Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, May 23, 2021

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;30;26;Sunny intervals;31;26;SSW;11;78%;58%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun, very hot;47;30;Sunny and very hot;44;30;NE;16;29%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;19;Mostly sunny;33;20;WNW;11;23%;7%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy;22;17;Breezy in the a.m.;21;15;SSE;21;50%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;14;10;Periods of rain;15;8;S;21;82%;87%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;15;6;Mostly sunny;17;9;ESE;9;44%;3%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;37;21;Sunny and hot;36;23;W;9;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and very warm;31;15;Mostly cloudy, hot;33;16;E;12;28%;0%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sun;21;7;Partial sunshine;21;11;E;5;62%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and beautiful;28;17;Mostly sunny;30;20;NNE;8;37%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;14;13;Remaining cloudy;17;13;SSE;19;61%;35%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Windy this morning;36;22;Warm with hazy sun;39;23;NNW;10;17%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;34;23;Partly sunny;36;23;S;10;62%;20%;11

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;30;21;High clouds;31;21;W;15;59%;36%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers around;36;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;WSW;13;64%;69%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;17;14;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;15;E;26;69%;77%;8

Beijing, China;Blowing dust;26;13;Partly sunny;25;13;NW;15;14%;0%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;28;12;Clouds and sun, nice;23;18;ESE;10;54%;30%;8

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;15;8;Partly sunny, milder;21;11;SSE;15;50%;64%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;21;11;Cloudy, a t-storm;19;11;SE;11;72%;63%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun and clouds;29;17;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;SSE;10;68%;32%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cool with rain;14;6;Breezy in the a.m.;18;12;SE;19;71%;76%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;15;9;Spotty showers;14;7;SSW;17;77%;88%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;27;15;Partly sunny;26;14;E;11;52%;26%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A shower and t-storm;16;6;Partly sunny;19;12;E;11;64%;75%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Spotty a.m. showers;14;6;Sunny;16;10;WNW;11;76%;1%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;18;A morning shower;29;17;NNW;11;40%;63%;5

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;26;19;Clearing;26;15;NW;11;59%;25%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy in the p.m.;32;19;Sunny;34;20;NNE;14;30%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and warmer;23;15;High clouds;20;14;NW;14;56%;61%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;27;20;Showers around;27;19;SSE;7;70%;71%;6

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;34;28;Some brightening;38;28;SSW;13;47%;39%;6

Chicago, United States;A p.m. t-storm;27;15;A stray thunderstorm;29;21;SW;11;64%;47%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;26;Heavy showers;30;26;SW;21;83%;95%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;14;7;Spotty showers;16;11;ESE;15;63%;85%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing;25;21;Mostly sunny, nice;25;21;NNW;21;81%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;A p.m. t-storm;26;20;A shower and t-storm;23;20;SE;12;81%;81%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Increasingly windy;31;22;Sunshine and breezy;31;21;S;22;59%;2%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;32;25;Plenty of sunshine;37;26;WNW;18;35%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Windy and warmer;24;7;Mostly sunny;25;9;NNW;11;26%;6%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;38;29;A t-storm around;40;27;SSW;10;56%;81%;11

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. shower or two;34;22;A shower in the p.m.;31;23;S;7;64%;64%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;10;3;Spotty showers;14;7;WNW;20;68%;72%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy;28;17;Partly sunny;31;17;NNE;13;24%;4%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;15;Sunny and pleasant;24;17;W;16;49%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Very warm;35;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;N;11;76%;81%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;20;9;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;E;10;45%;2%;6

Havana, Cuba;Breezy in the p.m.;29;24;Breezy in the p.m.;30;24;E;21;56%;4%;13

Helsinki, Finland;A touch of rain;14;6;Spotty showers;14;5;SW;18;72%;70%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon showers;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;SW;10;86%;81%;3

Hong Kong, China;Very warm;35;27;A t-storm around;34;26;SSE;11;66%;88%;13

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;30;22;Partly sunny;30;22;NE;8;56%;20%;13

