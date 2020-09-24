Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, September 24, 2020

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;29;24;Mostly cloudy;28;24;SW;13;84%;57%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;40;27;Sunny and very warm;40;26;NNE;14;39%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;Abundant sunshine;32;19;W;15;49%;8%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Clouding up;30;21;Showers around;26;18;NNW;25;45%;71%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;16;9;Windy;14;9;NNW;42;78%;87%;3

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with a shower;12;6;A little rain;12;7;NNE;14;82%;84%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;31;12;Mostly sunny;29;13;ESE;11;13%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;9;3;Becoming cloudy;9;3;N;14;64%;23%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, summerlike;36;23;Unseasonably hot;38;25;NE;21;30%;0%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, humid;28;20;Sunny and nice;30;20;SW;10;54%;3%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;18;13;Partly sunny, nice;20;12;WNW;13;72%;7%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;39;22;Hazy and very warm;40;24;N;9;26%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A heavy thunderstorm;32;23;A t-storm around;33;24;S;9;71%;55%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray thunderstorm;28;21;A t-storm around;28;21;WSW;11;71%;64%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;A t-storm around;34;25;WSW;11;68%;55%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;27;17;Very windy, sunny;22;13;WNW;45;44%;0%;5

Beijing, China;Partial sunshine;23;13;Partly sunny;24;14;S;8;69%;9%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;27;15;Turning cloudy, warm;28;17;SSE;14;52%;71%;4

Berlin, Germany;Not as warm;20;14;Cooler, morning rain;16;8;W;14;87%;92%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;19;9;Mostly cloudy;19;7;ESE;12;58%;38%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;Mostly sunny;29;15;E;16;54%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;25;15;Cooler with rain;18;8;WNW;15;91%;95%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Showers around;17;8;A few showers;14;8;NW;30;77%;90%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Turning sunny, warm;30;14;Clouds and sun, warm;29;18;SE;7;56%;33%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Turning cloudy;25;15;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;11;E;12;65%;85%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning cloudy;21;15;An afternoon shower;20;17;ESE;17;75%;75%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;30;21;A stray t-shower;29;20;NNE;12;38%;66%;6

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;24;18;Nice with sunshine;26;18;NNE;17;65%;8%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;34;22;Brilliant sunshine;35;23;NNE;11;42%;1%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;20;12;Morning rain, cooler;15;9;SW;21;74%;78%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;20;A stray thunderstorm;29;19;SE;7;59%;53%;9

Chennai, India;More sun than clouds;35;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;SW;9;69%;72%;5

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;25;16;Mostly sunny, warm;26;18;SSW;12;59%;8%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;26;S;10;80%;73%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;19;12;Periods of rain;15;10;W;13;85%;96%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Turning out cloudy;31;25;Hazy sunshine;31;26;W;6;79%;30%;6

Dallas, United States;Partial sunshine;28;18;Plenty of sunshine;30;19;SSE;11;63%;2%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Increasingly windy;32;21;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;SE;18;64%;27%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;35;26;Hazy sun and hot;37;28;W;11;44%;1%;7

Denver, United States;Sunny and very warm;32;15;Warm with sunshine;33;15;WSW;9;17%;3%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain and a t-storm;31;27;A t-storm or two;30;26;S;13;86%;84%;2

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;36;22;A shower in the p.m.;32;23;ESE;10;60%;60%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Rain;10;4;Spotty showers;12;3;WNW;28;72%;61%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;29;11;Mostly sunny;27;11;NE;10;27%;2%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;30;21;Mostly sunny, breezy;27;18;W;31;51%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;SE;10;70%;82%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;30;12;Nice with sunshine;30;13;N;10;28%;1%;12

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;31;24;S;10;71%;70%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;20;14;Rain and drizzle;17;12;ESE;14;92%;68%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;A shower in the p.m.;32;25;W;12;75%;79%;5

Hong Kong, China;Mainly cloudy;30;24;Afternoon showers;31;26;E;11;68%;88%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;31;24;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;23;ENE;24;54%;44%;9

Hyderabad, India;Low clouds breaking;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;22;WSW;13;79%;80%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;37;21;Hazy sun and hot;36;22;NE;11;35%;6%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;26;17;Sunshine and warm;27;18;ESE;8;62%;10%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partial sunshine;33;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;N;12;69%;49%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very hot;42;29;Warm with hazy sun;37;29;N;12;44%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;28;14;Partial sunshine;29;16;NW;16;26%;1%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;34;9;Hazy sun;31;10;NNW;7;11%;1%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;35;27;Hazy sunshine;34;28;WSW;20;55%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Rain and a t-storm;23;19;Morning t-storms;24;18;W;7;89%;83%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Thickening clouds;39;27;Hazy sunshine;39;27;SSE;15;33%;9%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;25;10;Sunny and very warm;27;15;SE;10;51%;24%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;32;27;Showers and t-storms;33;26;NNE;19;66%;70%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;31;23;Low clouds;30;23;W;12;62%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;28;A t-storm or two;32;27;S;13;83%;80%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds, a t-storm;33;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;SW;8;79%;85%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;17;-3;Sunny, nice and warm;17;-1;NE;14;26%;10%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;29;25;Partly sunny;29;25;SW;9;78%;57%;12

Lima, Peru;Hazy sun;19;15;Some sun;18;15;SSE;14;77%;9%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or two;25;16;Partly sunny;23;15;N;23;50%;1%;5

London, United Kingdom;Windy with a shower;15;7;Decreasing clouds;13;6;NW;34;68%;26%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;30;17;Hazy sun;28;17;S;9;54%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;28;22;Clouds and sun;27;22;WSW;11;72%;43%;12

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;22;12;Partly sunny, breezy;20;6;NNE;24;42%;2%;5

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;30;27;High clouds;31;26;W;10;68%;57%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Partial sunshine;34;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;SW;8;78%;75%;6

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;A t-storm or two;32;25;NNE;10;75%;78%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;15;8;Showers around;11;6;W;17;74%;97%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A couple of t-storms;21;13;A thunderstorm;22;12;NNE;8;69%;82%;11

Miami, United States;A shower or two;31;27;Showers and t-storms;30;26;SSE;14;77%;77%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;22;9;Sun, some clouds;23;13;SE;13;68%;25%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;28;24;Partly sunny;29;25;S;18;69%;44%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;19;11;Mostly cloudy;19;15;E;13;70%;76%;3

Montreal, Canada;A morning shower;20;10;Mostly cloudy;18;12;ESE;3;63%;33%;2

Moscow, Russia;Warm with some sun;22;10;Clouds and sun, warm;23;11;SSE;12;61%;1%;2

Mumbai, India;Showers and t-storms;31;27;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;WSW;12;80%;66%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;A little a.m. rain;24;14;NE;11;66%;89%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;26;18;Partly sunny, warm;27;18;SSW;11;54%;10%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;34;19;Showers around;33;21;W;14;52%;64%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;10;4;A shower in spots;11;3;NNW;10;81%;74%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;27;21;Morning downpours;23;20;NW;11;87%;90%;2

Oslo, Norway;Rain tapering off;14;8;Occasional rain;12;5;NNE;8;70%;91%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sun and clouds;20;10;Mostly cloudy;21;12;SE;11;77%;29%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;29;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;ESE;23;75%;81%;11

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;29;24;A couple of t-storms;30;24;NW;8;84%;78%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;A t-storm or two;33;24;NE;11;75%;71%;12

Paris, France;Spotty showers;17;8;Spotty showers;13;7;NNW;31;56%;85%;2

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, warm;30;15;Mostly sunny, cooler;22;14;W;19;61%;63%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;W;9;74%;64%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;30;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;SSE;20;79%;67%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;34;24;A thunderstorm;34;23;SE;8;58%;61%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Turning cloudy;22;14;Cooler with rain;16;8;NW;13;77%;88%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;24;13;Mostly sunny, nice;25;13;ENE;12;62%;28%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;20;9;Cloudy;21;8;E;14;47%;44%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine;34;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;NE;15;72%;3%;6

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;Sun and some clouds;29;24;ESE;16;63%;58%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;5;-2;Becoming cloudy;8;7;SE;22;56%;100%;1

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;23;14;A shower in the a.m.;22;15;SE;12;72%;67%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, warmer;25;20;Sunny and humid;27;21;NE;10;72%;4%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;39;25;Hazy and very warm;40;25;E;10;11%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;A t-storm, warmer;25;20;Severe thunderstorms;24;11;WSW;19;78%;87%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny, warm;22;12;Partly sunny, mild;20;12;SE;12;71%;14%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;23;15;Partly sunny;22;15;WSW;14;59%;2%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;24;17;A t-storm or two;25;17;NNE;8;85%;79%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;A thunderstorm;31;26;ESE;13;76%;78%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of t-storms;23;18;A couple of t-storms;23;19;ESE;7;100%;71%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;29;13;Plenty of sunshine;27;12;NE;13;15%;0%;12

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;25;7;Hazy sun;20;7;SW;9;58%;66%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;32;24;Showers and t-storms;32;24;N;12;77%;70%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;21;13;Turning cloudy;20;9;N;15;59%;2%;4

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;18;14;Rain tapering off;18;12;SSW;18;76%;92%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;Partly sunny;26;14;ENE;10;60%;29%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;Partly sunny;26;20;SSE;12;64%;36%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;SW;7;75%;69%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Some sun, a t-storm;21;11;Partly sunny, warmer;27;15;S;8;59%;14%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;32;26;A passing shower;32;25;NE;9;73%;66%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;20;8;Turning cloudy;16;13;ENE;10;72%;77%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;22;13;Showers around;24;9;WNW;32;40%;72%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Heavy p.m. t-storms;26;23;Clearing;29;24;E;12;63%;44%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers around;23;14;Mild with low clouds;19;13;SE;11;85%;44%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;26;10;Plenty of sunshine;26;10;SE;9;25%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;26;16;Clouds and sun;26;17;NE;9;59%;81%;5

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;31;20;Hazy sunshine;32;20;SSE;9;15%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;30;23;More sun than clouds;30;25;W;12;53%;27%;6

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;Becoming cloudy;29;18;SE;7;52%;75%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;21;19;Showers around;24;21;E;22;67%;87%;2

Toronto, Canada;Increasing clouds;22;15;Sunny and pleasant;23;16;WSW;10;75%;5%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;34;27;Hot with hazy sun;38;25;WSW;14;30%;10%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, warm;33;21;Partial sunshine;32;17;WNW;20;42%;44%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mild with some sun;20;5;Inc. clouds;23;4;NW;18;37%;26%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;17;12;Showers;18;10;SSW;12;69%;96%;2

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun, warm;26;16;Cooler with rain;18;7;WNW;15;83%;93%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;NNW;7;73%;69%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, warm;23;11;Clouds and sun, warm;23;15;SE;14;64%;44%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;A t-storm around;25;14;SSE;18;72%;55%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and windy;15;12;Sunshine and breezy;17;12;NW;36;72%;3%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;29;24;A t-storm or two;30;25;WSW;9;84%;77%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;29;14;Increasing clouds;27;15;NE;6;41%;43%;5

