Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, January 26, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;32;24;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;S;11;69%;5%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, windy;19;17;Clouds and sun;21;16;NW;27;51%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, breezy;13;4;Becoming cloudy;14;5;ENE;7;74%;30%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;16;10;Mostly sunny;16;8;WSW;11;62%;2%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;7;6;Cloudy with a shower;9;4;S;22;91%;85%;0

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-16;-21;Cloudy and very cold;-15;-18;NNE;14;68%;36%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;8;-1;Partly sunny;8;-1;ESE;10;48%;27%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming very windy;-11;-11;A bit of a.m. snow;-3;-10;WSW;30;47%;91%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Abundant sunshine;35;23;Periods of sun, hot;36;24;SE;9;45%;13%;12

Athens, Greece;More clouds than sun;15;10;Spotty showers;15;7;NW;8;82%;74%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;SW;14;64%;4%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;14;3;Plenty of sunshine;15;3;NW;11;65%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;34;22;Cloudy with a shower;32;24;ESE;10;70%;60%;5

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;32;15;Hazy sunshine;31;16;SE;10;43%;2%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun, warm;34;22;Clouds and sunshine;33;22;S;8;51%;1%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;15;6;Partly sunny;14;9;W;21;68%;6%;2

Beijing, China;Cloudy and mild;5;-4;Cloudy;4;-4;N;5;52%;28%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouding up;12;4;Rain ending, cooler;5;1;SW;9;83%;85%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;4;0;More clouds than sun;8;5;SSW;13;80%;75%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;19;10;A little p.m. rain;19;10;SE;8;81%;87%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Thunderstorms;26;20;Showers and t-storms;26;20;NNW;17;76%;77%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Freezing fog;1;-1;Variable cloudiness;4;0;SE;7;88%;66%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Not as cool;10;7;Cloudy with a shower;9;4;SW;17;80%;85%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, mild;10;-2;Afternoon rain;7;1;W;7;80%;88%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Fog;2;-1;Fog to sun;5;-1;SSW;6;76%;66%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, warm;33;18;Sunny and cooler;26;17;E;16;44%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;29;21;A t-storm around;27;20;S;9;55%;66%;3

Busan, South Korea;Inc. clouds;11;8;Windy with rain;10;7;N;41;86%;99%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;18;8;High clouds;20;9;NE;12;43%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds breaking;20;14;Inc. clouds;22;15;SSE;22;53%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;26;18;Sun and some clouds;28;17;ENE;4;59%;28%;7

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;31;21;Hazy sun;31;23;S;12;67%;2%;7

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;1;-2;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;WNW;11;79%;25%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;33;23;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;S;9;65%;25%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A thick cloud cover;5;2;A little rain;6;3;SSW;15;82%;85%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;27;21;Sunshine;28;21;NNE;18;55%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;19;7;Mostly sunny;19;11;SE;11;70%;67%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Considerable clouds;31;25;A t-storm around;31;25;NE;18;74%;68%;7

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;21;11;Hazy sun;19;12;SE;8;80%;67%;2

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;13;-1;Cooler;7;-3;WNW;8;59%;61%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;23;11;Hazy sunshine;24;11;WNW;8;56%;4%;5

Dili, East Timor;A thunderstorm;33;24;A t-storm or two;31;25;S;8;79%;77%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;8;1;Variable cloudiness;6;1;WSW;17;76%;26%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Colder with clearing;3;-2;Partly sunny;8;-1;N;7;45%;44%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;16;9;Clouds and sun;16;11;W;12;72%;13%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;19;11;Partly sunny;15;12;NE;10;64%;30%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;29;16;Partly sunny;29;16;E;11;53%;44%;14

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;25;15;A p.m. t-storm;28;19;SSW;9;59%;82%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Windy this morning;5;0;A shower in places;2;1;SSW;16;97%;71%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;33;24;Clouds and sun, nice;33;23;SE;18;60%;2%;6

Hong Kong, China;A p.m. shower or two;19;9;Partly sunny;18;10;NE;14;61%;29%;5

Honolulu, United States;Nice with sunshine;28;21;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;ENE;8;58%;33%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine;32;17;Hazy sunshine;33;19;SSE;7;48%;7%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;Cloudy;17;7;NNW;6;60%;86%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;12;7;A shower in the p.m.;13;7;SSE;9;67%;88%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;NNE;10;78%;86%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;28;17;Sunny and pleasant;29;17;N;9;28%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;27;16;A shower or t-storm;28;15;NE;9;52%;77%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Brilliant sunshine;6;-7;Partly sunny;4;-9;SSW;9;36%;2%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;28;17;Mostly sunny;24;10;W;19;42%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Turning cloudy;13;4;Hazy sun;16;4;SSW;7;73%;14%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;28;12;Sunny and nice;29;13;N;17;19%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;5;-1;Periods of sun;5;1;SW;8;72%;41%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;29;21;Nice with sunshine;29;21;N;9;59%;12%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;33;24;A t-storm around;33;24;SW;10;64%;55%;7

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;25;11;Hazy sun;25;12;SW;10;56%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;SSE;6;78%;82%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;17;5;Cloudy, a t-storm;15;6;ENE;12;67%;79%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Clearing;33;19;Partial sunshine;32;22;SW;8;69%;0%;9

Lima, Peru;Some sun, pleasant;25;21;Partly sunny, nice;25;22;SSE;9;80%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of sun;13;11;Periods of rain;15;12;SW;17;80%;85%;1

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;10;6;A morning shower;8;3;SW;15;84%;86%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;21;11;Mostly sunny;24;12;N;9;48%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SSW;9;73%;55%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sun and some clouds;11;3;Partly sunny;10;8;WSW;13;71%;44%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;Clouds and sun, nice;31;27;NNE;12;67%;4%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;32;25;A t-storm or two;31;24;N;9;80%;82%;7

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;32;24;Hazy sun;32;22;E;8;67%;5%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun, nice;27;14;Some sun;24;13;S;15;57%;9%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sun;21;7;Sunny and nice;22;6;SW;8;36%;0%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;24;15;A t-storm in spots;25;18;W;13;68%;65%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;3;0;Showers of rain/snow;1;-1;SW;10;77%;66%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;26;Clearing;31;26;ENE;26;69%;39%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Some sun, pleasant;27;19;Partly sunny;22;14;E;20;49%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;A bit of snow;2;0;A snow shower;3;-5;NNW;7;82%;68%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mainly cloudy;1;-2;Low clouds;2;-3;SE;10;65%;86%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;31;23;Hazy sunshine;30;23;WNW;9;54%;3%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;23;16;Cloudy, a t-storm;22;17;NNE;17;83%;83%;7

New York, United States;Clouds and sunshine;8;2;Partly sunny, breezy;8;1;NW;31;52%;2%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;16;7;Cloudy;16;7;S;11;76%;44%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;-10;-12;Cloudy and breezy;-5;-7;S;29;88%;62%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy;12;6;Breezy with rain;9;7;E;25;74%;96%;1

Oslo, Norway;Considerable clouds;5;3;Periods of rain;5;1;S;10;74%;86%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little a.m. snow;2;-2;Low clouds;1;-5;NW;17;84%;42%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;29;26;Spotty showers;29;25;SE;10;82%;90%;4

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;32;23;Some sun, a t-storm;31;23;NW;12;72%;66%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;30;24;A few showers;31;25;ENE;12;77%;72%;4

