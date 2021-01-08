Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, January 8, 2021

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Spotty showers;31;26;Humid;31;26;WSW;14;82%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and breezy;24;13;Sunny and pleasant;24;13;NE;17;36%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;15;5;Mostly cloudy, mild;16;5;ENE;11;45%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;17;15;An afternoon shower;19;9;WSW;17;71%;74%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers of rain/snow;5;-1;Variable cloudiness;5;-1;NNW;8;88%;25%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of snow;-2;-4;Snow;-1;-4;N;13;77%;85%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, chilly;3;0;Sunny and milder;10;3;SE;8;22%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, but frigid;-24;-28;Clouding up, cold;-15;-19;SSW;18;57%;11%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;23;Humid, a.m. t-storms;29;24;NE;9;81%;90%;3

Athens, Greece;Cloudy with a shower;18;15;Mostly cloudy, mild;21;16;NW;8;74%;33%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers this morning;23;18;A thunderstorm;24;18;SSW;8;68%;53%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;20;4;Mostly cloudy;20;4;W;6;42%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;31;23;A t-storm or two;31;24;SSW;9;80%;91%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;25;19;Mostly cloudy;28;19;E;12;66%;36%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;34;20;Hazy sun;31;20;E;12;47%;7%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;8;4;Very windy, rain;9;6;NE;42;77%;90%;1

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;-3;-10;Plenty of sun;2;-9;NW;11;22%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Colder with snow;4;-2;Cloudy;2;-2;NE;8;78%;67%;1

Berlin, Germany;A thick cloud cover;1;-2;More clouds than sun;0;-3;NW;9;86%;31%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;19;7;A t-storm in spots;19;7;SE;11;66%;55%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;29;19;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;ESE;9;66%;74%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clearing;2;-4;Clouds and sun;2;-4;NW;9;77%;30%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Showers of rain/snow;2;-2;Variable clouds;2;-3;N;5;93%;9%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Rain turning to snow;4;-1;Cloudy;1;-3;E;9;82%;68%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;1;-4;Partly sunny;2;-4;NNW;7;80%;14%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;30;21;Clearing;26;21;E;14;63%;27%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;20;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;20;SE;12;47%;65%;4

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and very cold;-3;-11;Sunny and cold;1;-9;WNW;13;52%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Hazy sunshine;24;14;Hazy sun;23;13;N;11;52%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;Some sun, pleasant;24;18;SSE;18;67%;30%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Spotty showers;28;21;A shower or two;28;21;ESE;7;57%;68%;4

Chennai, India;A shower or two;29;24;Spotty showers;30;25;NE;10;84%;86%;4

Chicago, United States;A flurry;2;-2;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;NNW;14;62%;4%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain and a t-storm;30;23;Showers around;30;23;SE;9;81%;72%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little snow;1;-1;A few flurries;0;-3;WNW;7;82%;59%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and breezy;25;20;Hazy sun and windy;24;19;N;35;82%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;10;0;Partly sunny;10;3;E;8;55%;18%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;31;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;NNE;21;71%;71%;7

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;15;11;Hazy sun;19;10;NW;9;83%;3%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;7;-5;Colder, p.m. snow;0;-7;ENE;10;83%;88%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;28;17;Hazy sunshine;29;18;WNW;9;55%;14%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;SE;6;77%;69%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;2;-4;Cold;2;0;WSW;12;74%;29%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, but chilly;1;-9;Plenty of sunshine;7;-7;NNE;9;16%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain, a thunderstorm;16;9;A little a.m. rain;13;7;WSW;27;66%;87%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and cool;11;10;Mostly cloudy, cool;13;10;NNE;11;35%;25%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. t-storm;27;16;Humid with a t-storm;26;16;NNW;7;84%;75%;7

Havana, Cuba;Spotty showers;24;13;Partly sunny;22;13;NNE;16;54%;3%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;-3;-9;Cold with low clouds;-7;-10;NE;12;87%;32%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sunny intervals;33;23;Partial sunshine;33;21;N;9;47%;15%;6