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun, nice;40;26;Inc. clouds;35;27;W;12;39%;25%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;31;20;Breezy in the p.m.;35;20;N;20;25%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasing clouds;22;12;Partly sunny, warmer;26;14;NE;8;54%;1%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;E;11;69%;73%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;36;27;Sunshine;35;27;N;13;45%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;18;7;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;WNW;7;42%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;A t-storm around;26;11;Nice with sunshine;28;13;N;10;19%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;35;29;Breezy in the p.m.;36;29;WSW;23;50%;1%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm around;30;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;18;SSE;8;67%;53%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;39;26;Plenty of sunshine;38;27;NNW;14;10%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower and t-storm;21;11;Partly sunny;19;9;N;14;76%;26%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;32;26;Windy with a shower;32;27;NNE;28;62%;65%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;30;23;Low clouds may break;33;23;S;8;67%;39%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;39;28;A stray thunderstorm;35;27;ESE;9;65%;78%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Decreasing clouds;34;25;A t-storm around;33;25;W;7;73%;64%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun, mild;15;2;An afternoon shower;14;1;NNE;12;49%;79%;4

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;32;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;SSW;9;69%;55%;11

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;19;16;Partly sunny;20;16;SSW;11;78%;19%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy this morning;19;13;Partly sunny;21;14;N;15;62%;25%;11

London, United Kingdom;Showers around;13;7;Spotty showers;12;7;WNW;17;76%;86%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;23;15;Mostly sunny, warmer;29;18;SSE;10;38%;2%;11

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;30;24;Turning sunny, humid;31;23;S;11;73%;5%;8

Madrid, Spain;Clearing;19;9;Nice with some sun;22;12;N;10;47%;4%;10

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;32;29;Cloudy with showers;32;27;WSW;21;69%;92%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Nice with some sun;32;25;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;SE;9;75%;44%;9

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;36;27;A t-storm around;36;27;ENE;9;52%;55%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy this morning;21;10;High clouds;19;15;NNE;16;61%;2%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A thunderstorm;25;13;A t-storm around;25;14;WSW;11;45%;55%;14

Miami, United States;Nice with some sun;28;24;Sunshine and nice;28;24;ENE;16;52%;5%;12

Minsk, Belarus;A shower and t-storm;15;7;Partly sunny;18;7;ENE;11;60%;27%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;31;25;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;SSW;20;66%;67%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Spotty showers;15;11;Mostly sunny;14;12;WNW;18;70%;3%;3

Montreal, Canada;Not as warm;21;10;Partly sunny;21;14;S;3;27%;0%;9

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;22;11;Clouding up;20;11;NW;15;47%;29%;4

Mumbai, India;Partial sunshine;33;28;A morning shower;32;28;WNW;15;72%;57%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;24;14;A little rain;23;14;NNW;11;67%;67%;8

New York, United States;Near-record heat;33;16;Partly sunny, cooler;19;15;S;14;46%;3%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;30;20;Plenty of sun;32;22;WNW;14;31%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouding up, warmer;30;16;Warm with clearing;24;12;W;16;58%;26%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;A shower in the p.m.;24;18;SW;9;69%;62%;4

Oslo, Norway;A shower and t-storm;12;7;Spotty showers;12;8;NNE;11;78%;85%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Winds subsiding;20;7;Partly sunny;22;12;S;10;34%;3%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;30;25;A morning shower;30;25;NE;9;75%;77%;6

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;30;25;A shower and t-storm;30;25;NW;12;82%;86%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm or two;30;24;Heavy p.m. t-storms;28;24;E;11;92%;87%;3

