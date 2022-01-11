Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, January 11, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;32;26;Mostly sunny, humid;32;26;SW;17;79%;39%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun;24;16;Sunny and beautiful;24;17;NW;7;62%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;14;6;Clouds and sun;15;6;NW;5;67%;67%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Partial sunshine;14;8;Partly sunny;12;7;NE;13;58%;85%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Inc. clouds;5;2;Partly sunny;7;3;SW;8;90%;35%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;1;-3;Snow, ice early;2;-2;NNE;7;82%;88%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;10;6;Decreasing clouds;12;2;ESE;8;51%;5%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, cold;-15;-20;Cloudy and cold;-13;-16;NE;8;82%;44%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;37;22;Sunshine and hot;38;23;ESE;11;32%;1%;12

Athens, Greece;A little rain;13;6;Showers;8;2;NNE;28;77%;98%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;25;18;Showers around;25;17;SW;18;59%;60%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;A couple of showers;19;11;Mostly sunny;22;13;SSE;14;64%;8%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;22;A shower in the p.m.;32;23;SE;7;68%;63%;4

Bangalore, India;Partial sunshine;29;19;Partly sunny;28;20;S;9;56%;66%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny and hot;36;24;Mostly sunny;33;23;S;8;54%;2%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;14;7;Mostly sunny;12;3;N;11;75%;3%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-8;Partly sunny;3;-7;NNW;15;23%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Snow showers;0;-6;Cold with flurries;-3;-14;SW;10;77%;62%;2

Berlin, Germany;Colder;0;-4;Low clouds;2;1;WSW;7;91%;62%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;18;11;An afternoon shower;19;11;S;9;74%;81%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;N;13;81%;97%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;2;-5;Periods of sun;0;-3;NW;18;64%;62%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;6;0;Low clouds;5;-1;E;6;97%;35%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Breezy this morning;2;-4;Periods of sun;-1;-4;SSE;9;43%;44%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;4;-8;Partly sunny;1;-8;NW;6;55%;39%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very hot;37;22;Not as hot;31;21;E;15;59%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;29;20;Cloudy;31;20;ENE;10;35%;64%;4

Busan, South Korea;Colder;4;-4;Sunny and chilly;5;-3;WNW;15;43%;7%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy this morning;20;13;Increasing clouds;21;12;NW;16;24%;2%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;23;18;Partly sunny, warmer;27;19;SSE;21;56%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in the p.m.;27;17;A bit of rain;27;19;NNE;5;61%;85%;5

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;33;24;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;ESE;7;83%;81%;5

Chicago, United States;Windy, not as cold;0;-1;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;NW;12;80%;33%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. shower or two;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;NNE;9;75%;62%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rather cloudy;2;1;Mostly cloudy;5;4;W;9;92%;41%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;27;21;Mostly sunny, nice;27;22;NNW;9;59%;2%;6

Dallas, United States;Becoming cloudy;14;3;Partly sunny;17;3;SSW;10;43%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy and breezy;34;26;Breezy and very warm;33;25;NE;26;63%;4%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;16;9;Hazy sun;18;9;W;7;82%;2%;4

Denver, United States;Periods of sun;10;0;Partly sunny;12;1;SW;10;29%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers around;27;19;Mainly cloudy;25;15;NE;10;72%;39%;2

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;SSW;9;75%;65%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;9;4;Partly sunny;8;2;WSW;9;82%;9%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mild with hazy sun;13;3;Cloudy and mild;12;6;NE;8;26%;26%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, breezy;17;14;Mostly sunny, breezy;15;13;E;37;68%;41%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;19;12;Mostly cloudy;21;16;SE;8;71%;30%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;24;17;Cloudy, a t-storm;21;17;ENE;11;89%;85%;6

Havana, Cuba;A couple of showers;25;20;A passing shower;26;19;NNE;13;64%;85%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy, cold;-7;-7;Partly sunny, breezy;2;1;SW;27;88%;62%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Hazy sunshine;34;22;Mostly cloudy;33;21;ESE;5;50%;2%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;21;14;Sun and clouds;20;16;ENE;14;59%;9%;2

