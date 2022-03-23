Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Wednesday, March 23, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;31;26;Mostly sunny, nice;32;26;SW;15;76%;36%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with hazy sun;35;21;Sunshine, very hot;37;23;NE;6;23%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;15;5;A few showers;13;5;WSW;8;60%;78%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy with a shower;17;13;Breezy in the p.m.;19;16;ESE;22;48%;6%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and mild;19;4;Sunny and mild;18;4;NNE;8;51%;26%;4

Anchorage, United States;Variable cloudiness;5;-1;An afternoon shower;5;1;NNE;15;57%;97%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A bit of a.m. snow;7;3;Cool with low clouds;11;7;ESE;16;72%;30%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little p.m. snow;-5;-8;Cloudy and windy;-3;-6;WSW;33;96%;39%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and a t-storm;26;23;A drenching t-storm;30;16;S;17;81%;100%;4

Athens, Greece;Rain tapering off;10;6;Sunshine and warmer;16;6;NNW;15;41%;0%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;23;18;Windy;23;18;SW;35;74%;7%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and warmer;28;11;Hazy and not as warm;21;9;WSW;20;32%;1%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;35;20;A thunderstorm;33;24;SSE;8;71%;86%;12

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;33;22;Partly sunny;31;21;WSW;9;48%;15%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;S;11;69%;65%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A couple of showers;14;10;Winds subsiding;14;10;ENE;29;71%;44%;1

Beijing, China;Some sun returning;12;3;Clouds and sun;15;7;NE;9;67%;29%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Plenty of sunshine;18;1;Plenty of sunshine;19;2;W;10;46%;0%;5

Berlin, Germany;Sunny and mild;19;-1;Fog to sun;15;1;NW;6;56%;1%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;20;11;A little p.m. rain;21;11;SE;8;70%;86%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;28;18;A t-shower in spots;29;18;ENE;13;61%;47%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and mild;19;2;Sunny and mild;19;3;NNE;14;34%;0%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and mild;18;4;Sunny and mild;18;4;NE;6;45%;0%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny;16;-1;Sunny and nice;19;4;ENE;10;50%;6%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny and mild;21;1;Sunny and mild;20;1;ESE;10;27%;0%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Humid with some sun;26;15;A couple of showers;18;11;WNW;20;71%;99%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;30;18;A t-storm around;29;19;NE;10;41%;50%;7

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;13;5;Sunny and milder;18;9;SW;13;48%;1%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy this morning;17;11;Breezy in the p.m.;17;11;WNW;22;41%;27%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;26;18;Clouds and sunshine;21;17;SSE;18;64%;29%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;32;19;Decreasing clouds;31;20;ESE;6;48%;27%;12

Chennai, India;Very warm and humid;35;27;Warm with some sun;35;28;SSE;15;76%;30%;11

Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;13;6;Rain and drizzle;6;4;WNW;13;78%;97%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Nice with some sun;33;24;Showers around;31;26;WSW;12;70%;62%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Fog to sun;9;-2;Fog, then some sun;12;3;W;11;68%;9%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and windy;24;18;Sunny and nice;24;17;N;21;75%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;A p.m. shower or two;17;3;Mostly sunny;19;6;SW;14;37%;0%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;A t-storm around;32;25;SSE;14;75%;45%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and warm;35;22;Warm with hazy sun;35;21;E;10;36%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Windy;12;2;Milder with sunshine;19;3;WSW;13;26%;2%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun and hot;38;25;Very hot;38;24;SSW;18;47%;4%;9

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;SSE;8;75%;71%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;15;5;Some sun;15;6;W;5;73%;4%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler, p.m. showers;9;2;Cloudy;13;6;NNE;11;55%;32%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain, a thunderstorm;17;12;Rain, heavy at times;13;12;WNW;8;83%;100%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and a t-storm;19;18;A little a.m. rain;23;21;SE;11;87%;68%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A shower in spots;23;15;A morning shower;25;16;NNW;8;67%;66%;11

