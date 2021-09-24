Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, September 24, 2021

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;29;24;Morning showers;28;24;WSW;18;88%;87%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine;38;31;Mostly sunny;38;32;WNW;14;49%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;27;15;Sunny and delightful;29;17;NW;9;26%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, humid;27;23;Mostly cloudy, humid;27;21;ESE;10;71%;10%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sunshine;21;16;A morning shower;21;13;ESE;8;83%;63%;1

Anchorage, United States;Bit of rain, snow;4;1;Mostly cloudy;6;-1;NNE;8;73%;31%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hazy and very hot;39;24;Sunny and not as hot;33;21;NW;10;18%;1%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing and chilly;9;-5;Mostly sunny;14;-2;ENE;10;62%;2%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;Sunny and nice;30;17;SE;8;50%;0%;9

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;24;16;Sunny and warmer;28;18;WNW;9;48%;0%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;15;11;Clouds and sun;17;12;NNW;14;71%;55%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;36;22;Hazy sun;36;20;NW;14;30%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or two;34;23;A shower in the a.m.;34;24;S;10;62%;74%;11

Bangalore, India;Low clouds;28;21;A t-storm around;27;19;W;11;68%;64%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;Heavy p.m. showers;28;25;ESE;10;87%;83%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;25;19;A t-storm in spots;26;19;W;14;78%;42%;5

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;21;18;Rain and drizzle;22;18;NNE;7;78%;91%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, warmer;25;10;Sunny and nice;25;12;ESE;7;65%;6%;4

Berlin, Germany;Windy this morning;18;16;Mostly cloudy;19;15;WNW;12;74%;23%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Sunny intervals;15;8;Clouds and sun;16;7;ESE;14;79%;44%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;31;17;A p.m. t-storm;30;16;SSW;8;52%;71%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, breezy;21;12;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;ESE;9;61%;6%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds, then sun;20;11;Partly sunny;21;14;ESE;6;76%;29%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Warmer;22;8;Sunshine, pleasant;24;10;ESE;9;62%;14%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;21;9;Sunny and beautiful;25;10;S;8;63%;9%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;19;10;Mostly sunny;21;13;NE;14;74%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;A shower or two;28;19;Mostly cloudy;29;20;NNE;10;32%;44%;8

Busan, South Korea;A stray p.m. shower;26;21;Showers around;25;20;NNE;20;70%;64%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;29;21;Sunshine and nice;30;22;NNE;14;34%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;20;9;Mostly sunny;20;13;NW;15;71%;8%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;28;18;A t-storm in spots;28;18;S;6;61%;55%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds breaking;35;27;A t-storm in spots;34;26;SW;9;71%;72%;6

Chicago, United States;Warmer;25;12;Partly sunny;21;12;W;17;49%;13%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;31;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;27;WSW;15;79%;85%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers around;16;13;Partial sunshine;17;10;WNW;16;61%;14%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;30;26;Mostly sunny;30;26;NNW;13;78%;31%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;30;16;Sunshine;32;18;S;9;45%;3%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, breezy;31;21;A shower or two;31;21;SE;21;66%;68%;11

Delhi, India;Humid;34;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;E;10;81%;68%;7

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, nice;25;10;Partly sunny;29;12;SW;9;23%;3%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Very hot;37;26;A t-storm in spots;34;27;SSW;7;76%;68%;9

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;35;23;Showers around;31;23;SE;8;65%;88%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Overcast, a shower;20;15;A morning shower;19;13;S;12;84%;64%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;32;15;Sunny and very warm;32;16;NNE;8;13%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;More clouds than sun;24;18;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;W;12;71%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A heavy thunderstorm;29;25;A t-storm in spots;30;24;ESE;9;86%;81%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;28;12;Sunny and pleasant;27;12;ENE;10;30%;1%;12

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;E;8;72%;56%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;9;8;A passing shower;12;6;WNW;15;86%;58%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;33;25;A couple of t-storms;31;25;SE;10;82%;82%;3

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;27;A t-storm in spots;33;26;E;15;71%;55%;9

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;NE;23;53%;66%;9

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;WNW;11;73%;68%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and delightful;32;22;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;NE;16;52%;3%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;19;15;Mostly sunny, warmer;24;13;E;9;65%;11%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Windy this afternoon;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;E;14;74%;76%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Rather cloudy, warm;36;30;Sunshine and warm;36;30;NNW;18;51%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warmer;28;14;Partly sunny;29;16;NNW;8;19%;1%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;30;16;Plenty of sunshine;32;14;N;8;22%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;A t-storm around;38;28;Mostly sunny, warm;36;28;W;11;54%;23%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A couple of t-storms;29;19;A couple of t-storms;27;19;SE;7;85%;80%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;37;28;Partly sunny;36;26;SW;13;40%;44%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Breezy with clearing;14;9;Variable cloudiness;15;11;W;14;70%;63%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;NNE;18;60%;55%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;22;Clouds and sun, nice;32;23;NW;10;57%;55%;8

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;34;27;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;S;7;79%;72%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;NW;8;77%;68%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;14;2;A morning shower;16;2;SE;13;49%;67%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;30;25;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;SSW;11;80%;88%;4

Lima, Peru;Hazy sunshine;17;14;Cloudy;17;14;SSE;14;82%;14%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;23;19;Nice with some sun;24;17;WNW;12;70%;14%;5

London, United Kingdom;Nice with some sun;22;16;A morning shower;21;14;SE;7;77%;67%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;27;16;Fog, then sun;26;16;SW;9;65%;0%;5

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;28;22;Sunny and pleasant;27;23;WSW;12;73%;30%;12

Madrid, Spain;Heavy thunderstorms;25;16;Some sun and nice;22;12;SW;11;56%;10%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;31;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;27;WNW;22;72%;97%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;A thunderstorm;30;25;W;7;77%;64%;4

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;E;8;68%;56%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Becoming very windy;19;6;Clouds and sun;12;4;SSE;18;61%;55%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower and t-storm;24;14;A t-storm around;24;14;N;10;52%;73%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;30;25;A t-storm or two;30;24;E;8;78%;77%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;11;7;A little a.m. rain;14;7;WNW;15;96%;64%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;30;24;Some sun, pleasant;30;25;SSW;15;71%;63%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning cloudy;16;11;Clouds and sun;19;11;NE;14;81%;1%;2

Montreal, Canada;Rain this morning;20;12;Mostly cloudy;21;13;SE;2;65%;25%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;10;6;Becoming cloudy;11;9;SSW;11;75%;81%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;30;26;A morning shower;31;26;SW;9;82%;66%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;25;14;Partly sunny;25;14;E;13;52%;44%;14

New York, United States;Occasional a.m. rain;23;15;Mostly sunny;24;17;W;8;51%;14%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sun;27;17;Plenty of sunshine;30;18;WNW;13;40%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and chilly;5;2;A shower or two;4;-1;NW;15;96%;83%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;28;19;Turning cloudy;30;22;E;10;56%;66%;6

Oslo, Norway;Periods of rain;13;6;Mostly sunny;16;6;SSE;7;56%;4%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;18;8;High clouds;21;10;SW;13;70%;42%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;Partly sunny;29;24;NE;7;72%;30%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;29;24;A morning t-storm;31;24;NW;8;79%;65%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A thunderstorm;31;24;ENE;10;76%;55%;12

Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;22;11;Clouds and sun, warm;25;16;SE;7;62%;63%;4

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;21;12;Breezy in the p.m.;25;12;ESE;24;47%;64%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;A couple of t-storms;30;25;WNW;11;84%;75%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;30;24;A t-storm around;31;25;SE;16;76%;55%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;32;22;A t-storm around;33;22;E;9;59%;54%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Breezy this morning;18;13;Partly sunny, nice;22;10;S;9;60%;7%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;28;17;Mainly cloudy;23;15;NE;7;73%;43%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;21;11;Nice with some sun;22;10;S;15;48%;41%;15

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;24;14;Sunny and pleasant;25;14;ENE;9;69%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;28;23;SE;18;78%;83%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouding up, chilly;7;3;Cloudy, rain, chilly;6;4;NE;17;76%;92%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;14;9;A little rain;16;10;WNW;17;88%;64%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;25;18;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;NE;12;64%;39%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;40;27;Sunny and very warm;40;27;NE;14;7%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;28;14;Partly sunny;29;17;W;9;55%;5%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy, cool;10;8;A little a.m. rain;10;9;WNW;8;93%;75%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;21;14;Fog to sun;19;14;WSW;16;68%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;26;17;A t-storm around;26;18;ENE;10;69%;55%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Nice with some sun;32;25;A shower in spots;31;25;ESE;11;73%;48%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;24;17;A shower and t-storm;25;18;ESE;8;96%;81%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;NE;13;16%;0%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;30;8;Partly sunny, cooler;21;7;SW;8;52%;27%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Variable cloudiness;32;24;Partly sunny;32;24;N;10;70%;38%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;23;14;A thunderstorm;22;13;NNW;9;81%;57%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;22;11;Partly sunny;23;11;SW;7;60%;26%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Hazy sunshine;27;18;Turning cloudy;26;16;E;7;69%;43%;3

Shanghai, China;Very warm;31;22;Clouds and sun, warm;29;23;ESE;16;53%;6%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;N;6;72%;67%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, warmer;23;8;Sunny and nice;23;9;WSW;8;55%;10%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, a shower;31;25;A shower;31;25;E;11;74%;81%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy this morning;11;7;Mostly sunny;15;4;NW;11;73%;2%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and very warm;28;15;Partly sunny, cooler;19;12;SSE;28;53%;69%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;35;27;Partly sunny, breezy;33;26;E;23;53%;7%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy this morning;9;8;A little rain;12;10;WNW;13;93%;65%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;31;15;Sunny and very warm;32;17;ENE;10;17%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;18;10;Windy in the p.m.;21;11;NW;23;51%;50%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;34;23;Plenty of sunshine;32;21;W;11;11%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;26;22;Mostly sunny, nice;28;24;NNE;14;43%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;27;12;Sunny and nice;29;15;E;7;50%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;28;21;Mostly cloudy;24;19;NE;19;61%;32%;2

Toronto, Canada;Breezy;17;13;A little p.m. rain;19;11;W;22;80%;66%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Humid;32;24;Breezy in the p.m.;33;22;ESE;18;53%;2%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny and hot;35;24;Sunshine, very hot;37;24;SSE;17;55%;1%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy this afternoon;21;8;Heavy a.m. showers;18;2;W;15;75%;81%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;21;11;Increasing clouds;19;12;E;6;64%;72%;3

Vienna, Austria;Breezy this morning;20;11;Sunny and warmer;25;11;E;6;61%;4%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;E;12;84%;90%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of showers;11;8;A little a.m. rain;15;5;WNW;20;90%;65%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Windy;16;12;Breezy;19;11;W;23;81%;36%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny;16;12;Windy;16;12;NNW;45;77%;53%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;Downpours;31;24;SSE;7;81%;91%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm around;23;9;Mostly sunny;19;11;SE;5;53%;58%;5