Paris, France;Low clouds and fog;9;7;Periods of rain;10;4;SW;19;73%;87%;0

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny, warm;36;22;Partly sunny, warm;33;22;SSE;18;37%;0%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sunshine;36;23;Partly sunny;34;23;S;12;55%;8%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;32;24;A shower in the a.m.;34;25;ESE;17;69%;67%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A passing shower;29;20;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;WSW;8;53%;27%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog;2;0;Variable clouds;8;2;S;9;72%;75%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun, mild;10;-2;Cloudy;7;1;NNE;10;63%;29%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;20;13;Showers, some heavy;20;13;S;15;75%;88%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;17;6;Mostly sunny;17;6;E;9;79%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;27;A shower or two;32;26;ESE;14;66%;81%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;2;-1;Flurries;2;-1;ESE;19;72%;76%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy with a shower;6;3;Mostly cloudy;4;0;SSW;8;91%;44%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;22;Partly sunny;30;23;ENE;12;71%;24%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Windy this morning;13;4;Plenty of sun;18;5;N;13;36%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;14;4;Mostly sunny;15;8;SE;7;73%;50%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Flurries and squalls;4;-6;Cloudy and colder;-3;-4;ESE;13;63%;72%;0

San Francisco, United States;A shower in the a.m.;15;9;Clouds and sunshine;14;10;WSW;11;79%;10%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;27;18;A shower or t-storm;26;17;E;9;73%;74%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in the p.m.;27;22;Spotty showers;28;21;SSE;8;81%;89%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and humid;23;16;A p.m. t-storm;23;16;WNW;7;89%;63%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;22;5;Mostly sunny;21;4;NE;9;52%;5%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine;34;18;Sunshine;35;17;SSW;10;28%;4%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A passing shower;28;20;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;WSW;6;76%;27%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Fog, then some sun;14;8;Periods of rain;14;11;SW;14;90%;91%;1

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;11;7;Periods of rain;10;7;SSE;9;81%;93%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mild with some sun;12;4;Rain and drizzle;8;4;N;5;56%;82%;1

Shanghai, China;Morning rain, cloudy;10;6;Rain and drizzle;7;5;NW;20;92%;62%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, warm;33;26;A shower;31;25;NNW;14;71%;88%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;9;1;Rain tapering off;6;1;W;8;91%;85%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;27;21;Sunshine, a shower;28;22;E;7;65%;57%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Inc. clouds;7;4;Variable cloudiness;6;3;SSW;10;77%;76%;0

Sydney, Australia;Very humid;31;22;A shower in the a.m.;28;23;NE;20;76%;60%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;20;15;Low clouds;17;13;ENE;11;69%;67%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Winds subsiding;6;3;A stray shower;5;2;SSW;10;89%;58%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;4;-3;An afternoon shower;5;-2;SSE;11;77%;77%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy, sunny;10;-2;Sunny and mild;8;-2;NNE;9;55%;6%;3

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;8;-1;Mostly sunny;8;-1;NE;8;28%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;18;7;Increasing clouds;18;9;NNE;8;70%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Rain and drizzle;16;10;Spotty showers;15;7;SSE;6;68%;85%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;8;3;A little p.m. rain;7;4;NNE;15;68%;91%;1

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy, snow showers;4;-1;Cloudy;3;-2;NW;17;77%;44%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing;21;13;Mostly sunny;17;10;NNW;11;74%;26%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;18;10;Partly sunny;18;8;W;14;71%;7%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;-6;-22;Plenty of sunshine;-6;-23;E;9;59%;1%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;9;5;Periods of rain;8;5;ENE;9;70%;93%;1

Vienna, Austria;Freezing fog;1;-2;Not as cold;6;-1;ESE;4;81%;66%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Not as hot;33;15;Low clouds breaking;26;17;E;9;51%;13%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy with a shower;4;0;Showers of rain/snow;1;-1;SSW;9;84%;66%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;2;-2;A morning shower;5;-1;S;7;82%;55%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;22;18;Windy;21;18;N;42;84%;0%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sunshine;32;13;Mostly sunny, nice;29;12;WNW;7;51%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine;3;-9;Plenty of sunshine;1;-9;NE;3;43%;0%;3

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather