Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, December 20, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;32;25;Partly sunny;32;25;SSW;9;75%;12%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouding up;27;18;Partly sunny;28;19;N;7;56%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of clouds;10;5;A little a.m. rain;12;1;W;17;77%;98%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;15;7;Mostly sunny;17;8;SSE;8;74%;6%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;7;-2;Cloudy and chilly;2;-3;S;6;83%;0%;0

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. snow;-3;-7;Partly sunny;-5;-14;NE;3;80%;9%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;19;9;Showers around;25;5;SE;10;40%;73%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow;-1;-4;Low clouds;-2;-7;SE;11;68%;8%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;38;25;A t-storm around;36;25;E;9;53%;91%;13

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, milder;14;7;A couple of showers;10;4;NNE;10;55%;84%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;22;17;Mostly cloudy;25;18;NW;15;59%;3%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly cloudy;17;7;Hazy sun;17;7;SSE;12;52%;4%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;28;23;Thunderstorms;29;23;SE;6;84%;98%;4

Bangalore, India;Brilliant sunshine;27;14;Hazy sunshine;26;14;E;6;66%;2%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, nice;31;19;Increasing clouds;31;21;S;6;51%;27%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;14;4;Partly sunny;13;6;NNE;13;70%;42%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;14;-3;Partly sunny, mild;7;-3;ESE;9;45%;7%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain and snow shower;6;-1;Partly sunny;2;-3;SSE;10;54%;9%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;4;0;Cloudy;2;-2;WSW;7;68%;35%;0

Bogota, Colombia;An afternoon shower;19;11;A couple of showers;19;11;NW;10;76%;94%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A thunderstorm;26;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;19;NE;14;76%;80%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;A snow shower;5;-2;Sun and clouds;2;-3;NNE;6;73%;29%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Fog early in the day;6;-4;Sunshine and chilly;1;-5;ESE;6;85%;0%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Showers of rain/snow;3;-4;Partly sunny;-1;-6;SSE;11;56%;18%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;6;-3;Partly sunny;3;-5;WNW;8;55%;14%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sunshine;31;22;A little a.m. rain;28;20;E;14;59%;57%;12

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;31;19;A stray thunderstorm;28;19;NNE;10;48%;85%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;13;3;Mostly sunny;14;1;NW;10;70%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, breezy;14;10;Plenty of sunshine;18;11;WSW;14;51%;8%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and warm;32;17;Sunny;27;18;W;13;62%;26%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain and drizzle;28;20;A little p.m. rain;27;20;SE;5;65%;65%;5

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;31;21;Hazy sun;30;20;NE;8;65%;1%;6

Chicago, United States;Sunny and breezy;5;-1;Periods of sun;4;-6;WNW;18;57%;4%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Nice with sunshine;32;24;Partly sunny;30;23;NNE;14;72%;27%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Plenty of sun;3;-3;Morning snow showers;1;0;SSE;7;75%;97%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;28;22;Cloudy;28;22;NE;11;63%;26%;2

Dallas, United States;A morning shower;11;2;Sunny;15;4;SE;8;60%;0%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Becoming cloudy;34;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;ENE;14;75%;80%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;19;7;Hazy sun;20;8;NNW;5;59%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;16;3;Mostly sunny, mild;16;2;SSW;10;16%;0%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sun;25;12;Hazy sunshine;26;14;W;8;68%;3%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;33;24;A morning t-storm;31;25;S;9;73%;78%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Fog early in the day;7;4;Cloudy;7;5;SE;14;85%;26%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mild with hazy sun;15;3;Increasing clouds;17;7;N;12;31%;25%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;16;14;Mostly cloudy;17;14;NE;12;80%;27%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;More clouds than sun;22;14;Hazy sunshine;25;14;N;8;56%;3%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Thundershowers;21;15;A t-storm in spots;22;16;NE;11;84%;96%;5

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and nice;29;19;Showers and t-storms;28;21;NW;14;73%;99%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Snow showers;-9;-11;Cloudy and very cold;-10;-13;N;17;74%;41%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sunny intervals;31;24;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;SE;9;63%;66%;6