Paris, France;Spotty showers;18;10;Spotty showers;15;9;WSW;19;69%;81%;6

Perth, Australia;Afternoon showers;18;10;A little a.m. rain;15;7;SSE;17;68%;61%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;Heavy p.m. showers;32;26;S;10;80%;76%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;30;23;Increasingly windy;31;23;SE;26;71%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;32;23;A thunderstorm;32;23;E;10;58%;57%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower;16;5;Warmer;20;11;SSW;12;55%;70%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;28;13;Mostly sunny, nice;24;10;S;13;53%;65%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;20;11;A shower in the p.m.;21;11;SW;13;61%;66%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Not as warm;21;10;Breezy in the p.m.;22;12;NNE;17;59%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;28;23;A shower or two;28;22;SE;11;79%;72%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower in the p.m.;11;6;A few showers;11;6;ESE;11;65%;76%;5

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;16;7;Partly sunny;17;9;E;14;55%;32%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;High clouds;30;22;Not as warm;25;18;SSW;12;59%;3%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;43;29;Sunny and hot;45;28;SSE;15;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;24;15;A t-storm around;28;16;SW;17;55%;55%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy, downpours;15;9;Cool with clearing;13;8;WNW;17;81%;26%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;18;11;Partly sunny;19;12;W;21;60%;1%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;26;21;A shower and t-storm;26;20;ENE;15;76%;78%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A thunderstorm;28;25;Breezy with a shower;30;25;ESE;23;72%;45%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A thunderstorm;25;18;A shower and t-storm;26;19;NNE;8;82%;86%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;29;15;Mostly sunny, nice;29;16;SSE;11;21%;30%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny;16;3;Plenty of sun;17;3;SSW;6;45%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;30;23;Spotty showers;30;24;N;13;77%;80%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny;19;10;Partly sunny;19;7;NNW;12;68%;25%;7

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;17;11;A little rain;15;11;S;12;78%;93%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Inc. clouds;25;14;Hazy sunshine;23;10;SSW;9;64%;2%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;21;18;Partly sunny, warmer;27;20;SSW;15;66%;3%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;33;27;A t-storm around;33;27;SE;12;69%;55%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, warm;28;12;Partly sunny;27;14;SSE;9;55%;24%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A thunderstorm;31;26;Partly sunny;30;25;ENE;23;66%;59%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;17;6;Periods of sun;12;6;ESE;10;81%;44%;2

Sydney, Australia;Spotty showers;18;14;A morning shower;20;13;N;10;75%;57%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny and hot;34;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;37;26;ENE;11;55%;76%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;A little p.m. rain;12;8;Spotty showers;13;8;W;18;75%;67%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouding up;32;20;Cloudy;32;20;E;16;30%;8%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasingly windy;28;14;Partly sunny, warm;31;14;NNW;16;45%;32%;10

Tehran, Iran;Warm, becoming windy;33;23;Partly sunny, warm;34;23;NW;16;17%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;Sunny and pleasant;26;19;N;13;51%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;28;15;Partly sunny and hot;34;20;E;7;41%;10%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Lots of sun, nice;22;16;Warmer;27;19;SSW;14;61%;12%;9

Toronto, Canada;A stray thunderstorm;23;13;Partly sunny;19;15;W;15;54%;36%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Windy this afternoon;29;22;Mostly sunny, nice;31;20;W;14;41%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Hot, becoming breezy;32;19;Breezy in the p.m.;29;17;WNW;18;42%;3%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold, turning breezy;7;-3;Cold, a p.m. shower;8;1;NW;19;44%;69%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;17;10;Rain and drizzle;15;10;S;7;73%;78%;2

Vienna, Austria;Cool with rain;15;5;Periods of sun, cool;17;12;S;19;67%;75%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;36;25;Cloudy and hot;38;24;SSE;8;52%;77%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cooler with showers;14;6;Sun and clouds;16;8;ESE;13;57%;7%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Showers around;19;8;Periods of sun;21;13;SE;11;52%;62%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;13;11;Very windy;13;10;SSE;45;78%;86%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;S;15;81%;80%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy, warm;31;15;A t-storm around;28;13;W;8;39%;44%;11