Hong Kong, China;Cooler;15;7;Partly sunny, cool;14;9;NE;12;28%;1%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;28;20;Partly sunny;28;21;NE;13;60%;33%;5

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;29;18;Mostly sunny;26;16;SE;10;66%;7%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sunshine;16;5;Sunshine;18;6;NNE;10;65%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mild with some sun;17;13;Rain;13;10;NE;13;83%;100%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A bit of a.m. rain;29;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;WSW;14;79%;79%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;30;22;Hazy sun;29;22;N;11;59%;46%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy;25;15;A t-storm in spots;26;15;S;12;64%;56%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;5;-8;Hazy sunshine;9;-8;SSW;9;14%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;23;8;Breezy in the p.m.;24;9;NNE;22;25%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;21;5;Partly sunny;22;5;WSW;7;50%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy in the p.m.;32;19;Hazy sun;32;19;N;19;21%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;2;-1;Variable cloudiness;0;-3;W;13;74%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;24;Mostly cloudy;31;25;NNE;14;61%;44%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;30;24;A t-storm around;32;24;SSW;9;66%;55%;10

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;30;19;Hazy sun;29;21;WNW;7;49%;17%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A heavy thunderstorm;32;24;A shower in the p.m.;29;24;NNE;7;79%;82%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Spotty showers;12;4;Downpours;13;4;N;11;77%;90%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Some sun;32;24;Partly sunny;32;24;SW;9;77%;27%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;26;21;Some sun, pleasant;26;20;SSE;12;68%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy this morning;9;3;Cloudy and chilly;8;3;NE;14;58%;62%;1

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;2;-1;Mostly sunny, chilly;3;-2;W;6;89%;12%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;21;10;Mostly sunny;22;10;NNE;8;37%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;Nice with some sun;30;23;WSW;10;60%;14%;7

Madrid, Spain;Cold, afternoon snow;2;-2;Cold with snow;2;-2;NE;11;89%;86%;1

Male, Maldives;Becoming cloudy;30;27;Clouds and sunshine;30;26;NW;11;74%;55%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;Showers around;30;23;NNE;9;80%;81%;6

Manila, Philippines;Nice with some sun;30;23;Mostly cloudy;28;23;SE;10;65%;44%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;25;17;Sun and some clouds;29;18;SSW;15;48%;0%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;22;9;Hazy sun;21;8;SW;8;40%;44%;5

Miami, United States;Breezy;25;12;Mostly sunny;20;9;NW;15;51%;4%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Snow;-2;-3;A little snow;-2;-10;NNW;10;96%;88%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;32;23;Sunny and breezy;33;24;NE;27;53%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;23;16;A morning shower;24;19;ENE;10;65%;46%;5

Montreal, Canada;Turning sunny;-4;-10;Mostly sunny;-3;-9;NW;3;71%;4%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;-4;-8;Cloudy with flurries;-7;-11;NNE;12;86%;68%;0

Mumbai, India;Humid with a shower;28;25;Humid with a shower;30;25;NNE;8;71%;55%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny, nice;28;15;Turning cloudy;26;16;NW;11;58%;69%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;6;-2;Sunshine and breezy;3;-2;NNW;32;44%;2%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;20;10;Mostly sunny, nice;20;10;E;8;61%;9%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cold with a flurry;-21;-28;Cloudy and cold;-21;-22;SSW;19;79%;88%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;P.M. snow showers;1;-4;Mostly sunny, cold;2;-3;W;26;40%;22%;3

Oslo, Norway;P.M. snow showers;-6;-10;Partly sunny;-4;-5;SW;5;76%;62%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A morning flurry;-4;-9;Clouds and sun;-3;-8;NNW;15;70%;4%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunshine and nice;30;26;A shower in the p.m.;30;26;E;17;75%;76%;12

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;NW;18;81%;91%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;30;24;Heavy p.m. showers;29;24;E;11;81%;91%;2

Paris, France;Cold;1;-4;Variable cloudiness;2;-4;NE;14;79%;2%;1

Perth, Australia;Very hot;40;25;Not as hot;34;19;SSW;16;27%;2%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;33;21;Partly sunny;32;20;NNE;18;48%;10%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;NNE;18;81%;79%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;31;20;Becoming cloudy;31;21;ESE;9;56%;41%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;A little p.m. snow;0;-3;Mostly cloudy;-2;-5;WNW;8;84%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, frigid;-13;-22;Sunny and frigid;-9;-20;NW;10;36%;5%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;18;11;Downpours;18;10;SSW;13;70%;87%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Periods of rain;17;10;Cooler, p.m. rain;13;8;SW;22;83%;100%;1

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;29;25;Partial sunshine;29;26;ENE;12;66%;9%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow and rain;6;-9;P.M. snow showers;-4;-5;W;16;47%;92%;0

Riga, Latvia;A thick cloud cover;-1;-4;Variable cloudiness;-3;-8;NE;8;83%;42%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;SSE;12;78%;69%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cooler;14;9;Mostly sunny;17;9;E;8;60%;13%;4

Rome, Italy;Cloudy and chilly;10;3;Chilly with rain;9;6;NNE;13;78%;84%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;-3;-11;Cloudy and colder;-7;-16;ESE;10;72%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Decreasing clouds;13;7;Partly sunny;14;8;W;9;68%;3%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;25;16;A t-storm in spots;25;17;ENE;20;70%;55%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Fog will lift;28;23;Clearing;29;23;SE;14;71%;10%;2

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or two;27;18;A thunderstorm;27;18;N;9;66%;52%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;20;4;Mostly sunny;21;4;E;8;38%;4%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and nice;30;10;Some sun, pleasant;31;9;SW;10;31%;11%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, pleasant;30;22;Some brightening;30;22;NNE;12;76%;37%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cloudy and chilly;9;-1;Cloudy and chilly;8;1;NNE;10;57%;44%;1

Seattle, United States;Cloudy, rain ending;9;3;Variable cloudiness;8;4;SE;7;69%;76%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, but frigid;-11;-16;Very cold;-7;-13;WNW;7;30%;7%;3

Shanghai, China;Sunshine, very cold;-1;-5;Sunshine, but chilly;3;-3;NW;20;29%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of t-storms;28;25;Cloudy with showers;28;24;N;12;80%;95%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Periods of rain;10;3;A little p.m. rain;4;1;E;11;84%;88%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;Becoming cloudy;28;24;E;17;72%;57%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;1;-2;Variable cloudiness;0;-3;SSW;6;91%;44%;0

Sydney, Australia;A morning shower;21;15;Some sun, pleasant;23;17;N;16;64%;7%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little a.m. rain;8;6;An afternoon shower;11;8;ENE;13;57%;74%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Overcast;-3;-7;Cold;-4;-9;SE;6;87%;34%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sun;-1;-8;Sunny, but chilly;2;-5;NE;7;61%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;High clouds, milder;8;-1;Sunny and mild;11;0;N;9;45%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Hazy sun;9;1;Hazy sun;11;1;SW;8;23%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Turning cloudy, warm;24;10;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;NE;6;43%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain;16;12;Cloudy, p.m. rain;16;11;SE;6;68%;89%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Colder with a flurry;4;-3;Mostly sunny, chilly;5;-3;NW;12;41%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Clouds, then sun;-2;-5;Cloudy;2;-5;N;14;61%;9%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sun and warm;28;20;Hazy sun and warm;30;21;SSW;9;36%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Hazy sunshine;24;13;Clouds and sun, warm;27;13;SW;17;48%;13%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, cold;-15;-28;Partly sunny;-15;-28;WNW;8;75%;11%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Morning rain;7;1;Cloudy;8;3;NE;7;57%;67%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;2;-4;Partly sunny;1;-6;NW;9;63%;37%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Increasing clouds;29;13;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;ESE;7;46%;16%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of snow;-1;-5;A little snow;-4;-9;N;9;94%;82%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A little snow;2;-2;P.M. snow showers;0;-2;W;13;89%;86%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;17;14;Decreasing clouds;20;16;NNE;12;69%;29%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;35;23;Hazy sunshine;33;22;SW;7;56%;17%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouding up, cold;-3;-8;Sunny;0;-6;NNE;3;45%;0%;2