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;26;20;A shower in the p.m.;27;20;ENE;9;66%;55%;5

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;29;20;A t-storm around;27;20;SE;10;61%;91%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;17;3;Increasing clouds;17;5;NNE;10;53%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;A little p.m. rain;9;2;Rain at times;2;0;NNE;27;91%;99%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;31;23;A thunderstorm;29;24;NW;12;80%;91%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, nice;30;24;Sunny and humid;30;24;NNW;9;66%;8%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray t-shower;26;17;Cloudy, a t-storm;24;17;ENE;10;76%;91%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;7;-7;Cloudy;7;-6;SSW;8;24%;0%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and beautiful;23;10;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;N;5;49%;2%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;18;5;A t-storm around;16;4;SE;6;72%;57%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy and very warm;34;23;Sunshine, very hot;37;23;NNE;16;31%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, cold;-4;-13;Frigid;-12;-15;NW;18;67%;23%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun, a shower;30;23;A few showers;29;23;NNE;10;62%;93%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;23;WNW;7;76%;85%;5

Kolkata, India;A shower in the p.m.;27;19;Mostly cloudy;23;18;SW;6;76%;89%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;33;22;Partly sunny;35;23;E;4;60%;4%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A little rain;13;4;A little p.m. rain;14;4;E;15;68%;80%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Very warm;33;26;Cloudy;33;26;SW;11;69%;66%;5

Lima, Peru;More clouds than sun;24;20;Low clouds;24;21;SSE;10;76%;25%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Decreasing clouds;16;7;Mostly sunny;15;6;ENE;13;78%;1%;2

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy with a shower;10;2;Mostly sunny;7;2;WSW;4;84%;5%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;25;11;Mostly sunny;25;14;NNE;7;25%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;29;24;Cloudy;28;23;SW;9;73%;44%;3

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, mild;15;1;Mostly sunny;12;-3;NE;9;55%;1%;2

Male, Maldives;High clouds;32;27;Clouds and sun;32;27;NNE;13;63%;26%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Increasing clouds;32;25;A morning shower;31;25;NNE;8;76%;89%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;31;22;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;E;9;63%;5%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;27;17;Partly sunny;30;19;E;16;51%;10%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly cloudy, cool;17;5;Partly sunny;20;4;N;9;50%;7%;6

Miami, United States;Windy;23;20;Some sun, a shower;22;18;E;19;70%;96%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, cold;-6;-14;Bitterly cold;-9;-12;WNW;11;69%;62%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy and windy;33;24;Breezy with sunshine;33;24;ENE;25;57%;0%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Warm with sunshine;34;20;Sunny and cooler;26;17;ENE;18;68%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and very cold;-18;-20;A little snow;-3;-9;N;9;71%;94%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-11;-13;Cloudy and very cold;-12;-19;NNE;16;69%;91%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;26;19;Plenty of sunshine;27;19;N;12;56%;2%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy;27;14;Partly sunny, breezy;27;13;N;24;44%;2%;6

New York, United States;Sunny and frigid;-7;-9;Not as cold;4;-2;SW;17;45%;4%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;18;12;Morning showers;18;7;SSE;10;66%;93%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;-14;-17;Cloudy;-14;-23;NNE;9;87%;24%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler with rain;8;3;Increasing clouds;6;3;WNW;18;45%;19%;2

Oslo, Norway;Snow and rain;5;-1;Mostly cloudy;4;3;SSW;6;78%;9%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunshine, very cold;-17;-19;A little a.m. snow;-2;-9;NNE;16;74%;62%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Cloudy;31;26;W;10;69%;85%;5

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;32;23;A passing shower;31;22;NNW;12;68%;81%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sun and clouds, nice;29;23;A shower or two;31;23;NE;9;71%;85%;7

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;5;-1;Low clouds;5;0;NNE;6;87%;9%;0

Perth, Australia;Warmer;36;23;Plenty of sunshine;32;20;SW;18;33%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;33;23;Partly sunny;31;23;SW;9;55%;5%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;33;24;Mostly cloudy;33;24;N;13;67%;44%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A passing shower;31;17;A couple of showers;30;17;S;10;57%;94%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;-1;-5;Mostly cloudy;1;-2;WSW;7;59%;62%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Colder with sunshine;-5;-24;Turning cloudy, cold;-7;-21;ESE;6;69%;9%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;18;11;Rain at times;18;12;NNE;13;74%;99%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mainly cloudy;18;7;Clouds and sun;20;6;E;6;76%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;E;12;70%;95%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A bit of p.m. snow;3;2;Afternoon flurries;4;1;SW;41;55%;90%;0

Riga, Latvia;Colder with some sun;-6;-10;P.M. snow showers;0;-1;SSW;13;82%;74%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers;28;23;A thunderstorm;29;23;ENE;10;84%;91%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, nice;25;13;Mostly sunny;26;14;SE;6;31%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;Breezy this morning;11;2;Periods of sun;11;-2;NNE;17;60%;27%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and frigid;-12;-19;Not as cold;-8;-8;SSW;9;81%;36%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;15;8;Partly sunny;15;9;NW;10;77%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm around;26;17;A shower in the p.m.;27;17;ENE;20;60%;60%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;28;22;A passing shower;28;21;SSE;14;66%;80%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;17;Mostly sunny, humid;24;17;N;11;82%;34%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;23;9;Nice with sunshine;23;10;ENE;6;32%;26%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;30;16;Sunny and nice;29;16;SW;14;48%;7%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Nice with some sun;30;20;A couple of showers;28;20;SSE;12;70%;88%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, mild;19;5;Mostly sunny;17;6;E;8;68%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;A few showers;10;10;Rain tapering off;12;8;SSE;11;88%;97%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine and colder;-4;-10;Increasing clouds;-2;-9;NW;9;34%;64%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, chilly;6;0;Sunny;8;0;SW;9;57%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy in the p.m.;32;25;A t-storm around;32;25;NNE;22;64%;60%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Snow showers, colder;1;-7;Cloudy with flurries;-1;-11;NW;10;72%;57%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;28;23;A couple of showers;27;23;ESE;14;72%;97%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;1;-1;Mostly cloudy;3;3;WSW;11;89%;12%;0

Sydney, Australia;Humid;25;22;A shower in the a.m.;26;21;SSE;18;70%;91%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;13;12;Cloudy;16;14;NNE;13;64%;64%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;-12;-14;P.M. snow showers;1;1;SSW;18;90%;74%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;9;2;Cloudy and mild;13;5;SSE;8;52%;26%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mild with some sun;11;2;Increasing clouds;12;4;N;11;61%;60%;2

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sunshine;12;6;Mostly sunny, mild;16;7;NNE;11;41%;3%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;20;12;Increasing clouds;19;12;SSE;10;51%;3%;3

Tirana, Albania;Windy this morning;11;2;A couple of showers;15;-2;ENE;9;38%;84%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Chilly with rain;7;3;Mostly sunny, chilly;7;1;NNW;17;39%;3%;3

Toronto, Canada;Turning cloudy, cold;-5;-7;Not as cold;3;-2;WNW;27;66%;87%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy, windy;13;11;Rain in the morning;14;10;NNW;14;77%;92%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;12;8;Partly sunny;12;4;SW;19;66%;33%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;-14;-31;Turning colder;-16;-30;E;10;82%;17%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;8;8;Rain, heavy at times;9;6;E;10;79%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;1;-5;Periods of sun;1;-1;NW;12;55%;53%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with hazy sun;32;16;Sunny and very warm;31;17;E;6;51%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Colder;-5;-15;Clouds and sun, cold;-8;-9;SW;5;85%;62%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;-2;-7;Partly sunny, chilly;-2;-3;W;7;84%;62%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with some sun;21;16;Clouds and sun;20;13;SE;9;78%;57%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;35;19;Cloudy;33;21;SW;7;49%;5%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Low clouds;5;-4;Becoming cloudy;5;-1;NNE;3;58%;50%;2

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather