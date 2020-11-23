Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, November 23, 2020

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. shower or two;30;25;A morning shower;30;25;SSW;12;79%;82%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, nice;29;24;Partly sunny;27;21;NNW;26;50%;4%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;16;4;Mostly sunny;16;6;ENE;5;45%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;18;8;Mainly cloudy;17;10;E;9;60%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;11;5;Periods of sun;10;5;S;19;92%;10%;1

Anchorage, United States;Morning flurries;-1;-7;Partly sunny;-6;-8;N;7;88%;17%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Becoming cloudy;9;1;Chilly with some sun;7;-2;ESE;9;71%;31%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cold;-7;-12;Decreasing clouds;-7;-17;SE;8;94%;39%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very hot;37;24;Sunshine, very hot;39;27;NE;23;25%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;16;9;Partly sunny;17;11;N;10;65%;47%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;19;13;Showers, some heavy;19;16;NNE;18;76%;97%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, nice;21;8;Hazy sunshine;21;7;W;12;46%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;30;23;A stray thunderstorm;32;23;ESE;9;74%;57%;4

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun, nice;27;17;Mostly cloudy;27;17;NE;14;63%;33%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;34;25;Hazy sunshine;34;25;NE;11;54%;11%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;16;7;Periods of sun;16;12;WSW;11;75%;27%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, chilly;7;-3;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-3;NNE;8;44%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then some sun;8;2;Fog, then sun;7;0;ESE;5;83%;2%;2

Berlin, Germany;Sun and some clouds;7;2;Sun and clouds;7;2;S;11;81%;3%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;20;8;A little p.m. rain;20;10;ESE;8;71%;81%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A little rain;26;19;A shower and t-storm;26;18;E;18;72%;71%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog early in the day;4;-2;Fog to sun;4;-1;ESE;8;90%;0%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;9;5;Partly sunny;11;6;S;11;86%;5%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;10;1;Mostly sunny;8;-1;W;8;73%;4%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Fog early in the day;4;-2;Fog, then sun;6;-3;SE;5;84%;0%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;31;23;A t-storm around;34;23;ESE;13;46%;78%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun;30;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;19;WSW;10;50%;65%;7

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;12;2;Mostly sunny;13;4;NW;7;43%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Cloudy;24;17;Some sun, pleasant;24;16;NNE;11;56%;5%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;20;14;Rain and drizzle;17;12;SW;19;69%;88%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;29;22;Showers around;29;21;E;5;65%;81%;4

Chennai, India;Cloudy;33;25;Cloudy, a downpour;29;25;N;25;86%;91%;3

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;7;1;Rain and snow;7;6;S;21;74%;88%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;An afternoon shower;31;24;WSW;15;76%;82%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sunshine;7;4;Spotty showers;7;5;SW;18;81%;84%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Warm with sunshine;33;25;Warm with hazy sun;33;24;NNE;14;42%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;18;14;A p.m. t-storm;22;11;SSW;27;79%;77%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;30;23;A couple of t-storms;31;24;SSE;8;78%;87%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;23;10;Hazy sunshine;23;13;ENE;5;61%;3%;2

Denver, United States;Not as cool;14;0;Cooler, morning snow;5;-2;SSW;10;64%;66%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;28;15;Hazy sun;28;16;N;7;58%;0%;3

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;34;22;An afternoon shower;33;23;SSW;7;64%;60%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;11;10;Occasional rain;12;3;WSW;20;86%;86%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;-4;Clouds and sun;9;-3;W;8;42%;52%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;18;16;Clouds and sunshine;18;16;SSE;16;70%;56%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower;27;21;Rain and drizzle;25;22;SSE;6;72%;78%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;32;17;A t-storm around;32;18;ESE;10;41%;71%;14

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. shower or two;26;19;Sunshine and nice;28;20;E;17;71%;25%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;5;2;Clouds and sun;3;-1;E;15;87%;64%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;Hazy sun;33;24;SE;7;59%;33%;7

Hong Kong, China;Not as warm;27;20;Mostly sunny;27;20;ENE;13;60%;15%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;29;23;A shower;29;23;ENE;21;65%;67%;2

Hyderabad, India;Clearing;29;17;Hazy sun;28;16;ENE;8;41%;0%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy and cool;16;9;A morning shower;17;9;NW;8;77%;60%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;12;8;Becoming cloudy;11;9;NE;11;79%;69%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;A shower or two;32;25;SSW;13;71%;86%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;32;24;Hazy sunshine;31;25;N;11;57%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;More clouds than sun;26;14;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;15;N;17;67%;78%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and colder;4;-2;A little p.m. rain;4;-1;NNW;8;77%;83%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;29;17;A morning shower;28;15;NE;10;36%;62%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;19;6;Hazy sunshine;21;6;SSE;6;66%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;35;21;Hazy sunshine;35;21;NNW;16;20%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;8;2;Spotty showers;6;2;WNW;19;76%;72%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower and t-storm;30;25;A shower or two;31;24;NNE;8;64%;59%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;NNW;8;69%;67%;4

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;27;14;Hazy sunshine;27;16;N;10;49%;0%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A couple of t-storms;31;24;A t-storm or two;30;23;N;7;84%;92%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;19;1;Partly sunny;21;2;ESE;17;28%;37%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;32;24;A shower in the a.m.;32;24;SSW;10;74%;67%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;22;17;Partly sunny;22;16;SSE;13;69%;7%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny intervals;18;10;Fog, then some sun;17;12;SW;8;83%;85%;2

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;10;9;More clouds than sun;12;9;S;17;79%;33%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;19;11;Mostly sunny;20;10;E;7;55%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Plenty of clouds;30;24;Clouds and sun;29;25;SSW;10;73%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;16;3;Fog, then some sun;13;4;SW;5;66%;23%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;27;Nice with some sun;30;27;WNW;12;69%;44%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;Afternoon showers;30;24;NNE;10;79%;87%;5

Manila, Philippines;Increasing clouds;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;23;ENE;13;67%;59%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Brief a.m. showers;22;12;Mostly cloudy;22;15;SE;15;60%;27%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sunshine;23;8;Hazy sunshine;24;10;NNW;7;37%;7%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;29;21;Nice with some sun;27;22;ENE;21;67%;44%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;5;1;Clouds and sunshine;4;3;WNW;19;81%;66%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and some clouds;33;26;More sun than clouds;33;26;SE;12;63%;15%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;28;20;Periods of sun;28;18;SE;17;46%;64%;9

Montreal, Canada;Cooler, morning rain;5;-5;Mostly sunny, cold;-2;-7;ENE;8;50%;75%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;2;1;A snow squall;1;-2;NW;9;95%;74%;0

Mumbai, India;Brilliant sunshine;33;25;Hazy sun;33;25;N;11;45%;1%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;27;16;Partly sunny;27;15;N;13;58%;57%;10

New York, United States;Morning rain;14;4;Partly sunny;9;3;NE;15;45%;6%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and delightful;21;11;Partly sunny;21;11;WSW;9;56%;3%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;-4;-10;Low clouds;-8;-12;NNE;9;87%;10%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;16;6;Plenty of sunshine;15;7;NNE;10;53%;1%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;6;1;Spotty showers;6;4;SSW;6;92%;84%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds breaking;3;-8;Partly sunny, cold;-3;-9;ESE;14;62%;66%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rainy times;28;25;Clouds and sun, nice;29;26;NW;8;75%;44%;8

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;30;24;A shower and t-storm;30;25;NW;8;81%;81%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A thunderstorm;28;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;E;10;81%;66%;5