Havana, Cuba;An afternoon shower;31;21;A p.m. shower or two;32;22;W;12;55%;85%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Decreasing clouds;5;-1;Partly sunny;9;0;WNW;15;63%;44%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Increasing clouds;35;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SSE;12;66%;57%;12

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;22;16;A little p.m. rain;21;20;E;17;86%;99%;2

Honolulu, United States;Increasingly windy;29;22;Increasingly windy;29;21;ENE;30;59%;74%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;37;23;Partly sunny;36;25;SSW;11;32%;2%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy and not as hot;31;19;Hazy sunshine;31;16;NNE;14;33%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and drizzle;9;3;Partly sunny;10;3;SW;10;60%;10%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;WSW;13;72%;57%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy in the p.m.;32;20;Sunny and breezy;27;22;N;30;41%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;24;15;Mostly cloudy;25;15;S;11;46%;44%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;22;5;Sunny;16;5;NNE;10;29%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;32;24;Sunny;34;21;WSW;15;52%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;27;15;Hazy sunshine;26;13;W;10;56%;4%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with some sun;39;18;Hazy and breezy;35;18;N;29;12%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Fog, then some sun;16;4;Cooler;9;3;NNW;20;54%;59%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Very windy, a shower;30;26;Windy;30;25;ENE;30;58%;61%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Warm with clearing;35;23;Very warm;35;24;SE;8;59%;23%;12

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;35;27;Mostly sunny, warm;36;27;SSW;14;47%;0%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;25;N;7;72%;78%;13

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;18;5;An afternoon shower;14;5;ENE;10;72%;78%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;27;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;SSW;12;69%;54%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;22;18;High clouds;22;17;S;11;79%;22%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain tapering off;12;11;A couple of showers;17;11;NE;18;76%;98%;2

London, United Kingdom;Sunshine and mild;19;5;Fog to sun;18;5;ENE;6;47%;0%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;29;16;Sunny and very warm;31;15;SSE;10;40%;1%;7

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;32;26;Mostly cloudy;32;26;SE;12;71%;20%;11

Madrid, Spain;Occasional rain;13;8;A couple of showers;13;9;ENE;9;68%;98%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;32;28;Mainly cloudy;31;27;NW;16;58%;3%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;NE;11;83%;99%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;36;25;Mostly sunny and hot;37;26;ESE;11;47%;13%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;20;10;Decreasing clouds;19;12;SSE;13;58%;3%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Breezy in the p.m.;27;9;Sunny and beautiful;25;7;NNE;11;18%;3%;12

Miami, United States;Breezy and humid;28;25;A t-storm in spots;28;21;SSW;23;70%;88%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny and mild;15;2;Sunshine and cooler;10;-2;N;19;50%;8%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Warm this morning;39;27;Not as warm;33;26;SSE;15;62%;10%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. shower or two;26;19;Showers, not as warm;21;12;N;21;55%;100%;6

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;4;1;Rain and drizzle;6;2;ESE;23;75%;98%;1

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and mild;7;-2;Sunny and mild;6;-3;S;8;68%;3%;3

Mumbai, India;Warmer;38;26;Hazy sunshine;35;27;SSW;9;34%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;30;18;Clouds and sun;30;15;NNE;15;45%;32%;14

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;10;5;Breezy with rain;11;10;SSE;25;78%;98%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Rain and drizzle;12;2;A shower or two;14;5;WSW;9;62%;87%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow at times;-4;-10;A bit of a.m. snow;-2;-10;WSW;26;87%;93%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brief p.m. showers;14;6;Turning sunny;14;4;SE;9;58%;1%;7

Oslo, Norway;Fog to sun;11;-2;Fog, then some sun;13;1;WNW;5;69%;13%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A stray p.m. shower;4;1;A couple of showers;7;2;E;20;85%;96%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;33;24;Becoming cloudy;32;25;N;9;66%;60%;8

Panama City, Panama;Mostly sunny;33;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;NNW;17;66%;88%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;30;24;Showers around;28;23;E;13;84%;75%;3

Paris, France;Sunny and pleasant;18;5;Sunny and mild;19;7;ENE;9;48%;1%;4

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;28;16;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;E;21;42%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Decreasing clouds;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;S;11;67%;76%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy and breezy;32;22;A couple of t-storms;32;24;N;21;78%;94%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny;35;20;ESE;10;41%;6%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and mild;18;1;Fog to sun;17;0;N;9;45%;0%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;A flurry;9;4;Mostly sunny;18;6;E;10;63%;3%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Showers;20;12;Periods of rain;19;12;SSW;13;74%;98%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Cloudy with showers;18;8;Showers around;16;9;S;7;77%;96%;3

Recife, Brazil;A.M. showers, cloudy;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;SE;14;72%;97%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;8;4;A morning shower;5;-1;ENE;11;80%;45%;1

Riga, Latvia;Showers around;7;-1;Partly sunny, mild;12;1;W;7;59%;12%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;Some sun, pleasant;30;22;NE;11;65%;4%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;34;21;Sunny and hot;34;17;NNE;12;8%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Sunny and nice;19;0;Plenty of sunshine;19;2;NNW;10;50%;0%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;7;-3;A morning shower;5;1;WSW;11;79%;55%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds and fog;17;10;Mostly cloudy;17;9;WSW;17;68%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray thunderstorm;28;19;A shower and t-storm;28;18;ENE;17;73%;98%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;28;23;Winds subsiding;28;24;E;24;71%;77%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun;24;19;A shower or two;24;19;N;13;89%;86%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;Mostly sunny;26;15;NNE;8;29%;29%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny, not as warm;22;9;Sunny and warmer;26;11;SSW;8;26%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray a.m. shower;31;20;A p.m. shower or two;30;21;NE;12;72%;69%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain tapering off;15;10;Showers around;18;11;E;14;67%;99%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;13;4;Inc. clouds;11;7;N;10;64%;41%;3

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or two;8;4;Mostly sunny;14;4;S;11;71%;41%;6

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;14;8;Partly sunny, mild;18;11;SSE;15;62%;66%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm or two;33;26;NNE;11;72%;75%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy in the p.m.;11;0;Sunny and warmer;16;2;W;13;40%;1%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;24;A morning shower;29;24;ENE;24;65%;73%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, mild;10;0;Clouds and sun, mild;14;0;WSW;11;59%;17%;3

Sydney, Australia;A stray thunderstorm;25;17;Periods of rain;21;19;NNE;13;74%;100%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;15;14;Warmer;23;18;ESE;21;75%;87%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and snow shower;5;0;Periods of sun;9;-1;WSW;17;72%;35%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Snow and rain;3;1;Bit of rain, snow;5;1;NE;10;93%;97%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;A little a.m. snow;4;0;Snow, then rain;2;-1;NW;8;86%;96%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sun and some clouds;17;9;A shower in the p.m.;18;9;S;11;35%;83%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Showers around;15;9;Periods of rain;14;11;WSW;23;69%;100%;5

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and beautiful;21;4;Plenty of sunshine;20;5;ESE;10;40%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;12;5;A little rain;14;6;E;16;54%;82%;4

Toronto, Canada;Rain and ice;3;3;Breezy and milder;10;3;SW;25;76%;32%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and cool;15;9;Sunshine and cool;17;10;ESE;12;53%;2%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;16;7;Mostly sunny;18;9;SSE;14;55%;1%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouding up;3;-4;Windy and colder;-3;-15;ESE;25;49%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;11;3;A thick cloud cover;11;5;NNE;7;53%;15%;1

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and mild;20;2;Sunny and mild;19;2;NW;12;35%;1%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A morning shower;29;23;E;10;71%;87%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mild with sunshine;15;2;Mostly sunny;12;-2;NW;12;45%;8%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and warm;19;0;Plenty of sunshine;13;1;WNW;12;43%;4%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;20;16;Decreasing clouds;19;14;S;16;93%;76%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly cloudy;33;25;Mostly sunny, warm;36;23;SW;10;51%;15%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and chilly;6;-1;Colder;2;-5;NNE;5;70%;56%;2

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather