Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, November 21, 2021

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. shower or two;32;25;A shower or two;31;25;S;12;81%;71%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;33;23;Plenty of sunshine;32;23;NNE;14;47%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;A shower in the p.m.;18;8;Sunny and nice;20;7;WSW;5;58%;7%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Afternoon showers;20;14;A shower in the p.m.;17;12;SSW;16;64%;58%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers;10;3;Partly sunny;9;4;NNW;10;81%;15%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;-13;-20;A little a.m. snow;-15;-18;NNE;11;74%;81%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Pleasant and warmer;19;6;Abundant sunshine;17;7;ENE;10;41%;4%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;-5;-6;Very windy;0;-3;SSW;38;72%;96%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine;34;22;Mostly sunny and hot;36;23;E;14;44%;3%;12

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;19;12;Partly sunny;19;15;SW;10;68%;78%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy;22;16;Cloudy with a shower;23;16;SSW;10;79%;85%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;24;13;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;NW;10;62%;19%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A drenching t-storm;32;23;A thunderstorm;31;23;SSE;6;77%;85%;4

Bangalore, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;27;19;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;E;6;79%;87%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon showers;36;27;A t-storm around;34;26;ESE;9;69%;80%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;17;9;A couple of showers;14;10;NE;20;80%;95%;1

Beijing, China;Breezy in the p.m.;8;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;4;-5;WSW;27;18%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog to sun;16;2;Cloudy;11;5;NW;3;84%;69%;1

Berlin, Germany;A couple of showers;9;3;Sunny intervals;7;0;W;10;70%;10%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Considerable clouds;18;9;Cloudy, p.m. rain;18;10;SE;8;78%;91%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;26;20;A stray thunderstorm;25;20;NE;10;80%;94%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds and fog;8;2;An afternoon shower;8;1;N;12;82%;55%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Showers;9;4;Mostly cloudy;6;-1;ENE;9;79%;1%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Fog to sun;13;2;Plenty of sunshine;14;5;NE;8;83%;61%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Low clouds and fog;8;2;Cloudy;10;2;N;6;73%;44%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and very hot;36;21;Very hot;37;11;SSE;12;35%;55%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray t-shower;33;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;19;NNE;9;41%;66%;7

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of clouds;20;12;Cooler;13;4;WNW;20;47%;2%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;20;16;Nice with some sun;23;16;NW;11;61%;27%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Breezy in the p.m.;24;18;Breezy in the a.m.;21;17;SE;36;65%;3%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;28;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;21;SSE;4;64%;69%;4

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;NE;10;84%;66%;4

Chicago, United States;A morning shower;12;-5;Breezy and colder;2;-3;WNW;27;41%;0%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;High clouds;31;24;Mostly cloudy;29;24;NNW;10;75%;78%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;8;0;Mostly sunny;5;2;W;5;69%;26%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Humid;32;25;Humid;31;25;NNE;21;66%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;20;7;Plenty of sunshine;18;5;S;8;39%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;34;24;Breezy in the p.m.;34;23;E;20;60%;27%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;27;14;Hazy sunshine;26;13;WNW;14;44%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Brilliant sunshine;12;2;Plenty of sunshine;19;4;SSW;9;14%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;30;19;Hazy sun;31;19;NNE;8;61%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;Showers around;32;24;SE;6;71%;76%;7

Dublin, Ireland;An afternoon shower;7;3;Partly sunny;8;3;WNW;11;86%;27%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;16;5;Mostly sunny, mild;17;5;NNE;9;28%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Some sun, a shower;18;13;Mostly cloudy;18;10;WSW;21;78%;44%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing, a shower;28;18;Cloudy and cooler;19;15;NNE;19;67%;31%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;17;ENE;12;65%;80%;7

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;22;A p.m. t-storm;28;22;N;9;74%;80%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Showers of rain/snow;1;-5;Mostly sunny, chilly;-1;-3;SSW;13;79%;82%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;33;25;Downpours;32;24;ENE;11;74%;93%;3

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;27;19;Cloudy, not as warm;22;14;NNE;15;58%;25%;1

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;29;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;23;ENE;23;60%;30%;5

Hyderabad, India;A stray thunderstorm;26;23;A stray thunderstorm;30;22;SE;8;61%;85%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;24;8;Hazy sunshine;24;8;NNW;11;45%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sun;14;7;Plenty of sunshine;15;11;SSW;13;67%;14%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;25;Downpours;32;24;WSW;16;79%;100%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Decreasing clouds;29;25;Breezy in the p.m.;31;25;N;23;37%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy and cooler;19;14;Cloudy, a t-storm;20;14;WNW;14;85%;98%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;19;1;Sunny and mild;21;1;NNW;7;17%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;32;17;Sunny and nice;32;15;N;8;23%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;23;10;Hazy sunshine;22;11;S;7;62%;6%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, nice;31;18;Breezy in the a.m.;32;19;N;25;18%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Winds subsiding;11;6;An afternoon shower;8;-4;ENE;9;72%;91%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;A t-storm around;31;24;N;11;57%;56%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;23;A t-storm around;33;23;SSE;9;65%;66%;9

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;30;22;Hazy sunshine;32;23;ENE;8;59%;42%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;NNW;7;79%;82%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;17;4;Mostly cloudy, mild;17;4;NW;14;48%;55%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;32;24;A morning shower;31;24;SSW;10;75%;61%;8

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;19;17;Low clouds;19;17;SSE;11;78%;15%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;18;11;Mostly cloudy;16;9;NW;16;70%;1%;2

London, United Kingdom;Breezy in the p.m.;8;4;Mostly sunny;9;4;NNE;18;67%;11%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;31;14;Clouds and sun, warm;29;15;NNE;7;18%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;29;25;Decreasing clouds;30;25;SSW;11;73%;31%;8

Madrid, Spain;Low clouds and fog;15;5;A couple of showers;9;3;ESE;6;76%;99%;1

Male, Maldives;A stray p.m. shower;30;28;A t-storm around;31;27;NW;19;68%;91%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;NNW;8;83%;98%;5

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;E;6;66%;80%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;19;10;Partly sunny;20;13;NW;13;66%;2%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;An afternoon shower;21;9;A p.m. t-storm;20;10;NNE;11;50%;66%;6

Miami, United States;A couple of showers;27;23;A couple of showers;27;19;NW;10;79%;86%;3

Minsk, Belarus;A passing shower;8;0;Partly sunny;1;-5;NNW;9;60%;0%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;33;25;Clouds and sun, nice;32;25;E;18;61%;44%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, warm;32;17;Hot, becoming breezy;33;14;S;19;29%;26%;11

Montreal, Canada;More clouds than sun;7;3;A bit of a.m. rain;5;-4;W;15;62%;62%;2

Moscow, Russia;An afternoon shower;2;-2;A morning flurry;-1;-6;WNW;19;60%;43%;0

Mumbai, India;Cloudy and humid;33;27;Mostly cloudy, humid;32;27;NNW;8;62%;70%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;16;Clouds and sun;26;15;NNE;17;55%;36%;9

New York, United States;Variable cloudiness;14;10;A little a.m. rain;11;1;NW;25;60%;64%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower in spots;18;10;Mostly sunny, nice;23;13;SE;10;66%;22%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;-6;-7;A little p.m. snow;0;-3;SW;26;80%;96%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;19;11;Rain, heavy at times;18;7;WNW;16;77%;100%;1

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;4;-4;Cloudy;2;-2;N;7;80%;14%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Snow and rain;7;1;Breezy with flurries;4;-6;WNW;26;59%;53%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;30;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;ESE;16;66%;80%;11

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;A couple of t-storms;29;24;NW;9;86%;99%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A thunderstorm;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;ENE;10;83%;78%;5

