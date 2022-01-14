Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, January 14, 2022

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;31;26;Humid with clearing;31;25;SW;14;81%;44%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sunshine;27;18;Breezy;27;19;SE;24;47%;91%;3

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;12;1;Mostly sunny;12;0;NNE;14;74%;8%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;13;3;Mostly sunny;13;4;E;8;80%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds;10;3;Partial sunshine;6;2;SSW;13;91%;30%;1

Anchorage, United States;Periods of sun;4;-2;A little icy mix;2;-4;S;7;77%;91%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;11;1;A morning shower;10;1;SSW;8;82%;56%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of a.m. snow;-7;-11;Snow tapering off;2;-10;SSW;45;39%;92%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;37;25;Breezy and hot;37;27;NNE;23;46%;33%;12

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and warmer;10;2;Plenty of sunshine;13;6;N;13;72%;25%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Nice with sunshine;24;17;Clouds and sunshine;26;16;ESE;17;46%;26%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;19;8;Mostly sunny;16;6;SSE;12;52%;9%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;33;22;Mostly sunny;33;22;SE;11;61%;17%;8

Bangalore, India;Some brightening;28;19;Mostly cloudy;29;19;ESE;7;56%;29%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny, low humidity;34;24;Sunshine;33;24;S;9;60%;4%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;11;3;Plenty of sun;12;2;WNW;15;64%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;3;-6;Partly sunny;3;-8;NNE;21;23%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;4;-1;Partly sunny;3;-3;SSW;8;89%;31%;1

Berlin, Germany;Breezy this morning;7;-1;Partly sunny;4;-1;SSW;7;88%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A bit of rain;17;9;A little a.m. rain;19;8;ESE;10;67%;67%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;29;17;Mostly sunny, nice;29;16;E;14;54%;2%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy this morning;10;3;Partly sunny;6;-4;N;13;74%;19%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;4;-2;Partly sunny;4;-1;SSW;7;95%;16%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;6;-3;Partly sunny;5;-7;SE;8;64%;11%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Abundant sunshine;8;0;Partly sunny;7;-8;ESE;9;72%;35%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine, very hot;41;29;A stray p.m. t-storm;38;25;N;13;52%;91%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;A t-storm around;27;18;SSE;8;51%;80%;4

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;6;-1;Clearing;9;1;WNW;11;31%;2%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly cloudy;16;10;Turning cloudy;16;11;W;18;46%;6%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warmer;38;18;Partly sunny, cooler;26;19;NNW;20;65%;6%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray shower;30;18;A little p.m. rain;30;21;ESE;4;53%;61%;4

Chennai, India;Humid with some sun;32;25;A couple of showers;30;24;NE;9;85%;86%;4

Chicago, United States;A snow shower;2;-5;Colder;-4;-7;E;23;60%;42%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;31;24;A t-storm around;30;23;S;10;75%;62%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;7;-1;Partly sunny;4;2;WSW;7;82%;43%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;27;21;High clouds;27;21;N;17;63%;1%;4

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;21;3;Very windy;4;-3;NNW;42;48%;44%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Very warm;34;25;Partly sunny, warm;35;25;NE;17;63%;13%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;14;7;Hazy sunshine;18;8;NW;7;82%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Snow showers;3;-9;Plenty of sunshine;8;-1;SSW;9;42%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy;22;16;Mostly sunny;26;14;NW;9;58%;4%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;WNW;8;79%;94%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;7;3;Rather cloudy;8;4;WSW;7;87%;30%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, mild;11;10;Cloudy and mild;14;9;NE;13;35%;60%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Winds subsiding;14;12;Partly sunny;15;12;ESE;21;73%;44%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;20;17;Low clouds;23;18;SSE;7;82%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. t-storm;24;16;Cloudy, a t-storm;22;16;NNE;8;86%;91%;4

Havana, Cuba;Turning sunny, nice;24;15;Lots of sun, nice;26;18;S;9;46%;2%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Windy and colder;2;-2;Breezy in the a.m.;0;-6;WNW;22;79%;39%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partial sunshine;33;22;Mostly cloudy;33;22;ESE;7;52%;3%;7

Hong Kong, China;Breezy this morning;20;16;Mostly sunny;22;17;E;12;67%;19%;5

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;27;19;An afternoon shower;27;19;NNE;5;67%;58%;5

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;30;20;A passing shower;27;19;ESE;10;58%;81%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;18;4;Increasing clouds;18;7;NE;9;51%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Chilly with sunshine;5;-1;Partly sunny;7;2;NNW;14;75%;57%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;29;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;WSW;13;82%;96%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, cooler;25;23;Clouds and sun, nice;26;20;N;17;58%;33%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-shower in spots;25;17;A stray a.m. t-storm;24;16;WNW;9;72%;66%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;7;-5;Cloudy;6;0;SSW;8;35%;48%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;24;13;Sunny and pleasant;23;13;NE;19;39%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;17;4;Hazy sun;16;4;SSW;7;73%;4%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun and warm;34;19;Hazy sunshine;31;17;N;21;20%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Windy;4;1;A few flurries;2;-1;NW;27;69%;54%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;30;23;A shower in the p.m.;30;24;NE;13;52%;56%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;32;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;SW;7;72%;66%;3

Kolkata, India;A couple of showers;21;17;Sunshine;23;15;NNW;8;60%;9%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;34;23;Hot with some sun;36;24;SE;5;53%;24%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;13;3;A little p.m. rain;13;4;ENE;11;62%;85%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;33;25;High clouds;33;25;SW;11;71%;44%;4

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;25;21;Sun and clouds;25;21;SSE;10;72%;75%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Brilliant sunshine;13;6;Sun and some clouds;14;8;SE;11;84%;18%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;8;2;Some sunshine;7;4;SW;7;88%;32%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy;23;13;Mostly cloudy;22;12;NNE;9;46%;44%;1

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;28;24;Clearing;28;23;W;9;72%;28%;6

Madrid, Spain;Plenty of sunshine;9;-3;Partly sunny;9;-4;S;5;73%;11%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;32;28;Some brightening;32;28;NE;14;63%;13%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;E;9;76%;87%;4

Manila, Philippines;Nice with some sun;29;23;Some sun, pleasant;31;22;E;11;57%;2%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Hot, an a.m. shower;34;18;Cooler;24;16;SSE;17;72%;56%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;21;6;A t-storm around;21;5;NNE;9;41%;65%;6

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;22;13;Nice with sunshine;23;19;SSE;11;51%;21%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Winds subsiding;5;0;Breezy with flurries;1;-2;NW;26;58%;53%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;33;24;Breezy in the p.m.;33;25;E;22;58%;1%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine, very hot;36;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;24;NE;15;44%;91%;11

Montreal, Canada;Colder in the p.m.;-11;-24;Sunny, but very cold;-17;-22;W;9;53%;0%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;2;-3;A bit of p.m. snow;-2;-4;NW;23;76%;95%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;27;21;Hazy sun;29;22;N;10;60%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;29;14;A stray t-shower;29;16;NNW;12;47%;66%;7

New York, United States;Increasingly windy;6;-11;Breezy, much colder;-7;-11;N;24;32%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Brilliant sunshine;13;5;Partly sunny;15;6;NE;16;66%;31%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and colder;-18;-22;Low clouds breaking;-5;-8;SSE;17;87%;73%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and snow shower;6;1;Mostly cloudy;9;-1;SSE;6;55%;4%;2

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, colder;4;-5;Mostly sunny;-3;-8;NNW;3;65%;26%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Very cold;-16;-25;Sunny, but very cold;-19;-23;WNW;16;48%;0%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;Cloudy, a downpour;30;25;SE;6;77%;91%;4

Panama City, Panama;Mostly sunny;31;23;A passing shower;32;22;NNW;13;64%;81%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;E;9;81%;88%;5

Paris, France;Partly sunny;5;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-2;WSW;5;97%;1%;2

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;30;18;Breezy in the p.m.;25;17;S;23;56%;2%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunshine, less humid;31;22;Partly sunny;30;21;NW;8;58%;2%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain this morning;28;23;A couple of showers;32;23;NNE;17;75%;92%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A passing shower;31;18;A shower in the p.m.;32;18;ESE;10;54%;59%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, milder;7;2;Partly sunny;5;-3;SSE;7;67%;36%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cold;3;-14;Mostly cloudy;2;-16;W;10;86%;44%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A heavy shower;19;10;Afternoon showers;19;9;SSW;13;67%;96%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny;19;6;Mostly sunny;19;6;N;5;75%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;30;25;Decreasing clouds;31;24;E;14;62%;35%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow and rain;7;0;A bit of p.m. snow;2;0;SW;22;66%;86%;0

Riga, Latvia;Very windy, a shower;4;2;Winds subsiding;2;-2;WNW;28;74%;38%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;30;24;A t-storm around;30;23;ENE;11;72%;64%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy, warm;27;17;A p.m. shower or two;25;12;NE;10;51%;62%;4

Rome, Italy;Sunshine;11;-2;Plenty of sunshine;13;0;NNE;8;87%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;3;0;Low clouds;0;-5;NW;15;64%;19%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;15;9;Partly sunny;16;8;NE;10;71%;0%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or two;26;17;A shower;26;16;ENE;14;65%;83%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in the p.m.;29;22;A shower;28;22;ESE;6;77%;92%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;Partly sunny, humid;21;16;W;9;94%;29%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;23;10;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;SW;10;31%;2%;7

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun, nice;30;17;Sun and some clouds;27;15;SSW;14;45%;30%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;29;21;A shower in the p.m.;29;21;N;9;74%;66%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine;14;2;Partial sunshine;14;5;ESE;10;71%;26%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;10;3;Periods of sun;9;4;NNE;6;83%;8%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;0;-8;Decreasing clouds;5;-5;SE;5;56%;72%;1

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and chilly;7;4;Cloudy and milder;12;4;ESE;10;56%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy and breezy;32;25;A t-storm around;32;25;N;19;65%;66%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Not as cold;4;0;Partly sunny;4;-6;WSW;19;72%;10%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;28;23;A passing shower;29;23;E;10;70%;94%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Windy;4;-1;Mostly sunny;1;-3;SW;9;63%;4%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy, humid;27;22;A shower and t-storm;28;22;N;16;75%;95%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Decreasing clouds;18;13;Pleasant and warmer;22;14;E;10;69%;33%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy;2;0;Breezy in the a.m.;1;-3;WNW;22;77%;44%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy;17;10;Cloudy and mild;13;9;ENE;13;70%;84%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming very windy;3;-3;Snow showers;4;-3;NW;25;60%;50%;2

Tehran, Iran;Showers;13;7;Afternoon showers;12;3;WNW;11;53%;100%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Heavy p.m. showers;16;10;A few showers;15;11;W;15;70%;100%;1

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sun;13;-1;Sunny and warmer;17;2;ENE;8;56%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine and breezy;8;1;Mostly cloudy;11;1;NNW;10;40%;7%;2

Toronto, Canada;Colder;-9;-18;Clearing, very cold;-13;-14;NNE;19;50%;42%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Becoming cloudy;14;11;A shower or two;14;10;NW;14;60%;91%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;14;6;Mostly sunny;15;6;W;15;72%;3%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;-13;-33;Rather cloudy;-16;-34;NE;9;69%;24%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Low clouds;9;4;Periods of sun;8;3;NE;5;78%;39%;1

Vienna, Austria;Windy this morning;9;3;Partly sunny;6;-3;ESE;9;73%;10%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;30;18;Sunny and hot;34;19;SE;7;46%;21%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of showers;6;0;Sun and some clouds;2;-3;WNW;18;52%;12%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Windy with showers;6;-2;Partly sunny;2;-2;W;18;85%;3%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;18;13;Breezy in the p.m.;21;13;ESE;23;62%;0%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;33;22;Mostly sunny;34;21;WSW;7;47%;44%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Clearing;3;-10;Increasing clouds;-1;-8;ENE;2;46%;32%;3

