Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, March 15, 2020

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;31;25;A t-storm around;32;26;SW;17;78%;64%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;32;20;Sunshine;31;21;ENE;16;40%;1%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;21;9;Partly sunny;20;9;WSW;12;63%;26%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Inc. clouds;19;13;A p.m. t-storm;19;11;WNW;11;66%;80%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rather cloudy;12;5;Sun and some clouds;12;4;SSW;12;73%;12%;3

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, cold;-3;-11;Chilly with sunshine;0;-8;NE;6;66%;13%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and very warm;26;12;Not as warm;21;12;E;9;53%;33%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy, mild;7;-1;Cloudy;2;-1;ESE;8;98%;35%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Inc. clouds;40;26;Hazy sun, very hot;39;28;ESE;9;35%;31%;9

Athens, Greece;Showers around;20;8;Cooler;11;6;NNE;24;60%;25%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Nice with sunshine;22;15;High clouds;22;17;S;14;63%;45%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;22;13;An a.m. shower, hazy;24;13;SSE;8;67%;44%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;36;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;SSE;10;70%;80%;11

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;34;17;Increasing clouds;33;18;ESE;11;47%;3%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;An a.m. thunderstorm;30;25;Mostly cloudy;34;26;SSW;13;70%;29%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;16;11;Windy;15;12;ENE;37;86%;95%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;17;0;Partly sunny, mild;16;1;NW;15;37%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;11;1;Mostly sunny;14;-1;SE;20;39%;0%;4

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;12;3;Partly sunny, mild;15;3;W;12;56%;22%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A few showers;20;11;Spotty showers;19;11;SE;8;79%;80%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;28;18;High clouds;29;19;E;11;56%;29%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Brilliant sunshine;9;-2;Partly sunny, breezy;13;1;ENE;23;50%;2%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;13;5;A shower in the p.m.;15;6;NNW;5;71%;66%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler;6;-5;Mostly sunny;9;-3;SW;7;42%;0%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine;10;-2;Mostly sunny;12;-2;SE;14;47%;1%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing;23;17;Mostly sunny, nice;24;19;E;13;64%;5%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;29;21;Clouds and sun, nice;30;20;NNE;8;42%;77%;13

Busan, South Korea;Damp this afternoon;12;0;Sunny;11;3;SW;11;44%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Hazy sun;25;13;Hazy sun;26;14;N;9;55%;1%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasingly windy;22;16;Sunshine and nice;27;14;SE;19;47%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun;28;18;A shower in the a.m.;27;18;N;7;53%;73%;12

Chennai, India;More sun than clouds;33;25;Hazy sunshine;33;25;E;12;67%;26%;11

Chicago, United States;Clouds breaking;5;0;Mostly cloudy;8;4;SW;13;64%;44%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. shower or two;33;26;Afternoon showers;32;26;SE;11;68%;92%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Occasional rain;9;6;Clouds and sun;10;2;W;15;66%;4%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny;27;19;Hazy sun and breezy;25;20;N;29;75%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Cooler with a shower;17;14;Showers around;22;17;ESE;10;80%;79%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;34;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;E;16;79%;82%;4

Delhi, India;Some sun;24;14;Hazy sunshine;26;15;NW;11;59%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, nice;16;2;Mostly cloudy, mild;18;3;NNE;10;43%;41%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun;32;20;Mostly sunny;34;20;N;10;38%;3%;8

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;34;23;Afternoon showers;31;22;SSE;7;76%;100%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;9;0;A touch of p.m. rain;10;7;SW;19;68%;85%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Increasing clouds;21;8;Mostly cloudy, warm;22;9;NNE;13;25%;2%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds breaking;18;11;Mostly cloudy;16;10;WSW;28;47%;4%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;22;21;Cloudy and warmer;26;22;SSE;9;81%;66%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;28;16;Partly sunny;28;16;SE;11;50%;27%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;29;20;Nice with sunshine;29;19;E;18;55%;4%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Windy;4;2;Windy;6;-6;NNW;29;87%;65%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds, warm;36;26;Warm with sunshine;36;26;SE;14;47%;2%;11

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;23;17;Clouds and sun, nice;24;18;E;19;65%;28%;7

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;28;21;Cloudy with showers;26;21;SE;16;71%;89%;2

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;32;20;Hazy sun;34;21;SE;11;51%;5%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;24;9;Hazy sunshine;24;10;NNW;10;53%;2%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler, p.m. showers;9;4;Cloudy and chilly;7;2;NE;28;55%;2%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;24;A couple of t-storms;32;24;NNW;11;79%;87%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;28;19;Hazy sunshine;29;20;N;16;57%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;28;15;A p.m. t-storm;26;13;ENE;11;57%;73%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;17;3;Cloudy;17;5;W;7;23%;2%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;30;20;Hazy sunshine;32;20;N;18;21%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;22;7;Hazy sunshine;22;9;W;9;47%;1%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;33;16;Hazy sunshine;34;18;N;15;12%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine and breezy;3;-6;Milder;7;1;SW;11;52%;25%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;31;21;Sunshine, pleasant;31;21;NNE;9;51%;26%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;SE;9;74%;75%;5

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sun;31;21;Hazy sunshine;33;22;SW;9;48%;32%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;Partly sunny and hot;36;24;ENE;8;62%;39%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;5;Showers around;14;5;ESE;13;69%;87%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;33;27;A t-storm around;33;27;SSW;13;72%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Turning cloudy;26;22;Variable cloudiness;26;22;SSE;12;74%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;18;10;Periods of sun;15;9;NNW;26;51%;8%;5

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;11;3;Partly sunny;11;4;WSW;9;64%;6%;3

Los Angeles, United States;A shower or two;17;12;Cloudy, p.m. showers;15;8;WSW;13;75%;99%;2

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;32;26;A t-storm around;31;26;SW;11;71%;55%;6

Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;20;5;Spotty showers;9;5;E;12;74%;93%;1

Male, Maldives;Nice with sunshine;31;28;Mostly sunny;33;28;ENE;15;64%;36%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;SE;9;81%;78%;5

Manila, Philippines;Showers around;31;25;Nice with some sun;32;25;ESE;13;52%;35%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;20;11;Sunshine and warmer;24;14;NNE;9;58%;0%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;27;12;A t-storm in spots;25;11;NW;10;48%;64%;11

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;28;21;Mostly sunny;27;22;E;16;65%;11%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;3;-5;Partly sunny;7;1;WSW;22;45%;56%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;27;Mostly sunny;32;27;E;22;71%;9%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Periods of rain;22;15;Mostly sunny;23;16;ENE;13;60%;1%;7

Montreal, Canada;Sunny;-1;-10;Turning cloudy;1;-1;SSE;3;43%;53%;4

Moscow, Russia;Colder;-1;-7;Milder;5;0;SW;16;37%;22%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;36;26;Hazy sun;34;26;SE;12;40%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds;29;15;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;NNE;16;60%;45%;14

New York, United States;Clearing;11;1;Sun, then clouds;8;5;SSE;15;40%;61%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower in the p.m.;21;11;Partly sunny;20;9;WNW;8;70%;72%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;4;0;Decreasing clouds;3;-5;WSW;29;82%;9%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;11;4;Partly sunny, chilly;9;-1;NW;24;49%;25%;6

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;6;0;Partly sunny;5;-1;S;9;53%;66%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Sunshine;-1;-11;Becoming cloudy;2;-2;SE;13;46%;66%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;31;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;E;10;78%;57%;9

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, breezy;34;24;Mostly sunny, breezy;34;23;N;22;53%;4%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Inc. clouds;31;23;Partly sunny;32;23;NE;12;64%;44%;10

Paris, France;Partly sunny;17;6;A couple of showers;15;7;N;8;73%;83%;2

Perth, Australia;A t-storm in spots;26;20;Clouds and sun, nice;24;17;S;14;68%;63%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, warm;38;25;Clouds and sun, warm;37;25;S;8;46%;3%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A downpour;28;23;Heavy showers;31;24;NNW;16;82%;86%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;30;19;Mostly sunny;30;18;ESE;10;44%;5%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Increasing clouds;11;-1;Periods of sun;14;2;SSW;8;47%;27%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Winds subsiding;8;-7;Plenty of sunshine;8;-1;SSE;10;45%;25%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;21;13;Showers, some heavy;21;14;NE;15;72%;92%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Low clouds;19;11;Partly sunny;16;5;NW;21;63%;4%;6

Recife, Brazil;Heavy showers;31;25;Brief a.m. showers;31;25;NE;10;71%;83%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;3;1;Rain and drizzle;5;-1;SSW;18;74%;85%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, milder;5;0;Rain, snow;5;-3;NNW;21;68%;69%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NNW;8;67%;56%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;27;15;Hazy sunshine;29;17;E;8;31%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;19;5;Mostly sunny;18;6;NNE;9;55%;1%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;3;0;An afternoon shower;4;-4;NNW;22;60%;69%;1

San Francisco, United States;Heavy showers;12;7;Spotty showers;12;7;ESE;11;71%;83%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A passing shower;28;16;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;ENE;20;56%;7%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;More sun than clouds;27;23;Spotty showers;27;24;NNE;16;72%;86%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;27;18;Partly sunny;27;18;NNW;10;61%;27%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;26;12;Hazy sunshine;25;11;SE;10;44%;33%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;32;14;Mostly sunny;28;12;SSW;8;33%;16%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;N;19;61%;1%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cooler;16;4;Partly sunny;14;3;NNW;19;55%;25%;5

Seattle, United States;Chilly with some sun;8;2;Mostly sunny;12;0;NNE;13;56%;4%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;9;-3;Plenty of sunshine;8;1;SW;9;44%;4%;5

Shanghai, China;Sunny and mild;19;9;Partly sunny, mild;16;9;SE;15;48%;2%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Warm with some sun;35;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;NNE;19;72%;56%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and drizzle;6;-3;Mostly sunny;8;-5;SSE;14;50%;0%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;27;20;A stray shower;28;22;E;2;65%;43%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Inc. clouds;7;5;A little a.m. rain;6;-4;SE;13;58%;63%;2

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;22;18;Spotty showers;21;17;SE;24;75%;87%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;22;13;Sunshine and breezy;23;15;ESE;24;44%;2%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, milder;6;1;Occasional rain;5;-5;NNE;25;84%;66%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, warm;24;11;Clearing and warm;25;12;ENE;11;31%;4%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;19;6;Periods of rain;8;1;NW;29;73%;84%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mainly cloudy;19;11;Hazy sunshine;21;12;NW;13;30%;5%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Warmer;22;13;Hazy sun;23;14;WNW;10;64%;27%;6

Tirana, Albania;Cooler;14;7;Mostly sunny, nice;20;5;ESE;8;40%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;11;3;Becoming very windy;12;3;NNW;32;48%;25%;4

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine;2;-2;Increasing clouds;4;2;SSE;19;59%;53%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Not as warm;19;12;Decreasing clouds;19;14;E;14;71%;4%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;20;10;Clouds and sun;20;13;ESE;19;66%;21%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning sunny, mild;9;-10;Colder with hazy sun;4;-11;S;14;51%;5%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;10;0;Plenty of sun;13;2;NE;6;29%;0%;4

Vienna, Austria;Sunny;10;2;Partly sunny;14;1;E;17;46%;2%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Not as hot;31;24;Unseasonably hot;36;24;NW;9;45%;28%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;4;-3;A little p.m. rain;7;0;W;25;45%;83%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Sunshine;6;-2;Mostly cloudy;11;1;W;17;49%;8%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;19;16;Turning cloudy;20;11;S;28;69%;29%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, warm;38;22;Clouds and sun, hot;38;22;SW;10;43%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;18;6;A touch of rain;14;6;NE;5;53%;83%;2