Paris, France;A couple of showers;9;4;Partly sunny;8;1;NE;18;63%;1%;1

Perth, Australia;Occasional p.m. rain;30;18;Cooler;21;13;S;25;63%;3%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Heavy p.m. showers;33;26;A t-storm or two;32;25;WSW;9;82%;96%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;NNE;15;71%;65%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;33;21;A p.m. t-storm;33;20;S;9;59%;66%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog early in the day;6;5;A shower in the a.m.;7;1;NW;11;65%;56%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain beginning;12;1;Colder with hazy sun;3;-5;NW;18;52%;6%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;11;Periods of rain;19;12;ESE;13;73%;99%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;20;11;Partly sunny;20;12;SSW;9;80%;93%;3

Recife, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;31;26;A shower in places;31;26;E;14;62%;80%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Milder with rain;8;6;Periods of rain;9;4;SW;27;78%;96%;0

Riga, Latvia;Clearing, a shower;6;-2;Partly sunny;2;-1;SW;8;76%;62%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;23;16;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;ENE;14;63%;2%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;31;20;Sunny and very warm;33;17;NNW;16;22%;2%;4

Rome, Italy;Partial sunshine;18;10;Periods of rain;16;10;NE;7;87%;93%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Afternoon flurries;3;-3;Mostly sunny;-1;-4;N;13;48%;27%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;20;10;Mostly sunny;20;9;WNW;11;57%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;28;18;A t-storm or two;27;18;ENE;12;74%;99%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A brief shower;29;24;A brief shower;29;24;SSE;12;72%;61%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;24;19;A t-storm around;24;18;N;10;91%;62%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;25;12;Sunny and nice;23;9;NNE;11;23%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;Sunny and pleasant;30;15;SW;13;33%;1%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;32;23;A shower in spots;30;23;SSW;11;73%;80%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;18;9;A passing shower;13;2;NW;10;76%;80%;2

Seattle, United States;Rather cloudy;8;3;Rain and drizzle;10;6;S;11;77%;97%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy;14;1;Cooler;7;-2;NW;15;59%;41%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;19;5;Cloudy and chilly;9;2;WNW;18;31%;0%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;31;25;Cloudy with a shower;31;25;NNE;9;73%;80%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Low clouds and fog;11;-1;Mostly sunny;12;4;ESE;7;72%;87%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray shower;30;24;A stray shower;30;24;E;10;65%;66%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;3;-5;Turning out cloudy;1;1;W;9;75%;19%;1

Sydney, Australia;Rain, some heavy;17;17;Periods of rain;20;18;SE;26;65%;99%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warm;30;19;Rain and drizzle;20;15;ENE;13;80%;94%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;4;-1;Mostly sunny;2;0;SSW;12;54%;85%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Milder;16;4;Clouds and sun;14;4;ENE;7;45%;3%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming very windy;13;3;Sunny and mild;14;4;NNW;6;66%;4%;2

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;14;7;A shower in the a.m.;15;7;SE;10;51%;62%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;21;15;Partly sunny, nice;22;16;SE;11;54%;8%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;A bit of rain;18;10;ESE;6;68%;96%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Becoming cloudy;15;13;Rain, heavy at times;20;13;NNW;16;78%;100%;1

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;8;1;A snow shower;4;-2;W;36;57%;94%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Thickening clouds;22;17;Mostly cloudy;23;16;SSW;9;57%;12%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;21;11;Mostly sunny, nice;21;11;NW;12;62%;15%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-13;-26;Sunny, not as cold;-9;-24;E;6;45%;2%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mainly cloudy;9;3;Rain;7;6;E;8;72%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds and fog;8;4;An afternoon shower;8;1;NNW;9;70%;66%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny and hot;34;21;Hot with sunshine;35;18;SE;9;47%;3%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers;8;-2;Partly sunny;0;-5;WSW;8;78%;25%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;9;4;Periods of sun;6;-1;WSW;10;88%;27%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Becoming very windy;19;14;Partly sunny;18;12;SSE;15;73%;12%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;35;23;Partly sunny;34;25;SW;7;57%;10%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Partial sunshine;13;-1;Plenty of sunshine;12;-1;ENE;3;64%;3%;3