Hong Kong, China;Rain this afternoon;19;13;A little a.m. rain;17;15;NNE;13;98%;73%;1

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;27;20;Breezy with a shower;26;20;ENE;26;62%;96%;2

Hyderabad, India;Sunny;27;13;Hazy sunshine;27;13;E;6;37%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;18;4;Turning cloudy;18;6;ENE;8;44%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower or two;8;0;An afternoon shower;6;-2;NW;11;67%;43%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;ESE;9;81%;94%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy;28;23;Breezy in the p.m.;28;23;N;24;40%;3%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Warmer;23;14;Couple of t-storms;23;14;NE;10;73%;99%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun, mild;14;0;Mostly cloudy, mild;15;0;N;8;37%;26%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;26;16;Mostly sunny;27;18;W;10;66%;2%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;17;4;Hazy sun;19;4;W;6;49%;3%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;28;16;Breezy in the a.m.;28;16;N;27;23%;2%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;P.M. snow showers;2;-8;A snow shower;-7;-10;WNW;17;51%;62%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;31;24;A shower or two;30;25;NE;19;64%;85%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;32;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;23;ESE;9;73%;94%;3

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;23;12;Hazy sun;23;13;W;8;58%;1%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;An afternoon shower;33;24;Mostly cloudy;32;24;WNW;7;70%;89%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;11;5;A little rain;12;6;E;11;75%;97%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and clouds;33;22;Clouds and sun;33;22;SW;8;50%;1%;4

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;21;17;Variable clouds;21;18;SSE;11;73%;7%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of rain;16;14;Periods of rain;17;13;SSW;17;86%;99%;1

London, United Kingdom;Fog early in the day;7;3;Mostly sunny;6;0;ESE;8;79%;0%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Rather cloudy;18;10;Mostly cloudy;19;10;N;7;38%;1%;2

Luanda, Angola;Low clouds breaking;29;25;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;SSW;11;70%;37%;11

Madrid, Spain;Low clouds and fog;11;5;Partly sunny;14;7;NE;3;71%;44%;2

Male, Maldives;A few showers;32;26;Clouds and sunshine;32;27;NE;15;64%;36%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;ENE;7;86%;66%;2

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;Partly sunny, humid;32;25;E;7;70%;33%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer;28;13;Mostly sunny;25;14;S;17;55%;28%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;21;7;Partly sunny;21;5;N;8;52%;3%;5

Miami, United States;A p.m. shower or two;27;23;Heavy thunderstorms;26;18;WSW;18;81%;94%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Snow showers, colder;-4;-9;Cold with flurries;-7;-12;NNW;12;40%;62%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;31;27;Cloudy and breezy;32;26;ENE;26;66%;36%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;A little a.m. rain;27;18;E;16;70%;75%;8

Montreal, Canada;Breezy in the p.m.;-4;-5;Inc. clouds;-3;-8;ENE;4;64%;26%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-6;-17;Cloudy and frigid;-16;-25;NNW;13;60%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;31;21;Hazy sunshine;30;21;NNE;8;54%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;25;16;A little a.m. rain;24;16;NE;21;75%;97%;7

New York, United States;Plenty of sunshine;4;0;Mostly sunny;7;2;ESE;14;44%;26%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clearing;13;10;Breezy in the a.m.;16;8;W;18;61%;4%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Periods of snow;-2;-14;Low clouds;-9;-13;S;7;90%;36%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;12;5;Mostly sunny;15;4;NNW;13;68%;3%;3

Oslo, Norway;Thickening clouds;2;-8;Cloudy;-3;-4;N;6;82%;62%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Not as cold;0;-7;Mostly cloudy;-5;-8;E;13;62%;81%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;30;25;A shower or two;30;25;ESE;13;73%;93%;7

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;30;24;A thunderstorm;30;24;NW;9;82%;96%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;E;9;82%;67%;6

Paris, France;Fog early in the day;6;0;Sunny, but chilly;4;-5;ENE;9;79%;0%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;32;18;Breezy in the p.m.;28;20;SSW;19;52%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;28;23;Turning cloudy;31;25;ESE;7;57%;34%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sunshine;32;24;Partly sunny;32;24;E;16;68%;44%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in spots;32;19;Mostly sunny;33;19;SE;9;52%;34%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Variable clouds;2;-1;Periods of sun;1;-3;SW;5;58%;19%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sun and milder;8;-4;Hazy sunshine;5;-10;NNW;10;48%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;19;12;Periods of rain;19;12;NNE;13;74%;98%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;25;11;High clouds, warm;24;14;SW;7;64%;81%;2

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;31;26;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;E;13;67%;91%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;7;1;Low clouds;4;0;E;15;80%;44%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow showers;-3;-6;Cloudy and cold;-5;-9;ENE;10;68%;62%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;27;20;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;NE;13;65%;7%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy and very warm;28;17;Sunshine, pleasant;25;11;NNE;13;34%;7%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;14;1;Sun and clouds;14;5;E;6;76%;89%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;-7;-10;A bit of a.m. snow;-8;-12;NW;13;55%;81%;0

San Francisco, United States;Cloudy;13;8;Periods of rain;12;10;ESE;12;75%;97%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;27;18;A thunderstorm;26;19;ENE;11;76%;85%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;28;23;Mostly sunny;29;23;SE;15;70%;28%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a t-storm;24;18;Humid with a t-storm;23;18;N;8;95%;84%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;Nice with sunshine;25;9;E;7;26%;1%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;33;17;Sunny and pleasant;32;17;SW;12;27%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;30;22;Mostly sunny;29;21;ENE;12;72%;66%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers;15;13;A little rain;16;11;SSE;19;84%;98%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;3;3;An afternoon shower;6;5;S;7;92%;85%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, mild;11;1;Decreasing clouds;8;-7;WNW;5;69%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Overcast and mild;14;7;Partly sunny, mild;16;6;NNE;10;56%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;N;10;68%;88%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little rain, windy;4;-2;Chilly with flurries;0;-9;WSW;24;65%;51%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;23;A shower or two;29;24;E;21;70%;92%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Variable cloudiness;-2;-7;Snow showers, cold;-4;-8;NNE;7;86%;50%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;27;23;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;SSW;16;58%;2%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. shower or two;23;19;Humid with rain;22;19;WNW;7;83%;100%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow showers, colder;-5;-6;Cold with flurries;-6;-7;N;12;49%;70%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, mild;15;3;Increasing clouds;16;7;S;9;49%;62%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;9;3;A little p.m. rain;8;0;NW;25;67%;68%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;13;6;Showers around;12;3;WNW;14;46%;65%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Downpours;15;10;Rain at times;16;11;SW;20;73%;100%;1

Tirana, Albania;Turning sunny;14;0;Plenty of sun;12;-2;E;7;40%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;11;3;Plenty of sunshine;13;5;NW;10;76%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Breezy with a flurry;3;-1;Clouds and sun;1;0;SSE;13;67%;34%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine;17;10;Sunshine;16;8;SW;11;63%;2%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;16;7;Partly sunny;16;7;SSE;7;80%;30%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;-4;-24;Plenty of sunshine;-10;-26;ENE;9;72%;29%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny, chilly;2;-4;Rain and drizzle;2;1;E;5;69%;98%;0

Vienna, Austria;A snow shower;4;0;Partly sunny;2;-3;NNW;5;51%;25%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with sunshine;28;13;Mostly sunny, warm;30;14;NNE;5;50%;4%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow showers;-3;-9;Cloudy and cold;-6;-13;NNW;10;48%;42%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain/snow showers;2;-7;Cloudy and chilly;-3;-6;W;12;72%;27%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;20;17;Very windy;21;17;NW;50;70%;1%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, nice;32;20;Mostly sunny;32;19;W;5;62%;2%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;An afternoon shower;10;-1;A bit of ice;6;-3;SSW;3;76%;100%;1