Paris, France;Fog early in the day;11;3;Fog, then some sun;10;4;S;10;82%;6%;1

Perth, Australia;Hot with sunshine;35;18;Sunny and very warm;31;15;S;22;43%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sun and some clouds;33;26;Mostly sunny;34;25;NNE;14;58%;18%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;30;25;Thunderstorms;31;24;NE;15;76%;74%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;30;23;A shower or two;31;21;SE;7;63%;57%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or two;7;-2;Fog, then some sun;3;-2;SE;7;89%;0%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;6;-6;Mostly cloudy;7;-5;SE;5;43%;1%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;20;11;Afternoon showers;21;10;WSW;12;57%;78%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Sunlit and nice;23;10;Mostly sunny;21;12;S;11;68%;19%;3

Recife, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;30;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;SE;16;66%;86%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;1;-2;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;N;11;55%;15%;0

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;8;4;Clouds and sun;7;5;SW;13;82%;71%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A passing shower;25;21;Some sun, a shower;26;22;ENE;15;75%;60%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;24;13;Hazy sunshine;23;12;E;9;33%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Sunny;17;6;Mostly sunny;16;7;NNE;7;78%;42%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower or two;6;0;Clearing;1;-4;NW;12;80%;27%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;15;9;Mostly sunny;16;9;WNW;10;64%;27%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;24;19;A shower and t-storm;24;18;ENE;11;78%;80%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;23;A shower or two;30;24;E;9;72%;85%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;A shower and t-storm;27;19;N;9;85%;75%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;24;10;Mostly sunny, nice;24;10;ESE;9;38%;22%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;30;11;Sunny and nice;29;9;SW;11;35%;10%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;29;23;Thunderstorms;30;23;N;13;83%;86%;2

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Nice with some sun;18;8;Some sun, fog early;16;11;SE;9;78%;71%;2

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;10;7;A little p.m. rain;11;5;SSW;14;75%;92%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;6;-1;Clearing;8;1;WNW;5;50%;4%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;14;10;Cloudy;14;11;NE;15;67%;73%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon t-storms;29;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;NW;12;84%;66%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;10;-1;Fog, then some sun;7;-3;SSE;8;74%;14%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;25;Sunny and pleasant;29;25;E;14;70%;27%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunshine;6;-1;Showers around;7;6;WSW;10;89%;88%;0

Sydney, Australia;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;18;Rain and drizzle;24;16;SSE;24;60%;63%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;24;19;A t-storm in spots;24;20;E;19;74%;55%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;8;2;Clouds and sun;4;2;SSE;14;73%;72%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny, but cold;3;-8;Cold with hazy sun;2;-4;ENE;5;57%;1%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;8;-2;Mostly sunny;7;-1;N;8;62%;10%;2

Tehran, Iran;A little a.m. rain;10;4;Chilly with hazy sun;10;4;S;9;48%;26%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;24;11;Partly sunny, nice;25;10;NNE;7;53%;0%;2

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;18;8;Partly sunny;21;8;E;4;47%;4%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Thickening clouds;18;7;Cloudy and cooler;12;8;NNE;14;53%;68%;1

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;5;-2;Becoming cloudy;1;0;ESE;8;68%;67%;1

Tripoli, Libya;A p.m. shower or two;18;14;Rain and drizzle;19;15;SE;7;78%;83%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;21;15;Spotty showers;19;12;WNW;15;75%;71%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;-7;-18;Cloudy;-5;-16;NNW;10;78%;63%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds limiting sun;7;5;Rain;9;4;SSE;10;77%;91%;0

Vienna, Austria;Fog early in the day;7;-1;Fog to sun;6;1;SE;9;82%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine and warm;33;22;Warm with some sun;31;21;SE;8;52%;14%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A passing shower;5;-1;Partly sunny;4;2;W;13;80%;71%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;7;4;Clouds and sun;6;-1;WSW;17;86%;23%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;13;10;A little p.m. rain;16;12;E;7;68%;85%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray t-shower;33;25;Hazy sunshine;34;24;NNW;9;59%;29%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;9;-3;Brilliant sunshine;8;0;NNE;3;37%;2%;3

