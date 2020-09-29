Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, September 29, 2020

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;28;24;A shower or two;28;24;SW;18;87%;82%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;40;28;Sunny and hot;41;29;E;12;28%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, very hot;37;23;Hazy sun and warm;34;20;WSW;18;38%;2%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;26;17;Partly sunny, humid;25;18;ENE;11;71%;7%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;18;12;Partly sunny;18;13;SSE;18;84%;78%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;12;7;Rain;14;10;E;18;82%;94%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;23;8;Hazy sun;22;8;SE;9;21%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Areas of low clouds;15;-1;Sunny;13;-4;ENE;10;54%;0%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Unseasonably hot;36;26;Hazy sun, summerlike;41;29;NNE;26;27%;0%;10

Athens, Greece;Sunny and less humid;28;17;Nice with sunshine;26;16;SSW;10;44%;6%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Very windy;15;10;Partly sunny;15;7;SSW;19;61%;30%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;40;21;Hazy and very warm;39;21;NW;10;19%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A few showers;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;ESE;8;80%;62%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A thunderstorm;25;19;W;13;83%;63%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers this morning;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;WSW;13;73%;68%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;Mostly sunny, nice;23;17;SW;14;73%;9%;4

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;18;9;Rather cloudy, cool;21;12;S;8;54%;58%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A thunderstorm;19;11;Partly sunny;17;12;W;13;63%;44%;2

Berlin, Germany;Decreasing clouds;19;7;Partly sunny;22;9;E;4;62%;14%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;20;8;A thunderstorm;19;8;ESE;12;65%;76%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;34;20;Sun, some clouds;34;20;ESE;20;30%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy this morning;14;10;Partly sunny;18;10;NW;20;75%;70%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;18;12;Mostly cloudy;18;13;S;11;81%;78%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;20;11;A little rain;20;13;WSW;14;49%;66%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;16;11;Partly sunny;18;13;NW;16;69%;74%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;23;13;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;ESE;11;66%;5%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;A thick cloud cover;28;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;20;NE;10;44%;74%;5

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;25;16;Mostly sunny, nice;25;15;NNE;13;58%;4%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very hot;39;24;Very hot;38;23;N;14;34%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;More sun than clouds;17;10;A little p.m. rain;15;10;SSE;20;61%;85%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Spotty showers;28;20;Showers and t-storms;29;20;SE;7;58%;69%;12

Chennai, India;A heavy p.m. shower;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;WSW;12;72%;57%;4

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;17;11;A shower;18;9;WNW;20;59%;63%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;28;26;Showery;30;27;SW;15;78%;83%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, nice;17;12;Some sun, pleasant;18;12;ESE;11;65%;24%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;31;26;Hazy sunshine;31;27;NW;11;79%;19%;10

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;27;15;Plenty of sun;32;16;SSW;11;31%;5%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;32;22;A passing shower;31;21;SE;17;61%;57%;10

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;35;23;Hazy sun;36;24;NW;14;40%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;27;9;Mostly sunny;25;7;NE;9;23%;1%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;SW;7;80%;75%;3

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;36;23;An afternoon shower;32;23;SE;10;62%;61%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;16;9;A little rain;15;3;W;20;88%;85%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;21;12;Decreasing clouds;18;8;NNE;9;48%;29%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;25;20;Partial sunshine;25;20;W;8;73%;5%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;ENE;9;71%;78%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;30;16;Partly sunny, nice;30;15;ENE;14;37%;9%;12

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;A thunderstorm;31;23;E;8;73%;72%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Rather cloudy;14;11;Sun and some clouds;15;9;ENE;9;90%;35%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;WNW;12;80%;84%;9

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;E;12;77%;87%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;31;23;Nice with sunshine;31;24;NNE;8;53%;16%;9

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;22;NW;10;79%;84%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny;35;20;Hazy sunshine;34;19;N;14;40%;1%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Variable cloudiness;24;16;Mostly sunny;22;14;ESE;10;60%;6%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;23;A morning shower;34;24;NE;15;61%;57%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;38;29;Hazy sunshine;35;29;SE;13;63%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;Showers and t-storms;21;12;N;17;69%;77%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;24;11;Hazy sun;23;9;NNW;8;37%;6%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;33;27;Hazy sun;33;25;WSW;16;60%;5%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;29;18;A stray t-shower;28;19;ESE;8;79%;58%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;41;26;Hazy and very warm;40;26;SSW;14;27%;2%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;A bit of rain;22;12;Cooler with rain;14;12;E;15;80%;86%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;Brief a.m. showers;32;26;ESE;20;68%;85%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;23;Cloudy;31;23;NNW;10;60%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;35;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;27;SSW;9;76%;74%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;SSW;8;77%;71%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;12;1;An afternoon shower;14;2;E;14;57%;66%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;28;24;Cloudy with showers;27;24;WSW;8;86%;86%;4

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;18;15;Partly sunny;19;15;SSE;15;77%;39%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;29;16;Sunny and pleasant;24;17;NNW;15;62%;6%;5

London, United Kingdom;Clouds breaking;18;10;Afternoon rain;17;9;SSW;19;78%;89%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;37;22;Sunshine, very hot;38;22;ENE;8;31%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;28;22;Mostly cloudy;27;22;SW;9;71%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun, nice;26;11;Plenty of sunshine;27;10;NW;7;41%;1%;5

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;26;A t-storm around;30;27;WNW;12;71%;71%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm around;34;25;WSW;10;62%;74%;7

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm or two;33;26;NNW;11;68%;71%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and breezy;20;12;Cooler;18;8;WSW;23;64%;44%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A thunderstorm;16;8;Partly sunny;21;8;NNE;8;58%;38%;9

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NE;10;74%;76%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;17;9;Mostly cloudy;16;9;ENE;15;71%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;More clouds than sun;29;25;Mostly sunny, nice;29;25;S;16;70%;28%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Warmer with sunshine;22;11;Sunny and pleasant;24;13;WNW;9;64%;2%;7

Montreal, Canada;Rain;21;12;Periods of rain;16;10;SW;9;84%;86%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;16;8;Mostly cloudy, mild;18;10;SE;14;49%;1%;2

Mumbai, India;A shower in the a.m.;32;25;Partly sunny;31;26;NW;8;76%;30%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds;29;15;A t-storm in spots;28;13;ENE;12;55%;51%;8

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;23;19;A little a.m. rain;21;14;SW;15;66%;59%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;39;24;Sunny and very warm;33;17;W;20;31%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler, morning rain;6;-2;Clouds rolling in;7;3;WSW;9;70%;55%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;Becoming cloudy;26;19;NNE;10;56%;73%;4

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy with showers;12;9;Partly sunny;13;10;E;8;91%;70%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain, cooler;18;10;Spotty showers;16;7;SSW;18;87%;94%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partial sunshine;30;27;A p.m. shower or two;29;27;E;18;77%;81%;12

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;30;22;A thunderstorm;29;23;NNW;8;86%;72%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny;34;24;A t-storm around;33;25;ENE;10;69%;47%;12

Paris, France;Spotty showers;18;13;Mostly cloudy;19;12;SSW;12;69%;78%;2

Perth, Australia;A couple of showers;20;13;Partly sunny, nice;21;14;W;14;67%;2%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thunderstorm;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;WSW;9;76%;85%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;SSE;30;75%;67%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;33;24;Showers and t-storms;33;24;E;11;62%;76%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;13;6;Partly sunny;17;6;NW;7;69%;15%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy with a shower;24;13;Mostly cloudy;22;13;ENE;7;67%;68%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;21;10;A little p.m. rain;20;9;W;12;60%;82%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;27;17;Clearing;26;16;SW;13;75%;3%;4

Recife, Brazil;Some sunshine;29;24;Spotty showers;30;23;ESE;18;70%;87%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;8;2;Sunny intervals;5;3;SSE;19;76%;55%;2

Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;17;7;Partly sunny, nice;18;9;ENE;7;70%;33%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;26;23;Sunny;30;23;ESE;12;69%;3%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;37;24;Hazy sunshine;38;23;NNE;10;11%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Sunshine and warmer;22;13;Periods of sun;23;13;N;9;69%;29%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;14;10;Partly sunny, mild;17;6;E;8;79%;33%;2

San Francisco, United States;Cooler with hazy sun;26;15;Sunshine and nice;25;15;SW;12;62%;0%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;26;17;A couple of t-storms;26;17;E;8;82%;75%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers and t-storms;31;26;Showers and t-storms;31;26;ESE;19;80%;78%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;24;17;A thunderstorm;24;17;NW;7;100%;82%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sunshine;29;11;Plenty of sun;26;11;ENE;12;18%;0%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly cloudy, cool;18;5;Partly sunny, cool;18;5;SW;8;57%;41%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;30;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;N;12;82%;85%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;28;12;Nice with sunshine;23;13;NNW;14;65%;26%;5

Seattle, United States;Sunny and nice;24;12;Hazy and smoky;26;13;NNE;6;63%;3%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;26;15;Showers around;25;15;S;7;70%;70%;5

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;26;19;Partly sunny;27;20;NE;15;62%;7%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy with showers;30;26;Spotty showers;31;25;S;9;77%;83%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;19;8;Mostly sunny;16;8;WSW;20;63%;16%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers and t-storms;31;26;Showery;32;26;E;27;77%;91%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;16;9;Nice with some sun;17;8;ESE;8;79%;37%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partial sunshine;19;13;An afternoon shower;21;16;NNW;20;57%;84%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun, nice;28;23;Rain and drizzle;28;21;E;10;65%;55%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;14;11;Partly sunny;16;9;E;8;87%;34%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;20;10;Decreasing clouds;17;9;ENE;9;62%;27%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;21;10;Low clouds;19;13;ESE;11;57%;72%;1

Tehran, Iran;Clearing and cooler;23;14;Hazy sunshine;23;14;S;10;26%;6%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;34;25;Abundant sunshine;32;25;NE;13;60%;1%;6

Tirana, Albania;Couple of t-storms;22;14;Partly sunny;23;12;E;7;58%;19%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;23;16;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;E;12;56%;21%;5

Toronto, Canada;Cooler;18;12;Winds subsiding;16;11;SW;23;71%;82%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and humid;30;23;Sunny and pleasant;29;23;ESE;12;62%;1%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and nice;28;19;Mostly sunny;32;19;WNW;11;50%;5%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;15;1;A little wintry mix;5;-3;N;12;85%;86%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;24;15;Partly sunny;25;15;E;5;51%;0%;3

Vienna, Austria;A shower;14;10;Partly sunny;18;9;WNW;17;61%;66%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;ESE;8;79%;80%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;18;8;Mainly cloudy;18;7;ENE;11;70%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A little p.m. rain;16;10;A little rain;17;10;NNE;15;82%;83%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;12;5;Sunny;12;7;NE;8;50%;6%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;30;25;A t-storm or two;30;24;SW;9;81%;95%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;More sun than clouds;25;10;Partly sunny;22;11;NE;6;40%;28%;4

