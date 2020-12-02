Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, December 2, 2020

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;31;25;Partly sunny;30;25;SW;14;81%;44%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;29;20;Sunny and pleasant;28;23;N;7;65%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sun and clouds;15;8;Mostly sunny;16;7;NE;7;64%;14%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Cooler with showers;17;6;Mostly sunny;14;9;SW;9;64%;5%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;6;5;Spotty showers;6;4;SSE;16;91%;85%;0

Anchorage, United States;Intermittent snow;0;-8;Colder;-7;-15;N;9;74%;43%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, cool;10;2;Partly sunny;10;-1;NE;7;62%;40%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, cold;-11;-16;Cloudy and cold;-11;-18;ENE;10;62%;16%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A p.m. t-storm;33;22;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;22;NE;9;79%;89%;5

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;14;9;Mostly cloudy;15;12;NE;7;67%;70%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;21;16;Rain and drizzle;20;13;SW;24;69%;56%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun;20;12;A shower in the p.m.;20;11;ENE;7;76%;73%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thunderstorm;31;23;Showers around;30;24;ESE;7;84%;78%;3

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy, nice;26;18;Rain and wind;24;20;NE;16;74%;84%;2

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;31;26;Hazy sun;31;23;ENE;14;49%;44%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;14;3;Partly sunny;12;9;WSW;17;64%;13%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-4;Sunny, but chilly;5;-4;NNW;16;22%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then some sun;3;1;Mostly cloudy;9;4;SE;25;66%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-3;Periods of sun;1;-2;SSE;14;70%;34%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;20;7;Partly sunny;21;8;NNE;8;65%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;20;Clouds and sun;31;20;SE;12;43%;28%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;0;-2;A bit of a.m. snow;1;0;ESE;14;88%;82%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Mainly cloudy;6;3;Spotty showers;5;4;SSE;13;87%;90%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Fog, then some sun;3;-3;Partly sunny;5;1;ENE;9;80%;15%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;1;-3;Mostly cloudy;3;1;E;11;69%;55%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm around;28;19;Mostly sunny;28;15;ENE;10;53%;2%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;28;18;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;S;7;53%;73%;3

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;12;2;Mostly sunny, cool;10;-1;NW;13;44%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;21;13;Hazy sun;22;13;NNW;10;41%;3%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Brilliant sunshine;22;13;Mostly sunny;23;15;SSE;34;51%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;20;Periods of sun;28;20;E;5;58%;29%;6

Chennai, India;Rain and drizzle;28;25;Wind and rain;28;25;NE;18;93%;92%;1

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, milder;8;-2;Periods of sun;6;-1;WSW;18;54%;3%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Tropical cyclone;28;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;WNW;15;74%;73%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;3;-1;Partly sunny;1;0;SSE;20;77%;70%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Winds subsiding;29;23;Partly sunny, breezy;28;24;N;24;69%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;A little a.m. rain;13;5;Mostly cloudy;11;2;NNW;16;73%;17%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm around;31;24;NNE;15;75%;43%;11

Delhi, India;Brilliant sunshine;26;11;Hazy sun;26;11;ENE;4;60%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Becoming cloudy;0;-6;Sunny and milder;9;-1;SW;9;26%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;30;18;Hazy sunshine;29;19;NE;6;54%;1%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;33;24;Downpours;32;24;SE;8;75%;89%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;7;2;Spotty showers;4;-2;NW;14;89%;65%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;14;2;Spotty showers;12;2;W;8;62%;86%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;20;14;Partial sunshine;17;13;W;12;70%;28%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;21;17;Hazy sunshine;22;14;NE;11;52%;17%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A shower and t-storm;26;16;A stray a.m. t-storm;24;16;E;9;83%;68%;4

Havana, Cuba;Plenty of sunshine;25;18;Mostly sunny;25;18;ESE;18;65%;38%;3

Helsinki, Finland;A passing shower;3;-1;Rather cloudy;0;-1;SSE;21;81%;37%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;23;Hazy sunshine;32;22;N;8;55%;9%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and nice;25;15;Sunny and beautiful;23;13;NNE;17;54%;3%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;29;21;Sunshine, pleasant;30;23;NNE;7;59%;34%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;29;16;Hazy sunshine;28;17;E;8;55%;1%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;25;9;Hazy sun;23;10;NE;6;54%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and chilly;9;7;Clouds and sun;12;8;WSW;10;82%;5%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;34;25;A couple of t-storms;31;25;WSW;12;77%;74%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;28;23;Mostly cloudy;29;24;N;14;54%;55%;2

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;28;12;Not as warm;23;13;N;16;61%;55%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;18;0;Mostly sunny;17;0;SSW;8;33%;1%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;30;14;Hazy sunshine;31;15;NW;9;45%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;21;7;Hazy sun;19;7;W;6;69%;17%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and breezy;33;17;Hazy sun;32;18;NNW;17;14%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A little icy mix;-1;-2;A little snow;1;1;SE;9;88%;59%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;More clouds than sun;31;24;Mostly cloudy;30;24;NE;10;66%;44%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thick cloud cover;31;24;A t-storm around;31;23;WSW;9;68%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;29;17;Hazy sun;29;19;E;6;46%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;24;A heavy shower;31;23;E;6;81%;81%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;16;4;Spotty showers;15;4;ENE;12;69%;81%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partial sunshine;33;24;Partly sunny;32;24;SW;10;72%;27%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;23;18;Decreasing clouds;22;18;SSE;14;71%;44%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Fog, then some sun;18;9;Partly sunny;15;11;WNW;10;64%;27%;2

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;7;3;Showers;7;3;NW;11;88%;90%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;24;10;Plenty of sun;22;7;NNE;5;20%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Rather cloudy;29;25;Mainly cloudy;29;25;S;10;73%;44%;4

Madrid, Spain;Windy this morning;10;-1;Fog, then some sun;9;2;WSW;8;62%;41%;2

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;30;26;A p.m. shower or two;30;26;WNW;20;76%;83%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;NNE;7;80%;72%;3

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;E;6;78%;66%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;19;10;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;S;12;46%;3%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;23;8;Mostly cloudy;24;8;SSW;8;38%;4%;4

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;22;16;Some sun, pleasant;24;19;E;18;56%;3%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;-2;-4;Mostly cloudy;-2;-4;SSE;14;83%;34%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;33;25;Brilliant sunshine;33;25;E;20;56%;1%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Increasing clouds;25;16;Mostly sunny, nice;21;13;ESE;15;70%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Snow, breezy, colder;3;-2;Rather cloudy;5;2;SW;24;70%;57%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds may break;-3;-7;Mostly cloudy;-3;-7;SSE;12;63%;63%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;34;25;Hazy sun, less humid;34;23;NNE;9;44%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;25;15;Partly sunny;25;15;NNE;21;57%;44%;11

New York, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;8;2;Breezy with sunshine;11;6;SW;29;44%;6%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;A passing shower;18;10;Showers around;18;11;ENE;12;78%;89%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;-13;-17;Clouds and sun, cold;-12;-18;SW;8;81%;10%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;15;7;Partly sunny;14;6;NNW;13;57%;7%;3

Oslo, Norway;Rain/snow showers;1;-2;A little snow;0;-2;E;14;85%;91%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Snow;0;-5;Mostly cloudy;4;-1;SW;22;75%;65%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;29;25;An afternoon shower;29;25;E;13;79%;100%;8

Panama City, Panama;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;N;6;84%;82%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;E;10;77%;59%;7

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;8;2;A little rain;4;2;S;14;80%;89%;0

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sun;28;13;Plenty of sun;28;14;SSW;19;46%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Nice with some sun;32;24;Turning cloudy;33;23;NE;17;49%;14%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;30;24;A t-storm around;32;25;NNE;16;70%;55%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;31;21;A shower or two;31;20;SE;8;54%;62%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;-2;-4;Rather cloudy, cold;-1;-4;SE;8;66%;29%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;3;-7;Sunny, but chilly;3;-10;NNW;10;40%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;18;11;Showers;18;12;ESE;13;74%;93%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;Sunny;20;13;SW;9;71%;14%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;A shower;30;25;ESE;12;72%;82%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Winds subsiding;1;-6;Cloudy and very cold;-5;-7;N;38;56%;18%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, chilly;-1;-3;Mostly cloudy;0;-1;SSE;14;83%;35%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Periods of sun;28;24;Some sun, hot, humid;33;27;NNE;9;62%;42%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Warmer;22;16;Hazy sunshine;25;16;SSE;16;56%;22%;4

Rome, Italy;Rain;13;6;A passing shower;13;6;SSE;7;81%;66%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;2;-5;Low clouds;-1;-5;SSE;10;75%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;15;7;Partly sunny;15;8;N;8;60%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain and a t-storm;22;19;Rain and a t-storm;22;18;ENE;8;86%;88%;2

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;23;A shower or two;28;23;ENE;15;67%;56%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A thunderstorm;28;18;A shower or two;28;19;NNW;7;76%;73%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;24;9;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;NE;9;34%;6%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;31;12;Sunny and delightful;32;12;SSW;10;27%;4%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;30;22;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;N;14;71%;36%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;18;4;Partly sunny;14;8;W;8;62%;86%;2

Seattle, United States;Plenty of sunshine;9;3;Mostly sunny;10;4;E;6;67%;4%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;6;-3;Sunny, but chilly;4;-5;WNW;10;42%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun;13;8;Sun and clouds;10;5;SSW;21;64%;15%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A downpour;32;25;N;10;78%;68%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-7;Mostly cloudy;3;-4;ESE;8;87%;23%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine and nice;28;24;Mostly sunny, nice;27;24;NE;15;65%;2%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;5;1;Mostly cloudy;4;1;SE;15;75%;86%;0

Sydney, Australia;Cooler;23;16;Cloudy;26;20;N;23;57%;24%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;21;16;Rain and drizzle;20;16;NE;13;73%;80%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A snow shower;1;-4;Mostly cloudy;0;-3;SSE;15;83%;36%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy;9;2;Hazy sun and chilly;7;-1;N;6;84%;42%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;11;1;Some sun;8;4;E;7;74%;44%;2

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;13;7;Rain and drizzle;10;6;ESE;8;62%;72%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;22;9;Mostly sunny;21;10;W;8;68%;5%;3

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;19;9;Rain, a thunderstorm;17;10;E;5;60%;67%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;9;6;Decreasing clouds;12;4;NNE;10;83%;28%;1

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, breezy;4;0;Becoming cloudy;4;2;SW;28;69%;65%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine;21;14;An afternoon shower;19;12;WNW;22;55%;45%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;21;11;Cooler with a shower;15;8;WSW;23;66%;43%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and very cold;-19;-26;Cold with sunshine;-14;-25;WNW;11;80%;21%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Hazy sunshine;13;6;Cloudy;11;5;NE;5;48%;9%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;1;-2;A bit of a.m. snow;0;0;SE;10;85%;82%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine and warm;32;18;Mostly sunny;26;15;ESE;13;46%;25%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, cold;-4;-5;Mostly cloudy;-2;-4;SSE;17;82%;24%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Turning sunny;-1;-4;Mostly cloudy;1;0;SE;19;74%;39%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Becoming very windy;16;15;Sunny;19;13;N;18;58%;6%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;34;24;Hazy sunshine;34;23;WSW;7;56%;12%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;8;-1;Plenty of sunshine;7;-2;N;3;63%;20%;2

