Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, August 29, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain and drizzle;28;24;A shower in the a.m.;28;24;SW;17;90%;83%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot with hazy sun;46;32;Mostly sunny, warm;43;31;NE;13;34%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Hazy and very warm;38;23;Plenty of sunshine;36;22;W;18;35%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine, pleasant;27;22;Partly sunny;26;22;ENE;12;67%;7%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing, a shower;18;14;A stray shower;21;13;N;20;77%;44%;4

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;15;9;Sunshine;18;10;SSW;7;63%;18%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;37;25;Sunny and very warm;37;23;NE;13;16%;1%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;A t-storm around;22;9;Clearing;19;5;ENE;14;64%;5%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;28;18;Plenty of sunshine;30;19;ENE;16;58%;1%;7

Athens, Greece;Sunny and less humid;34;23;Nice with sunshine;32;21;SW;10;42%;2%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in spots;16;10;Showers around;16;11;ENE;16;85%;83%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;47;29;Hot with hazy sun;47;29;NW;18;16%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;33;23;Humid, p.m. showers;32;24;S;8;80%;95%;6

Bangalore, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;24;20;A stray thunderstorm;25;19;WSW;16;79%;72%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;SSE;9;74%;66%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun, nice;26;19;A thunderstorm;24;20;NE;11;80%;82%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;28;20;Rather cloudy, humid;29;20;NE;8;67%;36%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy, cool;16;11;Mostly sunny;20;11;ESE;9;72%;29%;6

Berlin, Germany;Rain;17;14;Periods of rain;19;14;N;12;89%;90%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Some brightening;18;11;A shower in spots;18;11;SE;10;69%;55%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;28;14;Mostly sunny, nice;28;14;ESE;16;45%;9%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Thundershowers;20;12;A couple of showers;21;13;S;15;67%;89%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;17;14;A shower in spots;20;13;NW;9;75%;45%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;24;14;Mostly sunny;24;12;W;14;67%;0%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun, a t-storm;22;10;Partly sunny;21;11;WNW;10;69%;66%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine;18;11;Sunny and pleasant;21;16;NE;12;81%;6%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny;31;21;Clouds and sunshine;31;20;ENE;14;29%;17%;12

Busan, South Korea;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;Becoming cloudy;30;23;S;7;64%;44%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;39;27;Sunny and very warm;37;26;N;13;36%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;15;9;Showers around;15;10;SW;19;67%;92%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;24;20;A thunderstorm;24;18;S;7;81%;63%;12

Chennai, India;A t-storm or two;32;27;A t-storm around;33;27;SW;13;66%;55%;4

Chicago, United States;A t-storm around;32;21;Periods of sunshine;28;21;E;10;68%;44%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;30;27;A stray shower;29;27;SSW;15;78%;58%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;19;13;Variable cloudiness;19;12;NE;11;75%;27%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;31;27;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;W;19;78%;10%;12

Dallas, United States;Some sunshine;33;25;Partly sunny, humid;34;25;NW;13;54%;22%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;32;20;Increasingly windy;31;21;SSE;25;60%;57%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;34;26;A t-storm around;32;26;E;12;85%;55%;6

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;29;16;Partly sunny, warmer;34;17;SW;9;21%;3%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;27;ESE;11;76%;66%;5

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the a.m.;36;23;Mostly cloudy;33;23;SSE;9;54%;4%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;18;12;Low clouds, then sun;16;11;NE;16;82%;44%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;34;20;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;NE;10;15%;2%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;27;21;Partly sunny;28;20;W;19;65%;1%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;32;25;Some brightening;31;25;SE;9;79%;65%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;26;9;Sunshine and nice;25;11;NE;10;47%;2%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;31;24;A t-storm around;30;24;ENE;9;76%;44%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;19;11;Mostly sunny;19;10;NE;15;74%;5%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;32;25;A thunderstorm;31;25;SSE;5;82%;77%;12

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;A morning t-storm;32;26;E;12;71%;83%;7

Honolulu, United States;A morning shower;31;23;Partly sunny;30;23;NE;14;51%;10%;11

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;23;WNW;14;76%;67%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun;32;23;Partly sunny;32;23;N;15;62%;58%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid with sunshine;28;21;A morning shower;26;21;ENE;15;79%;55%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;30;24;Afternoon showers;31;25;SSE;11;78%;100%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun, very hot;42;32;Sunshine and warm;39;31;N;16;48%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny, but cool;16;4;Plenty of sun;20;7;WNW;10;40%;0%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;36;17;Not as hot;31;17;ENE;8;33%;35%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;32;26;Hazy sun;32;27;W;17;58%;32%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Morning rain;24;19;A couple of t-storms;25;19;SSE;7;85%;88%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, warm;38;28;Partly sunny, warm;39;29;SSE;23;33%;1%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Variable cloudiness;23;16;Thunderstorms;25;14;W;10;83%;84%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;25;Mostly sunny;32;25;N;15;67%;44%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;31;23;Mostly cloudy;32;23;WSW;10;54%;44%;11

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;28;A t-storm or two;31;28;SSE;11;79%;72%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;SE;8;79%;72%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;14;-1;Sunny and mild;16;0;E;10;29%;11%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A thunderstorm;28;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;25;SW;12;83%;82%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;16;14;Clouds and sun;16;15;S;13;81%;13%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;Sun and some clouds;26;18;NW;10;69%;15%;7

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;20;14;Clearing;20;13;NNE;18;70%;30%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;32;19;Sunny;29;19;N;3;57%;3%;9

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;25;20;Decreasing clouds;26;20;SW;10;73%;26%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;33;18;Periods of sun, nice;31;18;SW;10;36%;9%;7

Male, Maldives;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;28;An afternoon shower;31;29;NW;25;71%;53%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;25;Clearing, a t-storm;30;25;NNW;6;75%;71%;3

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;W;8;72%;74%;7

Melbourne, Australia;A couple of showers;15;7;Breezy in the p.m.;16;11;N;22;62%;19%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;22;14;Partly sunny;22;13;W;9;62%;72%;9

Miami, United States;A morning shower;31;26;A shower or two;32;25;NNW;9;69%;81%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Variable clouds;18;12;A couple of showers;19;15;NNE;12;96%;84%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;24;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;SSW;17;60%;23%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;16;11;Mostly sunny;19;15;NNE;12;84%;1%;5

Montreal, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;25;22;A shower in the a.m.;30;18;WNW;13;62%;60%;6

Moscow, Russia;Inc. clouds;24;16;Warm with some sun;26;14;NE;10;71%;44%;3

Mumbai, India;A t-storm around;31;26;Cloudy with a shower;29;26;NW;9;81%;97%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;31;13;Mostly sunny;28;13;NNE;10;48%;32%;13

New York, United States;More humid;26;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;23;WSW;6;78%;64%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and hot;36;22;Sunny;35;22;WNW;11;46%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;A stray t-shower;23;14;Cloudy, p.m. showers;21;7;WNW;14;75%;99%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;33;25;Partly sunny, humid;33;26;N;11;61%;29%;8

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;24;10;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;N;6;56%;4%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A strong t-storm;27;21;Some sun, less humid;29;16;W;21;61%;12%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;28;25;Mostly sunny, nice;27;25;SE;25;77%;2%;9

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;30;24;Couple of t-storms;28;24;SE;10;85%;85%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;33;25;Afternoon showers;32;24;ENE;9;73%;82%;7

Paris, France;Clouds breaking;19;15;Low clouds, then sun;21;14;NNE;13;59%;39%;3

Perth, Australia;A couple of showers;19;15;Low clouds;18;14;W;18;72%;57%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;25;A thunderstorm;31;26;SSE;7;78%;81%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;31;24;Partly sunny, humid;32;25;N;16;70%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;36;23;Sun and some clouds;35;23;E;10;52%;44%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Thundershowers;19;12;Thundershowers;17;12;WSW;8;81%;90%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower or two;28;19;Clouds and sunshine;29;19;NNW;8;67%;3%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy;21;10;Afternoon showers;19;11;NNE;13;64%;88%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;25;17;Mostly sunny;25;17;NNW;12;72%;6%;9

Recife, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;27;23;Showers around;27;22;SE;16;76%;86%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;An afternoon shower;13;12;Rain and drizzle;13;12;SSE;15;90%;90%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower;19;13;Variable cloudiness;19;14;NE;11;82%;44%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;25;19;A shower in the a.m.;24;18;E;13;70%;80%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and seasonable;44;30;Sunny and hot;45;30;ENE;11;9%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Lots of sun, nice;30;14;Mostly sunny, nice;29;16;WNW;11;47%;4%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower or two;17;13;Mostly sunny;19;11;NE;13;75%;28%;4

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;23;15;Mostly sunny;22;13;SW;20;58%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;27;17;Couple of t-storms;25;18;ESE;11;81%;87%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;Partly sunny;30;24;NE;11;69%;4%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;23;17;Couple of t-storms;22;16;WSW;7;100%;82%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;29;17;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;NNE;13;15%;4%;14

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;20;7;Partly sunny, cooler;15;9;SW;6;64%;65%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;32;24;NE;11;67%;27%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;25;15;Some sun, pleasant;27;14;NNW;10;56%;8%;7

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;Cooler with some sun;16;11;SSE;16;69%;28%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;25;20;Mainly cloudy, humid;27;21;WNW;7;77%;34%;4

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, warm;34;27;Overcast and hot;35;27;SE;15;62%;8%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;S;9;76%;82%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A thunderstorm;22;12;Sunshine and nice;23;10;WSW;17;64%;5%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;31;25;Partly sunny;30;25;ENE;0;68%;65%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Warmer;19;9;Mostly sunny;20;9;NE;11;71%;6%;4

Sydney, Australia;A passing shower;19;9;Partly sunny;19;9;WNW;13;53%;3%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;35;27;Partly sunny and hot;37;27;ESE;19;49%;11%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower and t-storm;18;15;Mostly sunny;17;14;NE;16;80%;7%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny and hot;36;23;Sunny and very warm;35;21;NNE;13;22%;2%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and hot;35;22;Sunny and hot;35;22;ENE;14;38%;18%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;33;24;Brilliant sunshine;33;24;S;10;16%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;31;25;Sunny and nice;31;26;NNW;13;55%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;A stray thunderstorm;27;17;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;E;8;55%;2%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;30;26;Very warm and humid;33;26;S;16;63%;50%;8

Toronto, Canada;A strong t-storm;28;23;Partly sunny;28;19;NW;19;66%;3%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;35;26;Sunny and pleasant;31;25;E;12;57%;2%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy this morning;31;21;Sunlit and nice;32;23;NE;11;51%;10%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, nice;23;6;Mostly sunny, nice;22;6;SE;12;52%;11%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;23;13;Cooler with a shower;18;11;SE;7;65%;66%;2

Vienna, Austria;Thundershowers;19;12;A couple of showers;19;14;W;14;67%;87%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;SE;7;68%;75%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of showers;19;11;A couple of showers;17;14;ENE;10;87%;86%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Afternoon rain;19;12;Cooler with rain;15;12;N;13;96%;89%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;11;8;A morning shower;11;7;SE;34;68%;41%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;31;25;A thunderstorm;30;25;S;10;81%;64%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very hot;37;20;Sunny and hot;35;21;NE;6;24%;1%;8

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather