;12;74%;32%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;20;8;Clearing, a shower;20;9;SE;10;73%;85%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;17;SSW;10;70%;96%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds breaking;16;9;More clouds than sun;18;12;NW;8;84%;26%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rather cloudy;18;12;Winds subsiding;15;8;SSW;29;65%;69%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warm;22;9;Sunny, nice and warm;22;11;WSW;7;64%;6%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;16;9;Clearing;20;10;NW;8;78%;27%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Breezy in the p.m.;16;5;Sunny and warmer;20;9;NNE;11;43%;0%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, nice;31;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;19;NE;9;41%;57%;11

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;20;11;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;NNW;7;54%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and beautiful;27;18;Mostly sunny;26;16;NNW;13;41%;5%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy this afternoon;22;12;Sunny and nice;26;15;SE;22;44%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;21;ENE;6;70%;76%;4

Chennai, India;Showers and t-storms;27;24;A shower and t-storm;27;24;NNE;10;84%;99%;2

Chicago, United States;Dense fog;16;8;Sunny and milder;20;9;SSW;13;52%;4%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Couple of t-storms;29;24;A shower and t-storm;29;25;W;15;81%;100%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;15;9;A shower in the p.m.;13;9;SSW;16;84%;68%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Very warm;31;26;Warm with sunshine;32;26;N;12;60%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;24;13;Sun and some clouds;25;14;SSE;10;61%;3%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;32;22;Clouds and sun;33;22;ESE;18;52%;6%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;30;18;Hazy sunshine;32;19;SE;6;46%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Sunny and pleasant;19;4;Breezy in the p.m.;21;7;SSW;15;27%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hot with hazy sun;33;24;Hot with hazy sun;33;23;NW;9;66%;3%;5

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;32;24;A t-storm around;33;24;SSE;9;66%;51%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A little rain;16;9;Inc. clouds;12;5;WSW;20;73%;12%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;16;6;Warmer;22;10;NE;11;37%;58%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Inc. clouds;22;17;Mostly cloudy;24;16;W;12;70%;4%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Very warm;32;20;Partly sunny and hot;32;18;NW;10;43%;0%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Very warm;31;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;15;ESE;15;70%;66%;6

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, a shower;30;23;A shower;30;23;E;19;69%;84%;5

Helsinki, Finland;An afternoon shower;8;7;Low clouds;10;3;N;9;91%;27%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy, hot;34;23;Partly sunny;33;23;SE;8;65%;44%;7

Hong Kong, China;Breezy;29;22;Breezy with rain;27;20;NNE;25;58%;100%;1

Honolulu, United States;A morning shower;30;24;Sunshine and breezy;30;23;ENE;20;57%;13%;6

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;30;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;20;SSE;12;57%;80%;2

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, warm;33;16;Not as hot;29;14;NNE;9;42%;41%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;17;12;Turning sunny;18;11;ENE;14;72%;1%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;34;25;A morning shower;33;25;NW;11;63%;60%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;34;27;Plenty of sun;33;25;N;16;59%;2%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;A little p.m. rain;26;13;A stray thunderstorm;20;12;N;16;71%;82%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, nice;21;4;Increasing clouds;20;5;SSW;6;40%;39%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;33;23;Hazy sun;33;23;W;14;65%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun, very warm;24;11;Hazy sun;28;11;WSW;7;39%;26%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy and very warm;38;23;Remaining very warm;38;21;N;22;22%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, breezy;10;0;Partly sunny;10;6;SSW;8;76%;18%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Wind and rain;30;25;Rain and wind;31;26;ENE;20;65%;88%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;32;23;Low clouds breaking;33;24;NW;11;62%;81%;4

Kolkata, India;Brilliant sunshine;32;22;Mostly sunny;32;21;NW;12;62%;4%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Couple of t-storms;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;NNW;10;76%;99%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Becoming cloudy;15;3;Clouds and sun;15;1;ESE;12;36%;39%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;Some sun;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;SSW;11;75%;84%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;19;14;Decreasing clouds;20;15;SSE;16;72%;1%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers;21;10;Clouds and sun;19;9;NNW;13;63%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Becoming cloudy;17;12;A little a.m. rain;14;8;SW;28;76%;76%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;26;14;Partly sunny;21;13;S;12;70%;64%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;31;25;Mostly cloudy;29;25;S;14;72%;55%;5

Madrid, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;17;10;A morning shower;19;7;WSW;9;69%;43%;3

Male, Maldives;Very warm;30;27;Very warm;30;27;W;21;66%;15%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Very warm and humid;34;24;Rain and a t-storm;30;23;S;8;81%;97%;2

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;26;Downpours;30;25;SW;14;81%;98%;2

Melbourne, Australia;P.M. rain, cooler;21;10;A little rain;14;6;W;20;68%;95%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers around;23;11;Nice with sunshine;24;12;N;9;50%;66%;7

Miami, United States;Some sun, a shower;30;25;Humid with some sun;31;25;ENE;15;72%;44%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;8;2;An afternoon shower;10;3;WSW;10;84%;55%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;32;25;An afternoon shower;32;25;SE;18;65%;53%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A couple of showers;14;8;Partly sunny, cool;16;8;NNE;15;53%;2%;9

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;15;7;A morning shower;16;7;W;7;80%;41%;2

Moscow, Russia;Winds subsiding;3;-4;Cloudy and chilly;1;-3;NNW;20;58%;9%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;34;23;Hazy sun;34;23;NE;11;51%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;15;A stray t-shower;27;16;ENE;16;63%;74%;12

New York, United States;Variable cloudiness;19;14;A couple of showers;20;13;NW;10;74%;84%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;26;16;Sunny;26;16;WNW;13;47%;2%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little icy mix;2;-3;Clearing;2;-3;S;9;59%;22%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;20;14;Periods of rain;19;11;NNE;16;78%;96%;1

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;11;4;Rain;9;8;SSW;11;86%;98%;0

Ottawa, Canada;An afternoon shower;14;7;Clearing and mild;16;6;W;8;83%;26%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;E;15;75%;71%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower;30;23;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;NNW;9;77%;43%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;E;12;72%;55%;10

Paris, France;Becoming cloudy;19;10;Breezy in the p.m.;16;8;SW;23;60%;54%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy with some sun;20;9;Breezy in the p.m.;22;13;SE;21;58%;6%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy;33;24;Partly sunny;32;22;NNW;14;61%;2%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly sunny and hot;38;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;35;25;N;17;63%;70%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A couple of showers;32;23;A couple of showers;33;23;SE;10;62%;87%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, mild;18;9;Cloudy and mild;18;5;WSW;12;78%;17%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower or two;18;8;Sunny;17;1;WNW;13;54%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;20;9;A little p.m. rain;19;8;ESE;8;72%;84%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Turning out cloudy;27;17;Cloudy;25;15;NE;9;74%;5%;1

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;30;25;Partly sunny;31;25;ENE;15;63%;44%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;9;4;Considerable clouds;7;4;NE;14;69%;36%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;10;6;Low clouds;12;5;SSE;5;94%;48%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;22;Rain, not as warm;23;18;SSW;20;86%;100%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;32;18;Sunny and hot;34;19;SSE;11;18%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;Sunny and delightful;24;11;N;9;62%;2%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;5;0;Rain and drizzle;8;3;SSE;10;92%;70%;0

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun, cool;16;12;Downpours, breezy;14;9;WNW;26;77%;98%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;17;A t-storm in spots;25;18;ENE;10;75%;55%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;An afternoon shower;30;24;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;ESE;15;77%;85%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;Sunshine and humid;26;18;NNW;9;85%;33%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;28;6;Clouds and sun;27;6;NE;9;22%;1%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and warmer;31;11;Sunny and hot;34;11;SW;11;16%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;29;23;An afternoon shower;30;23;N;10;81%;73%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain tapering off;18;8;Plenty of sunshine;17;6;N;12;71%;0%;3

Seattle, United States;Cloudy with showers;13;6;A couple of showers;10;5;SSW;10;71%;98%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;19;9;Partly sunny, nice;18;4;NW;8;67%;25%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;22;15;Mostly cloudy;21;15;ENE;18;55%;40%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;32;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;NNW;8;81%;100%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;21;7;Plenty of sunshine;21;7;SE;5;61%;3%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;25;Partly sunny;31;25;E;17;72%;66%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Clearing;13;6;Low clouds;11;8;S;8;86%;58%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;28;20;Partly sunny, breezy;24;11;WNW;34;41%;8%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, some heavy;23;21;Occasional rain;23;21;E;20;83%;97%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;An afternoon shower;10;7;Low clouds breaking;12;5;WSW;12;86%;6%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warmer;18;8;Mainly cloudy;23;11;S;7;40%;70%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;20;10;Windy;17;7;NW;31;48%;2%;3

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;23;14;Showers around;21;11;N;12;37%;78%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;27;16;Showers around;25;15;NW;14;55%;74%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;28;15;Sunny and very warm;27;14;E;6;48%;2%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Abundant sunshine;19;12;Mostly cloudy;16;13;N;15;69%;56%;2

Toronto, Canada;A couple of showers;12;11;A stray a.m. shower;16;9;NW;11;81%;40%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Lots of sun, nice;24;15;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;ESE;10;64%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Plenty of sunshine;28;16;Mostly sunny;28;15;WSW;7;45%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of a.m. snow;-4;-15;Mostly sunny;3;-14;N;11;44%;2%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Morning showers;11;2;Rain ending, chilly;8;2;NNW;7;69%;99%;1

Vienna, Austria;Some sun returning;18;10;Decreasing clouds;19;11;WNW;11;72%;61%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Becoming cloudy, hot;32;20;Periods of sun, warm;30;18;SE;8;47%;1%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunshine;9;3;Low clouds;10;4;SSE;9;84%;44%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;16;8;Low clouds breaking;15;9;W;8;87%;35%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;18;13;Increasingly windy;19;15;NNW;37;67%;26%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower or two, hot;33;24;Hot, a p.m. shower;33;24;W;8;68%;80%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;18;6;Partly sunny;16;1;E;7;45%;7%;3

_____

