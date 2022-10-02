Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Sunday, October 2, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;A stray thunderstorm;28;24;SW;13;78%;55%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;37;29;Mostly sunny, warm;38;27;NE;15;47%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny and hot;35;20;Sunshine and hot;34;20;W;15;36%;28%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;26;20;Cloudy;27;18;ENE;13;59%;44%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;17;9;Mostly cloudy;18;9;S;9;74%;10%;1

Anchorage, United States;A few a.m. showers;9;5;Showers around;11;6;ENE;9;75%;70%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;27;8;Plenty of sunshine;28;11;E;15;17%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, but chilly;9;-2;Sunny, but chilly;9;-3;ENE;19;50%;0%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;Sunlit and pleasant;29;14;SE;12;50%;0%;10

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;30;19;Mostly sunny;27;18;NNE;12;43%;6%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Occasional rain;19;14;A couple of showers;17;11;WSW;29;82%;90%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun, very hot;41;20;Sunny and very hot;40;21;SE;12;20%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;32;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;23;S;12;69%;85%;4

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;21;Some brightening;28;19;N;16;70%;44%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Thunderstorms;33;26;Couple of t-storms;29;25;E;9;83%;99%;2

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, windy;25;16;Partly sunny;24;16;SW;11;75%;1%;4

Beijing, China;Cloudy;25;17;Rain and drizzle;18;8;NNE;18;74%;85%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy this morning;23;12;A passing shower;18;8;WNW;19;66%;84%;4

Berlin, Germany;A couple of showers;16;8;A couple of showers;16;9;WNW;19;67%;85%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in spots;19;7;A little a.m. rain;20;7;SE;12;69%;74%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;17;SE;11;61%;73%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy, p.m. mist;17;11;Breezy;16;11;WNW;24;62%;12%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A little rain;15;7;Variable clouds;16;9;SE;6;78%;2%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Not as warm;24;8;A thundershower;20;7;NE;13;61%;83%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy, mist;17;10;A shower in the a.m.;16;9;NW;20;64%;57%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;28;12;Cooler;19;10;E;19;62%;2%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray a.m. shower;33;19;Clouds and sun;30;18;ENE;12;35%;7%;12

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;27;19;Humid with a shower;27;22;SW;16;79%;95%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;37;24;Mostly sunny;33;20;NW;16;41%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;21;13;A shower or two;19;9;SSW;17;67%;56%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;20;A couple of showers;29;19;SSE;6;61%;87%;10

Chennai, India;Breezy this morning;34;27;High clouds;35;27;NNW;16;58%;10%;5

Chicago, United States;Turning sunny;17;10;Mostly sunny;19;10;ESE;11;43%;0%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Breezy, a.m. showers;30;25;Breezy with showers;29;26;WSW;23;81%;100%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower;13;9;A couple of showers;15;7;NW;17;71%;85%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing;31;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;26;W;14;80%;81%;2

Dallas, United States;Sunny;30;14;Mostly sunny;31;16;ESE;10;35%;1%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun, nice;30;20;Clouds and sun, nice;31;20;ESE;16;54%;4%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;34;24;Hazy sun;35;23;NNW;12;48%;2%;7

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;24;10;A stray t-shower;22;9;NW;10;51%;74%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower and t-storm;32;27;Couple of t-storms;30;26;SE;15;82%;93%;2

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;ESE;8;73%;77%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;16;10;Mostly cloudy;17;14;SSW;16;73%;74%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sunshine;28;9;Mostly sunny;24;9;NNE;10;24%;4%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy this morning;23;19;A stray thunderstorm;25;19;W;9;62%;40%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and a t-storm;29;24;A thunderstorm;31;24;S;9;76%;97%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and very warm;32;13;Sunny and very warm;32;14;ENE;13;20%;0%;12

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and pleasant;29;19;Sunny and pleasant;29;18;NNE;13;49%;0%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;12;6;Rather cloudy;12;6;NNE;15;83%;18%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Thunderstorms;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;SE;10;82%;91%;5

Hong Kong, China;Humid with a t-storm;32;26;A shower in the a.m.;33;26;E;14;72%;60%;8

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;28;23;Mostly cloudy;30;23;NE;14;58%;20%;3

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;31;22;High clouds;33;22;NNW;16;56%;7%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;38;22;Hot with sunshine;36;20;NE;9;35%;1%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Showers, not as warm;22;17;Mostly sunny;21;15;NNE;11;59%;69%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning t-storm;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;SW;11;72%;71%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;37;26;Mostly sunny;36;26;NE;12;55%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;32;14;Sunny and hot;33;17;NW;14;20%;0%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine and warm;30;11;Not as warm;25;8;NNE;10;43%;8%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;31;25;Partly sunny;32;25;WSW;18;60%;26%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;17;A p.m. t-storm;30;18;SE;6;53%;84%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;41;28;Partly sunny;40;27;S;15;20%;8%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain;14;7;A couple of showers;13;7;WSW;32;76%;98%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm around;29;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;NE;11;69%;59%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;22;Low clouds breaking;31;23;WNW;14;58%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;A shower and t-storm;31;27;A shower and t-storm;31;27;E;13;82%;99%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;Couple of t-storms;31;24;N;7;81%;99%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;16;2;Showers around;13;1;ESE;10;55%;96%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;30;23;Mostly cloudy;30;24;SW;14;75%;44%;4

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;18;14;Partly sunny;19;14;SSE;16;73%;12%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;29;18;Mostly sunny;27;17;NNW;11;57%;2%;5

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sunshine;19;6;Partly sunny;18;11;SSE;10;65%;8%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;24;17;Turning sunny;27;17;SSE;11;68%;1%;5

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;28;23;Mainly cloudy;26;23;WSW;14;72%;44%;8

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;29;14;Partly sunny;28;13;WNW;9;28%;27%;3

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;A heavy thunderstorm;30;26;WNW;20;76%;96%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;NW;8;74%;77%;6

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;ENE;9;75%;55%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;22;6;Clouding up;20;11;SSE;10;62%;44%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with some sun;24;10;Mostly cloudy;24;11;NNE;8;50%;37%;5

Miami, United States;Showers around;30;21;Partial sunshine;30;22;NE;11;56%;23%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Chilly with rain;9;6;Chilly with rain;6;4;NW;26;90%;100%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower or two;32;23;Some sun, pleasant;31;24;S;17;65%;44%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Windy this afternoon;22;10;Partly sunny;16;9;E;20;63%;0%;8

Montreal, Canada;Sunshine and cooler;12;3;Plenty of sunshine;15;7;SW;6;62%;0%;4

Moscow, Russia;Occasional rain;12;10;A little a.m. rain;15;8;S;18;79%;86%;1

Mumbai, India;Decreasing clouds;31;26;A morning shower;31;24;NNW;10;72%;50%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;29;11;A p.m. t-storm;28;12;ENE;11;50%;60%;12

New York, United States;Rain;15;9;Clearing and windy;16;10;NNE;32;51%;66%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;37;21;Sunny and very warm;32;20;W;14;48%;5%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;6;-4;Plenty of sun;5;-2;NE;9;54%;2%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;30;18;Decreasing clouds;28;19;SE;8;59%;29%;4

Oslo, Norway;Brief a.m. showers;12;5;Partly sunny;15;6;NNW;7;68%;16%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler;13;1;Sunshine;15;2;WSW;7;65%;0%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with some sun;30;26;A shower or two;29;26;E;26;72%;62%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;NW;10;77%;82%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouding up;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NE;9;75%;73%;12

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;21;9;Low clouds breaking;18;9;ESE;9;76%;3%;3

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;21;12;Overcast;22;10;E;15;48%;2%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Thunderstorms;31;26;A couple of t-storms;31;24;SW;8;80%;93%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny and hot;36;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;25;SE;19;66%;67%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;S;9;55%;71%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Winds subsiding;16;8;Partly sunny;16;9;WNW;20;65%;85%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain, becoming heavy;21;15;Humid with rain;25;14;NW;8;85%;99%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy;21;7;Showers around;20;8;NE;9;62%;75%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Hazy sunshine;29;18;Hazy sunshine;29;16;ENE;11;42%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;29;24;Some sun, pleasant;29;25;ESE;16;57%;5%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A couple of showers;11;7;Cloudy, p.m. rain;10;8;NNE;16;74%;100%;1

Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;13;5;Mostly cloudy, windy;12;9;N;30;73%;88%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Areas of low clouds;24;20;Couple of t-storms;23;19;SE;12;80%;90%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;36;22;Plenty of sun;37;21;E;11;9%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;25;14;Mostly sunny;26;14;NNE;10;68%;3%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sun and clouds;10;4;A little p.m. rain;9;7;NNE;26;72%;99%;1

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;20;14;Low clouds breaking;20;14;WSW;18;70%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Cloudy;25;18;A shower and t-storm;25;18;ENE;9;78%;91%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm or two;33;25;A p.m. shower or two;32;25;SE;14;72%;80%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of t-storms;24;19;A shower and t-storm;25;19;N;7;95%;92%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;29;9;Partly sunny, nice;27;9;ENE;10;24%;10%;11

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;30;10;Cloudy, not as warm;23;7;SSW;11;46%;36%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;29;24;Clouds and sun;31;23;NE;11;75%;64%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;30;15;Mostly sunny, warm;29;15;NNW;9;31%;1%;4

Seattle, United States;Plenty of sunshine;25;14;Mostly sunny;25;14;N;9;59%;3%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Rain this afternoon;24;17;Humid with rain;25;19;SW;11;89%;100%;1

Shanghai, China;Hot and humid;33;25;Hot and humid;34;25;ESE;18;65%;44%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A morning t-storm;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;NNE;9;78%;87%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, windy;21;8;A p.m. t-shower;16;6;W;11;62%;61%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;A shower or two;31;25;ESE;14;72%;91%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of showers;13;7;A couple of showers;13;5;NNW;9;75%;85%;2

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;19;10;Clouds and sun;20;11;N;19;55%;3%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny and hot;35;26;Hot, becoming breezy;34;24;SE;16;60%;3%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;A morning shower;12;6;Rather cloudy, windy;12;8;NNE;29;78%;51%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;25;13;Showers around;23;11;E;10;53%;84%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;27;16;Breezy in the p.m.;26;16;NW;18;43%;30%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;29;19;Sunny and very warm;31;19;SSW;11;20%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny, hot and humid;33;21;Sunshine and humid;31;21;WSW;17;60%;2%;6

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;26;14;Nice with sunshine;25;12;NE;8;58%;13%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;28;18;Cloudy and humid;27;19;S;13;67%;4%;2

Toronto, Canada;Windy this morning;14;6;Plenty of sun;15;8;WNW;12;62%;0%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and delightful;28;19;Clouds and sun;28;21;NNW;16;64%;3%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partial sunshine;28;17;Mostly cloudy;30;18;WNW;15;53%;1%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Snow to flurries;1;-11;Mostly cloudy, cold;1;-12;ESE;12;45%;4%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny;24;14;Sunny;25;14;ENE;6;50%;0%;3

Vienna, Austria;Rain and drizzle;16;9;Breezy;16;7;WNW;23;58%;8%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;24;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;NW;9;77%;97%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;11;6;Afternoon rain;8;6;NNW;26;83%;100%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A couple of showers;14;8;A couple of showers;13;7;NW;28;75%;86%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with rain;16;10;Becoming very windy;12;7;SSE;32;83%;84%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Overcast, t-storms;30;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;ESE;10;84%;94%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;27;14;Partly sunny;27;14;NE;6;27%;2%;5

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather