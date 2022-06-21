Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, June 21, 2022

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;28;24;A t-storm around;29;24;SSW;12;84%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;43;30;Sunny and hot;44;31;N;9;21%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Increasingly windy;31;21;Sunny and breezy;35;23;WNW;26;35%;1%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Turning out cloudy;26;20;Becoming cloudy;26;19;NNE;18;52%;20%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun and clouds, nice;22;12;Mostly sunny, nice;23;13;NE;14;54%;0%;8

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;21;13;Partly sunny;24;14;S;9;52%;20%;6

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sun;34;23;Sunny, breezy, warm;37;25;ESE;24;16%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Showers around;29;13;Winds subsiding;28;15;WSW;25;40%;1%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;29;19;Low clouds;25;15;SW;14;76%;56%;1

Athens, Greece;Sunny and very warm;34;21;Sunshine and warm;35;24;S;13;39%;1%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;12;6;Mostly cloudy;14;6;SSE;12;74%;2%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Seasonably hot;44;26;Breezy, not as warm;38;24;WSW;23;21%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with a shower;32;24;Cloudy, p.m. showers;33;23;S;10;76%;100%;5

Bangalore, India;A shower and t-storm;27;20;A shower and t-storm;26;20;W;16;77%;95%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;34;27;Warm with a t-storm;35;27;SSW;9;63%;89%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Humid;27;22;Breezy and humid;27;22;S;20;68%;27%;11

Beijing, China;Cloudy and very warm;35;24;Rain and drizzle;29;22;ENE;6;63%;66%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;31;17;Clouds and sun;30;18;NW;10;42%;62%;10

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warmer;24;13;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;NE;8;44%;1%;8

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;18;9;Clouds and sun;19;10;SE;10;70%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;26;12;Mostly cloudy;27;13;E;13;52%;0%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Not as warm;25;14;Partly sunny;27;17;SSW;8;42%;56%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, nice;21;14;Nice with sunshine;25;15;NE;10;52%;26%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny and hot;33;15;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;NE;11;34%;0%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Not as warm;25;13;Clouds and sunshine;28;16;NNW;11;28%;43%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;17;4;Cooler;11;4;SE;15;63%;13%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;28;17;Partly sunny;28;17;NE;13;37%;6%;9

Busan, South Korea;Humid;31;23;Breezy and humid;26;22;SSW;29;79%;100%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy in the p.m.;33;23;Breezy in the p.m.;35;24;NNW;19;34%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;20;12;Partly sunny, nice;21;13;NNE;8;79%;33%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy with a shower;27;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;19;SSE;8;59%;87%;11

Chennai, India;A morning shower;35;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;28;NW;17;70%;88%;4

Chicago, United States;Breezy, hot, humid;36;25;Not as hot;30;20;NNW;14;45%;7%;11

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Overcast, a t-storm;32;26;A.M. showers, cloudy;30;26;WSW;19;76%;100%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;19;11;Periods of sun;19;11;WNW;14;72%;28%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;30;26;High clouds;30;26;N;18;78%;30%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunshine and hot;37;27;Mostly sunny and hot;36;27;ESE;12;40%;5%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A passing shower;29;21;An afternoon shower;29;21;S;23;68%;62%;7

Delhi, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;Hazy sunshine;37;28;NW;6;51%;2%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;27;14;Partly sunny;30;17;WSW;10;25%;7%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower and t-storm;29;26;A shower and t-storm;31;26;SSE;10;78%;93%;4

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;33;24;High clouds;31;23;SSE;7;56%;13%;4

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;18;12;Periods of sun;19;13;SSE;7;76%;27%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cool;21;16;Rain and drizzle;24;17;NNE;14;53%;78%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;25;17;Breezy in the p.m.;24;18;W;21;59%;2%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;38;29;A stray thunderstorm;37;28;ESE;11;58%;94%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;20;7;Plenty of sun;20;6;ENE;13;53%;3%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;31;25;A t-storm around;29;23;E;16;66%;45%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;21;11;Partly sunny;19;12;SSW;14;64%;33%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;A couple of t-storms;33;25;S;9;78%;98%;2

Hong Kong, China;A shower;31;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;S;18;76%;71%;5

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;30;23;Partly sunny, breezy;30;22;ENE;26;56%;30%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;32;24;A shower and t-storm;31;24;WNW;13;64%;93%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;A t-storm or two;23;19;Showers around;29;20;NW;22;76%;90%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;25;20;Mostly sunny;29;20;ENE;12;62%;3%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;P.M. showers, breezy;32;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;SE;11;76%;74%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;35;29;Breezy in the p.m.;32;29;N;22;59%;1%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;17;6;A morning shower;16;7;NNE;19;59%;58%;3

Kabul, Afghanistan;P.M. showers, breezy;19;10;A stray p.m. t-storm;14;10;W;15;67%;73%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, windy;35;29;Very warm;37;28;WSW;15;54%;1%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;27;20;Humid with a t-storm;28;21;SSW;8;78%;88%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun;39;29;Abundant sunshine;40;30;NW;11;15%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Cooler in the p.m.;27;12;Cooler with rain;18;15;NNW;16;56%;93%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NE;19;63%;59%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;Clouds and sun, nice;30;21;WSW;10;62%;40%;4

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;35;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;27;SE;6;79%;84%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;WNW;8;87%;94%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy and breezy;14;-4;Breezy in the p.m.;14;-2;ENE;17;33%;10%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;30;23;Couple of t-storms;28;23;SW;11;79%;94%;4

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;17;14;Clearing;17;14;SSE;14;74%;3%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;22;16;A shower and t-storm;22;15;WSW;15;65%;91%;10

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun, nice;24;12;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;E;10;42%;0%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;29;19;A morning shower;30;19;SSW;11;42%;41%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;24;19;Mostly sunny, nice;24;19;SSW;11;74%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, pleasant;29;13;Not as warm;24;14;W;18;47%;14%;10

Male, Maldives;A thick cloud cover;32;28;A t-storm around;32;27;SW;15;65%;72%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;29;24;A stray shower;30;24;ENE;7;76%;76%;8

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;33;26;Rain and a t-storm;35;27;N;9;59%;93%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;13;7;Low clouds;15;11;N;15;76%;22%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm or two;21;13;A t-storm or two;20;11;NNE;16;71%;95%;8

Miami, United States;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;A morning shower;29;25;ENE;19;55%;60%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Rain, not as warm;19;11;A little a.m. rain;18;11;NNW;25;80%;81%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;31;24;An afternoon shower;30;25;SSW;25;64%;86%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;15;8;Cloudy and breezy;11;8;SE;24;50%;24%;1

Montreal, Canada;A shower or two;19;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;17;SSE;13;75%;99%;9

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. rain;17;13;Showers around;20;13;ESE;9;52%;62%;3

Mumbai, India;A shower and t-storm;30;27;A shower and t-storm;31;27;SW;13;81%;98%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Turning cloudy;25;12;Mostly cloudy;25;13;ENE;10;51%;19%;5

New York, United States;An afternoon shower;27;19;A couple of showers;22;18;SSE;17;78%;99%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Abundant sunshine;31;21;Sunshine;34;21;WNW;10;31%;1%;12

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;26;17;Mostly sunny, warm;24;16;NW;10;72%;2%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;25;23;A shower and t-storm;29;24;SSW;12;78%;90%;9

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. rain;20;14;Mainly cloudy;20;13;S;13;67%;31%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Showers;19;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;18;S;15;85%;73%;10

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;30;24;Mostly sunny, nice;29;26;SE;13;73%;66%;6

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;30;24;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;NW;9;86%;66%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;31;23;Afternoon showers;31;23;E;10;80%;98%;11

Paris, France;A little a.m. rain;25;16;Periods of sun, nice;27;17;ENE;10;62%;91%;7

Perth, Australia;Clearing;22;12;Rain and drizzle;21;14;W;15;82%;76%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or two;36;28;A stray thunderstorm;34;27;S;6;63%;66%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A passing shower;30;23;A t-storm around;31;24;SE;14;77%;64%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;34;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;22;ESE;12;60%;50%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and clouds, nice;22;12;Partly sunny;26;15;SW;9;40%;3%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Very warm and humid;31;21;Cloudy and humid;32;21;SSE;16;62%;90%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;20;9;A shower in the p.m.;20;10;WSW;12;60%;71%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;23;14;Some sun, pleasant;23;14;N;11;66%;2%;8

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;29;23;Cloudy, p.m. rain;26;22;S;14;85%;98%;2

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;12;8;Breezy in the a.m.;11;6;ENE;21;70%;69%;4

Riga, Latvia;Breezy in the p.m.;18;12;Partly sunny;20;12;NE;8;60%;4%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;Mostly sunny;27;17;N;9;73%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hot;45;32;Mostly sunny and hot;47;33;SSE;13;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;32;19;Partly sunny and hot;34;20;SSW;14;32%;3%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;18;9;Partly sunny;20;11;NNE;18;57%;12%;6

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;28;16;Nice with some sun;24;15;WSW;19;49%;2%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;26;17;A shower and t-storm;27;17;ENE;11;74%;98%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;An afternoon shower;30;25;A shower or two;31;25;SE;16;69%;87%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;21;16;A t-storm or two;23;16;N;9;99%;98%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;29;19;Mostly cloudy;28;16;SW;10;23%;4%;13

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy and cool;12;3;A little a.m. rain;13;4;NNW;7;59%;92%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;31;23;Mostly cloudy;31;24;N;6;73%;55%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A t-storm or two;21;14;A shower and t-storm;21;12;W;11;69%;91%;8

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;23;14;Cooler, morning mist;17;10;NE;11;82%;69%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, humid;32;20;Cloudy and humid;29;21;S;17;58%;72%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and hot;32;25;Overcast and hot;34;27;SSW;18;59%;44%;12

Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;A morning t-storm;30;25;SW;11;75%;96%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Winds subsiding;28;17;Mostly sunny;28;17;W;14;61%;74%;11

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;Mostly cloudy;31;26;E;12;64%;5%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Pleasant and warmer;23;14;Partly sunny;21;12;SSW;9;71%;34%;3

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;19;9;Sunny;18;8;W;13;60%;5%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy;33;25;A t-storm in spots;35;26;SSW;4;68%;47%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;19;11;Partial sunshine;19;13;SE;10;61%;32%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and warmer;29;20;Cloudy;31;22;ESE;15;37%;11%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine;30;18;Increasingly windy;26;18;NW;26;63%;46%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;35;26;Sunny and very warm;36;26;W;13;11%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy in the p.m.;28;24;Mostly sunny;29;23;WSW;21;50%;1%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;34;20;Sunshine, very hot;36;23;SE;9;39%;2%;11

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;29;23;A shower and t-storm;30;24;SSW;10;73%;88%;5

Toronto, Canada;Warmer;29;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;16;NW;13;68%;45%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy in the p.m.;30;22;Breezy in the p.m.;33;23;ESE;16;42%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, very hot;38;24;Sunshine, very hot;38;22;S;16;27%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower or two;26;10;Sunshine and nice;23;10;E;3;52%;7%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;18;14;A morning shower;20;11;W;12;58%;41%;9

Vienna, Austria;Not as warm;24;13;Periods of sun;26;17;NW;12;44%;57%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Hot with a t-storm;35;26;A couple of t-storms;37;25;SSE;4;56%;97%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain;14;11;Partly sunny, warmer;20;10;NW;16;62%;3%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Winds subsiding;16;10;Partly sunny, warmer;23;12;N;16;58%;5%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with showers;10;9;Low clouds breaking;12;6;ESE;14;72%;1%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with t-storms;31;25;A shower and t-storm;31;25;S;9;73%;100%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and hot;35;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;15;N;9;45%;59%;10

