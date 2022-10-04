Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Tuesday, October 4, 2022

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;28;24;A stray thunderstorm;28;24;SSW;15;78%;55%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;38;26;Sunny and very warm;37;29;NW;14;41%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;32;20;Partly sunny;32;17;WNW;11;43%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A t-storm around;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;23;16;SW;13;68%;65%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;18;12;Increasingly windy;19;11;WSW;30;67%;71%;2

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the p.m.;11;6;Showers around;12;8;NNE;13;74%;86%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;31;14;Sunny and very warm;31;11;ESE;14;17%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;11;4;Mostly sunny;16;4;W;9;40%;6%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;31;19;A strong t-storm;29;22;ENE;21;71%;100%;9

Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;24;14;Partly sunny;23;16;N;18;46%;2%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Clearing, a shower;16;11;Windy;15;8;WSW;31;64%;92%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very hot;42;22;Sunny and very hot;43;23;ENE;12;13%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A heavy thunderstorm;29;24;A thunderstorm;29;23;SSE;8;82%;90%;5

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;29;20;Partly sunny;28;20;NW;12;67%;38%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers and t-storms;33;25;A thunderstorm;32;25;ENE;6;80%;97%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine and nice;24;16;Increasing clouds;24;17;ENE;12;73%;80%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, cool;16;4;Partly sunny, cool;17;7;SSW;11;34%;44%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and clouds;16;7;Some sun;19;9;ESE;7;70%;1%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;17;10;Partly sunny;21;13;SW;14;66%;3%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;19;8;Rain at times;19;9;SW;9;77%;97%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;17;A t-storm around;29;18;SE;10;63%;53%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;A morning shower;17;7;High clouds;19;9;ESE;15;71%;2%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;18;12;Mostly sunny, breezy;20;9;W;22;69%;58%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;19;6;Mostly sunny;19;7;WSW;8;54%;4%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;18;7;High clouds;18;8;SSE;9;71%;6%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and nice;20;13;Partly sunny;23;14;E;15;63%;46%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Breezy in the p.m.;33;19;Mostly cloudy;31;19;NE;12;31%;19%;13

Busan, South Korea;Humid with rain;24;15;Morning sprinkles;21;16;NNE;16;70%;66%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Hazy sun;32;20;Sunny;33;20;N;16;41%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;18;9;Partly sunny;18;12;WNW;13;56%;26%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;29;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;20;ESE;6;71%;90%;6

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;35;28;Partly sunny;32;26;ENE;12;69%;48%;7

Chicago, United States;Sunny;21;11;Partly sunny;24;14;SSW;11;34%;46%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;30;25;A shower in the a.m.;29;26;W;18;78%;87%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;16;12;Clearing;15;10;SW;17;74%;44%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing;32;28;Sun and some clouds;31;28;W;17;78%;3%;5

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sun;30;16;Mostly sunny;31;17;SE;9;39%;0%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;30;20;A p.m. shower or two;30;20;SE;16;62%;67%;13

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;E;11;66%;57%;3

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;20;9;Sunny and pleasant;20;8;SW;10;55%;6%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;33;28;A thunderstorm;33;26;S;9;70%;88%;2

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;25;A t-storm or two;32;23;SE;9;66%;87%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Rain;17;12;A little a.m. rain;14;8;WSW;26;73%;57%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun;29;8;Plenty of sunshine;27;9;NE;11;18%;2%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Hazy sunshine;25;18;Partly sunny;23;18;ENE;17;75%;59%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;Mostly sunny and hot;33;24;SSE;10;69%;88%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and hot;33;15;Sunny and very warm;32;15;ENE;18;23%;0%;12

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;30;18;Partly sunny;30;20;ENE;12;55%;3%;8

Helsinki, Finland;A.M. showers, breezy;11;3;A shower in the a.m.;13;12;SSW;13;86%;84%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;32;25;A couple of t-storms;31;24;ESE;8;83%;81%;4

Hong Kong, China;Very humid;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;25;E;19;71%;75%;8

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;30;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;NE;14;57%;12%;8

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sunshine;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;23;NW;11;68%;93%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun, very hot;41;21;Hazy and hot;37;19;ENE;9;32%;1%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower or two;21;14;A shower in the a.m.;19;15;NE;20;65%;57%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Afternoon t-storms;32;24;A couple of t-storms;32;25;SE;11;75%;88%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;36;28;Warm with some sun;36;28;N;16;46%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and hot;33;14;Very warm;31;15;N;20;37%;2%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;30;8;Plenty of sunshine;28;5;N;7;17%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;33;26;Hazy sun;33;25;W;16;63%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;A couple of t-storms;23;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;19;SE;7;67%;74%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Some sunshine;38;27;Partly sunny;39;27;S;11;28%;5%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy with showers;9;6;Low clouds;12;9;WSW;16;72%;42%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm around;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;NNE;9;67%;55%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;32;23;A t-storm around;32;23;SW;13;61%;67%;13

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;32;27;A shower and t-storm;31;25;SE;12;80%;93%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain and a t-storm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;SE;10;76%;94%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;17;1;Mostly sunny;15;-1;WSW;15;27%;1%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;SW;14;77%;74%;11

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;18;13;Areas of low clouds;18;14;SSE;16;74%;1%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;29;17;Plenty of sun;28;17;N;14;45%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds;18;14;Winds subsiding;18;6;WSW;23;73%;56%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;27;18;Sunny;29;18;S;11;66%;1%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;26;23;Clearing;28;23;SSW;14;70%;41%;7

Madrid, Spain;Warm with sunshine;31;14;Sunny and very warm;28;14;SSE;8;44%;8%;4

Male, Maldives;A stray a.m. shower;29;27;Showers around;30;27;W;20;72%;95%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Warmer;33;24;Sunny;35;24;NNW;7;61%;14%;13

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;A thunderstorm;32;25;E;10;73%;84%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Low clouds;15;8;Afternoon rain;17;13;ENE;9;75%;96%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower in the p.m.;23;13;A couple of showers;21;13;SE;8;67%;98%;10

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. shower;29;23;A shower or two;29;24;NE;16;65%;87%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A little a.m. rain;8;3;Cloudy;13;7;WSW;15;83%;39%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Inc. clouds;33;23;A passing shower;31;24;S;17;65%;92%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Warmer;17;11;Partly sunny;21;12;ENE;17;68%;46%;7

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;18;7;Mostly sunny;19;10;SW;6;65%;8%;4

Moscow, Russia;An afternoon shower;10;4;A shower in the a.m.;9;4;WSW;17;76%;66%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;32;26;A shower or two;32;26;W;11;72%;98%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. shower;28;12;Some sun, pleasant;28;14;E;13;54%;44%;14

New York, United States;Rain and a t-storm;13;12;Breezy with rain;16;12;NNW;23;87%;95%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower in spots;30;21;Partly sunny;29;18;WNW;12;61%;29%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Some sun;10;2;Mostly cloudy;7;3;W;13;72%;30%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A couple of showers;30;19;Cooler, a.m. showers;21;13;N;18;63%;70%;3

Oslo, Norway;Afternoon rain;12;11;A little p.m. rain;14;7;SW;17;89%;93%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;17;7;Turning sunny;21;9;SSW;7;64%;13%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;30;26;A morning shower;30;26;E;27;74%;82%;11

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm around;31;24;A thunderstorm;30;23;W;9;81%;93%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;33;25;Decreasing clouds;34;24;E;11;66%;30%;11

Paris, France;Sunny intervals;19;11;Breezy in the p.m.;22;9;WNW;18;68%;27%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;Showers around;19;10;SSW;27;61%;68%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Rain and a t-storm;32;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;SSE;9;78%;92%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, hot;36;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;E;20;68%;57%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;35;23;A t-storm around;34;23;ESE;9;57%;55%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;17;7;High clouds;19;11;SSW;9;67%;2%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as warm;18;6;A morning shower;17;5;NNW;10;72%;40%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;9;Heavy p.m. showers;19;9;NW;9;74%;99%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Hazy sun;26;16;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;W;10;69%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;A morning shower;30;25;ESE;18;66%;86%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;11;5;A little p.m. rain;9;4;W;30;64%;86%;0

Riga, Latvia;Showers around;14;8;Cloudy with a shower;15;9;SSW;13;87%;67%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;23;20;A little a.m. rain;24;21;ESE;15;77%;81%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;35;21;Sunshine;36;21;E;12;17%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Becoming cloudy;25;14;Sunny and nice;25;14;NW;11;72%;2%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;10;5;A couple of showers;11;8;S;8;90%;93%;0

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;19;14;Low clouds, then sun;22;14;SW;14;67%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Mostly cloudy;27;18;Couple of t-storms;24;18;E;9;82%;98%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;ESE;17;71%;77%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly cloudy, humid;26;19;A t-storm around;26;19;NNW;8;91%;64%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;29;7;Turning cloudy;27;9;NE;17;22%;4%;7

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy and cool;18;9;Showers around;18;7;SSW;10;55%;83%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Inc. clouds;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;NNE;12;80%;75%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny;28;14;Plenty of sunshine;26;14;NNW;11;45%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;20;13;Mostly cloudy;22;13;NNE;10;68%;4%;3

Seoul, South Korea;A few showers;21;11;Cloudy, a sprinkle;20;12;N;8;73%;55%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;24;18;Rain and drizzle;21;17;NNE;18;49%;80%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;29;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;W;11;75%;82%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy this morning;16;4;Partial sunshine;17;4;ESE;6;58%;2%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;25;Clearing;32;25;E;23;68%;44%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Abundant sunshine;14;11;An afternoon shower;16;12;SSW;12;89%;73%;1

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun, nice;23;14;Cooler with rain;18;16;ENE;28;75%;100%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny and hot;35;25;A little a.m. rain;29;24;ENE;24;72%;92%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower in the a.m.;10;5;A morning shower;14;12;SSW;15;92%;85%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;27;10;Sunny and nice;23;9;ESE;10;21%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;26;16;Partly sunny, warm;29;16;NNW;9;45%;33%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;34;20;Sunny and hot;33;19;NE;11;11%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;31;20;Sunshine and nice;30;19;NNE;14;58%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, pleasant;25;10;Turning cloudy;25;11;E;8;45%;0%;4

Tokyo, Japan;An afternoon shower;28;19;Occasional rain;21;13;ENE;17;78%;98%;1

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sun;16;10;Mostly sunny;19;13;SW;9;74%;12%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;28;19;Breezy in the p.m.;27;18;E;21;60%;25%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;28;17;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;SSE;12;59%;13%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, but cold;5;-13;Sunny, but chilly;6;-9;E;9;35%;1%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun, warm;20;12;Clouds and sun, warm;21;13;NW;8;68%;4%;3

Vienna, Austria;Clearing;18;7;Some sun;22;10;SE;11;68%;1%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;W;7;70%;80%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain at times;13;5;A thick cloud cover;14;7;SW;16;82%;31%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy;15;7;Some brightening;17;10;SW;14;70%;5%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy and milder;16;11;Windy with showers;14;5;SSW;36;66%;98%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;33;25;A t-storm around;33;25;S;9;71%;66%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;29;16;Sunny and very warm;30;15;NE;6;20%;1%;5

