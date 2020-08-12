Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, August 12, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;28;22;Partial sunshine;28;22;SW;10;75%;5%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sun and some clouds;40;32;Hazy sunshine;39;31;WNW;21;47%;1%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;36;23;Hazy and very warm;37;23;WNW;23;31%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;31;25;Partly sunny, humid;30;22;ESE;12;68%;5%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or t-storm;33;20;Showers and t-storms;31;19;ESE;10;65%;84%;5

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;17;11;Partly sunny;20;12;NE;7;69%;41%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;40;26;Hazy sun;36;26;NNW;11;30%;5%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sunshine;21;13;An afternoon shower;20;11;NW;16;72%;60%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;An afternoon shower;17;12;Warmer with some sun;21;13;SSE;8;65%;11%;4

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;35;24;Plenty of sunshine;34;24;N;14;36%;1%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;16;7;Mostly sunny;15;7;SW;10;66%;7%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;43;28;Hazy sunshine;44;28;WNW;21;19%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;S;8;71%;60%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;27;20;Rather cloudy;27;20;W;19;69%;44%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;SW;13;77%;69%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;31;23;Sunshine and humid;30;23;E;12;68%;5%;8

Beijing, China;Heavy morning rain;31;24;Partly sunny;33;24;SSW;10;65%;25%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;29;18;A t-storm in spots;33;19;E;5;50%;43%;7

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, warm;31;18;Mostly sunny, warm;32;19;E;10;38%;2%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;20;10;Showers and t-storms;18;11;SE;11;70%;85%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;29;15;Sunny and delightful;29;15;ENE;16;43%;0%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;31;18;Partly sunny;30;19;SSE;14;53%;44%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or t-storm;33;21;Showers and t-storms;29;19;SW;8;64%;84%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or t-storm;31;19;Partly sunny, nice;30;17;SE;11;38%;7%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;31;18;Mostly sunny;31;20;SSE;8;43%;41%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sun;15;5;Plenty of sun;18;7;NNW;10;60%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;30;20;Hazy sunshine;30;19;NE;12;34%;3%;6

Busan, South Korea;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;26;Partly sunny;31;26;SW;14;74%;20%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;23;Sunny and very warm;36;24;N;10;37%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Showers around;15;9;Sun and some clouds;16;8;WNW;8;56%;3%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;20;A shower or t-storm;28;20;SSE;7;66%;66%;13

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;32;27;Partly sunny;35;27;SSW;10;65%;43%;10

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;Mostly sunny;28;20;NE;11;52%;9%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;30;26;Mostly cloudy;30;26;S;13;74%;35%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Nice with sunshine;23;14;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;ESE;9;59%;0%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;31;27;Turning out cloudy;30;26;SW;14;77%;72%;13

Dallas, United States;Lots of sun, warm;39;27;Mostly sunny, warm;39;27;SE;11;47%;6%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;Partly sunny;30;19;SSE;13;61%;9%;10

Delhi, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;27;A thunderstorm;32;27;ESE;10;84%;74%;3

Denver, United States;Partial sunshine;35;18;Partly sunny, warm;36;18;SW;10;13%;4%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;33;28;A stray thunderstorm;34;27;SE;16;71%;64%;11

Dili, East Timor;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;Sunny and nice;31;21;S;8;59%;17%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun, nice;22;14;Spotty showers;20;16;NE;18;92%;72%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;36;21;Mostly sunny;35;21;NE;11;15%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunlit and beautiful;27;21;Sunny and pleasant;29;21;W;18;72%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;ESE;13;74%;86%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;26;8;Hazy sun;27;12;ESE;11;21%;0%;8

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;E;12;71%;75%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;18;11;Clouds and sun;18;12;SSE;13;72%;31%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;29;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;SW;9;83%;74%;4

Hong Kong, China;A couple of t-storms;30;27;Rain and a t-storm;32;26;ESE;13;77%;86%;9

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;31;24;A passing shower;31;25;ENE;18;54%;60%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm or two;30;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;21;W;17;90%;84%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;38;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;ENE;17;73%;69%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sun;29;21;Mostly sunny;30;21;NE;16;59%;6%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;SE;11;71%;65%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;40;30;Hazy sun and warm;38;30;NNW;16;49%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;24;6;Plenty of sunshine;21;3;S;13;16%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;42;17;Hazy sun;37;17;NE;11;9%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;33;28;A t-storm in spots;34;28;WSW;26;70%;47%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;27;21;Afternoon t-storms;27;20;SSE;7;86%;84%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and beautiful;35;26;Mostly cloudy;35;26;SSW;18;50%;55%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, cooler;21;11;Partly sunny;21;11;NNW;11;49%;14%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;Spotty showers;34;27;NE;17;57%;71%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;32;21;Clouds and sun, nice;31;22;WSW;12;54%;44%;10

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;34;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;S;11;75%;68%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Overcast, a t-storm;31;24;A morning t-storm;31;24;NNE;8;74%;83%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Windy this afternoon;15;-4;Plenty of sun;15;-4;NE;21;15%;1%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;More sun than clouds;31;22;Clouds and sun, nice;29;23;SW;12;75%;31%;10

Lima, Peru;Hazy sun;17;15;Decreasing clouds;17;15;SSE;14;77%;0%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;25;18;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;NNW;17;55%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;A t-storm in spots;33;21;Showers and t-storms;28;19;NNE;11;73%;87%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;31;19;Partly sunny;32;22;SSE;9;40%;13%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;25;21;Sunshine, pleasant;26;21;WSW;12;73%;11%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and beautiful;29;17;Sunny and pleasant;31;18;WSW;9;50%;1%;9

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;An afternoon shower;32;27;W;9;69%;66%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Thickening clouds;34;25;Partly sunny;35;26;ENE;8;64%;29%;11

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;A t-storm or two;32;26;WNW;8;74%;86%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;13;12;Clouds and sunshine;18;11;NNE;18;66%;44%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;21;13;A little p.m. rain;23;12;WNW;8;44%;74%;7

Miami, United States;Some sun, a t-storm;33;27;A t-storm around;32;28;E;13;67%;55%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;19;10;Partly sunny;19;10;NNE;10;53%;37%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partial sunshine;28;24;Sunshine, pleasant;28;24;SSW;20;67%;18%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;13;4;Plenty of sunshine;15;5;NNW;12;71%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;29;19;Mostly sunny;29;18;NNE;0;53%;6%;7

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;18;12;A morning shower;16;10;N;19;70%;68%;2

Mumbai, India;Showers, some heavy;29;26;A t-storm or two;29;26;WSW;21;88%;93%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;23;14;A shower or t-storm;26;14;ENE;9;70%;79%;10

New York, United States;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A t-storm in spots;29;22;SSE;9;67%;64%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;37;24;Mostly sunny and hot;38;24;W;11;40%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;15;A couple of showers;24;13;SSE;14;67%;84%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;35;27;A t-storm in spots;34;26;WSW;13;62%;55%;9

Oslo, Norway;More sun than clouds;25;14;Some sun, a shower;24;14;SSE;9;64%;62%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;30;15;Mostly sunny;28;15;NNE;10;56%;2%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;28;25;Mostly sunny, nice;29;24;NNE;17;74%;44%;8

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;WNW;10;84%;85%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;Nice with sunshine;33;24;E;9;70%;39%;12

Paris, France;A t-storm in spots;35;20;Showers and t-storms;27;19;SSW;12;66%;84%;6

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;16;8;Clouds and sun;16;8;NE;8;70%;18%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm or two;31;25;ESE;11;77%;84%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SSE;21;82%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;Spotty showers;35;24;ESE;11;48%;65%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;30;17;Sunny and very warm;31;19;NE;6;40%;42%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing;32;24;Showers around;28;24;S;16;85%;90%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A shower or two;24;10;A little p.m. rain;22;11;NNE;14;54%;69%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;26;18;Mostly sunny;26;18;WNW;12;70%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;28;23;A little p.m. rain;27;22;SSE;15;80%;86%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;11;10;Rain and drizzle;12;8;SW;20;90%;91%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;19;13;A t-storm in spots;20;12;S;7;69%;51%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;27;20;Mostly sunny;30;21;NNE;8;54%;1%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning sunny;39;27;Hazy sunshine;42;28;NNW;14;9%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, warm;34;20;Mostly sunny, warm;35;19;W;11;38%;2%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;17;11;Mostly cloudy;19;9;ENE;7;59%;35%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;21;14;Mostly sunny, nice;22;14;WSW;14;61%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;27;19;Showers and t-storms;25;19;ENE;14;81%;88%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers and t-storms;31;27;Breezy with some sun;31;26;E;22;70%;29%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;26;19;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;N;8;80%;65%;14

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;28;15;Thickening clouds;28;15;N;13;31%;59%;14

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;15;3;Mostly sunny;16;4;SW;6;49%;40%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;Spotty showers;32;23;NNE;10;73%;65%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clearing;26;14;Mostly sunny;26;14;NNW;13;53%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Some sun, pleasant;21;11;Partly sunny;22;11;NE;8;55%;5%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Humid and warmer;32;25;Partly sunny;31;25;SSW;11;78%;44%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny and hot;36;29;Sunny and very hot;37;29;S;15;60%;12%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;28;A t-storm around;31;27;S;9;74%;82%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;29;16;A t-storm in spots;28;15;S;9;63%;45%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;31;27;A shower in spots;30;26;ENE;21;73%;76%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;Partial sunshine;25;14;S;8;63%;39%;4

Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;20;11;Sunny and nice;22;10;W;11;60%;7%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;A t-storm around;35;26;SSE;9;60%;49%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;18;12;Periods of sun;18;11;SE;10;67%;20%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;34;19;Brilliant sunshine;33;19;NNE;11;26%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partial sunshine;31;18;Clouds and sun;30;19;NW;10;53%;33%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;41;26;Warm with hazy sun;39;27;SE;12;15%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;30;26;Mostly sunny;31;26;SW;13;58%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;36;23;Hot with sunshine;37;23;ESE;8;45%;7%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Brief p.m. showers;32;26;Partly sunny;33;26;SSE;12;70%;44%;8

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;27;17;Sunny;27;19;NNE;9;66%;2%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sun;32;24;Plenty of sunshine;32;23;ESE;17;53%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Lots of sun, warm;36;25;Mostly sunny and hot;39;26;S;15;28%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-storm in spots;22;10;A t-storm in spots;21;10;NNW;13;65%;55%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;21;11;Partly sunny;21;12;ESE;7;58%;20%;6

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;31;18;Sun and some clouds;31;19;W;12;54%;45%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;31;24;A thunderstorm;29;24;ESE;8;78%;86%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;20;9;Partly sunny;22;11;E;7;54%;36%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;26;12;Mostly sunny;27;13;E;6;45%;4%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;12;6;Sun and clouds;13;7;ESE;10;77%;73%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;29;25;A t-storm or two;28;25;SSW;12;83%;85%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;32;19;Partly sunny;30;18;NNE;7;40%;33%;9

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather