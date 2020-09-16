Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Wednesday, September 16, 2020

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;28;24;Spotty showers;27;24;SSW;19;86%;87%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;41;29;Sunny and very warm;41;28;NNE;12;30%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;36;21;Hazy sun and hot;37;21;W;15;37%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;27;20;Hazy sunshine;28;20;E;9;56%;7%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cooler;22;10;Mostly sunny;19;9;ENE;20;62%;0%;4

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with a shower;14;9;Cloudy with showers;13;8;SE;23;74%;99%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and not as hot;30;16;Hazy sunshine;26;14;NE;17;33%;13%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy and cooler;16;6;Showers around;13;6;W;26;68%;88%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warmer;25;18;Decreasing clouds;28;15;SE;10;60%;3%;8

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;29;20;A thunderstorm;29;22;ESE;10;61%;80%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;15;10;Partly sunny;18;13;WNW;20;66%;3%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;44;25;Hazy sun and hot;44;25;NW;14;19%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;34;23;Sunny intervals;34;23;SSW;10;63%;44%;9

Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;27;21;A t-storm around;28;21;W;16;72%;72%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;A t-storm around;34;26;W;12;67%;64%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and humid;27;21;Periods of sunshine;28;21;W;16;67%;11%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;NNW;15;31%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;31;17;Periods of sun, warm;31;15;NNE;8;47%;21%;4

Berlin, Germany;Sunny and very warm;29;12;Mostly sunny, cooler;20;6;NE;13;49%;0%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Mainly cloudy;19;9;Clouds and sun;19;9;ESE;8;64%;65%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Windy this morning;30;16;Becoming cloudy;33;18;ENE;8;29%;1%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun, warm;29;16;Showers and t-storms;26;9;N;17;67%;60%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warm;27;12;Not as warm;20;10;ENE;12;57%;0%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very warm;31;13;Periods of sun;29;15;ENE;8;57%;3%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, warm;30;16;A p.m. t-storm;30;14;E;7;47%;61%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;20;8;Sunny, nice and warm;24;14;NNW;11;57%;2%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Turning cloudy;34;21;Becoming cloudy;31;21;ENE;11;29%;16%;10

Busan, South Korea;Humid with some sun;26;21;Cloudy with showers;24;18;W;7;86%;86%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;35;23;Sunshine and hot;38;24;NNE;14;37%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;A little a.m. rain;14;9;Mostly sunny;18;9;SSW;10;70%;2%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;29;19;Partly sunny;28;18;SE;6;66%;33%;12

Chennai, India;Cloudy;32;26;Mostly cloudy;34;27;SW;12;64%;84%;5

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, warm;29;16;Cooler with some sun;19;13;NNE;25;58%;13%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A.M. showers, cloudy;30;25;Showers;30;26;SW;18;77%;96%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;19;8;Sunshine;15;8;NNW;13;49%;0%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine, pleasant;32;26;Some sun, pleasant;31;27;W;17;81%;22%;4

Dallas, United States;A shower or two;29;22;A t-storm in spots;30;20;NNE;10;63%;42%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;29;21;More sun than clouds;31;20;SE;17;66%;27%;12

Delhi, India;Hot with some sun;36;29;Hazy sun and hot;38;28;WSW;9;52%;17%;8

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;26;13;Mostly sunny;31;13;SSW;9;25%;2%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;33;28;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SSE;9;78%;72%;5

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;36;21;Rather cloudy;31;22;SSE;8;61%;42%;5

Dublin, Ireland;More clouds than sun;18;12;Partly sunny;18;10;NE;11;84%;13%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine;31;10;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;ENE;10;22%;16%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;24;21;A stray thunderstorm;25;20;ENE;13;88%;76%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;35;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NW;8;74%;80%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Some sun;29;16;Mostly cloudy;30;15;E;12;27%;3%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A thunderstorm;31;23;S;7;72%;76%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Occasional rain;18;6;Windy;10;4;N;36;83%;73%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;33;24;Afternoon showers;31;26;W;14;80%;86%;6

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;ENE;18;79%;69%;7

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;32;24;Partly sunny;31;24;ENE;21;49%;17%;10

Hyderabad, India;Heavy p.m. t-storms;33;22;A t-storm or two;29;22;W;9;83%;82%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunlit and very warm;37;26;Hazy and very warm;37;21;NNE;13;43%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Winds subsiding;27;21;More sun than clouds;28;19;NE;12;60%;8%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;24;Hazy sunshine;33;23;NE;13;59%;45%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;37;31;Hazy sun, very hot;42;30;N;13;34%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;23;10;Mostly sunny;28;13;N;14;29%;9%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;32;13;Hazy sun;30;10;NE;9;20%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;34;28;Hazy sun;34;27;WSW;20;60%;18%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thundershower;26;20;A thunderstorm;27;21;SSE;8;82%;81%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;39;27;Hazy sunshine;38;28;S;17;37%;30%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and very warm;28;15;Showers and t-storms;30;8;NW;20;48%;70%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm around;32;26;Showers and t-storms;32;25;NE;16;67%;70%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;23;Clouds and sun, nice;32;23;W;12;63%;75%;12

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;34;29;A stray thunderstorm;34;28;S;11;75%;57%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;S;6;71%;81%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;16;-1;A shower in the p.m.;12;0;SSE;16;56%;96%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or two;29;23;Clouds and sun;28;23;SW;11;83%;44%;12

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;20;15;Decreasing clouds;18;14;S;10;77%;2%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;A t-storm around;25;18;Rain and a t-storm;23;18;S;10;73%;86%;3

London, United Kingdom;Warm with some sun;26;13;Mostly sunny;20;11;NE;19;56%;0%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;33;18;Hazy sun and warm;33;20;SSE;9;33%;0%;7

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;28;22;Decreasing clouds;27;21;SSW;12;74%;39%;12

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;31;19;A t-storm in spots;26;17;S;7;51%;77%;4

Male, Maldives;An afternoon shower;31;27;A couple of showers;31;27;WSW;14;70%;84%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;33;26;Mostly sunny, humid;33;26;NNE;8;67%;24%;12

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;ESE;11;78%;66%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;23;11;Rain and drizzle;16;11;SSE;11;73%;75%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm or two;23;14;A t-storm or two;22;14;NE;8;68%;87%;9

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;32;27;Partly sunny;32;26;S;15;69%;45%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;24;17;Showers around;18;8;WNW;22;70%;89%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;34;23;Some sun, pleasant;29;25;S;17;74%;44%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny;16;6;Sunshine and nice;21;12;NW;15;69%;1%;6

Montreal, Canada;Warmer with some sun;23;11;Cooler;16;6;N;4;58%;15%;4

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;16;9;Cloudy, p.m. showers;22;8;WSW;21;69%;100%;2

Mumbai, India;Heavy a.m. showers;30;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;E;10;83%;80%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;28;12;Mostly sunny, nice;28;13;NE;11;49%;13%;14

New York, United States;Partial sunshine;23;17;Partly sunny;26;15;NW;10;69%;63%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;36;22;Sunny and very hot;36;21;W;11;44%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy, mild;18;12;Clouds and sun;19;8;S;15;53%;59%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;29;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;SSW;10;66%;81%;7

Oslo, Norway;Windy;15;4;Variable cloudiness;15;5;N;6;42%;0%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Windy and warmer;22;9;Mostly sunny, cooler;14;2;NNE;15;60%;3%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A passing shower;30;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;E;28;77%;82%;11

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm or two;30;25;A couple of t-storms;29;24;NW;8;83%;81%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;33;24;A t-storm or two;31;24;ESE;7;78%;67%;11

