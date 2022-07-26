Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, July 26, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;28;25;Rain and drizzle;27;24;WSW;20;93%;94%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;38;29;Clearing;37;32;ENE;15;58%;28%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;39;24;Sunny and very hot;40;24;W;14;24%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;Sunny and humid;29;22;E;14;61%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in places;19;12;Variable cloudiness;20;12;NE;14;59%;28%;2

Anchorage, United States;Breezy this morning;16;9;Plenty of sun;18;10;SE;10;66%;1%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;36;27;Sunny and very warm;40;27;ENE;16;27%;5%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Very warm;32;20;Warm with some sun;31;16;WSW;18;31%;14%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;32;20;Partly sunny and hot;32;19;ENE;12;49%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and hot;36;26;Sunny and hot;36;26;N;13;28%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;14;12;Breezy in the a.m.;16;12;N;21;69%;75%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;44;26;Hot, becoming breezy;45;26;NW;19;11%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;A t-storm or two;30;23;SSE;8;83%;100%;6

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;20;A p.m. t-storm;25;21;E;9;80%;93%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;35;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;S;12;68%;57%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;29;24;Plenty of sunshine;28;24;SSW;18;69%;36%;9

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;32;23;Rain and drizzle;27;23;NNW;8;86%;100%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine, hot, humid;35;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;19;WSW;13;65%;84%;5

Berlin, Germany;Cooler with a shower;25;12;Partial sunshine;21;11;NNW;15;49%;7%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;18;10;Clearing, a shower;19;10;SE;10;71%;78%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;26;12;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;E;14;50%;0%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Thunderstorms;26;17;Pleasant and warmer;29;17;N;11;45%;3%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in spots;21;11;More clouds than sun;21;13;NE;9;59%;5%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Hot with sunshine;34;20;Very hot and humid;36;21;ESE;10;39%;8%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Couple of t-storms;29;16;Very warm;31;16;W;8;50%;27%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Downpours;21;18;A couple of showers;21;15;SW;8;80%;95%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;29;18;Variable cloudiness;30;18;ESE;13;34%;17%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;31;24;Clouds limiting sun;31;25;NE;14;65%;37%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;25;Sunny and very warm;36;25;NNE;11;33%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;20;11;Mostly sunny;19;9;SE;16;66%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;29;19;A couple of showers;28;19;SSE;6;60%;87%;11

Chennai, India;Windy this morning;32;26;Humid, a p.m. shower;32;26;SSE;11;86%;79%;11

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;27;22;A t-shower in spots;29;21;WSW;15;70%;54%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;32;25;A couple of t-storms;31;25;WSW;12;74%;97%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Not as warm;18;12;A morning shower;18;11;W;23;63%;48%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;30;27;Partly sunny;31;27;WNW;12;77%;44%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny and very warm;39;28;Sunny and very warm;39;28;S;16;41%;6%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;28;20;A morning shower;29;20;SE;17;66%;67%;8

Delhi, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;A t-storm in spots;33;28;SE;15;74%;81%;4

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;31;16;Partly sunny;33;17;N;12;39%;31%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;33;28;A t-storm around;33;28;SSW;10;70%;55%;6

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;34;20;Mostly sunny;33;20;SSE;11;53%;1%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Variable clouds;18;11;A shower in places;17;11;ESE;13;69%;64%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;42;26;Sunshine, very hot;42;26;NNE;12;15%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and hot;33;23;Breezy in the p.m.;29;21;WSW;26;58%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny, warm;36;27;Partly sunny, warm;36;27;SE;13;66%;5%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun, some clouds;22;9;Decreasing clouds;22;8;ENE;8;50%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;Showers around;32;24;ESE;12;74%;66%;12

Helsinki, Finland;A little p.m. rain;25;15;A couple of showers;19;12;SW;25;72%;88%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;33;25;Hot with a t-storm;33;25;SSE;7;76%;86%;5

