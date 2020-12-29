Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, December 29, 2020

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid with some sun;31;26;Humid;31;26;SSW;14;81%;5%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, pleasant;24;17;Sunny and delightful;25;17;N;9;49%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;13;4;Plenty of sun;15;5;ENE;9;47%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Rain and drizzle;14;8;A shower in the a.m.;12;6;WSW;20;58%;58%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;6;3;Spotty showers;7;1;SSW;18;89%;82%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy and colder;-3;-4;A little icy mix;0;-7;NE;7;85%;59%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, cold;2;-2;Sunny, but chilly;5;-2;E;9;33%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of a.m. snow;-10;-18;Mostly cloudy, cold;-14;-26;W;15;69%;44%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;25;A strong t-storm;36;23;NE;14;63%;76%;13

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;17;13;Partly sunny;18;13;SSW;16;68%;44%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, windy;18;14;Breezy in the p.m.;22;15;SW;21;56%;3%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;18;7;Hazy sunshine;20;6;NW;11;49%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;32;22;Partial sunshine;33;22;ESE;11;65%;28%;8

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;28;18;Partly sunny;27;18;E;14;56%;39%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Hazy sun and hot;37;24;Partly sunny and hot;36;20;ENE;16;44%;1%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;14;5;Breezy in the a.m.;13;5;NNW;20;55%;5%;2

Beijing, China;Frigid;-10;-13;Sunny, but very cold;-6;-13;NW;22;15%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A bit of rain;14;7;Periods of rain;12;5;SSE;19;73%;88%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;4;-1;Partly sunny;3;0;SSW;12;88%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;19;7;A shower in the p.m.;20;8;ESE;7;73%;83%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Turning cloudy;30;19;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;WNW;11;55%;12%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy in the p.m.;9;4;Low clouds;5;-1;NW;9;89%;44%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;3;0;A passing shower;3;0;SW;13;88%;91%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, mild;11;4;Partly sunny, mild;11;5;ENE;6;84%;9%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Increasing clouds;8;4;A little rain;6;3;NW;5;84%;74%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Hot and humid;33;26;A morning t-storm;29;14;S;16;43%;53%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;30;19;High clouds;31;19;ENE;8;43%;56%;5

Busan, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;12;-6;Quite cold;-1;-9;WNW;28;58%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Hazy sunshine;22;11;Hazy sunshine;22;10;NNE;11;57%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;22;16;A shower in the a.m.;23;14;SW;15;60%;55%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;30;21;A shower;29;20;NNE;6;57%;60%;5

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;NE;15;79%;82%;6

Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;3;0;Rain tapering off;6;-6;WNW;21;82%;75%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;31;22;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;ESE;10;78%;55%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;3;1;A little rain;3;2;SSW;19;92%;87%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;26;21;Breezy in the p.m.;25;21;NNE;25;75%;2%;6

Dallas, United States;Cloudy;20;15;Rain and a t-storm;16;5;N;16;85%;92%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;32;25;A t-storm around;32;25;NE;20;71%;64%;6

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;16;4;Cool with hazy sun;17;3;NW;8;68%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Cold, a.m. flurries;2;-9;Not as cold;6;-4;SSW;10;32%;3%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;25;14;Hazy sun;27;12;NNW;9;53%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, p.m. showers;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;SSW;7;77%;79%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-1;Showers around, cold;3;-2;WNW;12;87%;64%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;4;-7;Plenty of sun;7;-7;NNE;11;30%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;15;7;Plenty of sunshine;14;7;NW;15;59%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;25;15;Cooler;17;10;NE;21;42%;4%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;29;16;Cloudy;28;16;ESE;8;60%;57%;5

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, breezy;25;17;Partly sunny;27;18;ESE;16;61%;8%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain;2;1;A little rain;3;1;S;29;93%;83%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy;33;25;Mainly cloudy;31;24;NNE;11;58%;40%;3

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;24;15;Not as warm;19;7;NNE;20;39%;1%;4

Honolulu, United States;A p.m. shower or two;29;22;Clouds and sun, nice;28;22;ENE;16;57%;36%;4

Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sunshine;28;15;Hazy sunshine;27;16;SE;10;57%;8%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;15;2;Hazy sunshine;16;2;N;9;56%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy this morning;15;10;Sunny and mild;16;11;SSW;10;69%;4%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;31;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;WSW;14;73%;84%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm around;29;24;Hazy sunshine;29;24;N;10;62%;13%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;28;16;A strong t-storm;30;16;NW;8;57%;76%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sun;9;-7;Hazy sunshine;10;-7;SSW;8;13%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;24;10;Mostly sunny, breezy;23;9;NNE;21;25%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;17;2;Hazy sunshine;18;3;S;6;55%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;34;19;Warm with hazy sun;34;20;NNW;17;27%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;4;2;Low clouds;7;6;SSE;12;91%;36%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun, a shower;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;N;12;55%;10%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;A t-storm around;31;23;SW;8;70%;80%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;25;16;Hazy sunshine;25;12;NNE;10;52%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm around;31;24;ESE;5;74%;65%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A morning shower;13;4;Showers around;14;4;ESE;12;67%;93%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Humid;32;24;A thick cloud cover;32;24;SSW;8;76%;27%;4

Lima, Peru;More clouds than sun;24;20;Dull and dreary;26;19;SSE;9;71%;38%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;13;6;Partly sunny;12;7;NNW;8;71%;13%;2

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy and chilly;4;1;Showers around;4;1;NE;9;83%;81%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;16;7;Mostly sunny, cool;17;7;NE;7;44%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Becoming cloudy;30;25;Some brightening;30;25;SW;9;68%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Some sun, a shower;8;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-1;W;11;57%;18%;2

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sunshine;31;26;An afternoon shower;31;26;ENE;15;70%;76%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Showers, some heavy;29;24;Cloudy;28;24;ENE;7;84%;44%;3

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;E;7;83%;80%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;22;13;High clouds;24;15;S;17;55%;30%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;24;7;Partly sunny, nice;24;8;S;11;30%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Breezy;25;20;Winds subsiding;25;22;ESE;27;64%;41%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;1;0;Spotty showers;2;2;SE;13;89%;79%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;26;Lots of sun, breezy;31;26;ENE;26;68%;44%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;29;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;13;SE;26;67%;57%;11

Montreal, Canada;Windy and colder;-8;-9;Afternoon snow;-2;-3;S;7;71%;95%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;-5;-5;Low clouds;2;1;SE;13;80%;45%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;29;21;Hazy sunshine;30;22;N;12;49%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;27;15;Breezy in the p.m.;28;17;NE;21;48%;41%;10

New York, United States;Increasingly windy;4;-4;Mostly sunny;4;3;SW;13;40%;27%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;19;8;Sunny and beautiful;19;8;NE;10;68%;2%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;-16;-17;A bit of p.m. snow;-12;-25;SSW;14;84%;91%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;13;7;Windy;9;-2;NW;31;61%;87%;1

Oslo, Norway;Snow and rain;1;0;A little snow;0;-3;NNE;10;86%;81%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Much colder;-7;-10;Snow, not as cold;-1;-2;SSW;16;83%;91%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;30;26;A couple of showers;29;26;E;12;81%;90%;12

Panama City, Panama;A shower;30;23;A shower;30;23;NNW;8;79%;67%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;ENE;10;79%;59%;4

Paris, France;Spotty showers;4;-1;Mostly cloudy;4;0;SSW;11;79%;70%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy and very hot;39;26;Sunny and hot;35;19;NNW;18;33%;2%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;High clouds;33;25;Partial sunshine;34;23;ENE;18;48%;30%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;N;17;72%;82%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in places;30;18;Partly sunny;31;18;ESE;9;45%;2%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A flurry around;6;-2;Mostly sunny;2;-2;SSW;10;74%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy and colder;0;-18;Sunny, but very cold;-10;-17;NW;19;28%;1%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;18;11;Occasional rain;19;11;SE;13;74%;87%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Brief showers;15;9;Mostly sunny;15;4;E;10;76%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;28;25;A couple of showers;28;25;ESE;13;70%;87%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;0;-1;Mostly sunny, chilly;0;-3;E;9;61%;5%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rain and drizzle;3;2;A passing shower;3;1;SE;15;92%;81%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;30;25;Periods of sun;32;26;NNE;11;61%;26%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;19;9;Partly sunny;19;9;ESE;10;55%;2%;4

Rome, Italy;A little rain;13;6;Spotty showers;11;3;SE;9;83%;93%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of ice;-1;-3;Mostly cloudy;2;-1;SSE;12;89%;78%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;13;6;Periods of sun;13;8;SW;11;65%;68%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;22;19;Spotty showers;23;18;ENE;15;73%;71%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in spots;27;23;Breezy with a shower;26;23;NE;23;79%;83%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;Partial sunshine;28;19;SW;10;68%;70%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;25;7;Sunshine and nice;24;7;ENE;7;31%;4%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;29;11;Plenty of sunshine;34;12;SSW;11;30%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in spots;30;22;Partly sunny, breezy;28;22;N;26;71%;28%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;11;3;Spotty showers;11;4;N;7;78%;76%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of sun;7;5;Rain;10;6;S;13;74%;90%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Afternoon flurries;3;-11;Sunny, but frigid;-7;-13;NW;14;31%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Very windy;15;-4;Windy and very cold;-1;-6;NW;31;37%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon showers;30;25;An afternoon shower;32;26;N;12;72%;58%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;14;3;Turning sunny, mild;11;3;S;9;78%;26%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;28;23;A shower or two;28;23;NNE;9;75%;80%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain and drizzle;5;3;A little rain;4;0;S;11;91%;71%;0

Sydney, Australia;Rain and a t-storm;20;18;A shower in spots;24;19;E;18;69%;77%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun, nice;24;12;Rain and drizzle;12;6;ENE;15;74%;65%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;1;-1;A little rain;2;-2;SSE;19;95%;79%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-4;Sunny, but chilly;2;-5;SE;6;78%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;9;-2;Hazy sun;7;-2;NE;6;62%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Becoming cloudy;9;2;Mostly sunny;11;1;SW;7;25%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;Sunny and nice;22;10;E;7;51%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Periods of rain;17;10;Periods of rain;18;10;ESE;16;66%;91%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;11;8;Rain in the morning;9;-1;NW;15;74%;85%;2

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;-1;-5;Some afternoon snow;5;0;W;24;80%;84%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sunshine;19;12;Hazy sunshine;21;10;WSW;14;42%;2%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;19;7;Mostly sunny;15;7;W;18;65%;37%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Frigid;-26;-34;Sunny, not as cold;-20;-32;SE;8;72%;4%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;5;3;Periods of rain;7;5;ENE;10;73%;93%;0

Vienna, Austria;Inc. clouds;8;1;Decreasing clouds;4;-1;WNW;8;83%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine and hot;33;21;Partly sunny, cooler;26;14;ESE;16;44%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little rain;3;-1;Cloudy with a shower;2;-1;SE;13;81%;80%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy this morning;7;2;Cloudy with a shower;6;-1;NW;9;93%;63%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;15;13;Partly sunny;19;13;SE;17;70%;3%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny, low humidity;35;21;Hazy and very warm;35;23;N;9;44%;1%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Clearing;0;-6;Plenty of sunshine;2;-5;NE;2;34%;0%;2