Paris, France;A t-storm around;31;17;Mostly sunny, warm;27;14;NE;17;45%;5%;4

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;21;11;Clouds and sun;21;9;E;18;48%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;Showers around;32;25;WSW;11;77%;95%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;30;24;Clouds and sunshine;32;24;NE;15;77%;39%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A couple of t-storms;31;23;A t-storm or two;32;24;SSE;8;61%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warm;28;15;Lots of sun, cooler;20;7;E;11;59%;10%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Humid with rain;28;15;High clouds;25;13;WSW;10;62%;3%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;20;10;Periods of rain;20;10;E;14;64%;92%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;26;20;Inc. clouds;27;19;ESE;11;67%;68%;3

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;29;23;Clouds and sun;29;23;SE;18;62%;29%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy;11;10;Partly sunny;11;8;SW;23;75%;82%;2

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and very warm;27;11;Very windy;13;11;NNW;38;78%;81%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun;27;20;Partly sunny, warm;31;21;WSW;10;57%;0%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;41;28;Warm with hazy sun;41;26;E;9;9%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;30;18;Partly sunny and hot;33;17;N;8;44%;27%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;17;12;Mostly cloudy;13;7;N;10;76%;91%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;27;17;Clouds breaking;22;16;W;17;82%;5%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;28;17;A couple of t-storms;26;17;SW;8;73%;80%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A thunderstorm;31;26;ENE;13;76%;79%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;24;18;A couple of t-storms;24;18;WSW;6;100%;81%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning out cloudy;28;12;Mostly sunny, nice;28;12;ENE;14;16%;1%;13

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;22;8;Mostly sunny;24;8;SSW;7;43%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A thunderstorm;33;24;N;11;71%;78%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;24;14;Rain and a t-storm;27;14;SE;10;71%;86%;2

Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;21;16;Increasing clouds;24;16;NE;9;73%;60%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Brief showers;27;18;Mainly cloudy;24;17;WSW;8;66%;27%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy, less humid;27;21;Heavy morning rain;24;19;NNW;15;83%;99%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;31;27;A thunderstorm;31;26;SE;10;78%;78%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine;28;11;Clouds and sun, warm;27;11;SSE;10;51%;7%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;32;25;Partly sunny;31;25;NE;9;71%;73%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Cooler in the p.m.;17;7;Cooler;14;5;NNW;20;45%;0%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and warm;30;17;Increasing clouds;29;16;SSE;15;49%;55%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;33;25;Very hot;36;27;SE;9;58%;11%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Mild with some sun;23;10;Very windy;11;8;N;41;75%;79%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;Not as warm;24;9;ENE;18;38%;61%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Not as warm;28;17;Rain and drizzle;21;15;ESE;12;75%;87%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;32;20;Hazy sunshine;30;19;SSE;9;19%;2%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;34;25;Brilliant sunshine;32;25;N;12;58%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;35;20;Periods of sunshine;35;21;ESE;23;39%;14%;3

Tokyo, Japan;A little p.m. rain;27;21;Cloudy and humid;29;25;SSW;11;66%;41%;3

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and windy;21;14;Mostly sunny;17;8;NNW;14;63%;2%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;28;22;Sunny and delightful;29;21;WNW;14;62%;1%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;31;19;Lots of sun, nice;31;19;WSW;16;50%;1%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;12;-3;Hazy sunshine;15;-1;NE;10;54%;2%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Clearing and warm;23;15;Hazy sun;23;15;E;7;62%;28%;4

Vienna, Austria;Clouding up, warm;28;19;Showers and t-storms;25;10;N;13;65%;60%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;34;26;A t-storm around;34;24;SW;6;69%;90%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, warm;25;10;Cooler;14;8;NW;25;72%;66%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Warm with some sun;29;16;Mostly sunny, cooler;18;6;NNW;20;62%;3%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and breezy;15;12;Strong winds;16;8;NNW;45;71%;85%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;WSW;9;73%;69%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;30;16;Mostly sunny;30;15;NNE;6;38%;5%;6

