Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, July 1, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers around;29;24;A thunderstorm;29;25;WSW;15;83%;74%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;42;31;Sunny and very warm;42;31;NE;11;35%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;40;26;Sunny and hot;40;25;W;24;24%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and humid;26;21;Sunny and humid;26;20;ESE;12;68%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A t-storm around;18;14;A shower in the p.m.;20;13;N;11;74%;59%;7

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;19;13;A little a.m. rain;18;11;W;21;61%;82%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warm with sunshine;40;29;Sunny and very warm;40;29;WNW;13;18%;6%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Hot;35;20;Very hot;36;20;E;16;30%;0%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;20;8;Lots of sun, nice;22;10;SE;9;57%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and hot;36;27;Sunny and hot;37;25;W;11;22%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;12;6;Sunshine;15;5;SSE;7;77%;1%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;47;29;Hot with hazy sun;48;30;NW;20;11%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. shower or two;34;23;Showers around;32;23;SE;8;73%;85%;9

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;21;A stray thunderstorm;27;20;W;13;68%;65%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;35;27;A p.m. t-storm;35;27;SW;12;63%;72%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;27;20;Partly sunny;27;21;SW;15;66%;2%;10

Beijing, China;A p.m. t-storm;30;21;A t-storm or two;29;21;SE;8;75%;94%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;30;16;Clouds and sun, nice;25;17;WNW;13;53%;20%;10

Berlin, Germany;A shower and t-storm;17;15;A couple of showers;22;14;WNW;12;79%;68%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;17;9;A thunderstorm;19;10;SE;10;65%;76%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;25;11;Nice with sunshine;25;10;ESE;15;60%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;24;15;Partly sunny, breezy;23;16;NW;24;56%;44%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;16;12;A shower in the p.m.;22;15;SSE;8;70%;65%;7

Bucharest, Romania;A shower and t-storm;31;19;A t-storm in spots;29;17;NNW;6;78%;62%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Periods of sun, nice;27;16;Periods of sun;25;15;NW;15;50%;36%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;15;6;Partly sunny;14;2;WSW;9;82%;0%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;31;18;Mostly cloudy;30;18;ESE;10;32%;15%;9

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;31;22;Partly sunny;31;24;NE;16;60%;14%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;39;25;Sunny and hot;41;26;N;12;19%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;A couple of showers;16;14;Turning sunny;18;14;NNW;19;63%;70%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;24;19;A thunderstorm;23;18;S;6;80%;79%;9

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;37;27;High clouds;35;26;SSW;11;65%;57%;7

Chicago, United States;Cooler;21;17;Some sun, pleasant;21;15;N;15;55%;0%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;27;WSW;14;73%;85%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower and t-storm;19;16;Some sun, a shower;21;15;W;11;76%;58%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Some sun, pleasant;29;24;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;W;11;69%;7%;12

Dallas, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;28;23;NE;10;71%;83%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;30;20;Mostly sunny;30;20;SSE;18;62%;0%;8

Delhi, India;Very hot;42;31;Sunny and very warm;39;31;SW;14;48%;11%;12

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;26;14;A t-storm around;30;16;SSW;9;53%;55%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain and a t-storm;32;27;A strong t-storm;32;27;SSE;12;86%;77%;3

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;33;23;Sun and some clouds;31;22;SSE;8;64%;13%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A stray shower;19;11;An afternoon shower;21;12;S;10;79%;84%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;37;22;Mostly sunny;35;23;NNE;12;17%;1%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;26;19;Sunny;29;20;WSW;14;59%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;36;29;Hot with high clouds;38;29;SSE;13;45%;23%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;26;9;Sunny and delightful;26;7;E;9;20%;0%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;28;23;A t-storm around;29;24;ENE;8;78%;71%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;25;16;Partly sunny;22;14;W;15;66%;27%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;35;26;Partly sunny, warm;35;27;SSW;10;65%;42%;11

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;S;15;75%;74%;6

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;Breezy with a shower;31;24;ENE;29;53%;60%;13

Hyderabad, India;A stray thunderstorm;32;23;Cloudy;27;23;SW;9;72%;41%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hot with hazy sun;42;28;Partly sunny, warm;40;26;ENE;16;27%;7%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;30;21;Mostly sunny, humid;29;22;NNE;19;70%;27%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;A t-storm around;32;24;ESE;13;70%;64%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;36;29;Mostly sunny;35;30;N;15;55%;1%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine;19;6;Sunny and nice;20;6;SSE;5;27%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;37;18;Mostly sunny;34;18;NE;16;11%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, windy;34;30;Windy with some sun;35;30;SW;34;59%;28%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Rain and a t-storm;24;20;Showers and t-storms;25;20;SSE;8;86%;100%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;36;29;Mostly sunny;38;30;SSE;17;34%;7%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;17;A shower and t-storm;27;17;W;11;77%;86%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. shower or two;33;26;A shower and t-storm;31;26;ENE;30;75%;83%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;More clouds than sun;30;22;Mostly sunny, nice;31;21;SW;10;59%;16%;8

Kolkata, India;Rain and a t-storm;32;26;A heavy thunderstorm;33;27;SSW;11;86%;87%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain and a t-storm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;N;8;76%;85%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;16;-4;Sunny and mild;16;-5;NE;12;13%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;31;24;A thunderstorm;30;23;SW;10;76%;78%;11

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;18;16;Partly sunny;18;16;SSE;13;77%;0%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;29;14;Mostly sunny;27;17;WNW;11;57%;17%;11

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;21;14;An afternoon shower;23;15;SSW;9;65%;65%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;28;18;Partly sunny;29;18;SSW;10;56%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;26;20;Sunshine, pleasant;27;20;SSE;10;71%;1%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;35;19;Sunny and hot;35;20;W;12;20%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;High clouds;32;29;An afternoon shower;32;28;WNW;23;66%;78%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Areas of low clouds;29;23;Nice with some sun;29;23;NW;7;67%;44%;8

Manila, Philippines;Some sun, a t-storm;35;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;NNE;10;70%;71%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Lots of sun, breezy;18;9;Showers around;15;6;NNW;22;73%;88%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower and t-storm;20;13;A couple of t-storms;20;13;ENE;11;75%;81%;8

Miami, United States;A few showers;29;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;25;W;11;75%;75%;9

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm around;28;17;A shower and t-storm;25;15;NE;11;71%;71%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;25;Partly sunny;30;25;SSW;23;67%;58%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Inc. clouds;14;8;Sun and some clouds;13;5;WNW;16;84%;2%;2

Montreal, Canada;A shower or two;26;15;Rain;20;13;NE;10;75%;96%;3

Moscow, Russia;Showers this morning;22;16;A shower in the p.m.;22;16;NNE;10;80%;66%;7

Mumbai, India;Breezy, a.m. showers;32;28;A shower;32;27;SW;21;80%;81%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;26;13;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;E;10;63%;44%;9

New York, United States;Heavy p.m. t-storms;29;21;A shower and t-storm;24;16;NNE;10;79%;82%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;40;23;Sunshine, very hot;40;23;NW;12;31%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Variable cloudiness;23;12;Turning cloudy;23;14;S;7;58%;6%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Overcast, downpours;26;23;A shower in the a.m.;28;24;W;10;76%;97%;9

Oslo, Norway;Breezy this morning;23;14;Plenty of sunshine;27;16;N;10;45%;44%;6

Ottawa, Canada;A shower or two;25;15;A couple of showers;21;13;ENE;15;72%;71%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;28;25;A shower;29;26;SE;7;76%;67%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;29;25;A thunderstorm;30;25;NNE;11;79%;76%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;30;23;Showers around;30;23;E;8;82%;96%;9

Paris, France;Warmer;23;14;A p.m. shower or two;25;18;E;6;68%;74%;7

Perth, Australia;A morning shower;18;10;Mostly sunny;20;9;ENE;10;69%;3%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray t-storm, hot;36;27;Partly sunny and hot;37;28;SSW;10;42%;55%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;31;24;A t-storm around;31;24;SSE;17;75%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower and t-storm;34;24;A thunderstorm;34;23;ESE;9;59%;76%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower and t-storm;19;13;A shower in spots;17;13;SW;9;78%;55%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;30;21;Rather cloudy;32;20;E;9;63%;32%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;20;8;Turning cloudy;20;8;SSW;13;48%;31%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine and nice;25;17;Mostly sunny;27;17;W;9;63%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;26;21;A little a.m. rain;27;20;SSW;14;84%;92%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;13;8;Partly sunny;14;8;NNE;10;84%;30%;5

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, warm;29;19;A shower and t-storm;27;18;NE;12;59%;64%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;21;14;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;NNE;9;70%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;46;31;Sunny and hot;47;31;ENE;13;5%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunshine and nice;30;20;Sunshine and nice;32;20;W;12;39%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;Mostly sunny;24;14;NE;11;51%;24%;6

San Francisco, United States;Milder;20;16;Clouds breaking;20;16;WSW;19;65%;14%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;27;17;A thunderstorm;27;17;NNE;10;78%;80%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower and t-storm;29;26;Rain and wind;31;27;ESE;30;75%;80%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;23;16;A p.m. t-storm;24;16;NE;8;94%;76%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;29;16;More sun than clouds;30;19;ENE;14;20%;5%;14

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;13;1;Sunshine;14;1;WSW;6;52%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;29;24;Rain and wind;31;25;N;31;78%;86%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;26;12;Sunshine, pleasant;26;15;N;10;54%;25%;11

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;24;17;Mostly sunny;26;15;N;9;62%;3%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;31;21;Clouds and sun;32;21;E;8;58%;18%;11

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;30;24;Rain and drizzle;28;24;S;15;84%;94%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;32;27;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;SW;9;72%;72%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm around;32;16;A t-storm or two;26;14;W;16;62%;68%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;30;27;Wind and rain;31;27;E;37;75%;90%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and some clouds;24;14;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;E;14;53%;4%;6

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy;17;12;Mostly sunny, nice;20;8;NW;14;69%;3%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Hot, becoming windy;37;27;Very hot;39;28;NE;11;53%;35%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;Partly sunny;24;16;ENE;15;63%;27%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny and hot;40;26;Hot;40;27;SE;12;19%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;33;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;22;N;14;48%;58%;8

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, warm;37;27;Sunshine;36;29;E;11;13%;9%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;32;25;Sunny and nice;32;25;SW;12;52%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and not as hot;34;21;Mostly sunny;33;20;ENE;11;40%;30%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;21;Humid with downpours;25;23;SW;16;90%;99%;3

Toronto, Canada;A shower or two;21;15;A couple of showers;19;14;NNW;15;81%;84%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sun;36;25;Hazy sun;32;24;E;5;54%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine;32;21;Hazy sun;34;22;WNW;12;34%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and drizzle;15;7;Rain and drizzle;17;6;N;13;70%;66%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;24;18;Turning sunny;24;17;S;8;59%;5%;8

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;22;15;Partly sunny;20;16;NW;15;57%;44%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm around;35;25;W;9;58%;55%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A t-storm around;25;18;A shower and t-storm;26;16;NW;10;71%;63%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A shower and t-storm;26;17;A t-storm in spots;25;16;NW;21;63%;76%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;11;6;Mostly sunny;13;6;NE;16;79%;0%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;29;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;WSW;11;82%;72%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A stray t-storm, hot;35;20;A stray thunderstorm;33;18;ENE;10;36%;44%;10

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather