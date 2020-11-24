Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, November 24, 2020

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;SW;13;82%;57%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Winds subsiding;27;20;Sunny and nice;30;19;ENE;13;49%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;16;7;Hazy sunshine;16;8;ENE;14;44%;89%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;18;9;Sun and some clouds;19;12;SSE;8;53%;0%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mainly cloudy;11;5;Partly sunny;9;6;SSW;16;84%;63%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;-6;-8;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-3;S;12;79%;95%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Chilly with some sun;7;-1;Mostly sunny;11;3;E;11;53%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;-6;-14;Mostly sunny, colder;-10;-17;SE;11;80%;8%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;39;26;Some sun, very hot;39;27;NE;22;30%;26%;11

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;17;12;Partly sunny;15;11;N;15;61%;11%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers, some heavy;16;13;A little a.m. rain;22;16;NNW;19;79%;86%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;21;7;Hazy sunshine;21;13;ESE;11;47%;7%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;SE;10;70%;81%;5

Bangalore, India;Low clouds;25;17;Wind and rain;26;18;NNE;16;77%;94%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun, warm;36;25;Hazy sunshine;34;25;ENE;11;53%;30%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;17;12;Spotty showers;17;12;ENE;15;75%;84%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-4;Mostly cloudy;8;-4;NNE;12;38%;2%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Low clouds and fog;7;1;Fog, then some sun;10;2;SE;9;77%;0%;2

Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds;8;2;Fog, then some sun;8;3;SW;12;71%;8%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;20;9;A little p.m. rain;20;9;E;8;68%;81%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;E;18;74%;69%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog;3;-1;Fog, then some sun;4;-1;SE;17;90%;0%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sunshine;11;5;Periods of sun;9;6;SSW;14;75%;42%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;11;0;Fog to sun;9;1;WSW;11;76%;1%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Fog;5;-3;Fog, then some sun;4;-3;E;7;90%;0%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Inc. clouds;33;23;A t-storm around;28;20;SSW;10;70%;40%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;31;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;18;NE;9;49%;57%;11

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;14;4;Abundant sunshine;14;4;NW;10;46%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Some sun, pleasant;24;16;A shower in the p.m.;22;15;WNW;12;57%;63%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;16;12;Areas of low clouds;18;12;SSE;15;53%;7%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers around;29;21;Spotty showers;29;21;ENE;6;63%;72%;5

Chennai, India;Cloudy, downpours;28;25;Tropical cyclone;28;25;NE;33;94%;96%;1

Chicago, United States;Snow to rain;6;5;Occasional rain;12;7;NW;9;85%;80%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;30;24;A t-storm around;30;24;SSW;14;80%;73%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;7;5;Mostly cloudy;7;5;SW;12;85%;51%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, warm;33;24;Hazy sunshine;31;24;NNE;15;36%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;A p.m. t-storm;20;10;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;SE;13;42%;8%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;32;24;Rainy times;30;24;SE;9;83%;88%;3

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;24;13;Hazy sunshine;23;13;ENE;8;60%;12%;4

Denver, United States;Cooler, morning snow;5;-3;Sunny and milder;12;1;S;10;36%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun;28;16;Hazy sun;29;18;N;8;57%;0%;3

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;35;23;Partly sunny;34;24;WSW;7;60%;20%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Occasional rain;13;3;Partly sunny;8;2;W;15;89%;4%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;9;-2;Snow in the morning;3;-5;NNE;8;61%;69%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sunshine;18;15;Periods of rain;18;14;SE;12;79%;95%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;26;22;Rain and drizzle;27;22;SE;7;72%;61%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;31;18;A t-storm around;31;17;ESE;10;50%;64%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;27;20;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;E;16;72%;27%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;3;0;Spotty showers;8;6;WSW;17;94%;84%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;33;24;ESE;7;60%;42%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;28;21;Mostly sunny;28;21;E;15;62%;8%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower;29;23;Spotty showers;29;24;ENE;20;64%;82%;2

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;29;16;Hazy sun;28;18;E;9;40%;7%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy and cool;18;10;Cloudy, p.m. showers;14;7;NNW;9;91%;97%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouding up;11;9;Partly sunny;11;8;NE;18;64%;5%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Spotty showers;33;25;Spotty showers;33;25;SSW;12;70%;75%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;32;25;Hazy sunshine;31;25;SSE;11;62%;64%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;28;15;Lots of sun, nice;29;14;N;11;32%;67%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and cold;4;-1;A morning shower;5;-6;SW;8;69%;40%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;28;14;A shower in the a.m.;26;14;NE;19;47%;56%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;20;6;Turning out cloudy;22;8;ESE;6;60%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;36;21;Hazy sunshine;35;20;NNW;15;16%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;8;2;Periods of sun;4;3;WNW;14;81%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;30;25;A shower or two;30;25;NNE;11;62%;57%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;24;A t-storm around;33;24;S;9;65%;75%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;28;15;Hazy sunshine;28;18;N;9;53%;0%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;NNW;5;80%;71%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Some sun, pleasant;21;3;A p.m. shower or two;20;4;NNW;16;35%;67%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;33;24;Some sun, a shower;32;24;SW;10;76%;81%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;21;16;Sun and clouds;21;16;SSE;10;72%;14%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Fog, then some sun;17;12;Spotty showers;14;9;NNE;10;80%;82%;1

London, United Kingdom;More clouds than sun;12;9;Mostly cloudy;13;5;NNW;13;87%;44%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;20;10;Low clouds, then sun;19;10;SSE;8;71%;4%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;30;25;Variable cloudiness;30;25;SSW;10;73%;44%;8

Madrid, Spain;Fog, then some sun;13;4;A little rain;11;7;ESE;5;71%;82%;1

Male, Maldives;Some sun, pleasant;31;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;W;13;69%;79%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Afternoon showers;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;ENE;7;80%;72%;5

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;33;24;More clouds than sun;31;24;E;12;62%;12%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;21;15;Mostly sunny, warmer;29;18;S;10;51%;15%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sunshine;24;10;Hazy sunshine;25;9;NNE;7;33%;3%;6

Miami, United States;A passing shower;27;22;Partly sunny;27;21;E;19;67%;33%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sunshine;4;3;Partly sunny;6;2;WSW;15;96%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;33;26;Clouds and sun;33;26;E;13;62%;44%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;28;17;A stray a.m. t-storm;25;17;NNE;13;80%;41%;6

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, cold;-2;-6;Morning snow, cloudy;2;1;ESE;25;74%;87%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;2;-1;Areas of low clouds;0;-3;WNW;9;93%;22%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;32;24;Hazy sunshine;33;24;N;12;45%;2%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A couple of t-storms;27;15;A p.m. t-storm;27;16;W;11;61%;72%;10

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;9;3;Clearing;13;10;S;13;50%;66%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;21;12;Becoming cloudy;20;14;N;11;54%;33%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with a flurry;-4;-11;Low clouds breaking;-8;-18;ENE;7;89%;7%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny;16;8;Mostly cloudy;17;9;N;9;55%;9%;3

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;6;5;A passing shower;8;0;WNW;15;85%;57%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, cold;-2;-9;Snow in the morning;2;-1;ESE;13;83%;89%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunshine and nice;29;26;An afternoon shower;29;25;ESE;13;74%;80%;12

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;31;25;A shower and t-storm;30;25;NW;7;83%;86%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;Afternoon showers;32;24;E;10;78%;93%;8

Paris, France;Low clouds and fog;10;4;Partly sunny;11;3;SSE;10;78%;38%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;31;14;Plenty of sunshine;28;15;S;20;46%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;34;26;Mostly sunny;34;26;NNE;13;56%;26%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;ESE;16;75%;78%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or two;31;20;A shower in spots;32;20;SE;8;55%;41%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then some sun;2;-3;Some sun, fog early;2;-2;S;6;88%;0%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;7;-5;Hazy sun;9;-3;NNW;6;66%;3%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;20;10;A downpour;20;11;SSE;13;65%;82%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;20;13;Showers around;22;11;SSW;19;64%;84%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;30;25;A shower in the a.m.;29;26;ESE;15;68%;83%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;2;-2;Rain/snow showers;4;2;SSE;9;65%;87%;0

Riga, Latvia;Becoming cloudy;7;6;Showers around;10;5;SW;12;93%;73%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;26;22;Mostly sunny, nice;28;23;ENE;13;67%;7%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;26;13;Hazy sun;25;14;SSE;13;31%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;16;6;Mostly sunny;16;7;NNE;7;79%;31%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A passing shower;3;-4;Mostly cloudy;0;0;SSE;6;91%;64%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;14;10;Low clouds breaking;15;8;NNW;16;64%;8%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;23;18;A shower and t-storm;24;18;ENE;10;79%;85%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Brief showers;29;23;A shower or two;29;24;ENE;11;74%;82%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A thunderstorm;27;19;A shower and t-storm;27;19;N;8;84%;76%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;23;10;Clouds and sun;22;11;E;8;46%;41%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;29;9;Hazy sun;31;11;SSW;10;32%;1%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Thunderstorms;30;23;A shower or two;30;23;N;21;74%;56%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Some sun, fog early;17;11;Times of rain;13;9;NNE;6;85%;90%;1

Seattle, United States;A little p.m. rain;11;6;A little a.m. rain;9;5;N;9;77%;66%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;7;0;Hazy sun;10;1;WNW;7;59%;2%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;13;11;Rain and drizzle;15;12;SE;15;83%;91%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;25;Showers around;30;26;NE;8;82%;92%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Fog, then some sun;6;-3;Fog, then sun;8;-3;SSE;6;73%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;29;25;A shower in spots;28;25;ENE;14;73%;70%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers around;7;7;Mostly cloudy;8;6;SW;15;84%;42%;0

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;23;16;Some sun, pleasant;25;19;N;17;61%;27%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;26;20;Partly sunny, humid;26;21;E;21;71%;11%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sunshine;6;2;Spotty showers;7;6;SW;13;89%;88%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mainly cloudy, cold;3;-4;Cloudy and cold;4;-3;ENE;5;57%;16%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;9;0;Mostly cloudy;9;1;NW;19;62%;25%;1

Tehran, Iran;Chilly with some sun;10;4;Hazy sunshine;12;5;SE;8;40%;4%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with some sun;25;11;Showers around;22;11;W;13;74%;93%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;21;7;Plenty of sunshine;20;6;E;5;45%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler;12;9;A morning shower;12;9;NNE;15;90%;64%;1

Toronto, Canada;Becoming cloudy;2;0;Milder, p.m. rain;7;6;ESE;9;82%;93%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Rain and drizzle;19;15;A shower in the a.m.;20;14;SSW;4;75%;77%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Spotty showers;20;10;Sun and some clouds;20;11;SE;8;68%;11%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cloudy with flurries;-6;-16;A bit of p.m. snow;-8;-17;S;9;72%;90%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;8;4;Rain and drizzle;7;3;E;6;72%;68%;0

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds and fog;5;1;Fog, then some sun;7;1;ESE;10;75%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;34;21;Sunny and very warm;31;21;E;8;50%;6%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;5;2;Partly sunny;6;-2;SW;12;96%;39%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;7;-1;Partly sunny;4;-2;SSW;9;81%;0%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;16;13;Cloudy, p.m. rain;17;14;ENE;30;84%;99%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;More sun than clouds;33;24;Hazy and very warm;35;24;NNW;9;55%;4%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Brilliant sunshine;8;-1;Mostly cloudy;9;-1;NE;3;41%;11%;1