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny and hot;34;28;Hot;36;29;SSW;12;57%;10%;12

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with a shower;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;ENE;23;54%;17%;13

Hyderabad, India;A shower and t-storm;27;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;23;NNW;13;74%;74%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;25;NE;16;74%;74%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and warm;30;20;Breezy in the p.m.;30;21;ENE;22;56%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds breaking;32;24;Mostly cloudy;32;24;SE;14;62%;20%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;39;33;Clouds and sun, warm;37;32;W;13;50%;3%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;19;9;A stray p.m. t-storm;20;8;S;8;51%;81%;3

Kabul, Afghanistan;Some sun, pleasant;31;24;Abundant sunshine;32;23;ENE;11;36%;9%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;31;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;27;WSW;16;76%;91%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower and t-storm;27;21;Couple of t-storms;26;20;SW;8;80%;95%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Inc. clouds;38;28;High clouds;34;26;S;24;44%;44%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;25;15;Humid;27;18;N;8;51%;32%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;31;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;N;18;66%;76%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;27;20;Low clouds;27;19;WSW;12;64%;5%;2

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;34;27;S;12;72%;55%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;E;10;72%;76%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;16;-4;Sunny, nice and warm;17;-3;NE;11;18%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;25;Rain and drizzle;28;24;SW;19;78%;94%;4

Lima, Peru;Mainly cloudy;17;15;Partly sunny;17;15;SSE;15;79%;5%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy in the p.m.;29;18;Sunny and breezy;27;18;NNW;22;54%;1%;10

London, United Kingdom;An afternoon shower;21;14;Variable cloudiness;21;16;E;11;58%;39%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds, then sun;28;17;Turning sunny;27;17;SSW;12;58%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;24;20;Decreasing clouds;24;19;WSW;11;79%;3%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;35;22;Sunny and hot;35;23;WSW;11;33%;1%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;31;26;An afternoon shower;30;28;NW;21;70%;85%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;33;25;Partly sunny;33;25;NNW;6;65%;18%;9

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;A couple of t-storms;33;27;SW;14;71%;89%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Showers around;12;7;A shower or two;15;9;NW;15;77%;88%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Cloudy;25;14;Afternoon showers;23;14;ESE;11;60%;100%;13

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;27;Partly sunny, breezy;32;27;E;22;59%;6%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, humid;25;14;Morning rain;20;14;NW;11;84%;72%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and clouds;30;23;A shower in the a.m.;31;23;SSW;20;65%;91%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers around;20;14;Cloudy, p.m. showers;20;11;NNW;13;82%;100%;1

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;Partly sunny;27;20;S;4;51%;9%;7

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, warm;29;19;A t-storm around;31;19;S;11;54%;64%;6

Mumbai, India;A shower in the p.m.;30;26;A bit of rain;30;26;WNW;5;87%;91%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds;22;12;Low clouds may break;23;13;NE;10;56%;40%;5

New York, United States;Clouds and sunshine;29;22;Partly sunny;29;23;S;12;51%;30%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;37;24;Sunny and hot;38;24;WNW;12;31%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;25;15;Warm with some sun;27;15;E;6;65%;33%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. thunderstorm;36;27;Humid with a t-storm;32;27;ENE;5;74%;90%;7

Oslo, Norway;Warmer with a shower;21;13;Partly sunny, cool;18;11;NE;12;48%;30%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun, nice;25;14;Rather cloudy;28;17;SSW;11;53%;13%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a shower;28;25;Mostly sunny;28;25;ESE;23;72%;6%;7

Panama City, Panama;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;NW;9;85%;82%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;33;23;Afternoon showers;31;23;SE;9;78%;100%;10

Paris, France;More clouds than sun;24;15;Partly sunny;25;17;NE;12;52%;8%;7

Perth, Australia;Brief p.m. showers;18;10;Decreasing clouds;20;11;ENE;13;71%;8%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;A thunderstorm;33;26;S;10;72%;94%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;30;24;An afternoon shower;31;24;SE;26;75%;76%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Very warm;37;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;23;ESE;12;50%;56%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Not as warm;27;16;Not as warm;22;13;NNE;13;52%;27%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hot and humid;33;24;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;32;23;E;10;72%;74%;10

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;19;11;A little p.m. rain;19;10;SW;12;66%;89%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and very warm;30;19;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;NW;13;75%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;27;22;A shower in the a.m.;28;22;SSW;18;70%;82%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy with showers;14;11;Periods of rain;13;9;SSW;17;86%;99%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little p.m. rain;26;14;Partial sunshine;21;12;WSW;18;61%;88%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;25;19;Mostly sunny;25;19;NE;12;71%;2%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Decreasing clouds;43;31;Partly sunny;42;32;SE;13;8%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Abundant sunshine;33;23;Plenty of sunshine;33;23;SW;16;48%;27%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;27;18;A downpour;22;14;SW;12;77%;68%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;20;14;Turning sunny;20;13;WSW;22;64%;1%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;25;17;A shower and t-storm;25;18;ENE;13;79%;98%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, breezy;30;25;A shower in places;30;25;E;20;75%;91%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray t-shower;24;18;Afternoon t-storms;23;18;SSE;11;100%;92%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Heavy p.m. showers;24;16;A shower or two;22;14;N;10;59%;87%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;16;6;Low clouds;14;4;SW;7;55%;91%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;32;23;A morning shower;31;23;N;8;75%;94%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;14;Sunny and nice;27;14;NNW;16;54%;1%;10

Seattle, United States;Hot;33;19;Hot with sunshine;32;18;NNE;10;49%;0%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy, hot;33;25;Cloudy and very warm;32;24;ESE;9;66%;38%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;37;27;Hot with clouds;37;28;SSE;10;60%;44%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;SE;15;71%;87%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and hot;34;16;A t-storm around;33;17;S;8;45%;46%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;31;26;Partly sunny;30;25;ENE;19;66%;85%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower and t-storm;23;13;A couple of showers;19;11;NNE;12;68%;89%;2

Sydney, Australia;Windy this afternoon;18;8;Winds subsiding;17;9;W;27;54%;3%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouding up, hot;34;27;A stray t-storm, hot;36;27;SSE;13;57%;55%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;A little p.m. rain;25;15;Breezy in the a.m.;20;14;SW;21;67%;88%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;42;27;Sunny and very hot;41;27;NNW;13;24%;2%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Some sun, pleasant;30;19;A t-storm around;29;19;NNW;16;58%;45%;9

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;37;27;Sunny and very warm;40;28;WNW;13;22%;11%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;32;22;Plenty of sun;32;23;NNE;14;46%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very hot;38;25;Sunny and very hot;38;25;NNE;10;37%;3%;9

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm or two;27;26;Windy and warmer;31;26;SSW;29;73%;33%;11

Toronto, Canada;Turning sunny, nice;25;17;Partly sunny;26;20;S;13;73%;60%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;32;23;Plenty of sunshine;33;24;N;6;41%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very hot;38;24;Sunny and hot;38;24;WNW;13;38%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A few showers;19;9;A morning shower;18;9;ENE;14;58%;51%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Very warm;31;20;Plenty of sunshine;30;20;E;9;53%;2%;7

Vienna, Austria;Thunderstorms;26;17;Partly sunny;29;16;NNW;7;45%;6%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Clearing, very hot;37;26;Very hot;36;26;SW;9;59%;44%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy, humid;26;14;Partly sunny;21;11;WNW;13;64%;9%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A shower and t-storm;26;15;Partly sunny;24;12;NW;15;52%;38%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;15;10;A little a.m. rain;14;11;NW;15;87%;92%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;32;26;A t-storm around;34;26;SW;9;68%;48%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and nice;32;20;Sunshine;33;20;NNE;9;34%;4%;10

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather